Biden Promised Europe More LNG From US… Forgot to Check With Industry First

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Guest “You don’t have any LNG to promise to anyone” by David Middleton

“Saturday’s Energy Absurdity of the Day”

Given that industry was already expanding capacity over the next few years, Biden simply promised to deliver the results of someone else’s work, kind of like his college term papers.

U.S. liquefied natural gas export capacity will be world’s largest by end of 2022

Since most LNG shipments are part of long-term contracts, the facilities are currently operating at full capacity and with the largest exporter being “sold out” into the 2040’s, there’s very little excess LNG to deliver to Europe…

Cheniere Energy Inc., the largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, has sold out through the 2040s of the planned production from the $7 billion expansion of its Corpus Christi plant, the company’s CEO Jack Fusco said.

Bloomberg

The three Democrat hacks on the FERC have placed a new roadblock to future expansion, beyond what’s already in the works…

FERC issues ‘historic’ overhaul of pipeline approvals
By Miranda Willson | 02/18/2022 07:24 AM EST

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued sweeping new guidance yesterday for natural gas projects, including a first-ever climate change threshold, upending decades of precedent for how major energy infrastructure is approved.

FERC updated a 23-year-old policy for assessing proposed natural gas pipelines, adding new considerations for landowners, environmental justice communities and other factors. In a separate but related decision, the commission also laid out a framework for evaluating projects’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The commission’s three Democratic members approved both policies, while the two Republicans on the panel opposed them.

[…]

We are going to, however, apply this policy in the interim, to allow the commission to process pipeline and LNG applications without delay,” Glick said.

Contrary to Democratic commissioners’ claims that it will provide greater certainty for the gas industry, the interim policy “creates more questions” for gas developers, said Amy Andryszak, president and CEO of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America. For example, the statement does not explain the extent to which mitigation will be required for developers, she said.

[…]

E&E News

While they will “apply this policy in the interim, to allow the commission to process pipeline and LNG applications without delay,” future expansion of LNG capacity will be rather difficult, unless voters fire Democrats en masse in 2022 and 2024. The word interim does actually have a definition.

Note: The articles use the phrase “billion cubic meters,” (Bcm). This phrase if generally not used in the US oil & gas industry (the only one that matters). We use billion cubic feet (Bcf).

  • 1 Bcm = 35.3 Bcf
  • Total US export capacity is expected to reach 14 Bcf/d in 2022.
  • The 50 Bcm/yr promised to Europe by 2030 = 1,765 Bcf/yr.
  • 1,765 Bcf/yr = 4.8 Bcf/d.
  • In 2021, US LNG companies exported an average of 2.5 Bcf/d to Europe.
  • The odds are they’ll be shipping more than 5 Bcf/d to Europe in 2030.

Biden promised to deliver something he doesn’t control and was probably going to happen anyway. I’d call him a worthless sack of schist, but that would be unfair to fecal matter.

Vuk
March 26, 2022 2:10 pm

LNG requires specialised terminals for offloading, and storage, those that Europe has are already operating to ful capacity.

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Vuk
March 26, 2022 2:14 pm

Yep. Spain will be adding LNG import capacity… But that doesn’t help now.

Mickey Reno
Reply to  David Middleton
March 26, 2022 3:27 pm

Someone should ask Jen Psaki about this. The Europeans can ease their pain by eating cold cuts, drying their clothes on outdoor clotheslines, putting electric blankets on the bed, throwing on an extra sweater, and watching the Oscars. I’m not sure if most people still risk freezing pipes indoors, but remember to wrap that heat tape around your pipes in Aug or Sept. before the next winter sets in. And smile, you’re getting what you voted for. You’re getting it good and hard. And if you get TOO cold, invite Greta to come and lecture you. That will get your blood boiling ha ha ha ha ha

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
March 26, 2022 2:30 pm

“Most of Europe’s LNG terminals are operating at full capacity, especially in north-west Europe, where they feed large economies Britain, France and Germany, raising the question of how much more LNG can be processed.”
Apparently Germany, the country with the greatest need has not even a single LNG terminal.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/brimming-european-lng-terminals-have-limited-space-more-gas-2022-02-17/

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Vuk
March 26, 2022 2:59 pm

That’s why Germany announced 2 in response to Ukraine.
Will only take years until which time they will remain firmly under Putin’s thumb.

Merkle should be investigated

Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
March 26, 2022 3:14 pm

For advice, he should turn to the smartest man he knows, one who was a consultant to the Ukraine natural gas company Burisma for $83,000 per month.

Why that man is so smart he even set up dozens of DOD contracts for biotechnology laboratories also in Ukraine. If he can’t figure it out, who can?

Tom Halla
March 26, 2022 2:18 pm

So His Senility does not realize his own party’s policies are restricting supply? Normal for the crew around Brandon.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 26, 2022 3:09 pm

Biden has some degree of senile dementia. Evident from lack of situational awareness (confusion), gait impairment, sundowning, whisper/anger, and more.

BUT his crowd doesn’t. For Buttigieg, Yellen, Granholm, Garland, Austin, and their ilk there is no such excuse. Simple massive demonstration that the left is also demented in a non-senile way.

We already had AOC and her ‘gang’ as exhibit one of that general truth. The excuse for AOC was ‘ previous experience bartender’. Maybe that works for Mayor Pete. That does NOT work for Granholm, Garland, and Austin.

John Shewchuk
March 26, 2022 2:23 pm

Biden has a history of making promises. He once said, “And you leave those billions of dollars in weapons behind, I promise they’re gonna be used against your grandchild and mine someday.” … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUi69lRQz_k

markl
March 26, 2022 2:26 pm

Funny how fossil fuels can go from life threatening to life saving just like that.

Willem Post
Reply to  markl
March 26, 2022 2:49 pm

Did AOC and Bernie approve this?

Cut evil gas consumption in the US, so more will be available for liquidation and shipping to Europe?

Screw the US consumer with higher prices by artificially creating a shortage in US markets to justify much more of expensive, highly-subsidized offshore wind and solar, which would be provided mostly by European companies, which have all the expertise?

This adds up to decades of treasonous screwing of the US in ALL WAYS, a la Biden

ELECTIONS CAN HAVE DISASTROUS CONSEQUENCES

GO TO THE POLLS EN MASSE, AND VOTE THE EVIL DOERS OUT BIG TIME

Last edited 58 minutes ago by Willem Post
Tom
March 26, 2022 2:35 pm

One of Biden’s Woke Leftist handlers must have missed the cubic feet per cubic meter conversion. (It’s about 35.) Being woke is the anthesis of being educated.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom
March 26, 2022 3:29 pm

His clean-up crew is working heavy on Twitter today.

bonbon
March 26, 2022 2:35 pm

The EU has a clear choice – buy super expensive, non-existent US LNG, or Russian plentiful petroleum/gas in Rubles.
Unfriendly sanctioning states including EU, have 1 week to go figure.

Ok, got that?

Meanwhile a post-Petrodollar world is shaping up – the Ruble/Renminbi/Rupee commodity based currency to replace the fiat Petrodollar since 1974.

Talk about a seismic grade 10 earthquake!!!

Dollar reserve system frays with India-Russia currency deals
https://asiatimes.com/2022/03/dollar-reserve-system-frays-with-india-russia-currency-deals/

Biden can do nothing whatsoever about this – every attempt accelerates a natural development.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  bonbon
March 26, 2022 3:20 pm

Although very scary to me as a former economist, it was inevitable. The post WW2 ‘deaf to dollar as world reserve currency’ conditions could not hold forever. Not with rise of other nations, and the enabled Congressional spending profligacy. Just being unfortunately accelerated.

If there is a silver lining in that dark cloud, it is that it will eventually force more fiscal spending discipline on Congress.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 26, 2022 3:38 pm

Austerity is coming to dinner.

Rich Davis
Reply to  bonbon
March 26, 2022 3:40 pm

Keep dreaming your cherished nonsense bonbon.

James F. Evans
March 26, 2022 2:39 pm

Promises made… that sound good to the ear, but impossible to keep.

The Biden administration is in terminal velocity.

What’s that?

You can’t go back and tell the truth because that will expose all the prior lies.

You just keep lying until your velocity is stopped… like Wile E. Coyote hitting bottom.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
March 26, 2022 2:45 pm

Thanks, David. This post made me laugh.

Only Biden can be this brainless with his promises. The entire world will wind up giving him another “D’OH”.

Then again it was reported that Obama once said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to feck things up.” In fact, I’m wearing a tee shirt that says that riiiight now.

Regards,
Bob

John Garrett
March 26, 2022 2:46 pm

Would somebody please whisper in the Bloviator’s ear:

“Mountain Valley Pipeline”

Rud Istvan
March 26, 2022 2:56 pm

Napoleon said (paraphrasing) ‘Never interrupt the enemy when in the process of making a mistake’.

Day before yesterday, FJB promised Americans food shortages.
Yesterday FJB promised Europe something he has no ability to deliver, LNG.
Today FJB promised Russian regime change, also something he has no ability to deliver but which played directly into Putin’s hands.

Yet FJB is ‘safe’ from Article 25, because Kamala ‘giggles’ Harris would be much worse.

Until the upcoming midterm election. Then NO Democrat should be safe given rising anger about inflation, gas prices, the southern border disaster, and more.

Rod Evans
March 26, 2022 2:58 pm

Hey Joe, what went wrong with simply delivering another load of wind turbines to Europe to eliminate that nasty Russian gas market of fossil fuels altogether?
Back in the USA the woke states are shutting down fossil fuel extraction licences and banning pipe lines that would carry fossil fuels because they think wind turbines will do the job of oil and gas. They are even shutting down nuclear power plants because wind and solar will do the job cheaper…apparently.
Naughty old Joe, not offering the EU the same brilliant option the American public is being offered.
At some point at some press briefing a journo will actually ask Joe a question about energy. Unfortunately, we know Joe will have no idea what he should say, because he has no comprehension of energy demands or energy security.
We live in dangerous times. Senility and stupidity are not positive attributes, despite what Nancy Pelosi thinks. She is as much of a brain scrambled mess as Joe!

Pat from kerbob
March 26, 2022 3:04 pm

Not much difference with Trudeau going to Europe and when asked how canada can help with the energy crisis he explained that we will continue to add renewables in canada and accelerate Hydrogen to deliver to Europe.
Which will occur in 20 years
If ever

Proves you don’t have to be senile to spout gibberish.

Scissor
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
March 26, 2022 3:43 pm

It doesn’t hurt either, as evidenced by a new gem from Namcy Pelosi.

https://rumble.com/vybnkg-third-in-line-to-the-presidency.html

Mac
March 26, 2022 3:38 pm

Most likely every on this forum knows that there are few if any people serving or appointed by Brandon that have any business experience whatsoever. They are political hacks or academics many chosen because of their minority status; skin color etc. Same as Obama’s years. An example is Deb Haland who was chosen because she is an Indian; pardon me a native American. She is anti fossil fuel which has caused consternation in New Mexico.

