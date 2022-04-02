Drought

Claim: ‘Flash droughts’ coming on faster, global study shows

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
21 Comments


Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN

IMAGE: DRY CORN STALKS IN IOWA DURING THE FLASH DROUGHT OF SUMMER 2012, WHICH WIPED OUT CROPS AND CAUSED $35.7 BILLION IN LOSSES. view more  CREDIT: UNITE STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Just like flash floods, flash droughts come on fast — drying out soil in a matter of days to weeks. These events can wipe out crops and cause huge economic losses. And according to scientists, the speed at which they dry out the landscape has increased. 

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Texas Tech University found that although the number of flash droughts has remained stable during the past two decades, more of them are coming on faster. Globally, the flash droughts that come on the fastest — sending areas into drought conditions within just five days — have increased by about 3%-19%. And in places that are especially prone to flash droughts — such as South Asia, Southeast Asia and central North America — that increase is about 22%-59%.

Rising global temperatures are probably behind the faster onset, said co-author and UT Jackson School Professor Zong-Liang Yang, who added that the study’s results underscore the importance of understanding flash droughts and preparing for their effects.

“Every year, we are seeing record-breaking warming episodes, and that is a good precursor to these flash droughts,” he said. “The hope and purpose [of this research] is to minimize the detrimental effects.”

The research was published in Nature Communications. The study was led by doctoral student Yamin Qing and Professor Shuo Wang, both of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Flash droughts are relatively new to science, with the advancement of remote sensing technology during the past couple of decades helping reveal instances of soil rapidly drying out. This serves as the telltale sign of the onset of a flash drought and can make drought conditions appear seemingly out of the blue.

As the name suggests, flash droughts are short lived, usually lasting only a few weeks or months. But when they occur during critical growing periods, they can cause disasters. For example, in the summer of 2012, a flash drought in the central United States caused the corn crop to wither, leading to an estimated $35.7 billion in losses.  

In this study, the scientists analyzed global hydroclimate data sets that use satellite soil moisture measurements to capture a global picture of flash drought and how it has changed during the past 21 years. The data showed that about 34%-46% of flash droughts came on in about five days. The rest emerge within a month, with more than 70% developing in half a month or less.  

When they examined the droughts over time, they noticed the flash droughts happening more quickly.

The study also revealed the importance of humidity and variable weather patterns, with flash droughts becoming more likely when there’s a shift from humid to arid conditions. That makes regions that undergo seasonal swings in humidity — such as Southeast Asia, the Amazon Basin, and the East Coast and Gulf Coast of the United States — flash drought hot spots.

“We should pay close attention to the vulnerable regions with a high probability of concurrent soil drought and atmospheric aridity,” said Wang.

Mark Svoboda, the director of the National Drought Mitigation Center and originator of the term “flash drought,” said the advancement in drought-detecting technology and modeling tools — such as those used in this study — has led to growing awareness of the influence and impact of flash droughts. He said the next big step is translating this knowledge into on-the-ground planning.

“You can go back and watch that drought evolve in 2012 and then compare it to how that tool did,” said Svoboda, who was not part of the study. “We really have the stage well set to do a better job of tracking these droughts.”

The study was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Hong Kong Research Grants Council.

DOI

10.1038/s41467-022-28752-4 

ARTICLE TITLE

Accelerating flash droughts induced by the joint influence of soil moisture depletion and atmospheric aridity

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

3-Apr-2022

From EurekAlert!

Philip Mulholland
April 2, 2022 2:09 pm

Is it still April 1st?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
April 2, 2022 2:24 pm

I went to Eureka Alert with the same thought. In fact this notice was indeed published yesterday, April 1. So April Fools is the only possible explanation for claiming something nobody could measure two decades ago–‘flash drought’—has been increasing because of climate change. And the two decades nearly covers the inconvenient ‘pause’ that lasted 1.5 decades.

Pretty funny until you realize the paper is in supposedly serious and peer reviewed Nature Communications.

TonyL
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 2, 2022 3:22 pm

New sensor technology allows us to see something not measured before. Therefor it (whatever it is) is now happening faster. Got it.

CTM post from YouReekAlerts == Skip, do not bother reading.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
April 2, 2022 2:47 pm

For Alarmists, every day is April 1st…

b.nice
April 2, 2022 2:21 pm

Global temperatures have been falling for about the last 6-7 years..

So rising temperatures cannot be the cause. !

TonyL
Reply to  b.nice
April 2, 2022 3:25 pm

So rising temperatures cannot be the cause. !

An unfortunately simplistic analysis. One only has to pasteurize the data set to see the temperature increase, then the cause is clear. There are *right* ways to go about Climate Science.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  TonyL
April 2, 2022 4:00 pm

No, there are “left” ways to go about Climate Science (TM).

b.nice
April 2, 2022 2:22 pm

Sad they were unable to analyze data from the the 1930s and 40s 😉

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  b.nice
April 2, 2022 3:43 pm

And the 50s, 2 (Texas and Texas Tech) out of three universities knew about it. I studied the flood at the end, funny no one previously used the word “flash” on droughts. Perhaps this is going on as there are so many ‘scientific’ journals I’ve lost track of how many newer ones crop up with papers of interest. Just ran across another. Bragging rites now maybe also for most journals published in, my father [resume] can whip your father sort of thing?

Many of these, including Ecological Modeling, emphasize this headline for searching papers in their journal––
Latest Published   Top Cited   Most Downloaded  Most Popular.

The only uncertainty is how much this quantitative imperative is influencing quality, I guessing very large based on my ‘expert’ opinion. Or is it just symptomatic of a larger malaise?

Herbert
April 2, 2022 2:24 pm

The expression “flash drought” was a flash of genius on the part of the originator.
Or is it just a flash in the pan?

PCman999
April 2, 2022 2:38 pm

“…found that although the number of flash droughts has remained stable during the past two decades, more of them are coming on faster. ”

More of then and faster, yet the total is stable? And they conveniently forget to mention the ever-growing crop yields.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  PCman999
April 2, 2022 3:17 pm

Your comment involves logic and basic math. That won’t do concerning this paper.

Paul S.
April 2, 2022 2:49 pm

I think they are running out of catastrophes. They are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

JCM
April 2, 2022 2:59 pm

Soils drying in under 5 days has much more to do with soil health and organics (moisture retention) than the atmospheric factors discussed in the paper.

Healthy soils do not dry in 5 days; but eroded soils certainly can.

They might consider asking a soil scientist about it.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  JCM
April 2, 2022 3:19 pm

That is very true.
But ask a soil scientist when you are a climate scientist studying soils—nope. No more than Mann consulted real statisticians when inventing his centered PCA to manufacture hockey sticks.

Tom Halla
April 2, 2022 3:13 pm

I think this is like road rage, a catchy phrase to describe something that was always out there.

aussiecol
April 2, 2022 3:20 pm

Who would have thought, when it stops raining, it gets dry….Where’s my money!!!

Alan
April 2, 2022 3:29 pm

Where I live, it hasn’t rained for more than 12 hours. Is that a flash drought?

dk_
April 2, 2022 3:45 pm

Flash droughts are relatively new to science

funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Hong Kong Research Grants Council.

…all you need to know.

DMacKenzie
April 2, 2022 3:56 pm

Flash droughts, heat domes, global heating……There is no end to the hyperbole….

Bruce Cobb
April 2, 2022 4:00 pm

“Flash droughts are relatively new to science. Because we just invented them!
We’re so smart.”

