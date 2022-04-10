Government idiocy

The SEC’s climate proposal is not grounded in sound science

2 hours ago
Andy May
5 Comments

By Andy May

On March 22, 2022, the SEC released a new rule for public comment that would require public companies to report the climate-related impact of their businesses. Since it has been well established in multiple IPCC reports that the human impact on climate has never been observed, only modeled, this seems unnecessary. The climate models, used by the IPCC and NOAA to “compute” the human impact on climate have already been invalidated by Dr. Ross McKitrick and Dr. John Christy in their well-known 2020 Earth and Space Science peer-reviewed paper.

As you might imagine I had quite a lot more to say about this foolish rule that forces companies to make up costs that have an imaginary effect on an imaginary modeled climate future. You can find it in my Washington Examiner op-ed, here.

To read the full uncut Author’s version of the op-ed, see here.

Nicholas McGinley
April 10, 2022 10:23 am

Logically speaking, repeating a lie over and over again can never make it become the truth, no matter how many times it is said, no matter who says it, no matter how earnestly they intone the lie, and no matter how seldom anyone calls out the lie for what it is.

And yet, as we can all plainly see, this particular lie, or more properly stated this particular pile of interconnected lies, was swallowed hook, line, and sinker by a huge number of people the moment it was first conceived and uttered. And over time, an increasingly huge number of individuals have come under the thrall of this steaming pile of stink, such that a sizable percentage of the population of the world are not even aware that there is any good reason to doubt the veracity of any of it.

Given that all of the above is by now old news, it is still jaw dropping and gob smacking that ideas that have zero basis in objective truth have gained so much traction in the minds of so many of the very powerful and the very influential.

I am reminded of a quote from a great movie, paraphrased here:
“It’s the damn money!
It’s just beyond everything.
What does it mean?
What is it leading to?
If you’d have told me twenty years ago,
I just flat out wouldn’t have believed you.
Who would do such a thing?
How do you defend against it?”

Different topic in the movie, but it fairly succinctly describes the feeling I get from all of this.

https://youtu.be/gfTAOsRki0E

Gordon A. Dressler
April 10, 2022 11:23 am

Well, in turn, I call on the SEC itself to report the climate-related impact of their operations, including staging hearings and issuing rules.

Rud Istvan
April 10, 2022 11:24 am

Been a long time since I studied securities law in law school, and never practiced it. So rusty. But if memory serves, climate risks are outside the SEC charter (Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Two separate reasons. One, vague when securities stuff is supposed to be mostly clear cut. Second, no risk in relevant time frames of just a few years; after then, everything is just unactionable speculation.
Doubt this proposed SEC rule will withstand court challenge.

Robert Cherba
April 10, 2022 11:45 am

It’s not climate risks that should worry anyone, it’s the political and regulatory risks associated with responding to a faux “climate crisis.” Those risks are substantial as long as politicians and their administration are as brain dead as “let’s go Brandon’s” are.

Ron Long
April 10, 2022 11:56 am

It is hard to imagine a Chairman of the Board submitting an outside expenditure recommendation to the Board of Directors, wherein the outside expenditure has nothing to do with the corporate business, and instead is basically an extortion by the government. The potential for stockholder law suits is very high in this scenario, which would be a counter to the Greenies buying a few shares and disrupting shareholder meetings. What a mess.

