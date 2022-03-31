Climate Politics

Gas Rationing? Germany Paying a Horrible Price for Decades of Green Energy Insanity

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

As Germany braces for extreme economic and social hardship, it is worth reflecting on the misery the empty promises of green energy advocates have delivered.

Germany girds for gas rationing, Europe on edge in Russian standoff

By Joseph Nasr and Vera Eckert

  • Europe fears Moscow will turn off gas supplies
  • Kremlin says rouble payments a good idea for other commodities
  • Kremlin says it will not immediately demand roubles for gas
  • Economic standoff raises risk of recession in Europe

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) – Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies on Wednesday under which Europe’s largest economy could ration power if a standoff over a Russian demand to pay for fuel with roubles disrupts or halts supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by phone on Wednesday that nothing would change for European partners and payments would still be made in euros and transferred to Gazprom bank, a German spokesperson said. read more

Separately, Putin outlined the rouble plan in a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Draghi’s office said. 

INDUSTRY FIRST IN LINE FOR CUTS

Berlin’s unprecedented move is the clearest sign yet that the European Union is preparing for Moscow to cut gas supplies unless it gets payment in roubles. Italy and Latvia have already activated warnings.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck implemented the “early warning phase” of an existing gas emergency plan, where a crisis team from the economics ministry, the regulator and the private sector will monitor imports and storage.

Habeck told reporters Germany’s gas supplies were guaranteed for now but urged consumers and companies to reduce consumption, saying that “every kilowatt hour counts”.

If supplies fall short, Germany’s network regulator can ration gas, with industry first in line for cuts and preferential treatment for private households, hospitals and other critical institutions.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germany-declares-early-warning-potential-gas-supply-disruptions-2022-03-30/

Who feels like opening a new business in Germany? When will the wind mills deliver the abundance and low costs green advocates keep promising?

Who still believes renewables are “cheaper than coal”?

It could all have been so different. If Europe had embraced nuclear power and fracking, they could have laughed off Putin’s gas supply threats.

I would like to report that Europe has woken from its delusions, but despite my early hopes, the messages are mixed. Politicians still haven’t got the balls to admit they were wrong. There has been some recommissioning of coal, but not nearly enough. The public line is any recommissioning of fossil fuel infrastructure is temporary.

Wake up Germany and Europe. You have a few short months of Summer to figure out how you will survive the coming energy supply crash. The once chance your politicians have to redeem themselves for decades of policy failures is to make this right. Because if that Russian gas supply goes down in winter, and you are still unprepared, some of your people freeze to death.

Gregory Woods
March 31, 2022 10:03 am

Somewhat OT: The Hill has eliminated comments – what are they afraid of?

Tom Halla
March 31, 2022 10:10 am

Voting out the Greens and anyone, like Boris Johnson, who voted to support this failure is the only long term solution. As the politicians would not do math in this case, there is a very good expectation they would not in any case.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
March 31, 2022 10:10 am

Eric, typo alert in the second to last sentence: “The once chance your politicians have to redeem themselves for decades of policy failures is to make this right.” 

Should “once” be one?

Regards,
Bob

PS: At least it’s easy to fix. I hated my typos in the graphs I prepared. Grrrrr.

HOJO
March 31, 2022 10:18 am

The masses have zero say in the future of Europe. How can such an easy subject to research be the downfall of us humans, Stop watching TV, go local and begin again from scratch making something that will work and not some utopian dream which is complete nonsense

John Garrett
March 31, 2022 10:21 am

(NPR) Widespread sanctions against Russia means Germany must look elsewhere for energy
Germany relies on Russia for around half its natural gas and its companies do extensive business with both Russia and Ukraine. The effects of those ties fraying is being felt on the ground in Germany.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Russia’s war with Ukraine and the international sanctions that followed have had massive consequences for the global economy. Case in point, Germany. The country relies on Russia for around half its natural gas, and German companies do billions of dollars’ worth of business with both Russia and Ukraine. As NPR’s Rob Schmitz reports, the pain is already being felt on the ground.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: At an iron foundry outside Dusseldorf, a crane holding a 30-ton bucket gently tips it on its side, releasing a torrent of bright yellow molten iron. Waves of heat rise from the bubbling, splattering liquid as it shoots out sparks of magnesium over workers dressed head to toe in silver heat-shielded uniforms. Below them, the glowing magma fills a mold for what will become an iron tile press machine, says Georg Geier, managing director of Siempelkamp, the company that runs his foundry.

GEORG GEIER: It’s like 1,300 degrees Celsius. That’s what makes our business so energy-intensive.

SCHMITZ: It takes 50 gigawatts of electricity per year to keep Siempelkamp’s induction furnaces running, equivalent to the electricity needed to power a town of 20,000 people. Midsize companies like Siempelkamp, known as Mittelstand companies in German, make up the backbone of Germany’s economy, employing 60% of the country’s workers. And they’re highly susceptible to the skyrocketing price of energy caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For years, the price Siempelkamp paid for one megawatt hour was around 40 euros.

GEIER: At the beginning of last week, it was nearly 300 euros. So that means nearly 10 times of what we saw for years and years before…

more: https://www.npr.org/2022/03/30/1089774472/widespread-sanctions-against-russia-means-germany-must-look-elsewhere-for-energy

Alan Millar
March 31, 2022 10:22 am

The EU are funding Russia by a billion Euros a DAY, paying for its self inflicted addiction to Russian gas, oil and coal. Germany is just the worst of the major nations.

The EU ‘sanctions’ are a joke. Yes they sanctioned Russian banks ……………………………..apart from two! Meaning payments can continue to flow as before but just through two banks instead of several.

So they also restricted Russia’s access to its built up foreign exchange reserves. How clever!
Well it was until Putin, utterly predictably, said ‘ok, you must pay in Roubles from April instead’

Well who could have seen that coming. The EU and Germany are currently making noises like ‘we will not submit to blackmail’. Yeah right!

Putin, having manoeuvred the EU into reliance on Russian energy, probably figured out that EU were reduced to a threat of ‘stop your actions in Ukraine or we will commit economic suicide’. Probably though he didn’t really think that was a credible threat.

So who will blink first? Will it be Russia? Why would he do that he has the EU by the short and curlies and both sides know it.

Perhaps Germany and others, will indeed start closing huge swathes of their industries down, start cutting citizens access to energy (it snowed at my house in the UK today)

What’s the betting?

Mr.
March 31, 2022 10:25 am

A typical European politician pondering whether to admit that their support for renewables was a mistake –

“Lemee see –
A) admit a mistake = bad publicity!
OR
B) 657,000 people dying of cold here every year now. What’s a few thousand more?

No contest – I’ll go with B)”

Steve Case
March 31, 2022 10:28 am

 Because if that Russian gas supply goes down in winter,…
_______________________________________________

siege 
/sēj/
noun
A military operation in which enemy forces surround a town
or building, cutting off essential supplies, with the aim of
compelling the surrender of those inside.

Robert of Texas
March 31, 2022 10:38 am

You can’t fix “stupid”, and “stupid” has a high price tag.

You CAN, however, vote “stupid” out of office.

Michael in Dublin
March 31, 2022 10:59 am

Not only energy.
Notices have gone up of people only allowed one packet of flour per customer.

