Democrat Committee to Investigate Gasoline Price Rises

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; After two years of blocking drilling permits, banning pipelines, hostile EPA oversight, pressure on banks, SEC investigations into climate risk exposure, and helping the enemies of friendly oil producers, the Democrats suspect big oil executives are responsible for gasoline shortages.

HEARING ON “GOUGED AT THE GAS STATION: BIG OIL AND AMERICA’S PAIN AT THE PUMP”

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 10:30amLocation: Hybrid Hearing in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building, and Cisco WebexSubcommittees:

117th Congress

Oversight and Investigations (117th Congress)

The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a hybrid hearing that includes both in-person and remote attendance on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. This hearing will take place in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building, as well as remotely using Cisco WebEx online video conferencing. The hearing is entitled, “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump.”

Witnesses

David Lawler

Chairman and President

bp America, Inc.

Michael K. Wirth

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chevron Corporation

Richard E. Muncrief

President and Chief Executive Officer

Devon Energy Corporation

Darren W. Woods

Chief Executive Officer

ExxonMobil Corporation

Scott D. Sheffield

Chief Executive Officer

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Gretchen Watkins

President

Shell USA, Inc.