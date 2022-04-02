petroleum Ridiculae United Nations

“Who’s Talking Climate Change Now?”: Arab States Respond to Global Demand for Energy Security

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Al Jazeera, Arab states are responding to Ukraine war shortages, by pledging to “keep pumping oil until the last drop” to assist with the transition to renewable energy.

‘Who’s talking climate change now?’ energy producers say

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine boosting energy costs and reducing availability, proponents are pushing back against fossil fuel eradication.

2 Apr 2022

Proponents of fossil fuel production hit back against efforts to tackle the climate crisis by urgently phasing out the burning of hydrocarbons, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine severely disrupts energy supplies.

We definitely at this time need to include all available resources,” UAE Minister of Energy Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an energy forum in Dubai.

“We cannot ignore or say we are going to abandon certain production. It’s just not the right time, whatever reason you have,” he said, adding that doing so would make energy prices too high for millions around the world.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other international bodies have said that to address climate change there should not be new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure, the fossil fuels most responsible for climate change must phase out over time.

OPEC projected that more oil will be needed through 2040 and beyond, particularly in Asia.

“Look at what is happening today. Who’s talking about climate change now? Who’s talking about attending to energy security first and foremost?” said Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Without energy security, countries will lose the means to tackle climate change, he said.

Saudi Arabia, which pledged to have net-zero emissions by 2060, is similarly cutting emissions domestically while vowing to keep pumping oil until the last drop.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/4/2/whos-talking-climate-change-now-energy-producers-say

Beat that one Babylon Bee.

With President Biden’s administration begging Arab states to pump more oil, they get to be climate champions and wealthy oil producers all at the same time.

If only President Biden would extend the same courtesy to US domestic oil producers.

Tom Halla
April 2, 2022 6:04 pm

I think John Kerry is even more demented than Joe Biden.

2
Reply
TRM
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 2, 2022 6:40 pm

But in a more coherent fashion. LMAO

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  TRM
April 2, 2022 6:55 pm

Kerry has mo hair for sure.

0
Reply
Mark Smith
April 2, 2022 6:18 pm

They have no chance to get their last drop- too corrupt.

1
Reply
Ron Long
April 2, 2022 6:21 pm

Thanks to the “big guy” and Putin, strange bedfellows, the Arab states not only get to ramp up production but they also get to sell it at more than double the price.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
April 2, 2022 6:57 pm

If I were in their sandals, I would play it up the same way.

1
Reply
TRM
April 2, 2022 6:39 pm

“keep pumping oil until the last drop to assist with the transition to renewable energy.” – LOL.

Well you have to admit that is a plan that will actually work. Keep using fossil fuels until that point “somewhere over the rainbow” where we’ve figured out either cheap efficient storage for intermittent energy sources or fusion / 4/5th gen nuke.

1
Reply
