Democrat Committee to Investigate Gasoline Price Rises

Essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; After two years of blocking drilling permits, banning pipelines, hostile EPA oversight, pressure on banks, SEC investigations into climate risk exposure, and helping the enemies of friendly oil producers, the Democrats suspect big oil executives are responsible for gasoline shortages.
HEARING ON “GOUGED AT THE GAS STATION: BIG OIL AND AMERICA’S PAIN AT THE PUMP”
Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 10:30amLocation: Hybrid Hearing in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building, and Cisco WebexSubcommittees:
Oversight and Investigations (117th Congress)
The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a hybrid hearing that includes both in-person and remote attendance on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. This hearing will take place in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building, as well as remotely using Cisco WebEx online video conferencing. The hearing is entitled, “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump.”
Witnesses
David Lawler
Chairman and President
bp America, Inc.
Michael K. Wirth
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Chevron Corporation
Richard E. Muncrief
President and Chief Executive Officer
Devon Energy Corporation
Darren W. Woods
Chief Executive Officer
ExxonMobil Corporation
Scott D. Sheffield
Chief Executive Officer
Pioneer Natural Resources Company
Gretchen WatkinsSource: https://energycommerce.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/hearing-on-gouged-at-the-gas-station-big-oil-and-americas-pain-at-the
President
Shell USA, Inc.
I’m pretty sure there might be an alternative explanation for the growing shortfall in domestic US gasoline production. Perhaps you guys can help educate the Democrat oversight committee, about why you think gasoline prices are rising.