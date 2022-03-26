Climate Lawsuits

“Its a Disaster”: Aussie Noise Nuisance Court Defeat Panicking Renewable Energy Investors

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t CTM, Mr.; According to the ABC, the recent court ruling that upheld a complaint by residents that wind turbines are a noise nuisance has sent “ripples of uncertainty” throughout the entire Renewable Energy industry.

Alinta says court wind farm ruling will have ‘dramatic’ and chilling effect on renewable energy investment

By energy reporter Daniel Mercer
Posted 20h ago20 hours ago, updated 19h ago

One of Australia’s biggest renewable energy investors says a court’s decision to uphold complaints against a Victorian wind farm could have “dramatic” and chilling effects on the country’s transition away from fossil fuels.  

Alinta boss Jeff Dimery, whose company is one of Australia’s biggest private energy providers, said the ruling by Victoria’s Supreme Court would be a “shock” to companies planning to invest billions of dollars in new wind farms.

In its decision, the court backed claims brought against the 106MW Bald Hills wind farm in the south east of the state by neighbours who argued they were unable to sleep because of noise from the project.

Justice Melinda Richards ordered the project’s operators to switch off parts of the wind farm at night until the noise levels could be reduced to an acceptable level.

She also told the operators to pay aggrieved neighbours more than a quarter of a million dollars in costs and damages.

Mr Dimery said the decision would send “ripples” of doubt through the renewable energy industry across the country given the potential precedent it sets for other wind farms.

He said the longer-term implications were potentially significant, noting the ruling could scare away developers by making wind farms harder to build and less financially attractive. 

“It’s a disaster,” Mr Dimery said.

“This is a pretty dramatic outcome, I have to say.

“This court decision certainly changes the risk appetite for investors.

“I think there’ll be some fairly serious ramifications off the back of this.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-03-25/chill-winds-for-renewable-sector/100940308

WUWT wrote about the Bald Hills Wind Farm case in 2021, but at the time it looked like residents had lost. So I’m personally pleased to report that this story appears to have had a happy ending.

WUWT has frequently written about the environmental impact of wind turbines, including claims of ill health effects from wind turbine infrasound. There have even been claims wind turbine noise leads to whales beaching, because it messes up their navigation sense. But cases in which plaintiffs obtain legal relief because of wind turbine noise are rare. Let us hope this court case win which upholds the right of residents to not have their sleep disrupted by “green energy” mechanical monstrosities is the first of many.

Anthony
March 26, 2022 10:07 am

All windmills are noisy, even the little ones we used to play with on the beach. Can you imagine trying to sleep near those things with the consistant hum…..

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Anthony
March 26, 2022 10:25 am

I can’t and I wouldn’t

griff
March 26, 2022 10:23 am

WUWT has frequently written about the environmental impact of wind turbines, including claims of ill health effects from wind turbine infrasound

Yes. And they are all rubbish.

There is no reliable evidence there’s an issue (even in this court case)

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  griff
March 26, 2022 10:29 am

Did you just prove that the wind turbines are good for my health?

Oldseadog
Reply to  Curious George
March 26, 2022 10:58 am

Seems to me that his link proves they aren’t.

Dave Andrews
Reply to  griff
March 26, 2022 10:52 am

They aren’t rubbish to the people who are affected by them. Do you live near a windfarm? Guess not so you have no clue.

Mr.
Reply to  griff
March 26, 2022 11:02 am

As usual Griff, you missed the main implications of this case.

The Alinta director, as an active player in the windfarms industry, expressed serious doubts that wind turbine designers, manufacturers and installers will be able to comply with the judgement requirements that these infernal machines will not disturb ordinary people living in their houses 1 kilometre from the nearest turbine.

So, imagine if you can that from now on, the perimeter wind turbines of a wind farm need 1 kilometre of distance between them and the nearest house.
That is,1 kilometre of space around all 4 sides of the wind farm site.

What impacts do you think this requirement will have on wind farm installations from now on.

Oh and by the way, judgement on this case was reached on the basis of audible noise, not “infrasound”.
(that’s just now a spare shot in the locker)

Gregory Woods
Reply to  griff
March 26, 2022 11:09 am

Griffster: -100

Oldseadog
March 26, 2022 10:24 am

” …… chilling effects …… “.
So the warmunisters agree that it is going to get colder.
Mr. MacRae, tell them it has already started, they have obviously not read your papers.

Eric Brownson
March 26, 2022 10:32 am

Windmills – expensive, unreliable, noise pollution. What’s not to like?

n.n
March 26, 2022 10:36 am

The Green Blight: intermittent/unreliable energy, toxic from recovery to reclamation, net positive contribution to durable waste, and first-order forcings of diverse ecological defects. If not for the failed hypothesis of [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change, there would not be a market for this profligate waste.

Last edited 42 minutes ago by n.n
John Bell
March 26, 2022 10:43 am

Insane amount of rebar in the bases, concrete, copper, lots of steel, hard to imagine one of those paying for itself in a year.

climanrecon(@climanrecon)
March 26, 2022 11:05 am

Constructive interference may play a role here, multiple sound sources of almost identical frequency, in some directions signals may add in-phase.

Len Werner
March 26, 2022 11:08 am

‘Ripples of uncertainty’ caused by the ruling?–well, I think maybe it’s supposed to, just like Ralph Nader’s exposure of the early Corvair suspension faults sent ripples of uncertainty through General Motors.

That’s what these cases are supposed to do, just like what lawsuits over spontaneous combustion of Tesla (and other) batteries are supposed to do. Do these wind farm operators expect some kind of special protection absolving them from accepting responsibility for damages from faulty design? (a rhetorical question, okay?)

MARTIN BRUMBY
March 26, 2022 11:16 am

“It’s a disaster,” Mr Dimery said.

Yup.

Ruinable Energy has been a disaster from the start.

Even Dimy and Dimery are noticing.

Proper engineers have been pointing out the problems for a quarter of a century.

Even if whirligigs could be provided free of charge and installed by the elves and the unicorns, they would still be a disaster at more than an absolute virtue signalling maximum of 10% of total demand.

Strange that GangGreen always promote the need for the “Precautionary Principle” for any innovation. Except for providing energy using ridiculous weather dependent gimmicks.

And yes I have personal experience of working in an office affected by wind turbine noise and shadowing.

Absolutely dreadful.

Ron Long
March 26, 2022 11:19 am

While I like the legal win regarding wind generators noise pollution, I’m wondering why it is OK to chop up our flying friends, raptors included, but don’t disturb someone’s nap?

