Alarmism It's Worse Than We Thought!

The Annual Disaster Fake News Story

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

It’s Whack-A-Mole time!

A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.

If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030, the scientific report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said. By comparison from 1970 to 2000, the world suffered just 90 to 100 medium to large scale disasters a year, the report said.

The number of extreme heat waves in 2030 will be three times what it was in 2001 and there will be 30% more droughts, the report predicted. It’s not just natural disasters amplified by climate change, it’s COVID-19, economic meltdowns and food shortages. Climate change has a huge footprint in the number of disasters, report authors said.

https://apnews.com/article/climate-science-united-nations-natural-disasters-fa1d16ad7d59c7629bb1a9a955a494b0

The UN report referred to is utterly fraudulent. Below is the key chart from the UN Press Release:

https://www.undrr.org/gar2022-our-world-risk#container-downloads

They claim an increasing trend since the 1970s, when miraculously it seems there were hardly any disasters at all!

In fact, the table from the actual report makes it clear that the number of disasters has in reality been declining since 2000, a fact which makes a nonsense of the projected rise of 40% by 2030:

https://www.undrr.org/media/79595/download

But why the rapid increase since 1970?

We have been down this road before. The data comes from EM-DAT the International Disaster Database. They only began publishing data in 1998, and in 2004 warned that earlier data was incomplete:

http://web.archive.org/web/20210906114530/https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/09/07/the-international-disaster-database/

In other words, most disasters were simply never officially recorded prior to 2000. To put it into some sort of perspective, EM-DAT define a disaster below:

https://www.emdat.be/sites/default/files/whats%20new/wn_disastersinnumbers_2021.png

How many disasters would have been officially logged by the UN or any international body fifty years ago, when the threshold was so low? Indeed many much bigger disasters don’t appear in EM-DAT in those early years, such as the Red River Delta flood in Vietnam, which killed an estimate 100,000 people in 1971:

https://worldhistoryproject.org/1971/8/1/red-river-delta-flood-of-1971

Yet EM-DAT ignore this flood entirely:

EM-DAT Forget To Count Vietnam’s Red River Flood

By Paul Homewood

It’s Whack-A-Mole time!

image

A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.

If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030, the scientific report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said. By comparison from 1970 to 2000, the world suffered just 90 to 100 medium to large scale disasters a year, the report said.

The number of extreme heat waves in 2030 will be three times what it was in 2001 and there will be 30% more droughts, the report predicted. It’s not just natural disasters amplified by climate change, it’s COVID-19, economic meltdowns and food shortages. Climate change has a huge footprint in the number of disasters, report authors said.

https://apnews.com/article/climate-science-united-nations-natural-disasters-fa1d16ad7d59c7629bb1a9a955a494b0

The UN report referred to is utterly fraudulent. Below is the key chart from the UN Press Release:

image
https://www.undrr.org/gar2022-our-world-risk#container-downloads

They claim an increasing trend since the 1970s, when miraculously it seems there were hardly any disasters at all!

In fact, the table from the actual report makes it clear that the number of disasters has in reality been declining since 2000, a fact which makes a nonsense of the projected rise of 40% by 2030:

image
https://www.undrr.org/media/79595/download

But why the rapid increase since 1970?

We have been down this road before. The data comes from EM-DAT the International Disaster Database. They only began publishing data in 1998, and in 2004 warned that earlier data was incomplete:

image
image
image
http://web.archive.org/web/20210906114530/https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/09/07/the-international-disaster-database/

In other words, most disasters were simply never officially recorded prior to 2000. To put it into some sort of perspective, EM-DAT define a disaster below:

image
https://www.emdat.be/sites/default/files/whats%20new/wn_disastersinnumbers_2021.png

How many disasters would have been officially logged by the UN or any international body fifty years ago, when the threshold was so low? Indeed many much bigger disasters don’t appear in EM-DAT in those early years, such as the Red River Delta flood in Vietnam, which killed an estimate 100,000 people in 1971:

image

https://worldhistoryproject.org/1971/8/1/red-river-delta-flood-of-1971

Yet EM-DAT ignore this flood entirely:

image
EM-DAT Forget To Count Vietnam’s Red River Flood

Every year the UN publish a fraudulent report like this one. And each year it is faithfully reported by the media, who have no interest in telling the public the real facts.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
atticman
April 27, 2022 2:04 pm

It all depends what you mean by a “disaster”…

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  atticman
April 27, 2022 2:15 pm

Climate alarmism is a disaster…

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  atticman
April 27, 2022 2:17 pm

C’mon man, I haven’t seen so many disasters since Jimmy Carter moved from Plains to DC.

0
Reply
Alan
Reply to  atticman
April 27, 2022 2:20 pm

Really, is an F-1 tornado that damages a mobile home a disaster? I can see where they’ll claim every weather event that causes any damage is a disaster.

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Alan
April 27, 2022 2:52 pm

How many people were in the mobile home?

0
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
April 27, 2022 2:18 pm

Things are better than ever, but everything is about to become worse than ever.

Or so alarmists would have everyone believe.
It seems to be something ingrained into the psyche of a certain type of person, because such alarmism has existed as long back as we have records.

When I saw this story in the news yesterday, I did not even have to read it to know it is just one more example of these same people and their ceaseless efforts to scare people, and they have long since resorted to “making stuff up” as a modis operandi.

0
Reply
Phil Salmon
April 27, 2022 2:19 pm

It’s official – climate change increases the risk of the reappearance of the deadly Madgeburg unicorn – ancient enemy of humanity:

https://youtu.be/bqBAk-8V328

0
Reply
Bob
April 27, 2022 2:22 pm

The UN needs to change it’s study title to “An Increase in the Number of Disasters Reported”.

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
April 27, 2022 2:24 pm

‘If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030,…’

Who makes up these units of measurement for the progressives? Is there a conversion table somewhere? It’s bad enough when they cite energy in terms of ‘Hiroshimas’ and ‘homes’. Sheesh.

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
April 27, 2022 2:29 pm

The phrase you will never hear: “per capita.”

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
April 27, 2022 2:32 pm

“By 2030” is the key. Far enough away to forget. And the cause is of course global warming which has stopped for seven years and counting.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
April 27, 2022 2:39 pm

This is one way you know they (UN IPCC and ilk) have got nothing. Same lies year after year, easily debunked year after year as here.

Arctic summer sea ice did NOT disappear by 2014. In fact the low was again over 4 Wadhams last summer.
Polar bears are thriving.
Sea level rise has not accelerated.
Maldives did not disappear.
CMIP6 models diverged more, not less, from reality than CMIP5.
Climate disasters (really weather) have not increased.

To paraphrase again Solzhenitsyn from Gulag:
We know they lie.
They know we know they lie.
We know they know we know they lie.
And yet they lie.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Cold wave

New Study: Total Number of Attributable Deaths Due to Cold In Pune, India, Nearly 7 Times Higher Than Heat Deaths

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Humor Ridiculae

Comedy Gold: How To Cope With Your “Climate Anxiety”

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Earth Day’s Failed Predictions Of 52 Years Ago & The Amazing Environmental Improvements That Have Occurred Since

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Friday Funny – Soylent Green’s Failed 1973 Vision of Present Day ‘Global Warming Dystopia’

6 days ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Alarmism It's Worse Than We Thought!

The Annual Disaster Fake News Story

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
nuclear power Renewable energy

2021: The Year Renewables “Lost Last Place”

5 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Lawsuits

The Power of the Li’l Green Group in PBS Frontline’s “The Power of Big Oil”

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

John Kerry Old School Playground Bully on Climate

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: