Climate Politics Ridiculae

The Conversation: Invest in Renewable Energy to Save Democracy

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to University of California Professor Eve Darian-Smith, more government is the path to freedom. Building more renewables would protect us from Russia and President Trump.

Rising authoritarianism and worsening climate change share a fossil-fueled secret

Published: April 27, 2022 10.17pm AEST

Eve Darian-Smith
Professor of Global and International Studies, University of California, Irvine

In my new book, “Global Burning: Rising Antidemocracy and the Climate Crisis,” I lay out connections between these industries and the politicians who are both stalling action on climate change and diminishing democracy.

Corporate capture of environmental politics

In democratic systems, elected leaders are expected to protect the public’s interests, including from exploitation by corporations. They do this primarily through policies designed to secure public goods, such as clean air and unpolluted water, or to protect human welfare, such as good working conditions and minimum wages. But in recent decades, this core democratic principle that prioritizes citizens over corporate profits has been aggressively undermined.

Today, it’s easy to find political leaders – on both the political right and left – working on behalf of corporations in energy, finance, agribusiness, technology, military and pharmaceutical sectors, and not always in the public interest. These multinational companies help fund their political careers and election campaigns to keep them in office.

In “Global Burning,” I explore how three leaders of traditionally democratic countries – Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Scott Morrison of Australia and Donald Trump in the U.S. – came to power on anti-environment and nationalist platforms appealing to an extreme-right populist base and extractive corporations that are driving climate change. While the political landscape of each country is different, the three leaders have important commonalities.

Bolsonaro, Morrison and Trump all depend on extractive corporations to fund electoral campaigns and keep them in office or, in the case of Trump, get reelected.

What can people do about it?

Fortunately, there is a lot that people can do to protect democracy and the climate. 

Replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy and reducing the destruction of forests can cut greenhouse gas emissions. The biggest obstacles, a recent U.N. climate report noted, are national leaders who are unwilling to regulate fossil fuel corporations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions or plan for renewable energy production.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/rising-authoritarianism-and-worsening-climate-change-share-a-fossil-fueled-secret-181012

Why does it have to be renewables?

Wouldn’t building nuclear power plants also cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce Western dependence on hostile foreign powers?

Why couldn’t the USA copy the successful French Nuclear Programme? There is no doubt nuclear power is safe, and works, because successful conversions to nuclear have already happened. For example, in the 1970s, France replaced most of their fossil fuel plants with zero carbon nuclear power, and still get most of their electricity from nuclear power plants.

No need to rely on hostile foreign powers if you embrace nuclear – Australia and Canada are major global Uranium exporters.

But being an international studies professor, I’m sure you know all this already.

Professor Darian-Smith, if greenhouse gasses and dependence on undemocratic energy suppliers are your primary concerns, shouldn’t every possible option to resolve these problems at least rate some discussion?

I think we can all guess the answer to that question.

6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Simonsays
April 27, 2022 10:04 pm

Stopped reading after, “University of California Professor”

Geoff Sherrington
April 27, 2022 10:46 pm

The author is one sick puppy who has no balanced credentials -judging from her article – to qualify her to teach. Facts trump propaganda.
She must know of her personal reliance on extractive industries. Her teaching should include their place in society, with reasons why she continues to use mining products while lecturing others to cease. Geoff S

Hoyt Clagwell
April 27, 2022 10:53 pm

Only a progressive democrat would think that democracy means imposing the will of the minority on the majority.

aussiecol
April 27, 2022 11:29 pm

I bet Professor Darian-Smith hates the thought that Elon Musk bought Twitter. And I bet she also hates even more the thought that Trump could end up back on that platform.

fretslider
April 27, 2022 11:39 pm

Eve Darian-Smith

Professor of Ignorance, University of California, Irvine

One of many

Howard Dewhirst
April 27, 2022 11:50 pm

What could be more authoritarian than the so-called liberal, left leaning, well meaning, Facebook et all clones?

