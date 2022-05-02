Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for April, 2022: +0.26 deg. C

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
30 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

May 2nd, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.


The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2022 was +0.26 deg. C, up from the March, 2022 value of +0.15 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 16 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.12 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.29 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.30 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.26  0.08  0.07  0.32  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.43 -0.29
2021 12  0.21  0.27  0.15  0.03  1.62  0.01 -0.06
2022 01  0.03  0.06  0.00 -0.24 -0.13  0.68  0.09
2022 02 -0.01  0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50
2022 03  0.15  0.27  0.02 -0.08  0.21  0.74  0.02
2022 04  0.26  0.35  0.18 -0.04 -0.26  0.45  0.60

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for April, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
30 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Brown
May 2, 2022 10:04 am

In the real world, another month of nothing to worry about. In the fantasy world of ‘climate change’ alarmists…..PANIC!!!!

3
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Richard Brown
May 2, 2022 10:30 am

UAH6 has been collecting data for over 42 years, mostly during an upswing in the approximately 60 to 70-year warming and cooling cycle and over a period of rapidly increasing atmospheric CO2 concentrations. Wouldn’t its 1.3 C/century atmospheric temperature trend (less for the oceans) put an absolute top limit for climate sensitivity?

A maximum warming of our atmosphere of about 1.3 C (or less) over the next hundred years would be a net benefit for Earth’s plants and animals. It would also be well within the Holocene’s estimated temperature variations. All of the CliSciFi in the world, including wildly inaccurate UN IPCC climate models, doesn’t change that observation.

5
Reply
M.W.Plia
Reply to  Richard Brown
May 2, 2022 10:47 am

“In the real world, another month of nothing to worry about.”

Indeed, and along with the ice-core millenial temperature reconstructions (GISP2) the UAH instrumental record suggests the idea of a recovery out of the LIA is reasonable

0
Reply
Steve Case
May 2, 2022 10:07 am

GISTEMPs LOTI is out for March, here’s how many changes they made to their Land Ocean Temperature Index so far in 2022 DATA :

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
291 243 252

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Steve Case
May 2, 2022 10:40 am

Yep, essentially flat temperatures over the bulk of 21st Century to date, except for Super El Nino periods. Certainly far under those predicted by the UN IPCC CliSciFi models. All of the governmental lies in the world can’t change that observational fact.

0
Reply
John Shotsky
May 2, 2022 10:07 am

So, they can measure the temperature of the whole earth to hundredths of a degree? BS.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Shotsky
May 2, 2022 10:16 am

It’s done using a sophisticated Al Gore Rhythm.

2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Scissor
May 2, 2022 10:43 am

You know what they call a woman using the Rhythm method? Mother.

0
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  John Shotsky
May 2, 2022 10:19 am

No. UAH claims ±0.20 C of uncertainty on monthly TLT anomalies. See Christy et al. 2003 for details.

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  bdgwx
May 2, 2022 11:01 am

The paper indicates that they think that they can calculate the temperature to an uncertainty characterized by variation in the second significant figure to the right of the decimal point.

However, it is generally recommended that the nominal (average) value to not carry significant figures beyond the most significant figure in the uncertainty. That is, if one were to add them to obtain the range, the tenths columns would be the last significant figure shown for both statistical parameters for monthly data.

The paper does say that the uncertainties are “estimates,” not rigorous calculations.

As presented, the numbers suggest that the 95% uncertainties are “estimated” to +/-0.005 deg C. I’m dubious of the claim.

Last edited 58 minutes ago by Clyde Spencer
0
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 2, 2022 11:20 am

I did a type A evaluation of uncertainty using UAH and RSS. It came in at ± 0.16 C which is consistent with the type B evaluation from Christy et al. 2003 and the monte carlo evaluation from Mears et al. 2011. I’ve not seen a publication or calculation following the GUM procedures that comes to a significantly different conclusion.

The ±0.20 C figure comes from Christy, Spencer, Norris, Braswell, and Parker. If there are concerns with the way it is reported I recommend contacting one of the authors. Dr. Spencer has been active on his blog today so you might get a response to your concern regarding significant figures if you post there.

0
Reply
bdgwx
May 2, 2022 10:20 am

The current Monckton pause period (longest trend <= to 0 C/decade) sits at 91 months starting in 2014/10.

The current doubled warming period (longest trend >= to +0.26 C/decade) sits at 184 months starting in 2006/11.

The current peak warming period is +0.34 C/decade starting in 2011/02.

Last edited 1 hour ago by bdgwx
1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  bdgwx
May 2, 2022 10:47 am

When I was in high school I went on a field trip and wound up cherrypicking in apple trees. The girls loved it.

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  bdgwx
May 2, 2022 11:42 am

My fishing lake is still frozen. I sure could use your global warming.

0
Reply
Olen
May 2, 2022 10:23 am

Do those temperatures have a traceability to standards?

0
Reply
Flash Chemtrail
May 2, 2022 10:51 am

This planet is on fire. The end is “Nye”.

0
Reply
HenryP
May 2, 2022 11:00 am

I think results for April are wrong. It feels cooler here. I don’t know where it got warmer.
Henry in South Africa

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  HenryP
May 2, 2022 11:24 am

Same in Oregon. Record late snow in Portland.

0
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  HenryP
May 2, 2022 11:34 am

Same here in Southern Ontario Canada – April was like an extra March.

1
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  PCman999
May 2, 2022 11:58 am

I guess it shows in the UAH regional data: while the Northern Hemisphere is +0.35C and the Arctic up 0.45C, the US48 was -0.26°C on average.

0
Reply
Brent Qually
Reply to  HenryP
May 2, 2022 11:40 am

Here in Vancouver BC daily high temperatures have been below average (other than the odd day or two) since our one week “heat dome” early last summer.

1
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  HenryP
May 2, 2022 11:48 am

Credible data are tropics: -0.04 and USA48: – 0.26 C.comment image

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Ireneusz Palmowski
1
Reply
HenryP
Reply to  HenryP
May 2, 2022 11:57 am

It also went cooler in Holland. Perhaps Roy must check the calibrations?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 2, 2022 11:11 am

Now where was it I saw this recent topping out pattern starting to form…..

NOAA SST-NorthAtlantic GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×481) (climate4you.com)

0
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 2, 2022 11:47 am

Looking at those ocean temps a non-climate-scientist scientist or engineer would conclude that the huge increase in CO2 emissions, especially in the developing world, since 2000 have stopped the warming trend.

But I guess good eyesight and logic are not required for climate scientists.

0
Reply
Bad Andrew
May 2, 2022 11:20 am

SW Ohio cooler than normal April. Just sayin’.

0
Reply
Bad Andrew
Reply to  Bad Andrew
May 2, 2022 11:30 am

Over 2.5+ degrees below normal average April temps.

Andrew

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Bad Andrew
May 2, 2022 11:43 am

4th coldest April in MN

1
Reply
Vuk
May 2, 2022 11:54 am

It’s far worse than expected ! Unprecedented !
Main climatic events of the year: Storm, flash flood, heat wave after heat wave, followed by cold wave.
No, it was not from recent global warming scare story. It was the year 1800, from notable weather events in the archives of France.
https://www.meteo-nice.org/chronique

1
Reply
goldminor
May 2, 2022 11:56 am

Interesting to note how cool temps in Australia have been all summer long. Is that indicative of a shift in Southern Hemisphere temps?

Last edited 4 minutes ago by goldminor
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for March, 2022: +0.15 deg. C

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for February, 2022: 0.00 deg. C

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for January, 2022: +0.03 deg. C.

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
censorship Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH’s Earth System Science Center Records Considered Unreliable and Harmful By Google

4 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for April, 2022: +0.26 deg. C

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Fossil Fuel Divestment Fools

ALBERTA UNDER ATTACK | Top 10 Findings of the Allan Inquiry

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate And Energy News Roundup #502

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
carbon tax

A ‘Carbon Fee’ Will Not Save Hawaii from Climate Change

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: