Democrat Committee to Investigate Gasoline Price Rises

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; After two years of blocking drilling permits, banning pipelines, hostile EPA oversight, pressure on banks, SEC investigations into climate risk exposure, and helping the enemies of friendly oil producers, the Democrats suspect big oil executives are responsible for gasoline shortages.

HEARING ON “GOUGED AT THE GAS STATION: BIG OIL AND AMERICA’S PAIN AT THE PUMP”

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 10:30amLocation: Hybrid Hearing in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building, and Cisco WebexSubcommittees: 

117th Congress

Oversight and Investigations (117th Congress)

The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a hybrid hearing that includes both in-person and remote attendance on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. This hearing will take place in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building, as well as remotely using Cisco WebEx online video conferencing. The hearing is entitled, “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump.”

Witnesses

David Lawler
Chairman and President
bp America, Inc.

Michael K. Wirth
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Chevron Corporation

Richard E. Muncrief
President and Chief Executive Officer
Devon Energy Corporation

Darren W. Woods
Chief Executive Officer
ExxonMobil Corporation

Scott D. Sheffield
Chief Executive Officer
Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Gretchen Watkins
President
Shell USA, Inc.

Source: https://energycommerce.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/hearing-on-gouged-at-the-gas-station-big-oil-and-americas-pain-at-the

I’m pretty sure there might be an alternative explanation for the growing shortfall in domestic US gasoline production. Perhaps you guys can help educate the Democrat oversight committee, about why you think gasoline prices are rising.

Bryan A
March 31, 2022 2:07 pm

What will they find???

Russia war with Ukraine
Big Oil Conspiracies
Republican Collusion
OPEC greed

Certainly NOT a lack of domestic production and off-shoring supply chains to less than friendly Nations

SheriffYoda
Reply to  Bryan A
March 31, 2022 2:30 pm

Of course, they’ll blame anything that let’s them say, “Give us more power so we can fix what we messed up!”

Richard Page
Reply to  Bryan A
March 31, 2022 2:51 pm

They’ll find whatever they are looking for.

John Ronald Brodman
March 31, 2022 2:28 pm

High oil prices are the solution to high oil prices

2
Mr.
March 31, 2022 2:40 pm

Is there a sub-text to the title of this commission that goes –

“Can An Advanced Demand Economy Operate On Bullshit Alone?”

RevJay4
March 31, 2022 2:41 pm

Yep, that’ll do it. Another useless demrat hearing to point the finger at something other than the commies and rinos in government for the gas prices.
Is there no one out there who actually comprehends how the markets work? I know there is not one inside the beltway who passed Econ101 in their lifetime. Well, maybe a few, but they aren’t leftists.
This hearing should be straight forward, but it won’t be. The dems/rinos will rant and rail against the witnesses, then shut off any truthful response. Typical.

Tom Halla
Reply to  RevJay4
March 31, 2022 2:49 pm

Unfortunately for the Democrats, the way to solve the problem is the way we solved the gas crisis—vote out Jimmy Carter. Bad policies are done by bad politicians.
It was price controls before, and NetZero this time.

Tom Halla
March 31, 2022 2:45 pm

Call John Kerry, and ask him about pushing Net Zero and ESG rules at the SEC and hedge funds.

Alexy Scherbakoff
March 31, 2022 2:47 pm

Doesn’t ‘oversight’ mean you missed something?

Scissor
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
March 31, 2022 2:54 pm

Indubitably.

Gordon A. Dressler
March 31, 2022 2:52 pm

How many times previously have investigations been launched to “look into” gasoline price rises that are decoupled from the rise and fall in open market crude oil prices . . . all with zip results, other than producing paper that could be substituted for toilet tissue in time of crisis.

No such investigation is needed . . . just follow the money of PAC “friends of Senators and Representatives” and you will discover all that is needed for an explanation.

The truth is out there, but don’t look for Congress (and it ain’t just the Democrats) to reveal it.

John the Econ
March 31, 2022 2:54 pm

Democrats to oil industry: “You are bad. We hate you! We will work to make your life difficult so that you will just go away.”

Then, “OMG! Gas is now really expensive and people are mad! Please make more so that our voters will not pummel us at the midterms.”

Then, “We’re calling you before a committee so that we can grandstand against how evil you are. And then we will demand that you make more gas. And then we will threaten to raise your taxes so that if/when you sell more gas, you will not profit from doing so.”

Then, “We still hate you! We’re going to make it even more pointless for you to stay in business, but we will send our voters checks so that they won’t be mad at us.”

Is any of this the least bit sane?

