Conflict in Ukraine Used to Push Green Agenda

Morano on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight: “They know the Green New Deal won’t pass…The solution to the Russian invasion is the same solution to climate change, it happened to be the same solution to COVID too — which is more working from home, less driving, less freedom, more restrictions on your liberty. Regardless of the crisis, it always empowers the administrative state, the bureaucrats, and those in power. …

They are going to rule by emergency declaration, by crisis management. This is how they want to do it. The COVID emergency declaration gave us, particularly in blue states, some red states, every governor became a dictator virtually overnight as they imposed whatever mandate they felt like. Whether it was masks, kids, vaccine passports, you name it, they could do it because they were empowered.”

Rough Transcript:

Tucker Carlson: There’s a reason they are focused on Ukraine and it’s to give you the Green New Deal whether you want it or not. Marc Morano is the author of “Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse than you think. He joins us tonight.

Marc, thanks so much for coming on. You’ve written and thought so much and reported so much about the Green New Deal. No chance Congress would ever pass anything like that because nobody wants it, but a war into which we are now being drawn because of their policies is a perfect cover for giving us the Green New Deal whether we want it or not.

>> Marc Morano: Yes, it is. They introduced the green new deal in Congress and never scheduled hearings, votes, there were no town halls, there were no constituent services. No one wanted, they didn’t want to vote on it. They didn’t need a vote. Biden declared that every cabinet agency would be a climate agency. One of the biggest things about our energy that a lot of people miss is the defunding of our energy industry. Through the banking system, through the SEC. They are now forcing climate disclosures on everyone. They now have their claws — federally regulators — in every aspect of pretty much of any business going forward if this keeps up, without a vote of Congress. That’s what they’re looking for.

And they know the Green New Deal won’t pass. The Covid lockdowns actually gave them many aspects of the Green New Deal with the immediate lockdowns, but now going forward, they are doubling down, using the Russian invasion.

The solution to the Russian invasion is the same solution to climate change, it happened to be the same solution to COVID too — which is more working from home, less driving, less freedom, more restrictions on your liberty. Regardless of the crisis, it always empowers the administrative state, the bureaucrats, and those in power.

>> Tucker Carlson: That may be the point of the crisis is to do that and this is not a civics show but I hear the word “democracy” roll off the tongues of virtually every authoritarian in Washington. Is this how democracy works? You use a diversion to get massive societal changes around the legislature and impose them by force? Is that what democracy is?

>> Marc Morano: No. What they’ve decided as they are going to rule by emergency declaration, by crisis management. This is how they want to do it. The COVID emergency declaration gave us, particularly in blue states, some red states, every governor became a dictator virtually overnight as they imposed whatever mandate they felt like. Whether it was masks, kids, vaccine passports, you name it, they could do it because they were empowered.

Look back in history, the fall of the Roman Republic into an empire was due to the abuse of emergency powers. So was the centralization of power in the middle ages. The German republic, 1933, 12-year (state of emergency) declaration in Germany led to of course all the abuses in Germany.

Now we’ve got the Patriot Act,(due to 9/11’s 2001 Declaration of National Emergency), through this kind of crisis management. Now they are using, right after the Covid crisis, they’re going to pile on with this. People would not volunteer to give up their cars, or their SUVs. But now you have reports like International Energy Agency calling for stopping the driving of cars on Sunday, they want to do odd/even license plates for when you can drive, lowering speed limits, SUV taxes. Because we are in this energy crisis. They are achieving policies that they could never get through the elections.

>> Tucker Carlson: The people who will tell you the oceans are rising are buying $30 million houses on the beach. I don’t believe you anymore!

[Laughs] Marc Morano, we are out of time but I appreciate you coming on.

>> Marc Morano: Thanks, Tucker.

