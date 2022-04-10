Michael E. Mann

Old Mann Yells at Cloud-Sunday Funday

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
19 Comments

Scissor
April 10, 2022 2:01 pm

That used to be me at airports with CNN. This is the first time I’ve complained about it though.

For all involved, I think it would be better if he were to wear a mask in public.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Scissor
David Dibbell
April 10, 2022 2:11 pm

A credentialed climate scientist feels tormented by a cable news channel? What next?!?

Pop Piasa
Reply to  David Dibbell
April 10, 2022 2:48 pm

This would-be scientist is so in love with his own theory that he feels threatened and actually abused by any dissenting viewpoints. The clown thinks he’s the savior of the planet and it is literally driving him mad.

Peta of Newark
April 10, 2022 2:11 pm

Jeez..
Some guy, any guy, goes visit New York (or any big city – London is my ‘hobby’) and the best thing he can find to do is lounge in a hotel watching TV
And then complain about what he sees on there

what are the words to describe such a braindead socialophobic wreck..
<shakes head & wanders off muttering>

edit to PS..
I got the word!!!!
Brandon

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Pop Piasa
Reply to  Peta of Newark
April 10, 2022 2:59 pm

I was surprised he actually works out, looking at his bookish physique… I think he was more likely looking to do some young female observation (like on campus) and when a bunch of older adults populated the fitness room, he became agitated with the TV he had to watch instead.

Pat from kerbob
April 10, 2022 2:14 pm

What a load of BS
Look at pudgy doughy Mike
He’s never been in a fitness center in his life

ATheoK
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
April 10, 2022 2:31 pm

He might cut through the gym on his way to Penn State’s ice cream shop.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by ATheoK
Fred Hubler
Reply to  ATheoK
April 10, 2022 2:46 pm

Penn State’s ice cream shop had an ice cream flavor named after the pedophile assistant coach Sandusky. They should name a flavor after Mann.

4caster
April 10, 2022 2:15 pm

This is Michael Mann’s typical narcissistic behavior. If he can’t get something his way or to suit himself, he complains long and loudly, even for minor or non-issues. This is his stock in trade. He once complained about a humorous weather discussion because the writer had the temerity to make fun of termites. Fox News? Haven’t they gone more marxist anyway?

ATheoK
April 10, 2022 2:29 pm

“This is deeply offensive”

Mann alleging technical skills is disturbed by news sites that inform using facts and refuse to bleat leftist lies for liberal echo chambers?

That is sooo sad…
😆 😆 😆 😆

Chris Hanley
April 10, 2022 2:36 pm

Fox is by far the most popular cable prime time news channel in the US with three times the number of viewers of CNN Link.
How can the most watched channel in the US be ‘anti-American’?

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
Andy Wilkins
April 10, 2022 2:36 pm

Tiger Woods playing at the Masters is anti-American pro-Russian propaganda?
Well, you learn a new thing every day.

Walter Pate
April 10, 2022 2:40 pm

He desperately ties to be relevant despite his incredible irrelevance…

Joel
April 10, 2022 2:42 pm

Ain’t nothin’. I was sitting at a bar in a restaurant some years ago, just having dinner and a beer. The staff was playing the Al Sharpton talk show on the big TV over the bar, back when it was still on the air. Never went back.
The next worst (but most educational) was sitting at a bar in a restaurant eating dinner, and they were playing the finals of the national spelling Bee. I never understood how “fixed” it was, but, boy, was it fixed. The designated winner’s (Big, nice looking girl and a MacArthrur genius or something) last two words were “mitosis” and a German word for a fish, “Fishbaken” or something. I got both words. The losers in the finals got words like BOUILLABAISSE and a very long name for a rock crystal I had never heard of at that time, and haven’t heard again, and I have been looking for it. These are high school kids, they don’t study geology much in H.S., neither do they study French cooking. And, why they use non-English words in an English spelling Bee is odd.I didn’t complain to management, even though they should have been playing sports.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Joel
April 10, 2022 2:59 pm

Dude, that was not a spelling bee for real, it was a movie.

John Garrett
April 10, 2022 2:42 pm

Aside from the fact that he’s a fraud, a phony, a charlatan and a liar, Michael “Piltdown” Mann has other problems.

On top of everything else, the biggest one is that he’s an asshole.

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
April 10, 2022 2:43 pm

There’s nothing like being the master of your own remote. 😉

TEWS_Pilot
April 10, 2022 2:47 pm

Show of hands….

Michael Mann Hockey Stick on Head.jpg
Chris Hanley
April 10, 2022 3:00 pm

College student confronts CNN news anchor buffoon Brian Stelter:

