“Who’s Talking Climate Change Now?”: Arab States Respond to Global Demand for Energy Security

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Al Jazeera, Arab states are responding to Ukraine war shortages, by pledging to “keep pumping oil until the last drop” to assist with the transition to renewable energy.

‘Who’s talking climate change now?’ energy producers say

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine boosting energy costs and reducing availability, proponents are pushing back against fossil fuel eradication.

2 Apr 2022

Proponents of fossil fuel production hit back against efforts to tackle the climate crisis by urgently phasing out the burning of hydrocarbons, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine severely disrupts energy supplies.

…

“We definitely at this time need to include all available resources,” UAE Minister of Energy Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an energy forum in Dubai.

“We cannot ignore or say we are going to abandon certain production. It’s just not the right time, whatever reason you have,” he said, adding that doing so would make energy prices too high for millions around the world.

…

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and other international bodies have said that to address climate change there should not be new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure, the fossil fuels most responsible for climate change must phase out over time.

…

OPEC projected that more oil will be needed through 2040 and beyond, particularly in Asia.

…

“Look at what is happening today. Who’s talking about climate change now? Who’s talking about attending to energy security first and foremost?” said Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Without energy security, countries will lose the means to tackle climate change, he said.

…

Saudi Arabia, which pledged to have net-zero emissions by 2060, is similarly cutting emissions domestically while vowing to keep pumping oil until the last drop.

…