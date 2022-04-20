Climate Lawsuits

“CBS Sunday Morning” Puts all its Eggs in Chicken Little’s ‘Reposition Global Warming as Theory (Not Fact)’ Basket

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From the Gelbspan Files

By Russell Cook

On — of all days — Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. I’m not kidding, that’s exactly what the CBS Sunday Morning program did with their “Suing over climate change: Taking fossil fuel companies to court” report. In doing so, they telegraphed to the whole country how enviro-activists indeed only have one viable-looking weapon in their arsenal when it comes to supporting their claim that fossil fuel companies deceived the public into thinking no harm was happening while ‘knowing’ their products were causing catastrophic man-caused global warming.

The premise of CBS’ 6:45 minute segment was quite simple, featuring Charleston, South Carolina Mayor John Tecklenburg offering his views on sea level rise, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong assuring the CBS audience that the lyin’ Exxon company knew in the early 1980s about the certainty of man-caused global warming. David Middleton, a guest post author at Anthony Watts’ WUWT website, has already dealt at quite some depth with the faults of Mayor Tecklenburg’s ‘science’ assertions. Attorney General Tong’s assertion of Exxon knowing in 1982 that “as the levels of carbon dioxide rise, the temperature of our atmosphere will rise” is contradicted by Exxon’s own 1982 document expressing sizable doubt about what computer models were predicting. That document also inconveniently dates to within two years of newspaper accounts speculating on the dim prospect of a new ice age, a larger science discussion which Exxon quite likely also knew about.

Between Tecklenburg’s and Tong’s viewpoints, CBS stated that the U.S. global warming lawsuits “are modeled after the ‘Big Tobacco’ cases of the 1990s, and accuse the companies and industry groups of making false and misleading claims about climate change” while their video simultaneously showed – in rapid succession without attribution – two print ads, where the clear implication is that the ads are false and misleading.

In their online transcript version of this broadcast segment, typically as many news outlets do, CBS Sunday Morning captioned its single ‘newspaper ad’ illustration with a source name and a bit of additional ‘information’ not spoken in the video:

One of a series of 1991 newspaper ads from the Information Council for the Environment, an energy industry group. Internal documents said the goal of their advertising campaign was to “Reposition global warming as theory (not fact).”
[source:] Information Council for the Environment

When I saw a broadcast report in the summer of 2020 by the BBC with a quite similar premise to this CBS Sunday Morning report, I didn’t simply write about it, I made the effort to file a formal complaint to the BBC. Utilizing the CBS company’s website feedback form, I sent the following text verbatim to them on the same evening of their broadcast. The link in “Error 1” was included in my text complaint regarding a minor oversight for CBS. However, I’ve have embedded three links here for readers here to click on, which go to screencaptures backing up my specific points:

4 errors in need of retraction your 4/17/22 “Suing over climate change: Taking fossil fuel companies to court” report

CBS Sunday Morning staff,

Error 1: King County in Washington state as one of two dozen U.S. lawsuit participants – King County self-dismissed its lawsuit in Sept 2021 – see: https://aboutblaw.com/ZPQ
Error 2: The “Information Council for the Environment” (ICE) “Chicken Little” newspaper ad illustration – that ad was never published, it was never seen by the public, and therefore cannot serve as evidence of fossil fuel industry ‘disinformation campaigns.’ Note that your inexplicably cropped copy has “Informed Citizens” at its bottom right, contradicting your online caption that this campaign was named “Information Council for the Environment.” Your copy is a horribly degraded multi-generation photocopy condition. What’s your explanation for that?
Error 3: Your online caption under the “Chicken Little”ad claims ICE’s goal was to “reposition global warming as theory, (not fact).” The administrators of ICE, if you make the effort to contact them, will confirm that the “reposition global warming” strategy goal was part of a proposal to them which they rejected outright. The “Informed Citizens” name was also rejected; confirmed in a 7/8/91 New York Times Matt Wald piece.
Error 4: Your report seems to imply the ICE campaign (a short-lived PR effort containing no actual disinformation) was an effort by one of the energy companies named in the ‘two dozen’ global warming lawsuits. None of the defendant companies had any affiliation with the ICE campaign.

You need to retract the assertions associated with the above 4 errors and also explain why your “Chicken Little” ad copy and the other one in your video – no matter how they were provided to you – DO NOT source from the ICE campaign, but are instead photocopies from Greenpeace USA.

Will CBS Sunday Morning retract anything in their report? One possible demonstration that they received and read my complaint would be if we see a revised map from them eliminating King County v. BP et al., which reduces their statement of “more than two dozen cities, counties and states” to exactly two dozen — 24 total. Their count differs from my count, but that’s another math / filing interpretation story.

At this point, I should note a sort of retraction myself regarding a detail in my above complaint to CBS, but my clarification will not hurt my claims, and will not help their situation one bit. When I said …

… your “Chicken Little” ad copy and the other one in your video … DO NOT source from the ICE campaign, but are instead photocopies from Greenpeace USA …

…. I’m correct about the Chicken Little ad, when my long-ago downloaded PDF file image from Greenpeace’s archives is compared to CBS’ Chicken ad copy. But with regard to that other one, the “Serious problem” ad which was published in Flagstaff / Bowling Green / Fargo newspapers (I detailed that here and here), Greenpeace’s degraded photocopy is actually far worse than what appears briefly in the CBS video version of their report, which I’ve captured in a full screen view for best clarity.

Who was revealed as having that clearer copy? Neither Mayor Tecklenburg’s Charleston v Brabham filing (the 11th one from the Sher Edling law firm that uses those illustrations in all 15 of its boilerplate copy filings) nor AG Tong’s Connecticut v. ExxonMobil filing; it doesn’t mention the ICE in any manner. And it isn’t the supplier of evidence to Sher Edling, Kert Davies, whose Climate Files website still currently shows the horribly degraded versions that trace all the way back to his tenure at the old Ozone Action organization, which is the place that gave the first ongoing media traction to the “reposition global warming” ‘leaked memos,’ a year before Ross Gelbspan boosted that further.

Who appeared within just the last two years in a not-likely-to-be-sheer coincidence situation with a previously unseen, associated with a much clearer “Serious problem” ICE ad?

Readers of GelbspanFiles will remember how I asked about that new barely two years-old development in my “The Real ICE ads, Part 2” blog post.

The BBC article I refer to there is this lengthy one which relied largely on “Merchants of Doubt” documentary movie star/book author Naomi Oreskes and Kert Davies for its accusations about fossil fuel industry-led ‘disinformation campaigns’ (BBC’s online article itself was an outgrowth of an August 2020 BBC radio broadcast interview featuring Kert Davies).

A third of the way down in that BBC article was Oreskes dutifully regurgitating talking points about the ICE campaign, followed immediately by two never-seen-before-in-public ad photocopy versions. Compare the BBC article’s “Serious problem” ad copy, left, to the CBS version.

Identical dust spots. I was thinking the CBS video arbitrarily stopped before it got to the bottom of the ad, but as seen here, the BBC version crops the bottom at the exact same level.

Rather than be one more news outlet in a long line of outlets, organizations, and individuals regurgitating what appears to be unsupportable propaganda talking points, CBS Sunday Morning and the entire CBS news organization should take this ripe opportunity to ask a simple question, “what’s really going on here?” and then follow the path this serious, unbiased, objective question leads them, asking why nice tidy problem-solving answers aren’t seen, but instead more and more questions arising about the ‘industry-orchestrated disinformation campaigns accusation’ and the core clique of people who’ve long promulgated it.

4.9 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
markl
April 20, 2022 2:17 pm

Sigh. Lawfare. The weapon of choice for the Marxists. A waste of our time and money. Fortunately the targets in this case can afford it.

2
Reply
Rich Lambert
Reply to  markl
April 20, 2022 3:36 pm

Ultimately consumers will foot the bill.

3
Reply
Tom Halla
April 20, 2022 2:26 pm

Trump missed the opportunity to charge the La Jolla conference law firms under RICO. Repeated abusive filings under that same discredited claims is just the thing to punish lawyers for, which the Bar Association will never do.
Judges are lawyers, after all, and are even more reluctant to sanction other lawyers.

3
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
April 20, 2022 2:34 pm

The final paragraph of the post starts: “Rather than be one more news outlet in a long line of outlets, organizations, and individuals regurgitating what appears to be unsupportable propaganda talking points, CBS Sunday Morning and the entire CBS news organization should take this ripe opportunity to ask a simple question, “what’s really going on here?”…

CBS news is not an organization in search of the truth. They may have been at one time (?), but no longer. They are simply there to broadcast propaganduh to dullards.

Regards,
Bob

6
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 20, 2022 2:41 pm

PS: TYPO ALERT. The author of the post is listed as Russel Cook. I believe his first name is spelled with a double el, Russell.

Regards,
Bob

1
Reply
Sunsettommy(@sunsetmpoutlookcom)
Editor
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 20, 2022 3:30 pm

Fixed, thanks for the tip.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
April 20, 2022 2:34 pm

The sad part is this has all been debunked before. CBS doesn’t care. Maybe they think a lie repeated by them often enough in their echo chamber becomes true. It doesn’t.

4
Reply
Clyde Spencer
April 20, 2022 2:38 pm

Attorney General Tong’s assertion of Exxon knowing in 1982 that “as the levels of carbon dioxide rise, the temperature of our atmosphere will rise” …

The global temperatures had been declining for the previous two years in 1982, yet, Tong asserts that Exxon “knew” that the atmospheric temperature would rise. In 1985 it was even lower than in 1979. I think that Tong needs a crash course in epistemology.

2
Reply
John the Econ
April 20, 2022 2:54 pm

The City of Charleston is suing the oil industry because “climate change” has made their sea wall obsolete.

Translation: We want other people to pay for the deferred maintenance on our waterfront property because the taxpayers that elected us sure don’t want to.

What the real story should be about is how this is a perfect example of how the climate shakedown works.

When you see it that way, the whole climate change agenda makes much more sense. I hope come fall there will be some Republicans out there that will try to reconcile this with how anyone expects gasoline to be anything below $4 ever again.

4
Reply
Rick C
April 20, 2022 3:21 pm

This entire attack on the oil companies was total nonsense from the beginning simply because anthropogenic global warming is and always has been a theory and is still far from proven fact. There was never any point to the idea of “repositioning” the issue.

1
Reply
Earthling2
Reply to  Rick C
April 20, 2022 3:32 pm

it isn’t even a theory, and not really testable as any type of legitimate hypothesis with so many issues regarding climate in general. How do we know we aren’t just warming out of the Little Ice Age since 1850? Which warming is probably the majority of any natural variation, which we barely understand yet. Until we understand natural climate and its variability, we don’t really know a whole lot about man made climate change.

1
Reply
commieBob
April 20, 2022 3:29 pm

Humans do nothing important that does not cause some harm to someone.

I can think of few things that have been as beneficial to mankind as fossil fuels.

If some nut case drives a van along a sidewalk and mows down twenty innocent pedestrians, nobody is going to sue Ford. Ford (along with everyone else) provably knew that vans are dangerous. Society has decided that vans are much more beneficial than harmful. In a sane world, the same would apply to fossil fuels.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  commieBob
April 20, 2022 3:47 pm

That Ford was powered by hydrocarbon fuels even.

0
Reply
amirlach
April 20, 2022 4:25 pm

The only thing EXXON knew, was it’s model’s had failed at least as badly as the IPCC’s.

0
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
April 20, 2022 4:57 pm

If someone is suing fossil fuel companies for injuries caused by manmade climate change, don’t they have to show actual damage to individuals that can be traced specifically back to man’s activities in order to have standing in court? I didn’t know you could sue for presumed future harm. Is this like reverse reparations? Pay me now for the injustices that may never come?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Lawsuits

Charleston SC’s Junk Climate Change Lawsuit

2 days ago
David Middleton
Climate Lawsuits

UCLA Ordered to Release Records Showing Coordination Between Law Enforcement to Attack ‘Climate Denialism’

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Lawsuits

CLINTEL Goes to Court

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Lawsuits

“Its a Disaster”: Aussie Noise Nuisance Court Defeat Panicking Renewable Energy Investors

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Lawsuits

“CBS Sunday Morning” Puts all its Eggs in Chicken Little’s ‘Reposition Global Warming as Theory (Not Fact)’ Basket

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics natural gas

UK Energy Bosses Call for Government Assistance for Poor People

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Humor

A Puppet Slip of the Tongue. Did She Really Just Say That? Hump Day Hilarity

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

2021 State of The Climate Report: Empirical Observations Show No Sign of ‘Climate Crisis’ – ‘Snow Cover Stable, Sea Ice Levels Recovering, & No Change in Storm Activity’

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: