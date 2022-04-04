Green tech

Zeppelin Back To Life? Start-Up ‘H2 Clipper’ Green Dirigible Boasts 170-Ton Payload, 7500 M3 Cargo Space

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
121 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 2. April 2022

Green hydrogen powered dirigible could revolutionize long haul cargo transport worldwide.

More than 80 years ago, the Hindenburg Zeppelin LZ 129 exploded and crashed as it approached landing at Lakehurst New Jersey on May 6, 1937.

The behemoth 250-meter long vessel rigid airship had been in service for just under a year. At the time, numerous such vessels had been produced and employed with relative commercial success between the 1900s and the late 1930s. But the dramatic, fiery explosion of the Hindenburg spelled the end of dirigibles as a mode of transport.

Green resurrection 

That may be about to change. In the latest video, Die kalte Sonne’s Energieschau features California start-up H2 Clipper, which wants to bring the dirigible back to life with “a 100% green 20th century version of the hydrogen dirigible”.

According to the company’s promotional video, the new vessel uses “green hydrogen” for propulsion and with it the company hopes to transform air freight and shipping worldwide.

Using liquid hydrogen and fuel cell technology, the H2 Clipper is claimed to “operate efficiently at service ranges from under 500 to well over 6,000 miles” and travel at 175 mph. It would be able to “deliver goods directly from a factory in China to a distribution center in the U.S. in less than 36 hours.”

 The H2 Clipper also boasts a massive cargo volume capacity of over 265,000 cubic feet (7,500 cubic meters), which is “8 to 10 times more cargo space than any other air freighter”.

Air freight cost less than a quarter of traditional 

The cargo transport cost: between $0.177 to $0.247 per ton, which is “less than one-quarter the cost of traditional air freighters”. Moreover, using today’s modern navigation technology, it could transport unmanned.

According to H2 Clipper’s site:

By using modern fuel cell technology, fresh water is the H2 Clipper’s only operating by-product. It is not only 7X to 10X faster than a ship and 4X less costly than an air freighter, but also the only climate pledge friendly alternative for long-haul transport.”

Sounds highly promising and thus may be a great example of an effective and even impressive way to put green energies to use.

121 Comments
Tom Halla
April 4, 2022 6:08 am

They will, of course, not use nitrocellulose dope with aluminum powder and iron oxide pigment.Hydrogen fires are colorless, it was the smokeless powder and thermite fabric stiffener that was burning.

Charles Higley(@higley7)
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 4, 2022 7:56 am

Of course they are ignoring that hydrogen has to be generated and is the fuel as well as the lifting gas. All of this is not cheap. Costs HAVE to be considered from cradle to grave, just as it has to be done for wind and solar, and also ethanol for gasoline corruption.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Charles Higley
April 4, 2022 9:32 am

No, no, no – it’s way cool. Way think about costs?

wigimo
Reply to  Charles Higley
April 4, 2022 9:35 am

They also wanted to be able to deliver to rural areas where ground anchors weren’t installed (military). It would take a pretty robust anchoring system to hold down a 250M long balloon with hundreds of thousands of pounds of buoyancy. Plus you need to be able to add weight if you are running it at say half load

rbabcock
April 4, 2022 6:12 am

My good friend was president of Cargo Lifter, a German endeavor based in Raleigh, quite a few years ago. It was going to build these but went belly up. One of the reasons was the Germans couldn’t decide anything and everything just took too long to do. The money just ran out. My friend was exasperated.

One of the biggest issues is loading and unloading. For every ton you take off as you unload it, you have to replace it with a ton of something else (generally water) or it will go rise up like any balloon would. It does make sense, especially for the military which was one of their primary markets.

Duane
Reply to  rbabcock
April 4, 2022 6:19 am

The loading and unloading is not really a significant problem – just anchor the airship securely to ground anchors or towers, load and unload all you like, and then release the anchors when you’re ready to fly. It’s just like loading a ship or an aircraft, except that gravity works in reverse with lighter than air design.

Joe Crawford
Reply to  Duane
April 4, 2022 7:48 am

‘cept ships don’t sink as you unload ’em. The ship analogy would be more accurate if you had to unload them in dry docks.

Duane
Reply to  Joe Crawford
April 4, 2022 10:00 am

Ships do move upwards as they are unloaded. Look up “plimsoll line”. They still have to be tied to the pier, or at the minimum to the bottom with an anchor or buoy to be loaded or unloaded.

rbabcock
Reply to  Duane
April 4, 2022 8:02 am

In theory yes, but that really never worked according to my friend. The added strengthening to accommodate anchors resulted in a pretty hefty weight penalty. The best solution was to balance weight in vs weight out.

They also wanted to be able to deliver to rural areas where ground anchors weren’t installed (military). It would take a pretty robust anchoring system to hold down a 250M long balloon with hundreds of thousands of pounds of buoyancy. Plus you need to be able to add weight if you are running it at say half load.

They also looked at recompressing the gas to reduce buoyancy. But who knows, they never even got a functioning scale model built so the best, final design was never known.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  rbabcock
April 4, 2022 10:22 am

I was told the key to understanding aircraft design is that in
building them lighter you were making them stronger which is
why they went to aluminum & composites. As such, you
wouldn’t want any extra weight. Is that true for aircraft as well
as blimps?

Felix
Reply to  Duane
April 4, 2022 8:37 am

Lots of practical problems. Returning empty, or flying empty to pick up cargo, requires significant ballast to avoid flying too high. Needing to anchor prevents one of a dirigible’s prime features, being able to lower straight down to a random location out in the middle of nowhere with no reasonable anchors.

Duane
Reply to  Felix
April 4, 2022 10:03 am

It’s not a practical problem that isn’t already faced by ships, who also need to take on ballast (typically water ballast) to retain stability when unloaded.

Dirigibles never need to “be(ing) able to lower straight down to a random location out in the middle of nowhere with no reasonable anchors”, any more than a cargo aircraft of ship would need to, or ever actually do such a thing. Dirigibles have always utilized ground facilities, including ground anchors, hangars, and such. Where on earth did you come up with that one?

The Dark Lord
Reply to  Duane
April 4, 2022 9:25 am

if you fly it in to anchor it then its buoyancy to set to the height of the anchor , when you add weight to it it will sink to the ground …

Gary Pearse
Reply to  rbabcock
April 4, 2022 7:47 am

In North Vancouver, B.C. in what was known as Cypress bowl, a steep forested (old Douglas fir) piece of wilderness a 1000ft+ above the sea with a view o the whole city and harbor, I once owned an acre that I bought for $6,000 in 1969. I sold it for 10,000 in 1974. Years later, giant trees were cleared for construction using a dirigible so not to damage the properties in that tract.

Yeah, they could be useful.

Shanghai Dan
Reply to  rbabcock
April 4, 2022 9:15 am

With a 170 ton capacity, about 150 cubic meters of water would be all the ballast you need. Every 2200 pounds you take off, add a cubic meter of water. Could even use temporary bladders to fill, then as you add cargo drain and remove the bladders.

Duane
April 4, 2022 6:17 am

The Hindenberg did not “explode” – it burned. Just watch the film – the fire starts near the tail and progressively moves forward.

Ken Irwin
Reply to  Duane
April 4, 2022 6:35 am

Beat me to it – it just burned rapidly – had it exploded it would have been a huge bang.

Charles Higley(@higley7)
Reply to  Ken Irwin
April 4, 2022 7:57 am

It would also have burned even if they were using helium as the lifting gas.

Bruce Cobb
April 4, 2022 6:22 am

I am highly skeptical of their low transport cost, especially due to their proposed use of so-called “green” hydrogen. Did they even consider other fuels? I doubt it. This looks like just one more in an endless stream of costly Greenie schemes, scams and dreams.

SheriffYoda
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 4, 2022 8:14 am

Except that unlike with wind and solar we know hydrogen fuel cells work, NASA has been using them for decades to power spacecraft.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  SheriffYoda
April 4, 2022 8:47 am

Nasa does what is necessary regardless of cost as there is no second chance for them.

There is also little comparison between solar panels people put on their houses and the ones Nasa puts on spacecraft.

The Dark Lord
Reply to  SheriffYoda
April 4, 2022 9:28 am

well, to generate power on the shuttle and some rockets … no satellites …

Victor
Reply to  SheriffYoda
April 4, 2022 9:50 am

A space craft is tiny compared to cargo lift vehicles. The number of vehicles built is tiny too

Duane
Reply to  SheriffYoda
April 4, 2022 10:09 am

Most of the major car manufacturers have been producing, selling, and maintaining fuel cell vehicles (FCV) for more than a decade. They’re highly practical, with the major limitation being relatively few retail hydrogen fueling outlets available. If the C-store industry were to start developing such outlets, the sales of FCVs would increase a lot.

Duane
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 4, 2022 10:07 am

Actually hydrogen fuel is really cheap compared to gasoline, diesel, or jet fuel, and has been for a long time even before the recent runup in oil and gas prices. Fuel cell power is extremely efficient in terms of work performed (miles driven or flown) per unit of fuel consumed. Hydrogen fuel is adjudged on GGE – gallons of gasoline equivalent.

Meab
Reply to  Duane
April 4, 2022 10:41 am

Flat lie, DuhWayne. Hydrogen is roughly 4 times the cost per gallon as gasoline. While hydrogen fuel cells are more efficient than an ICE engine, the efficiency difference doesn’t make up for the cost difference.

Before you tell another lie, you should know that I did my Masters on the thermochemical production of hydrogen

Rud Istvan
April 4, 2022 6:23 am

Color me very skeptical. Not because of hydrogen/fuel cells and all the green nonsense. Because of the market. Most goods cross the Pacific by container ship, cheap but relatively slow. Average transit time is about 15 days Shanghai—LA. The stuff that needs to be fast goes by expensive air cargo, average transit time about 15 hours. There isn’t a lot of stuff in between for a journey taking a few days.
Tweener solutions are seldom viable commercially.

bob boder
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 4, 2022 6:40 am

Except if the are unmanned and the cost is even close to shipping by cargo ship they would be a boon for just in time processes.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  bob boder
April 4, 2022 9:36 am

Haven’t we recently demonstrated that JIT isn’t as good an idea as it seemed to the professors who extolled it?

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
April 4, 2022 10:29 am

It worked pretty well before the Wuhan flu & Brandon stole
the election. That was like going from the 21st century back
in time ~100 yrs. A lot of other things aren’t working that well
now either, just as they probably were hoping it wouldn’t!!!

H.R.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 4, 2022 7:04 am

Rud, at 15 hours for air cargo and 36 hours for this system, it’s a choice similar to ‘Next Day’ or ‘2-Day’ or ‘Ground’ which may take a week or two. There’s a cost difference for each.

People are making those choices right now. Gotta have it now? You pay more for ‘Next Day’. Others choose ‘Express’ but a day or two is cheaper and the extra day or so doesn’t matter vs the extra cost of ‘Next Day’.

And then there’s ‘Ground’ when cost matters most and arrival isn’t so critical.

This will be an ‘Express’ option where it’s significantly faster than by ship, but much cheaper than air freight.


My objection is more along the lines of ‘Green’ being the design driver for the airships, not the transportation option niche where it could be profitable.

Go for the best design and wherever ‘green’ works, use it there. Otherwise, pick a better design option.

rbabcock
Reply to  H.R.
April 4, 2022 8:05 am

Plus you can always ship it by the US Postal service and it never gets there.

Gunga Din
Reply to  H.R.
April 4, 2022 10:17 am

But would it be 36 hours?
The US airship fleet was scrapped because of disasters because they couldn’t out run a storm.
Weather forecasting is lightyears ahead of what it was back then but they’d still have to deal with them.
How fast are they?

Duane
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 4, 2022 10:11 am

There isn’t a lot of stuff in between for a journey taking a few days.” Well, duh, that’s because there aren’t any dirigibles engaged in large scale cargo transport. If they were, then there would be “a lot of stuff in between”. The economics are obvious – 1/7 the transit time of ships and 1/4 the cost of heavier than air freight.

Bloke down the pub
April 4, 2022 6:28 am

As a shareholder, it would be remiss of me to not point to this competitor. HAV (hybridairvehicles.com)

2hotel9
April 4, 2022 6:34 am

Do these people have a learning disability? Why would you not use helium? Using hydrogen is just stupid.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 6:50 am

What is used for propulsion, not lift, is what is under discussion. I imagine helium is used for lift. It is the safest.

2hotel9
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 4, 2022 7:36 am

All I am seeing is talk of hydrogen. As a fuel for ICE propulsion it would be good. Went to their webpage, and as others have said it will need massive subsidizing to work out. Wonder if Elon would be interested.

Tom.1
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 4, 2022 8:43 am

I looked at their website and it suggests to me that they do use hydrogen as the lift gas.

Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 4, 2022 9:43 am

But then it weighs twice as much.

william Johnston
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 6:55 am

The answer is in the story. They use it because it is “GREEN”.

2hotel9
Reply to  william Johnston
April 4, 2022 7:33 am

Green! Yay! Brandon is illustrating to America how stupid green is. Hopefully enough people are paying attention.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 8:00 am

2hotel9, when have enough people ever paid attention? Beliefs, regardless of how they’re created, always win over reality for many persons, sadly.

Regards,
Bob

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 4, 2022 10:49 am

True. Emotions win people over regardless of the facts.
That’s why there is a degradation of business and education systems to promote diversity and inclusion rather than critical thinking and merit.

The oligarchs are trying to dumb down the populace so as to lead them through emotions rather than facts.
It appears to be working considering how well lockdowns and vaccination passports worked for a longer time period than I thought possible.

S Browne
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 7:04 am

Because helium is relatively scare and much more expensive. Do a little more research before calling people stupid. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lifting_gas

2hotel9
Reply to  S Browne
April 4, 2022 7:31 am

We have already seen the results of using hydrogen. Lets us not learn from history! That is always fun.

OweninGA
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 7:50 am

That was more the result of the materials of the skin and paint. If you put gunpowder on cloth, and then have a high static charge that is inadvertently discharged through the cloth to the mooring tower, a really vigorous fire will result. Make the skin something non-combustible and protect the lift bags from oxygen and there won’t be a problem.

Of course, if someone starts shooting at you, you’re a sitting duck on a bomb, but hopefully it won’t be used in combat.

Dan B
Reply to  OweninGA
April 4, 2022 8:19 am

Having both crewed and flown airships in the 90’s I can guarantee you will get shot at. We would find bullet holes and occasionally spent bullets every time we did a lift week normally once a week. Chicago and NW Florida seemed to be the worst culprits. And who would shoot at a cute flying whale?

Dan B
Reply to  Dan B
April 4, 2022 8:38 am

Should be “lift check” …

Steve Case
Reply to  OweninGA
April 4, 2022 8:32 am

A short search on “hindenburg paint” turns up all sorts of interesting factoids.

Tregonsee
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 7:21 am

It would be just as green to use helium for lift, hydrogen for power, and a great deal safer. However, unless this gets subsidized heavily, it will crash and burn as a business. Hopefully not literally!

OweninGA
Reply to  Tregonsee
April 4, 2022 8:05 am

Most commercial helium is a bi-product from natural gas wells. The helium has to be separated out at the well-head and piped off separately for processing and purification. Most gas producers don’t bother with it because it is a lot of trouble for very little product. Because of that natural gas association, greenies wouldn’t want to be associated with it. (We euphemistically say it is a “mined” resources to ease the consciences of the resident greenies.)

Of course those of us who work with superconductors bathed in liquid helium wish more sources were available. Our provider got the stuff we use from a little place in northern Ukraine which unfortunately no longer exists. I have about 3 months to figure out where I am getting liquid helium before my magnets become wires and the research they support stops. Also more sources might bring the price down from the $3000 for 100liters to something less traumatizing to the budget. (Research ain’t cheap.)

Don Perry
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 7:27 am

Because it’s twice as heavy as hydrogen. Hydrogen is a diatomic gas with a molecular mass of about 2. Helium is an inert gas with an atomic mass of about 4. Further, helium is more unreliable in availability, with on-again, off-again scarcity. Hydrogen can be produced by electrolysis of water or through chemical processes.

Sal Minella
Reply to  Don Perry
April 4, 2022 7:53 am

Helium can be produced by one of the many fusion reactors that are about to come online.

OweninGA
Reply to  Sal Minella
April 4, 2022 10:32 am

Then the question is: What’s the excited state half-life for the resulting helium?

When those four protons fuse and then two gender-bend to become neutrons, there is a gamma release. Then they almost never combine in the ground state, so they keep emitting gamma rays until they settle to the ground state. Of course looking at the data, the half-lives are on the 10s of nanoseconds. So after a few hours the gamma detections will go down to background. The only constraint then is how they are collecting and segregating the helium nuclei. I haven’t looked at the various technologies to see what they do with the alpha emissions.

Richard Page
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 8:01 am

Chances are they’ll have to use Helium at least over the USA – Hydrogen is still banned for use as a lifting gas.

rbabcock
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 8:07 am

He is in short supply and expensive.

Rocketscientist
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 9:17 am

Hydrogen is half as dense as Helium.

Peter Muller
Reply to  2hotel9
April 4, 2022 10:46 am

Because helium costs roughly $300 per mcf. It’s a rather scarce gas. How much helium would one of these heavy lift 250 m long puppies hold? anyone?

Frank from NoVA
April 4, 2022 6:37 am

Well, why not? As long as it’s not taxpayer funded / subsidized. Maybe one of the tech billionaires will step up to the plate – the first test load could be a Apple toys. One advantage not mentioned in the story is that if it’s really economic, the Left coast’s death grip on cargo handling could be broken.

MJB
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
April 4, 2022 8:09 am

I think this is one of the more interesting aspects, not being held geographically hostage by existing ports and deep harbors. I recognize there’s a lot of momentum behind the existing ports in terms of multi-modal infrastructure and connections, but I don’t think it will take long to realize they are not optimal locations for distribution, and getting a dirigible near a port city, with complex air space, people, etc. is not ideal. There’s typically other rail and road hubs in the middle of a country, often with a willing and under-employed blue collar workforce.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
April 4, 2022 8:15 am

As far as the amount of cargo it can handle, it should still be thought of as an
aircraft, not a ship. In a paper exercise where we were fighting a simulated
war in the Middle East, it took a day or two for 250 C-130s to distribute all the
cargo from a normal sized ship, ~15T (half a semi load) at a time. It’s for that
reason, the Army needs a port nearby for conflicts half way around the world
& land routes to supply the troops locally as air supply is only a temporary
solution as it also burns a lot of gas. Logistics, logistics, logistics!!!!

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 8:26 am

Since Afghanistan was land-locked, we had to rely on Pakistan for
most of the material. It’s obvious the Pakis didn’t mind Al Qaeda too
much as that was where Bin Ladin bin hidin’ & every $ given them
would be used for the Indian border. I knew from the beginning a
sustained operation wouldn’t go too well as the logistics were bad &
Al Qaeda could hide in Pakistan, like the VC went into Cambodia.
There was no rock & a hard place!

fretslider
April 4, 2022 6:38 am

“Green hydrogen”

Only it isn’t ‘green’ at all. It takes energy to get the Hydrogen from a molecule of water. And of course, that energy is unlikely to be entirely from unreliables. 

They want to walk progress back to relying on wind and Sun – beau temps – and now they want to go back to the balloon. That’s fine if time is not an issue, but you cannot run a modern economy on Zeppelins instead of freight aircraft.

Not without some form of rationing and crisis management

SheriffYoda
Reply to  fretslider
April 4, 2022 8:22 am

Except they are talking about replacing fast air freight, but providing a middle option. Not every suggestion that has green in it is talking about a complete replacement of existing tech…just what comes out of the IPCC’s recommendations.

mark d
April 4, 2022 6:48 am

Hydrogen as the lift? Oh boy…

Richard Page
Reply to  mark d
April 4, 2022 7:01 am

Not sure. They may have to go with Helium instead and Hydrogen just as propulsion – Hydrogen is still banned as a lift gas in the USA.

Mark D
Reply to  Richard Page
April 4, 2022 8:31 am

The H2 Clipper – H2 Clipper, Inchttps://external-content.duckduckgo.com/ip3/h2clipper.com.icohttps://h2clipper.com
The H2Clipper utilizes 100% green hydrogen both as a lifting gas and as fuel.

Richard Page
Reply to  Mark D
April 4, 2022 9:13 am

Then they won’t be flying it over the USA without a change in the law. Perhaps it’s intended for the export market?

Gunga Din
Reply to  Mark D
April 4, 2022 10:23 am

Please define the difference between “green hydrogen” and regular hydrogen?

peter schell
April 4, 2022 6:49 am

Just about every year there seems to be a story about the possibility of a resurgence in Dirigibles. Going back to the sixties.

While I can see the potential for certain limited usages, they would not provide enough profit to make it worth while.

The best I’ve ever seen is a long duration spy station hovering for weeks at high altitude, but satellites have pretty much filled the niche for that.

SheriffYoda
Reply to  peter schell
April 4, 2022 8:26 am

I can see it as a passenger service, for tourism specifically as a dirigible can provide more space which means either more luxury and comfort or more seating. Considering the longer travel times, I would, if operating a company opt for more luxury and comfort to redistribute money from the middling rich to my pocket. 🙂

Mark D
Reply to  peter schell
April 4, 2022 9:59 am

comment image

John Pickens
Reply to  peter schell
April 4, 2022 10:17 am

The concept of cargo dirigibles and zeppelins always has a predicted time to become widespread of 10-15 years. Just like fusion!

Joseph Zarebski
April 4, 2022 6:58 am

They are building way too many solar farms in California and need a sink for all of that excess power. So they are going to dump it into hydrogen production, flooding the market and thus lowering the market cost. It is not a terrible idea to try and clean up the mess they are making of their power grid.

John Pickens
Reply to  Joseph Zarebski
April 4, 2022 10:21 am

Energy cost of PV panel production, plus power conditioning equipment, plus electrolysis equipment, plus operation of electrolysis equipment, plus compressor equipment, plus liquification equipment, plus operation of compression and liquification equipment, plus storage equipment, plus transportation of stored H2, plus thermodynamic losses on the whole shebang.

Will this be a net energy source or sink?
Show me the math before proceeding.

John Smith
April 4, 2022 7:00 am

I wonder if they factored in the cost of insurance into their costings? Can’t imagine ANYONE would want to insure them.

TEWS_Pilot
April 4, 2022 7:02 am

Load it up with hundreds of Electric Vehicles and spare battery packs and Solar Panels and fly it around the world a couple of times to show off the Green Miracle.

TonyL
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
April 4, 2022 7:31 am

I like it.
Also, do not forget to observe all OHSA safety regulations. (That should help a lot.)

Bruce Cobb
April 4, 2022 7:25 am

The Hindenburg, for example, used a diesel-powered engine. If the concern today were in fact cost (and this includes all manner of subsidies for “greenness”), then I imagine some sort of diesel engine would be used today as well. But noooo, they want to “save the planet”.

Harry Passfield
April 4, 2022 7:28 am

Thing is, if it wasn’t for the ‘green’ credentials – such as they are – would they have even bothered with this development? Is it actually supportable as a transport business?

Richard Page
Reply to  Harry Passfield
April 4, 2022 8:04 am

The fact that we don’t have fleets of them already plying the trade routes across the world should answer that question adequately – the technology is hardly new.

David Anderson
April 4, 2022 7:35 am

“deliver goods directly from a factory in China to a distribution center in the U.S. in less than 36 hours.”

I hope they have a back-up marketing plan because that trade is about to come to a screeching halt.

DMacKenzie
April 4, 2022 7:52 am

Airship history is fraught with disaster. The British M101 went down over France on its maiden voyage to India in 1930. Only 8 people survived. Passengers included an A-list of British diplomats and parliamentarians and the airship program was cancelled. M100 which had made a successful maiden voyage to Montreal including a return trip across the Atlantic in 56 hours, was put in its hangar and eventually scrapped.
Anyone thinking airships are a good idea should read “Sliderule” by Nevil Shute. His conclusion is that their economics died with the introduction of the DC-3…..

https://www.airshipsonline.com/airships/r101/index.html

Old Man Winter
Reply to  DMacKenzie
April 4, 2022 9:13 am

I see it as a very fast-moving HUUUUGE helicopter drone, none of which exists today. Someone suggested it could fill the 2nd day delivery market as
air freight is very expensive. This would act more like a plane. In emergency
situations, it would be more like a ginormous helicopter, going places where
trucks & planes can’t reach. There’s potential with this concept- maybe in
smaller/bigger sizes. The Osprey was designed specifically to as a big
plane/helicopter after the Iran hostage rescue attempt failed. (I think-
regardless who was president- it’s chance of success was quite low- ~5%-
20%, as it was too far for the slower helicopters along with the big
uncertainty of where exactly the hostages were being held. In Vietnam, they
raided a POW camp S of Hanoi & unfortunately it was empty when they got
there.)

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 9:23 am

In the case of a flight from China to Chicago, where the weather
turned unexpectedly bad at Chicago, the forward propulsion could
be shut down over the Dakotas for an hour or two, letting both the
weather & the congestion clear. The jet stream would then propel it
eastward to Chicago- FOR FREE. Planes can never do that!!

Mark D
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 10:19 am

That is one huge sail in a gale!

Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 7:53 am

I think their pipe-within-a-pipe concept for transporting hydrogen up to 1000
miles is very interesting as it may have other applications

https://hydrogen-central.com/h2-clipper-patented-pipe-pipe-technology-last-mile-delivery-pure-hydrogen/

Sal Minella
April 4, 2022 7:56 am

Windmills, dirigibles…let me hop on my penny-farthing and ride on down to the chemist to get some mercury for my sniffles.

Richard Page
Reply to  Sal Minella
April 4, 2022 8:06 am

Agreed. What is it with the green blob and their endless fascination with resurrecting past technology?

Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 7:57 am

“Moreover, using today’s modern navigation technology, it could transport unmanned.”

Great idea!!! It may be the largest drone built.

Richard Page
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 9:16 am

The USAF have been interested in using fleets of drones rather than expensive manned vehicles.
Another buyer might be Amazon – imagine a few of these flying around with smaller Amazon drones flying packages from them to the customer’s house!

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Richard Page
April 4, 2022 10:03 am

Super-duper idea. Get funding & you could be the next Bezos!!!

Mark D
Reply to  Richard Page
April 4, 2022 10:21 am

Coat it with Martian Stealth Technology and you have a winner. 😉

Art Yatsko
April 4, 2022 7:59 am

Do the 5-6 containers just dangle underneath? I didn’t see any bomb bay doors in the video to bring them inside…. to challenge the loadmaster.

Art Yatsko
Reply to  Art Yatsko
April 4, 2022 8:00 am

Or is it going to move fuel across regions when pipelines are forbidden?

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Art Yatsko
April 4, 2022 8:40 am

Great idea! It could be used in emergency situations to haul a lot
of freight a short distance that can’t be reached by ground or where
there is no runway!!! And it all can be done with this “super-drone”.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 8:44 am

Also- evacuate a lot of people who are stranded. The risk over
a short distance would probably worth it. Smaller versions
could also be an option.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 9:15 am

That is called a parrafin parrot or helicopter.

Richard Page
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 9:18 am

Brilliant idea – you could load them up with water and they could be emergency firefighting vehicles for forest fires – oh, wait. sarc

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Richard Page
April 4, 2022 9:54 am

Any low, slow flying in mountainous are is much, much
more dangerous than when doing so over flat terrain. I
know of at least three incidences, one of them fighting
a fire in the Black Hills, where the plane crashed under these conditions. Like them, I was also used to flying
over flat terrain (I refer to myself as a “flatlander”)
Since that is what you are used to doing, it’s SOOOO
easy to make mistakes that can cost you your life
where they wouldn’t have been an issue back at home
base. A big problem is that when you are flying visual,
there is no flat horizon upon which to get a visual
reference. It’s very easy to think you are flying straight
& level when in fact you are climbing & will fall out of
the sky after stalling.

Actually, your idea may be better than you thought as it
could be done remotely where there is no risk of loss
of life. The drone can hover & hit a hotspot far below it,
which is a lot easier than hitting a target flying @ 130
mph. I did 1000s of airdrops- day & night- & can vouch
for what I’m saying.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Old Man Winter
April 4, 2022 10:37 am

1st sentence- are = areas

SheriffYoda
April 4, 2022 8:02 am

I’ve always been a fan of lighter than air ships. I think the Hindenburg disaster caused an out sized backlash to the technology. I can also see these as a more comfortable form of air travel for leisure travel.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  SheriffYoda
April 4, 2022 8:21 am

They just aren’t practical.

tetris
April 4, 2022 8:10 am

The marketing folks at H2 appear to be innumerate (50-60% of the population is, so they’re not alone). A 170 ton payload? That’s 4 semis, big deal.
7,500 m3 of water (specific weight 1) is 7,500 tons. So maybe the thing can transport 7,500 of something with a specific weight of feather down.
Yet another dead end technology re-cycled.

Coach Springer
April 4, 2022 8:14 am

The amount of CO2 “saved” by not using diesel for propulsion is immaterial to a “green world.” I smell a huge amount of boosterism/marketing involved in this informercial.

leowaj
April 4, 2022 8:26 am

I like the idea in theory but am a bit concerned about the security. Namely, if China decides they don’t like us anymore they can take these things down with pebbles. We should be very damn careful when pursuing automation just to lower costs. At the same time as we lower costs, we may end up greatly raising risks.

beng135
April 4, 2022 8:30 am

Wow, a 170-ton load!!! Almost as much as 2 railroad cars……

Bob Dehmer
April 4, 2022 8:34 am

Any discussion of the technical or commercial details is moot if this thing can’t outrun or hide from a squall line. Convective weather is death for LTA (lighter than air) vehicles.

Tom.1
April 4, 2022 8:45 am

Being “green” does not make something a bad idea; what makes it a bad idea is economics. I don’t care if it’s “green” as long as it works and it’s less expensive than the alternative. Admittedly, “green” has not very often delivered on those things.

Tom.1
April 4, 2022 8:51 am

This is just a guess, but if someone asked me to design one of these things, it would have a heavier than air gas along to use as ballast to adjust the buoyancy (CO2 would be good). When you wanted to reduce lift you would release heavy gas into ballast chambers and pump the light gas into pressurized storage. Reverse to gain lift.

dk_
April 4, 2022 8:51 am

The cargo transport cost: between $0.177 to $0.247 per ton, which is “less than one-quarter the cost of traditional air freighters”.

This assumes a low or zero cost for hydrogen. Similar overly optimistic fuel and overhead costs are used to tout other forms of transportation. It is far from a promise and is at best irrational exuberance, but more commonly an outright confidence trick not far removed from net zero and other nonsense.

A low cost hydrogen economy requires hydrogen generation using low priced fossil fuels, and will do so for at least another century.

You’ll also note that the cost comparison is to other air freighters, not to cargo ships. Compared to heavier-than-air transport, you’d also have to account for the time difference — an airship might take five to fifty times longer to transport the same distance as a cargo aircraft, rendering the LTA ship unsuitable for some goods or locations. Dirigibles required much different support infrastructure than do modern airports, as well as different operational considerations — the differences adding up to much more costs hidden by the writer of the article and promoters of the technology.

George V
April 4, 2022 8:52 am

Hmmm… I recall the cargo carrying dirigible or blimp idea showing up every 10 or 15 years going back to when I was in college in the 1970’s, during the first “energy crisis” caused by the Arab oil embargo. Airships were going to make cargo shipping dirt cheap. More recently I saw a design for one that would really work, this time for sure, because it had a double flotation chamber design, looking like two bananas glued together. It may have been the last time oil was up around $100/barrel.

All they’ve done this time is cook up a “green” angle to the same idea that has yet to, shall we say, float.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
April 4, 2022 8:55 am

The only way this ship can travel at 175 km/h is in the jet stream with a 160km/h tail wind.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  ferdberple
April 4, 2022 9:37 am

It’s 175 mph, not km/h. One can’t get away such shenanigans! I did have a
160k (180 mph) headwind for awhile while flying against the jet stream, so
you did bring up a very good point

ResourceGuy
April 4, 2022 9:13 am

It will of course be another autonomous vehicle overhead to go with autonomous 18-wheeler trucks and cars on the road with you and battery fires in your neighborhood. Will we add autonomous dirigible chaser lawyers too?

Retired_Engineer_Jim
April 4, 2022 9:31 am

No, the Hindenburg didn’t explode. And I’ll be very impressed if this thing can fly at 175 mph.

Tom.1
April 4, 2022 9:36 am

There is never any shortage of pessimists who are quick to dismiss every new idea that comes along. If this were an immutable characteristic of the human animal, flintknapping would still be our most advanced technology.

Rocketscientist
April 4, 2022 9:38 am

I’ve read through the numerous comments and have not seen one from an aerodynamicist or anyone in the industry.
LTA (lighter than air) vehicles are at a distinct disadvantage over than Lighter Than Water vehicles (boats) primarily because the density of water does not change that much due to climatic or diurnal atmospheric changes. The buoyancy of these vehicle and hence their ability to transport mass (cargo) through their respective fluid mediums is of paramount importance. LTAs suffer from needing to constantly adjust their densities. Those nonrigid types (Blimps) have very limited ranges as they must adjust pressure within parameters required to provide structural stability.

If the LTAs didn’t constantly adjust buoyancy they would be popping up in altitudes or dipping down below acceptable levels. This would cause all sorts of undesired weather issues and drastically effect ability to navigate. To allow for buoyancy adjustment all LTAs must carry pressurized gas to replace that which was vented when excess buoyancy conditions existed. This limits range as they have fixed adjustment capability.

An interesting side note as to the classifications of airships.
Type A was rigid and had internal frames to provide structure. They were the Zeppelins and such and suffered from the added structural mass.
Type B was limp and require inflation pressure to provide shape and structural stability.
Type B (limp) eventually became just Blimps

Oh, and BTW try to fly an LTA over a mountain range.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
April 4, 2022 9:54 am

You can have price, performance and safety. But never all 3 at the same time.

Air pressure goes up as the square of the wind speed. You can certainly make a large balloon that can lift weight, but can you make it rigid enough that it wont flog itself to death once set in motion?

175 km/h is hurricane force winds. Dacron and kevlar main sails on a boat quickly flog themselves to death and they are not by any means light weight.

Andy Pattullo
April 4, 2022 10:58 am

”Green hydrogen”??? I smell a rat. The term “green” can be translated into “we have hidden all the fossil fuel inputs, pollution outputs, natural lands destruction and harmless CO2 emissions in our business model so that all people see are our waving hands and blue skies. Let’s assume the H2 is sourced form reactions driven by electricity from wind and solar – well the rare earth minerals, steel, concrete, plastics, electronics and all of the energy work going into making the windmills and solar panels are almost entirely derived from traditional mining, and energy intensive industry run on fossil fuels. Not to mention all the unaccounted costs of decommissioning and “recycling” (i.e burying) the residual materials at their premature end of life.

If they get to use the term “green” with their implied meaning then they must prove that there is no net use of fossil fuels and no real damage to air, water or land quality in the whole life cycle of this proposal. If they can’t prove that then they can get in line with all the other snake oil salespeople.

This isn’t to say that we shouldn’t assess the idea of dirigibles as transport vehicles for their own merit, but let’s not pretend they will bring the long extinct rainbow farting unicorns back to life.

