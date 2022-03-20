Climate Propaganda

What Our Betters Have In Mind For Us In The Era Of Fossil Fuel Suppression

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
44 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

As you undoubtedly know, back in January 2021 newly-inaugurated President Biden ordered the entire federal bureaucracy into full-battle mode in the crusade to suppress production and use of fossil fuels, aka “carbon emissions” (or maybe “climate pollution”). From Biden’s January 27, 2021 Executive Order (“Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad”):

It is the policy of my Administration to organize and deploy the full capacity of its agencies to combat the climate crisis to implement a Government-wide approach that reduces climate pollution in every sector of the economy. . . .

And thus we have every federal agency, under orders from the boss, whether or not its statutory mission has anything to do with “climate,” diligently devising schemes to outdo the other agencies in the fossil fuel suppression game. It’s not just EPA scheming to force closure of perfectly good power plants, but also Interior imposing a “moratorium” on oil and gas leasing on federal lands and offshore; and FERC putting out new standards of review to make it impossible for any new gas pipeline to get approved; and the Department of Energy imposing costly new efficiency standards on mobil homes; and even the Federal Reserve promising to make life difficult for banks that lend to fossil fuel producers; and the SEC imposing new and costly “climate” disclosure requirements on issuers; and on and on.

And now, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, add the goal for both the U.S. and Europe of rapidly reducing purchases of oil and gas from Russia. Surely then the government-wide war against fossil fuels must at least be put on hold or slowed for some period.

If you think that, you are not thinking like a true-believing climate crusader. On March 14, with the recent energy price spike reaching crisis levels, Biden gave a speech to a DNC fundraiser in Washington where he doubled down on his fossil-fuel-suppression promises. Actually, it was worse than that. Biden, in his usual eloquent way, promised to end “fossil fuel dependency” by aggressive build-out of so-called “renewables.” From the official White House transcript of the event:

Imagine where we’d be right now if, in fact, Europe was in fact energy- free of fossil fuels and was — we were in a situation where — (coughs) — excuse me — where — where we — it was all renewables. It’d be a different world. And — and so, we have to get off the dependency on fossil fuels . . . . I mean, literally, not figuratively — meaning both here [U.S.] and there [Europe].  And the dependence of Europe on fossil fuels is — way exceeds any dependence we have.  And so, it’s not an immediate solution to the crisis, but it’s all about the future if we were to change the fossil fuel dependency.

So Biden — who appears to be completely unaware that the intermittent renewables cannot replace fossil fuels without massive amounts of battery or other storage that are totally unaffordable and don’t even exist as a technological matter — keeps the government-wide fossil fuel suppression campaign going at full tilt.

If wind and solar don’t work without fossil fuel backup, and we are to have an intentionally-imposed shortage of the fossil fuels courtesy of government orders, what is the result? We have come to the place where a government command economy always leads: obviously, you must rein in your comfortable lifestyle, peasant. Yesterday the UN’s International Energy Agency came out with its “10 Point Plan to Cut Oil Use.” The key message is that only by your reducing your excessive consumption can we “pave the way” to putting oil use on “a more sustainable path”:

In the face of the emerging global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the IEA’s 10-Point Plan to Cut Oil Use proposes 10 actions that can be taken to reduce oil demand with immediate impact – and provides recommendations for how those actions can help pave the way to putting oil demand onto a more sustainable path in the longer term.

The UN geniuses think that they have come up with ways that almost effortlessly can reduce oil consumption by some 2.7 million barrels per day. (Since oil consumption is currently running about 97 million barrels/day worldwide, this would come to less than a 3% reduction.). So what exactly do they have in mind? It’s a medley of great ideas from the good socialists. Here is a sample:

  • Reduce speed limits on highways by at least 10 km/h. Your time has no value in the coming utopia.
  • Work from home up to three days a week where possible. Note that this will be by government order, rather than by your choice.
  • Car-free Sundays in cities. Did you think you were going to take your kids to the zoo on Sunday? Think again.
  • Make the use of public transport cheaper and incentivise micro-mobility, walking and cycling. It’s bicycles for you in January from now on. Remember, it’s to save the planet!
  • Alternate private car access to roads in large cities. This is one of my favorites. “Alternative access” means that use of roads by private cars will be restricted “to those with even number-plates some weekdays and to those with odd-numbered plates on other weekdays.” Do you have a deadline you need to meet by the 15th? Too bad, you cannot use your car that day.

It goes on and on from there. All items on the list constitute serious reductions in your freedoms, and to save a big 3% of oil use. Oh, and by the way these reductions are only to come from the 47 million barrels/day of oil usage (out of the total of 97 million) that occur in the “advanced economies.” After all, we wouldn’t want the likes of China to have to contribute to the sacrifice.

And if you want someone to go one better than even the UN in the category of insufferable condescension toward ordinary people, try Bloomberg. Over at Bloomberg CityLab on March 15, they have a big piece calling on the federal government at this time of energy shortage to go all in on promoting electric bicycles:

Every time an e-bike or e-cargo bike is used lieu of a car, society receives a cascade of benefits. Greenhouse gas emissions are dramatically lower, even if the car being replaced is electric. A two-wheeler consumes little street space and poses a negligible safety risk to other road users. And even with the motor providing some of the muscle, the cyclist will receive a surprisingly good workout.

You will recognize Mike Bloomberg as one of the true world champions of travel by private jet. From the Daily Caller, February 5, 2021:

Bloomberg . . . took nearly 1,700 trips in private jets over a four year period from August 2016 to August 2020, a Business Insider analysis claimed. Those 1700 trips are responsible for emitting at least 10,000 metric tons of CO2, Business Insider reported. To put the level of those emissions in perspective, a standard car emits about 4.6 metric tons of CO2 per year. . . .

But just think, you can reduce your car’s 4.6 metric tons of CO2 emissions down to maybe 2 metric tons by switching over to an electric bike under government coercion.

Read the full post here.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
44 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
March 20, 2022 2:06 pm

No, the peons get sturdy sandals. Let the peasant scum walk!

1
Reply
Scissor
March 20, 2022 2:11 pm

I can believe that people will own nothing, but they won’t be happy starving in the cold and dark.

5
Reply
lee riffee
Reply to  Scissor
March 20, 2022 3:45 pm

That’s right….and a starving/suffering populace has, historically, made for some serious rebellions and revolutions against governments.

0
Reply
Allan MacRae
Reply to  Scissor
March 20, 2022 4:26 pm

Excellent comment by Francis Menton.
For the record, I recently updated my latest paper on the Climate and Covid scams here:
SCIENTIFIC COMPETENCE – THE ABILITY TO CORRECTLY PREDICT
October 20, 2021. Update March 18, 2022
https://correctpredictions.ca/
“The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence.”

We are being enslaved by global elites.
1 Global warming alarmism is a decades-old scam, exposed by a currently-cooling world.
2 The Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccines were never justified – ineffective and harmful.
3 The Ukraine conflict looks like a deliberate diversion, to distract the sheep from 1 and 2.

0
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Scissor
March 20, 2022 4:47 pm

Based on a conversation my wife just had with her brother, Ds can be easily adjusted to be happy owning nothing and freezing in the dark. There’s a massive number of people out there that accept whatever the MSN dishes out and likes it.

0
Reply
G Mawer
March 20, 2022 2:13 pm

“promised to end “fossil fuel dependency” by aggressive build-out of so-called “renewables.””

Does not the build out of renewables “depend” on fossil fuel use????

11
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  G Mawer
March 20, 2022 2:41 pm

No, unicorn farts and pixie dust will do…

2
Reply
John Pritchard
Reply to  Gregory Woods
March 20, 2022 4:15 pm

Surely unicorns don`t fart methane?

0
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  G Mawer
March 20, 2022 3:19 pm

EXACTLY! They will try to build a house of cards under which they simultaneously dig out support, typical liberal idiots at work with our money. EEEKK!

1
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
March 20, 2022 2:20 pm

BOHICA . Not going to go over well at all in flyover country . Maybe we won’t send food ? F J B

7
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
March 20, 2022 3:24 pm

The forgotten people had the American dream yanked out from under their feet. The result was President Trump. The Democrats learned nothing from that mild rebuke.

The French queen is supposed to have said, “Let them eat cake.” That didn’t turn out so well for her.

The French impoverished the German people by enforcing reparations after WW1. That also didn’t turn out so well.

Anyone who impoverishes the American people on the pretext of Climate Change or The Great Reset, is playing with fire.

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 20, 2022 2:25 pm

One of the hallmarks of senile dementia is confused thought ‘logic’. Any doubts about Biden’s mental condition are removed by this example alone.

Other hallmarks include lack of situational awareness (related to short term memory problems), irritability, Sundowning, and gait impairment. Biden shows them all. Which is why former White House physician now Rep. Ronnie Jackson keeps asking for a cognitive assessment. He knows. After all, he cared for Obama and Biden from early 2009 to early 2017. And he can see the differences between then and now.

7
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 20, 2022 3:00 pm

Sundowning :

Difficulty separating reality from dreams.

JB in a nutshell .

1
Reply
Albert H Brand
March 20, 2022 2:26 pm

Newer cars get good fuel economy at speed. My Toyota Camry got better than 40 MPG coming back from Florida last week at 65 and 70 MPH. Three weeks above 80 degrees what is there not to like.
.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Albert H Brand
March 20, 2022 2:56 pm

Older hybrids also got and still get good fuel economy—at any speed. Our MY 2007 Ford hybrid Escape with AWD and class 1 tow hitch still gets 32 city and just under 28 hwy at 70MPH with AC on. Uses Regular, so our cash savings to date (88k miles) over comparably capable V6 premium gas is now over $12k, $15k if include the hybrid tax credit we got day 1.

EVs still make no economic sense to me despite GND hype. Too expensive for limited capability (range, interior space) and battery life (max ten years IF no rapid charging).

2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
March 20, 2022 2:34 pm

When affected by smog Paris uses the alternate access system.
They also have a system called Crit-air whi h classifies vehicles by their emissions. Electric top, old diesel bottom. I think there are 5 or possibly 6 categories. As Air quality drops the rating for access gets tighter. Been in operation for a few years now, In several cities. Although it could have changed during lockdown

1
Reply
Bob
March 20, 2022 2:38 pm

I don’t consider liars and cheats my betters.

5
Reply
Alba
March 20, 2022 2:44 pm

The American idea of a socialist is really interesting. According to this article, you are a socialist if you think speed limits on roads are a good idea. I wonder if it’s socialist to make drivers drive on the left/right side of the road. After all, that’s a ‘serious reduction in your freedom.’ By this kind of test every politician is a socialist.

-6
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Alba
March 20, 2022 3:37 pm

By this kind of test every politician is a socialist.” You are more correct than you might realize, Alba.

3
Reply
Dave Bufalo
March 20, 2022 2:46 pm

We went through this inanity back in the 70s. We don’t have a climate crisis. We don’t have an energy crisis. We have a crisis in government stupidity.

9
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Dave Bufalo
March 20, 2022 3:53 pm

With Republicans now registering voters at gas stations, I think those in
power will be told early & often where to park it! They cried “wolf” one too
many times & people are blaming Brandon for the high prices which he
caused by his stupid policies. People aren’t listening to the Bee Ess
anymore!!!

0
Reply
Doonman
March 20, 2022 2:47 pm

The good news is that Joe Biden’s policies make Jimmy Carter’s look reasonable.

Remember, drive 55 to reduce oil imports and set your thermostat to 65 overnight.

3
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Doonman
March 20, 2022 3:02 pm

The 55 mph speed limit was signed by Pres Nixon.

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 20, 2022 3:30 pm

Do you still add that extra blanket so you don’t have to turn up the thermostat or is it getting so hot you don’t need it 😉

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 20, 2022 4:06 pm

The 55 mph speed limit was signed by Pres Nixon.

Which was probably a good move for the road toll when ‘yank tanks’ ran on 6-inch wide tyres, had drum brakes all round, and no head rests.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
March 20, 2022 3:06 pm

the UN’s International Energy Agency”
The IEA is not an agency of the UN

2
Reply
cgh
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 20, 2022 3:57 pm

So what? Its 10-point energy policy recommendations are still insane.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by cgh
2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 20, 2022 4:05 pm

True. And shows that well intentioned skeptical commenters need to be as careful as possible.
But, I also wrote several essays about IEA in ebook Blowing Smoke. Based in Paris so usually an EU green perspective. Very UN like founding charter. So the attribution is metaphorically if not factually ‘correct’.
Prove me wrong after reading essay ‘IEA Fictions’ in ebook Blowing Smoke.

1
Reply
MGC
March 20, 2022 3:11 pm

A comment on this snippet: “intermittent renewables cannot replace fossil fuels without massive amounts of battery or other storage that are totally unaffordable”

Solar and wind were also “totally unaffordable” not that long ago. But the latest solar and wind installations now produce the lowest cost electricity of any technology. Battery storage costs are now on the same kind of long term downtrend. It should be only a matter of time until cost effectiveness is achieved.

Seems to me that this railing against Biden’s comments is more about striving to continue living in the past and to ignore technological innovation than it is about anything else.

-10
Reply
Smart Rock
Reply to  MGC
March 20, 2022 3:25 pm

Do you honestly think that there will be enough (and big enough) batteries to power an entire industrial nation on a windless night in the middle of winter?

You can’t rely on technology that hasn’t been invented yet, before you abandon the technology you have now.

These “low costs” only apply if you don’t allow for backup (battery or otherwise) and because they get away with the “must take” clauses in their contracts.

6
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  MGC
March 20, 2022 3:37 pm

What is the next step down in energy density but much safer than Lithium ion batts, maybe nickel metal hydride? I can also see sticking with proven technology and have lead acid batteries as big as houses, neighborhoods of them, but then they could only be made by using fossil fuels, as with anything ANYTHING else! It is all accomplished with fossil fuels, there really is no savings at all, as the only way to keep it sustainable is to use more fossil fuels to keep it all running, if it is to be sustainable, only fossil fuels can sustain it. But flaming hypocrite liberals don’t see it that way.

1
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  John Bell
March 20, 2022 3:40 pm

Hey you little people! Hurry up and pump some more oil so we can power this green revolution of teaching you how to do without fossil fuels, hurry, pump more oil, and stop pumping too!

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  MGC
March 20, 2022 4:11 pm

There’s a critical step you omitted in the journey to the nirvana of 100% wind & solar –

“and then a miracle occurs . . .”

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  MGC
March 20, 2022 4:20 pm

Your assertion about now affordable intermittency is provable nonsense. As shown several years ago over at Judith’s in guest post ‘True cost of wind’. We corrected the EIA ‘official’ LCOE estimates for onshore wind compared to SCC and CCGT. The empirical, rather than political ‘equivalent’ answer: CCGT about $58/MWh, onshore wind about $146/MWh. Read it, then try to disprove it.
You cannot, because wind still requires massive subsidies for ‘investment’.

You want to bring GND assertions here at WUWT, better also bring facts and logic. You did neither, so just more BS. Bye.

2
Reply
observa
March 20, 2022 3:19 pm

Spare me the problems of the deplorables. The bally investments in the dominions aren’t working out and they’re being cannabilised with all their ruddy rooftop solar-
Fund says Australian solar output slumps 20 pct below budget in 2021, prices cannibalised | RenewEconomy
This simply isn’t cricket and needs some rule changes to better the climate.

2
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
March 20, 2022 3:20 pm

Odd and even number plates? Just have two cars. Most of the elite hypocrites probably do already, and it’s easy to sell a car and buy another if they’re both idd or both even. There’s a long waiting list for Porsches etc, so it might be necessary to buy a lesser car for a while, but hey we are all having to make sacrifices.

4
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
Reply to  Mike Jonas
March 20, 2022 4:40 pm

What happens on a long drive when midnight comes? Do you change cars, change number plates????? Nuts. Geoff S

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
March 20, 2022 3:28 pm

I don’t even think one will have to think about a car. Most people will have trouble even getting enough food to survive. Without energy, no fertilizer, very low crop yields and widespread famine.

1
Reply
lee riffee
March 20, 2022 3:41 pm

It seems that Biden is too stupid (or senile) to realize that if all of Europe was fossil fuel free right now, the notion of wanting to cut Russia off would be the least of their worries. No, what instead would be the case would be lots of tv ads by charities looking for donations to help all of the cold, starving European children who would be dying right and left. Kinda like the ones you see for helping children in destitute African countries like Ethiopia.
They (like said African countries) wouldn’t have to worry about fueling Russia’s war on Ukraine because they’d have almost no fuel of any kind to speak of. Scrounging for food (and fuel to cook it, and heat if you are lucky) would be what most residents of Germany and the UK would have to deal with each day.

1
Reply
lee riffee
Reply to  lee riffee
March 20, 2022 3:42 pm

And I would add that those tv spots would be shown in countries that choose not to embrace energy suicide.

1
Reply
THOMAS ENGLERT
March 20, 2022 3:43 pm

Just like Groundhog Day, the movie. Except we’re back to 1973.

1
Reply
Joe Crawford
March 20, 2022 3:56 pm

Tell you what… Lets power the White House and the Congressional Office Building on renewables, and only renewables. And, if there are none available, guess they will have to shut down. Then, see how long that lasts. I’ll even buy the popcorn. Doubt if I’ll have to buy much, ’cause it ain’t gonna last long :<)

1
Reply
David Wojick
March 20, 2022 4:44 pm

IEA is not part of the UN. It is part of the OECD, which is 30+ developed countries. If anything the IEA is goofy greener than the UN.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda NASA GISS Opinion

The Climate Change Spiral is Back

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda

GreenBiz: “Climate Changes’ Attention Deficit Disorder”

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda

Paid press releases now officially the news: AP announces ‘largest single expansion’ of climate reporting ‘paid for through philanthropic grants’ of $8 million

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Get Woke Go Broke: Green Crusading Facebook Share Price Plunges

1 month ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Propaganda

What Our Betters Have In Mind For Us In The Era Of Fossil Fuel Suppression

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Rainfall

Modeled Rain on a Modeled Plain

7 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate ugliness Opinion

SUV Tire Deflating Eco-Terrorists Claim Public Support

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Biomass Climate Economics

Drax Subsidies Hit £893 Million Last Year

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: