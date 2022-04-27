Climate Science

Will Planting Trees Reduce Global Warming?

Charles Rotter
From MasterResource

By Richard W. Fulmer — April 27, 2022

“The Earth is an unimaginably intricate system comprised of countless subsystems – many of which are poorly understood and some, probably, still unknown. The science that purports to explain those systems is unsettled and, well…, complicated.”

It’s complicated. Trees are natural carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. But they also emit volatile chemicals that can form methane and ozone, both powerful greenhouse gases.  A 2014 study suggests that deforestation between 1850 and 2000 may have reduced volatile chemical emissions enough to “slightly offset the warming from greenhouse gas emissions.”

But it’s more complicated than that. Trees’ chemical emissions can also form aerosols that impact the climate in different ways. For instance, they can create a haze that reflects sunlight back into space. Aerosol particles may also “act as seeds for cloud droplets,” which similarly reflect sunlight away from the Earth. 

But wait, it gets even more complicated. Research suggests that arboreal aerosol emissions may decline as atmospheric CO2 concentrations increase.

Complicating the picture still further, land covered with trees tends to be darker than land covered with grass, sand, or snow. Dark surfaces trap more of the sun’s heat, warming the local climate.  Does the CO2 that trees absorb offset the heat they absorb?  It depends. According to a 2007 study, planting trees in the tropics – where they grow quickly and trap a lot of CO2 – has a net cooling effect. However, planting them in temperate areas between latitudes 50o and 60o (roughly between the U.S.-Canadian border and Fairbanks, Alaska) has either no impact, or, according to a 2022 study, a net warming effect.

The United Kingdom, all of which lies between 50o and 60o latitude, is planning to spend some £750 million ($975 million) to reforest the country by 2025. Net Zero Watch, the Global Warming Policy Forum‘s website, reports that the 2022 study “suggests that the Government’s plans are not only wasteful – and often detrimental to the environment and food security – but may actually increase global temperature, the opposite of the intended effect of the Net Zero project.” [1]

If global warming truly is an existential crisis, our solutions should, at the very least, not make it worse. Moreover, costly solutions that have little, no, or negative impacts will quickly sour the public on further ventures. An expensive misstep may be the last step a government can take in the face of angry voters.

Suppose, however, that after due research and consideration, we determine that planting trees in a certain location is beneficial. What types of trees should we plant? According to one British tree specialist,

Broadleaved species – such as oak, beech and maple – are best because they have a larger surface area of leaves which generates more photosynthesis, whereas conifers absorb more heat.

Planting a diverse mix of species will maximise the benefits of trees, as well as helping with conservation efforts such as insect and wildlife initiatives, and ensuring the landscape is better prepared for pests or diseases which could wipe out an entire species of tree in one area.

But trees absorb large amounts of groundwater, which could place an unsustainable burden on a region’s water supply. Species that can survive on little water may be the best choice.

On the other hand, elevated levels of CO2 in the atmosphere improve plant water-use efficiency, which will reduce, if not eliminate, the impact on groundwater. In addition, once established, trees can affect the water cycle and increase area rainfall. On yet another hand, while “overall, the impact of trees on rainfall is expected to be positive… it can have complex ramifications.”

As Nadine Unger a professor of atmospheric chemistry and climate modeling at the UK’s University of Exeter admitted:

The mutual relationships between forests and climate are actually really rather more complex and not fully understood.

The Earth is an unimaginably intricate system comprised of countless subsystems – many of which are poorly understood and some, probably, still unknown. The science that purports to explain those systems is unsettled and, well…, complicated.

[1] The analysis herein is applicable to the Trillion Trees Act of 2021 and like proposals as a climate strategy.

Richard W. Fulmer is a principal of MasterResource and coauthor of Energy: The Master Resource (Kendall/Hunt: 2004). He thanks Craig D. Idso for helpful comments.

Tom Halla
April 27, 2022 6:08 pm

There is so little good evidence to tell what trees would do with climate.
As something of an aside, trees and bushes drive the Los Angeles basin out of compliance with CARB’s ozone standard, by emitting too much volatile organic compounds. If one can smell a pine, or eucalyptus, or sagebrush, it is emitting VOCs. That is also the cause of the Great Smokies in Appalachia.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 27, 2022 6:48 pm

It’s terpene time.

Simonsays
April 27, 2022 6:18 pm

It seems just like there are plenty of good reasons not too burn fossil fuels, and there are plenty of good reasons to plant trees. C02 is not one of them.

DonM
April 27, 2022 6:23 pm

“Will Planting Trees Reduce Global Warming?”
How many angles can can occupy a needles(s) point?

Scissor
Reply to  DonM
April 27, 2022 6:51 pm

Since the needle is a point, I would assume that its angle is less than about 120 degrees. If we assume that we can only measure angles to 1 degree, then the answer is 120 or less +/-.

Gerard Flood
April 27, 2022 6:44 pm

Australian eucalypt forest emissions produce a distinctive blue haze, and the trees are notorious for the extreme volatility of their leaves.

Scissor
Reply to  Gerard Flood
April 27, 2022 6:52 pm

Is that where the name “blue mountains” comes from?

DHR
April 27, 2022 6:46 pm

Methane is not “a powerful greenhouse gas” as you state. Happer and Wijngaarten have clearly established that in the earth’s atmosphere as it exists, doubling the amount of methane in it will at best cause a tiny and undetectably small increase in the earth’s temperature. Only in a hypothetical atmosphere containing no greenhouse gasses at all (no water vapor – no carbon dioxide) would adding methane cause a notable increase in temperature. This is because the frequency bands where methane can function as a greenhouse gas are at or very close to saturation because of water vapor and carbon dioxide and adding methane can have no effect.

peter schell
April 27, 2022 6:51 pm

The answer to this question of how effective trees are depends on what the debate is.

If your favorite film-star is buying carbon offsets then they are super effective and the star is a climate warrior.

If you dare suggest that as a Canadian your carbon footprint is mitigated by the fact that there are over two thousand trees for every citizen, then they don’t do anything. Some might even argue that they contribute.

Boxer
April 27, 2022 7:02 pm

Apart from water balance, aerosols, and volatile compounds, any forest will relatively quickly (1 to several decades) reach a state of dynamic equilibrium where CO2 intake is equalled by CO2 emissions.

Emissions come from decomposition of organic matter – leaf litter, fallen debris – and trees also respire (that is, oxidise sugars to produce energy to drive metabolic processes) like all all living things. At night there is no photosynthesis but respiration still occurs.

As a young forest establishes, competition sets in and the leaf area per hectare reaches a maximum. From here on, the most competitive trees grow at the expense of weaker individuals and the forest starts to thin out, which means most of the trees die, and become emissions as the stand matures.

But if CO2 is a concern, growing wood and using it instead of concrete and plastic leads to a net sequestration of CO2 in buildings and furniture etc. Replant the forest and keep cycling some CO2 into long-lived materials we can use. But most climate catastrophists are also tree huggers, so I find this point doesn’t get much traction with them.

The other problem is that nearly everyone, catastrophists and sceptics alike, have become convinced that harvesting forests is an irreversible change, despite the fact that nearly all forests in rich western countries are now post-harvest regrowth. The tree huggers are now mostly fighting to conserve regrowth, which defies the “truism” that harvesting is an irreversible change. Human concepts of permanence are mostly in relation to one human lifespan or less.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Boxer
April 27, 2022 8:24 pm

Quote:any forest will relatively quickly (1 to several decades) reach a state of dynamic equilibrium where CO2 intake is equalled by CO2 emissions.

No it won’t

Clue: Where did all the fossil fuels come from. what made them?

TonyL
April 27, 2022 7:26 pm

Sorry, everybody, forests and trees are cooling. Shade and transpiration are both cooling and are 90% of the problem.
The author then throws a laundry list of factors out and claims, like any 16 yer old girl, “It’s Complicated“.

No, it is not. The author’s laundry list of factors amounts to ~10% of the problem. The issue was decided with the 90% first. It is over and done.

This caught my eye, as a manufactured complication.
However, planting them in temperate areas between latitudes 50o and 60o (roughly between the U.S.-Canadian border and Fairbanks, Alaska) has either no impact, or, according to a 2022 study, a net warming effect.

Forests are cooling, yet they found one paper which claims “net warming”. OK, so I checked.
From the cited research paper:
Numerical modeling of paired climate simulations with contrasting forest cover is necessary to investigate the net climate response to forest cover change, including both local and non-local impacts. Model simulations have focused on idealized scenarios of large-scale deforestation/afforestation which are more likely to trigger large-scale climate feedbacks than more realistic incremental forest cover change.

Wait For It……
Wait For It……

MODELS!!!!

And finally:
we rely predominantly on modeling studies and our own calculations to elucidate the role of forests at different latitudes in shaping climate.

And it is all models, which come to a startling new conclusion.
I am sure that the readers here at WUWT are shocked, Shocked, that modelling is going on here. Just as much as Inspector Renault was Shocked.

Scissor
Reply to  TonyL
April 27, 2022 7:41 pm

Around where I live, there are oodles of bicycle trails. I notice a temperature drop of several degrees on a path that goes through a field with tall grass even with no shade. Transpiration.

BTW, the photo above the article is a ginkgo tree. Imprints of leaves of this tree have been found in coal 300 million years old.

TonyL
Reply to  Scissor
April 27, 2022 7:47 pm

BTW, the photo above the article is a ginkgo tree.

Kewl, I did not recognize the plant or know that interesting little factoid.

John Hultquist
Reply to  TonyL
April 27, 2022 8:31 pm

Once found in the (now) State of Washington, there is a Ginkgo Petrified Forest but the web site (and the place itself) is a bit confusing. A few miles to the south is the Ginkgo Forestry Winery with about 200 trees west of the building, but I don’t think they like the environment. I visited about 15 years ago. There I learned about the tree, and drank a bit of wine. Nice folks.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  TonyL
April 27, 2022 8:37 pm

Depends where the forest is with regard to Earth;s Energy Enjo-Cline ##

## I made that word up but it is the latitude below which Earth is a net absorber of solar energy and above which, is a net emitter, annually

Below the Enjocline, roughly 45 degrees of latitude, trees have a cooling effect.
Contrary to the verbal vomit we read here, green trees (all green things) have a high albedo.
They also transpire lots of water, having a direct cooling effect but also because that evaporated water creates clouds and rain.
The is in fact A Very Good Reason why ‘rainforests’ are so-called – something that patently escapes all members of the Fulmer and Idso families

Above 45 degrees latitude the trees have a warming effect. They shelterthe ground and themselves fromwind-driven evaporative cooling.
Plus the immense amount of water trapped/stored in themslves, their forest-floor litter and the soil under that gives the landscape Thermal Inertia
i.e Nights don’t cool so rapidly and deeply, likewise winters

Hence why when the ancient Aborigine cut/burned their forest and turned Australia into a high albedo desert – It Got Hot
Likewise for the gentle folks who created Sahara desert – both those places being at less than 45 degrees latitude.
In contrast to Henry 8th of England, who cut the forests of England and North Western Europe above 45 degrees, he triggered a Mini Ice Age

JCM
Reply to  Peta of Newark
April 27, 2022 8:50 pm

In contrast to Henry 8th of England, who cut the forests of England and North Western Europe above 45 degrees, he triggered a Mini Ice Age

Very good.

tommyboy
April 27, 2022 7:33 pm

It’s like Schrodinger’s cat.
Trees will either cool or warm the planet depending on how the tree model is tuned.

John Hultquist
Reply to  tommyboy
April 27, 2022 8:39 pm

In the real world, in a snowy area the trunk will absorb sunlight and melt the snow and then the trunk gets warm. A dark fence post does the same and the older ones from railroad cross ties, having been treated with preservative also give off volatile chemicals.
Search for “fence posts in winter” .
Axiom: You can’t do just one thing.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  tommyboy
April 27, 2022 8:46 pm

Not really, apart from inside the heads of Really Intelligent And Well Educated Rich People = the sort of people who are sooooo clever they don’t know how to make babies.
They know that they are rich and clever because they keep telling themselves as much.

Nothing could possibly go wrong.
Apart from the bleeding obvious, low to zero baby-production means they will soon become extinct, even before, they imagine its a Really Clever Good Idea to eat sugar and wash it down with alcohol.
Thus and contrary to a popular and oft repeated meme, it is actually very easy to ‘Fix Stupid

Whether trees warm or cool depends simply on what latitude they are growing at.
That’s it.

JCM
April 27, 2022 8:33 pm

Earth system hydro-biophysical impacts far outweigh CO2 effects and will never be captured by current carbon-centric metrics.

The vegetation, soil, animals, and atmosphere are inextricably linked through the impacts on energy and hydrological cycles.

In plain terms, massively altering the surface of the Earth results in changes to the Earth system.

