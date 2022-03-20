Salinity

Claim: CMIP6 Models Have Improved in Simulating Sea Surface Salinity and Freshwater Flux

Charles Rotter
Peer-Reviewed Publication

INSTITUTE OF ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS, CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

Relationship between sea surface salinity anomalies, sea surface temperature anomalies, and freshwater flux anomalies in the tropical Pacific. The sea surface salinity anomalies in the tropical western Pacific correspond to SST anomalies in the equatorial eastern Pacific, while the sea surface salinity anomalies correspond to precipitation and evaporation anomalies during ENSO. The blue area indicates sea surface salinity anomalies and the red sea surface temperature anomalies.
Salinity changes the ocean stratification by affecting the density, which has a certain impact on the thermodynamic processes of the ocean, and then modulates sea surface salinity variations. With the development of numerical models in recent years, climate models have become an important tool for studying the mechanism of climate change and predicting climate change. It is feasible and necessary to study the underlay mechanisms of variation in El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) by examining the temporal and spatial characteristics of sea surface salinity in the tropical Pacific. The Coupled Model Intercomparison Projects (CMIPs) were initiated by the Working Group on Coupled Modeling (WGCM) of the World Climate Research Program (WCRP) in 1995. With the rapid development and growth of global ocean–atmosphere models, the CMIPs provide the basis for multimodel assessments that reveal differences between models and observations.

With Prof. Hai Zhi from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, as the first author, and Prof. Pengfei Lin from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, as the corresponding author, led a study in which CMIP data were used to compare model outputs and observations to effectively evaluate model simulations, and to obtain strengths and weaknesses of individual models and the differences between the models. These results have been recently published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.

By comparing CMIP5 and CMIP6 simulations of the sea surface salinity and freshwater flux response to ENSO in the tropical Pacific, it is shown that both CMIP5 and CMIP6 can better simulate the spatial distribution of sea surface salinity and freshwater flux variability associated with ENSO. Compared with the CMIP5 models, the interannual variabilities in sea surface salinity and freshwater flux simulated by the CMIP6 models show greater improvement in some regions, correcting the underestimation of the spatial relationship between the variability of sea surface salinity and freshwater flux in the central-western Pacific and ENSO. However, some CMIP6 models overestimate the strength of the interannual variability of sea surface salinity. The CMIP5 and CMIP6 models still have large uncertainties in simulating the interannual variation of sea surface salinity, and the related physical processes need to be improved.

“The results of our study, as part of the evaluation of CMIP, can be used as an assessment of the simulation results of CMIP5- and CMIP6-related models for the interannual vaariabilities in salinity and freshwater flux in the tropical Pacific, and can provide an important reference for the study of the impact of ENSO on global climate”, says Prof. Zhi.

Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters

10.1016/j.aosl.2022.100190 

Interannual variability of the sea surface salinity and its related freshwater flux in the tropical Pacific: A comparison of CMIP5 and CMIP6

15-Feb-2022

RickWill
March 20, 2022 6:41 pm

Climate models are simply claptrap. They actually embody the idea that heat can be absorbed through an ocean surface and materialise at 2000m depth inside centuries – just tripe.

Globally, ocean surface temperature is the inverse of the net surface radiated heat uptake.

Ocean surfaces are warmest when their net radiated heat uptake is at its minimum in July. They are transferring less heat to the land masses so more surface regulates to the 30C limit.

More ocean heat directly relates to reduced net evaporation and reduced freshwater runoff from land – a trend no climate has right.

No CMIP6 model replicates the Nino34 region. Attached is ACCESS-ESM1 correlation with Nino34.

Suggesting that CMIP6 models are better than than CMIP5 models simply indicates the very low bar that climate models achieve. Comparing climate models is akin to comparing cow pats. The latter may provide some insight into the health of a herd. The former is flight of fancy.

Smart Rock
Reply to  RickWill
March 20, 2022 6:50 pm

Globally, ocean surface temperature is the inverse of the net surface radiated heat uptake

If you actually know what you’re trying to say, you certainly don’t express yourself very well.

Mr.
Reply to  Smart Rock
March 20, 2022 7:05 pm

I think his first sentence covers what he’s trying to say.

And I agree.

Peta of Newark
March 20, 2022 7:28 pm

Quote:Salinity changes the ocean stratification by affecting the density, which has a certain impact on the thermodynamic processes of the ocean, and then modulates sea surface salinity variations.

what?
¿Salinity changes the salinity?

And the whole rest of what we see/read here is similar garbage.
Either:

  • ‘something’ has been lost in translation
  • ‘somebody’ is taking the piss
