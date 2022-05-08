More BBC Lies About Extreme Weather

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The BBC continues to push the “extreme weather” myth:

Heatwaves, deadly floods and wildfires all mean people are experiencing the link between extreme weather and climate change.

Emissions from the burning of fossil fuels have been trapping heat in the atmosphere since the start of the industrial era. As a consequence, average temperatures have risen by 1.1C.

This additional energy is unevenly distributed and bursts out in extremes like those we’ve been seeing. Without reductions in global emissions, this cycle will keep going.

Here are four ways climate change is contributing to extreme weather.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-58073295

These are the four:

For some reason they fail to mention the reduced incidence of extreme cold! As the curve shows however, the new weather is not more extreme, when both hot and cold are taken into account.

The chart might just as well have been the temperature curves for Newcastle and London. Is London’s climate more extreme than Newcastle’s? Obviously not.

They then go on to discuss heat domes, but there is no evidence that these are on the increase, or connected to global warming.

This ignores basic meteorology!

Dry weather is not caused by “heat”, it results from anti-cyclonic weather, which also happens to bring hot, sunny weather in summer. But just because average temperatures are higher does not mean that a location is getting more of this type of weather.

As for droughts, even the IPCC could find no evidence that they were getting worse worldwide. According to AR6, while some regions such as the Mediterranean may be getting drier, others show the reverse, such as India. We certainly know that vast swathes of Africa, the Middle East and Asia suffered catastrophic droughts during the 1970s, as a direct consequence of global cooling.

In any event, it is widely accepted that a warmer world is also a wetter one.

Except there is no evidence that wildfires are getting worse:

https://web.archive.org/web/20140913135647/http://www.fs.fed.us:80/research/sustain/criteria-indicators/indicators/indicator-316.php

Again, the IPCC looked at extreme rainfall in AR6 and little evidence to support this claim. The only region where there was “high confidence” of increasing and intensity of extreme rainfall is the central US, where it simply served to put an end to the crippling droughts of the 1930s and 50s. Similarly increasing monsoon rainfall has benefitted India and other parts of Asia.

There is a assumption that extreme rainfall is “bad”. In reality it often makes the difference between drought and plenty.

More relevant is the question of whether floods are getting worse. The IPCC looked at this too, and could find no global trends, only the inevitable regional variations:

The BBC know that the public are not scared by a slightly warmer climate – on the contrary, most people would welcome it.

Hence the increasingly desperate and fraudulent attempts to spread lies about extreme weather.

