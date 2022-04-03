Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for March, 2022: +0.15 deg. C

Guest Blogger
From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

April 2nd, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for March, 2022 was +0.15 deg. C, up from the February, 2022 value of -0.01 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 15 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.12 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.29 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.30 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.26  0.08  0.07  0.32  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.43 -0.29
2021 12  0.21  0.27  0.15  0.03  1.62  0.01 -0.06
2022 01  0.03  0.06  0.00 -0.24 -0.13  0.68  0.09
2022 02 -0.01  0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50
2022 03  0.15  0.27  0.02 -0.08  0.21  0.74  0.02

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for March, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Mike
April 3, 2022 6:34 pm

I would be surprised if we hit the 2016 heights again from now on.

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Mike
April 3, 2022 6:52 pm

Sssshhhhh
The Adjustment Bureau relishes a challenge.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Mike
April 3, 2022 7:41 pm

The six year-long coolling trend could well continue for 12 more years, given the length of time bewteen Super Los Ninos of 1982, 1998 and 2016. But 2016 might also be the peak of the 40-year warm cycle, 1977-2016. In which case, Earth might not enjoy its like again for another 30 or 40 years.

Who can say?

0
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  Mike
April 3, 2022 7:45 pm

That’s what we were told after 1998 as well. With a planetary energy imbalance over +0.8 W/m2 [1] and OHC hitting new records [2] it is all but guaranteed that the UAH TLT anomaly will go higher than 2016 likely within 10 years.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by bdgwx
0
Reply
bluecat57
April 3, 2022 7:30 pm

Was that rectal?

0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
April 3, 2022 7:52 pm

ENSO forecast is above 50% to still be in La Nina conditions for JJA. Add in a four-month temperature lag, and 2022 is going to be a cool year.

0
Reply
Bill Treuren
April 3, 2022 7:56 pm

Depends on this year really, if the La Nina goes on the temperature will slide lower El Nino will be different.
The solar cycle looks to be center of field whatever the consequences of that are but the super solar cycles seem behind us for a bit.
If the temperatures continue to decline we can resume the improvements or the reduction of poverty and well being of the people on earth rather than pretending to build power contraptions that make everyone except some ruling class sycophants poor.

0
Reply
