David Karoly CSIRO. By Peter Campbell - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, link
Climate Politics

Climate Scientist David Karoly Furious CSIRO Refocussed on Solving Genuine Problems

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Climate scientist David Karoly has slammed the Aussie Conservative Government for diverting CSIRO attention away from working on “settled science”, towards providing “customer driven science”, consultancy services for businesses.

CSIRO has become ‘extravagant consulting company’, one of its former top climate scientists says

After cutting ties with the agency, Prof David Karoly is free of its restrictions on commenting on climate policy

Adam Morton 
Climate and environment editor @adamlmorton Mon 2 May 2022 03.30 AEST

A leading Australian climate scientist says the national science agency, CSIRO, has been turned into a “very extravagant consulting company” under the Coalition, with its scientists barred from speaking publicly about government policy.

Karoly, who worked on four of the six major assessments by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, returned to CSIRO in 2018. He agreed to head its Earth Systems and Climate Change Hub in the wake of the chief executive, Larry Marshall, making deep cuts to the organisation’s climate science capacity on the grounds the problem was “proven”. That push was partially reversed after public and political pressure, with Marshall later acknowledging it had been a mistake. Karoly signed on to help build a new program.

While he is proud he helped secure an effective 50% funding increase to be spent on a new climate systems hub, he says the cuts had been “stupid” and had a lasting impact. He says staff in CSIRO’s oceans and atmosphere unit were last year told 70% of CSIRO funding now had to come from external earnings – contracts with industry and government agencies – rather than core funding for a project to be approved. Historically, there had been about 30% external funding.

Karoly argues it has fundamentally changed an organisation that was once known for its international-standard “public good” science. Famously, CSIRO radio astronomers accidentally invented what became wi-fi while doing unrelated public good research. Karoly says that sort of work is now less likely.

“CSIRO’s approach is now to make money,” he says. “It’s essentially a very extravagant consulting company, and unless it has large enough external earnings science doesn’t go ahead. It means public good science has disappeared from CSIRO unless someone else is willing to pay for it.”

He says focus on “customer-driven science” is not limited to the federal Coalition, but it had accelerated the shift. “It’s not just a Liberal National party government perspective, it’s also a Labor party perspective: that the users should drive the science to answer the questions that are important for them,” he says.

Karoly says scientists at CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology are routinely blocked from speaking publicly and have their work suppressed if it could be interpreted as at odds with government policy. As one of CSIRO’s top climate scientists, Karoly was allowed to talk about global greenhouse gas emissions and the urgent need to reduce them, but not allowed to talk about Australia’s approach to the issue or performance in cutting emissions.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/may/02/csiro-has-become-extravagant-consulting-company-one-of-its-former-top-climate-scientist-says

What can I say – it seems absurd to go around telling people “the science is settled”, then express surprise when they infer from your statements that your research is complete.

And inferring that the public good does not include solving real world problems and helping taxpayers who fund your research is even more absurd.

The CSIRO has not completely ditched pure research – I would protest at that. I accept Karoly’s point about the development of Wi-fi. Pure research has its place.

But the entire nation suffers if all the best scientific minds are preoccupied with trying to solve how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.

There is clearly enough demand for the applied science services on offer, to support the view that the increased prioritisation of CSIRO research efforts towards solving real world problems was reasonable and justified.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
co2isnotevil
May 2, 2022 2:10 pm

“the science is settled”

The science could be settled by the proper application of the scientific method … At the very least, the IPCC science can be settled as so wrong that it’s an embarrassment to all legitimate science.

6
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  co2isnotevil
May 2, 2022 2:33 pm

“the science is settled” is an unbounded arrogance. It’s purpose is to kill any discussion – but to keep grants coming.

4
Reply
Vuk
May 2, 2022 2:14 pm

In the Aussie-land everything is upside down, so they have different priorities.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Vuk
May 2, 2022 2:51 pm

That is what being ‘down under’ generally does.

0
Reply
Sunny
May 2, 2022 2:30 pm

Sorry to comment on a different subject, but what is the cause of the Indian heatwave?

It’s “climate change” on every news media channel, will they get worse, or is it due to something else?

Thanks, and sorry again for commenting on a different subject..

0
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Sunny
May 2, 2022 2:37 pm

Climate change has been an undisputed cause of all heat waves in the last 16 million years. Cold waves have always been just weather.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Curious George
2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Sunny
May 2, 2022 2:59 pm

Per NASA (just checked) spring India heat waves are just weather and occur quite often. The most recent was in 2015 and killed over 2000 people. A little Googling goes a long way here at WUWT

0
Reply
Sunny
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 2, 2022 3:37 pm

Thank you, I stopped googling such topics as all I got was “The world is ending” climate change etc etc, and it got me so anxious that I didn’t leave my home for a week or so… Then bu chance I found this site, and the worry and anxiety disappeared.. This is my first first in a long time…

But thank you for letting me know about the NASA data…

0
Reply
stinkerp
May 2, 2022 2:40 pm

What can I say – it seems absurd to go around telling people “the science is settled”, then express surprise when they infer from your statements that your research is complete.

Brilliant observation! So can we just shut down the organization now since it has accomplished its mission of settling the science and spend the money on more useful things like bioengineering the trees that money is supposed to grow on?

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 2, 2022 2:50 pm

Since Eric pointed out that Karoly advocating for ‘settled climate science’ got CSIRO’s climate science budget cut (to his horror), then segued to analogous past research on ‘angels dancing on a pin’ problems—the absurdity of medieval scholasticism—I thought that in all ‘seriousness’ I would refer interested WUWT readers to the latest and by far best scientific treatment of the angels problem. Personal ‘science’ favorite paper. Even better than serious stuff exposing climate academic misconduct like Marcott, O’Leary, and Fabricius in various essays in ebook Blowing Smoke.

The scientific paper is “Quantum Gravity Treatment of the Angel Density Problem”. It appeared some years ago in the Annals of Improbable Research, available at improbable.com. The Annals are published by the same fine Harvard scientific minds that stage the annual Ig Nobel awards at Sanders theater each November, ‘lauding’ with Ig Nobel prizes the past year’s ‘best’ peer reviewed research papers.

If you have a spare couple of hours, watching any past Ig Nobels ceremony is a fun experience. Streamed online annually by Harvard for posterity.

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 2, 2022 3:56 pm

… the absurdity of medieval scholasticism …

It was disconnected from reality in the same way as is modern scholarship, science included.

Defund the universities.

0
Reply
observa
May 2, 2022 2:52 pm

it seems absurd to go around telling people “the science is settled”

Sure is as they can quickly change their tune
Climate change means 1 in 25 homes could become uninsurable by 2030, report warns (msn.com)
Yes folks it’s Megafires killed the Megafauna and the dams are never gunna fill Timbo with the booga booga again- Team | Climate Council
All brushing up their resume’s should Labor take the Treasury benches at the Federal election.

Nothing to do with land clearing for agriculture and urbanization and all those tree changers wanting to live among the gum trees.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
May 2, 2022 3:05 pm

As one of CSIRO’s top climate scientists, Karoly was allowed to talk about global greenhouse gas emissions and the urgent need to reduce them, but not allowed to talk about Australia’s approach to the issue or performance in cutting emissions …

What is Karoly complaining about, it is a longstanding convention and rule in democratic countries including Australia that public employees ‘do not advocate, defend or publicly canvass the merits of government or opposition policies’ (APS Values and Code of Conduct in practice).
As the article headline says having retired he is now free to comment all he likes and no doubt will get plenty of coverage in the Guardian and on the ABC etc., he can even stand as a candidate for the Greens in elections.

1
Reply
Chris Hanley
May 2, 2022 3:19 pm

Whenever Karoly is mentioned I’m always reminded of the ill-fated Gergis ‘hockey stick’.

1
Reply
Kentlfc
May 2, 2022 3:28 pm

Karoly! The “expert” who had to withdraw a peer reviewed (proving what a joke PR is!) paper after it was shown his maths was terrible.

0
Reply
Nick in Vancouver
May 2, 2022 3:29 pm

“It means public good science has disappeared from CSIRO unless someone else is willing to pay for it.”

Climate science magical thinking in a nut shell, he must believe the money for his research used to picked from the Magic Money Tree.

Heaven forbid that something a sordid as actual cash should need to be coughed up by financially stressed tax payers, under penalty of the law, or – eeww – commercial enterprises to pay for “the public good”.

0
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Editor
May 2, 2022 3:37 pm

Right “customer driven research” is wrong. As opposed to what? Random research into nonsense no one cares about? How many times do frogs mate? How many positions do they use? People need to know!

Just my opinion, but if no one is willing to fund your research, it probably means no one cares about the result.

0
Reply
Streetcred
May 2, 2022 3:56 pm

Karoly should stand for political office … he can sure talk out of both orifices simultaneously.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

DeSmog on Vaclav Smil (this deep thinker is largely correct)

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Climate Politics

Watch: Morano on TV explains how climate agenda is pushing ‘the end of private car ownership’ & end of meat-eating

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Ridiculae

The Conversation: Invest in Renewable Energy to Save Democracy

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

John Kerry Old School Playground Bully on Climate

6 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics

Climate Scientist David Karoly Furious CSIRO Refocussed on Solving Genuine Problems

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for April, 2022: +0.26 deg. C

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Fossil Fuel Divestment Fools

ALBERTA UNDER ATTACK | Top 10 Findings of the Allan Inquiry

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate And Energy News Roundup #502

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: