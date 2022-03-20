Rainfall

Modeled Rain on a Modeled Plain

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Thanks to Nick Stokes, who pointed me to the University of Melbourne Computer Model Intercomparison Project 6 (CMIP6) data repository, I got data on rainfall from the CMIP6 computer climate models. There were 12 models for which they had data covering the entire period 1850 – 2100. Let me start with the average of all twelve models.

Figure 1. Average global annual precipitation as shown by 12 CMIP computer climate models, one run per model.

I swear, results like that make me question the sanity of climate scientists. I mean, does anyone seriously think that after a hundred and fifty years of little change in global rainfall, around 2020 it suddenly started skyrocketing to new highs? Really? Yes, I know that “negation through incredulity” is merely circumstantial evidence, but we’re getting to “trout in the milk” levels here …

“trout in the milk”?? Seems that in 1849 there was a dairyman’s strike, during which there was suspicion that the milk was being watered down to increase profits. However, at the time it was hard to prove. Regarding the strike, Henry David Thoreau famously said …

Sometimes circumstantial evidence is very strong, as when you find a trout in the milk.

That’s where I find myself regarding Figure 1. Nor is this the only problem. Here are the rainfall results from the 12 models, smoothed so we can see the differences.

Figure 2. Precipitation results from 12 computer model runs, one from each model. Each is a LOWESS smooth of the original data.

As you can see, the largest results in the 1800’s are no less than 15-20% higher than the lowest result. I can understand models getting the future wrong … but when they get the past wrong, I get very nervous.

In addition, the amount of rise in future precipitation over the period is quite variable. To illustrate this, here is the data in Figure 2, expressed as an anomaly around each result’s 1850-1879 mean.

Figure 3. As in Figure 2, precipitation results from 12 computer model runs, one from each model, but expressed as an anomaly around the 1850-1879 mean value.

Note that although they start at the same level, by 1995 they differ by ~ 20 mm per year, with some increasing and some decreasing. And as you can see, the projected increase in rainfall varies from +20 mm to 60+ mm, a factor of three to one. In that regard a recent article, in Science magazine no less, pointed out that …

Projections rely largely on climate models, and the factor of three variation in predicted warming from these models amounts to tens of trillions of dollars of societal costs. Thus, most models must be significantly wrong about impact. Does that sound like “the science is settled?”

And to add insult to injury, this is not a factor of three variation between the least and most extreme scenarios. This is a factor of three variation in one scenario, the ssp126 scenario which projects the smallest increase in greenhouse gases.

Simple undeniable fact. The current crop of climate models is far from ready for prime time when that entails using them to make trillion-dollar decisions.

Finally, I took a different look at the rainfall results. I keep hearing claims that according to the models, the wet areas are supposed to get wetter, and the dry areas are supposed to get drier. Fortunately, the University of Melbourne has regional results for the precipitation, divided up into the following regions.

Figure 4. Regions used by the CMIP6 models.

So I averaged out the 12 models region by region, and I looked at both the average values and the average trends for each region. IF it were true that the “wet areas are getting wetter and the dry areas are getting dryer”, this should show up in a scatterplot of the two datasets. To start with, here are the results, but without labels, so you can see that there’s no statistically significant relationship between the trend and the mean.

Figure 5. Scatterplot, modeled average rainfall versus modeled decadal trend in rainfall, by region. Dotted lines intersect at the global average values for mean and trend.

And here is the same figure with the areas labeled.

Figure 6. As in Figure 5, but with each point labeled

You can see the driest areas of the Sahara (SAH), the Gobi Desert of Eastern Central Asia (ECA), and the Arabian Peninsula (ARP) at the left … not changing much toward either wetter or drier.

And on the right are the wettest areas of South America (NWS), East Indian Ocean (EIO) and Southeast Asia (SEA), again showing little common change.

So it seems that the models are not sufficiently alarming for the promoters of climate alarmism, and as a result, even the model results are being misrepresented to jack up the fear …

And here on our forested hill?

Rain. Glorious rain, the fairest and most egalitarian of phenomena, for as the prophet said,

… he maketh
his sun to rise on the evil and on the good,
and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.

Ah, dear friends, could we ask for a more marvelous and entrancing world?

Best to all,

w.

PS: Look, there are enough misunderstandings on the intarwebs. To keep the number down, please quote the exact words you are discussing, so we can all be clear just who and what you are referring to. For example, on my last post someone wrote “Really? You all are still trying to pretend away climate science with your pseudo-scientific clap-trap? What a disgrace to our nation.”

Seriously? Who was he referring to? Me? Someone else? What “pseudo-scientific clap-trap” is he talking about? Such comments go nowhere. Please, quote the exact words you are referring to.

Mr.
March 20, 2022 10:24 am

Surely these BoM and Melb Uni researchers aren’t wasting time and taxpayers $$$$s producing average rainfall numbers for the entire Australian continent?

Why not include the moon – the end results would be just as enlightening about what goes in the real world of rainfall.

David Wojick
Reply to  Mr.
March 20, 2022 10:51 am

The rain data is in Oz, but CMIP6 involves about 100 global models from modeling centers around the world. CMIP is run by the UN World Climate Research Program and administered by the US Dept of Energy.
https://pcmdi.llnl.gov/CMIP6/

Curious George(@moudryj)
March 20, 2022 10:26 am

Very ingenious. They can’t model clouds, but they model rain.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Curious George
March 20, 2022 11:15 am

Yet, rain comes from individual clouds. That is one of the weak points in weather forecasting. The forecasting service may identify clouds that are capable of providing rain, but they can’t predict exactly when or where the cloud(s) will be when they release their rain. Thus, it may well be raining somewhere in the forecast area, but not where you are. If they can’t model clouds, then the future rain projections should be suspect.

I have previously read that the regional projections for precipitation are often contradictory between different models. That doesn’t sound like settled science.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Clyde Spencer
n.n
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 20, 2022 11:25 am

But a machine smoothing of an ensemble of model outputs predicts the future and past with near and fading skill.

Mr.
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 20, 2022 11:56 am

I know when clouds are going to produce rain –
the moment I step outside without my raincoat on.

That’s 97% settled weather behavior.

Tom Halla
March 20, 2022 10:27 am

The graphs are killers.

Jonathan Lesser
March 20, 2022 10:29 am

WIllis –

I learn something from every one of your posts. Thank you!

Pflashgordon
March 20, 2022 10:33 am

Two inches more per year? Ooh, be afraid, be very afraid.

So not only are the models demonstrably useless, but their predictions (so-called “projections”) are benign and likely beneficial to most places.

More waste of our taxpayer money.

Bill Rocks
Reply to  Pflashgordon
March 20, 2022 10:51 am

Two inches per year more rain and no end in sight.
Be afraid, be very afraid.
The sky is falling.
And so forth …

n.n
Reply to  Pflashgordon
March 20, 2022 11:28 am

With a “Greening” of the environment, this means more shifting sands and less roots to anchor them… more bambis, minows, bluebirds displaced. That said, go green, emit for life.

BobM
March 20, 2022 10:40 am

For example, on my last post someone wrote “Really? You all are still trying to pretend away climate science with your pseudo-scientific clap-trap? What a disgrace to our nation.”

For example, on my last post some IDIOT wrote…

Fixed it.

Robert B
Reply to  BobM
March 20, 2022 12:40 pm

Good timing.

griff
March 20, 2022 10:41 am

I swear, results like that make me question the sanity of climate scientists. I mean, does anyone seriously think that after a hundred and fifty years of little change in global rainfall, around 2020 it suddenly started skyrocketing to new highs? 

So how come we have had 4 truly exceptional rain events – Germany, china, w Canada and Australia in the last year?

UK rainfall has definitely increased (Met Office measurement).

Rud Istvan
Reply to  griff
March 20, 2022 10:59 am

Hey, Griff. It’s called weather. And in every one of the four locations you cite for last year it has not only happened before, it has also happened WORSE before.
You need to up your game if you want to play in this league.

Robert B
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 20, 2022 12:52 pm

SE Queensland and NE NSW had a much bigger rain event in 1893. The site of the highest daily rainfall recorded in Australia ( Crohamhurst recording 914 mm in a 24 hour period.) has been shut so it’s hard to compare with the recent rain event, but that record was not broken. The flooding then was 3 inches less than in 1841 when little rainfall data was collected.

Germany had one of its worst floods in 1892 and Canada had a once in 500 year flood in 1894.

MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  griff
March 20, 2022 11:03 am

Weather, dear boy.
Weather.
Come back after another 30 years.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  griff
March 20, 2022 11:50 am

Yes, griff, UK rainfall has increased. But what it has NOT done is to run level with no change from 1850 to ~ 2000 and then suddenly increased.

w.

David Wojick
Reply to  griff
March 20, 2022 12:01 pm

I would like to see the MET estimating method. There is no way to actually measure the total rainfall over the U.K. in a given year. There are various ways to estimate it, which give different results. The basic problem is that you need records from random locations, because statistical sampling theory is based on probability theory.

All we have is what is called a “convenience sample” and sampling theory says no valid inference about the entire population, in this case the average of rain at all places combined, can be drawn from a convenience sample.

So there is no way to accurately estimate U.K. rainfall. These so-called measurements are just poor estimates.

Mr.
Reply to  griff
March 20, 2022 12:02 pm

Most of the places affected by floods are flood plains, griff.

How do you think these areas got to be flood plains in the first place?

(Hint – it wasn’t because they never ever got any serious rain events in their regions)

Peta of Newark
Reply to  griff
March 20, 2022 12:16 pm

Yes it did.
The Met Office moved the weather stations
Most notable was one which, with extreme Eagle Eyes and some decent bins, I could have seen from my old place in Cumbria

It was about half way up a Cumbrian mountain in the Lake District. A place noted for rain.
I once ventured to ask, concerning The Lake District:
Did rain make The Lakes or do The Lakes make the rain?
No answer forthcame.

Certainly the weather station was already at or very near England’s most rainy place, even just halfway
Oop yonder t’ill
as the locals might have said but due to Global Warming, some urge was felt to move the Really Rainy Station to:
tootoppa t’owld ‘ill

and thus the shock horror quelle surprise of everyone (‘cept the sheep) Cumbrian Rainfall was found to have increased

Yes, they really did hold a cigarette lighter under the thermometer.
…..and turn a fire-hose onto the rain gauge

edit to PS – I think it was the station at or near a place name of Shap

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Brian708
Reply to  Peta of Newark
March 20, 2022 12:59 pm

In my old Cumbrian village they said if you could see Black Coombe it will rain, and if you can’t see it, it’s raining.

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  griff
March 20, 2022 12:26 pm

You forgot to say the rain is 6% wetter too.

Doonman
March 20, 2022 10:42 am

Its only natural that average rainfall will increase rapidly in computer models as CO2 warming reaches the tipping point.

The global warming theory says clouds are a positive feedback and the CO2 heating will evaporate more water causing even more heating causing more evaporation and so more rainfall.

Nobody being paid to write computer programs is going to program them with different functions that defeat that.

Matt Kiro
March 20, 2022 10:44 am

Do we have the actual average global rainfall amounts for the past twenty five years to see if there has already been a ~25mm increase?
Or perhaps I should be asking, is the data you plotted only models, or did they use actual rainfall data for the 20th century before their prediction models of a jump in rainfall over the 21st century?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Matt Kiro
March 20, 2022 11:01 am

We have precipitation data for land, but only since ARGO estimates for the oceans. So no, it’s only models being plotted.

David Wojick
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 20, 2022 12:16 pm

Nor can we accurately estimate global rainfall from the data we have. It is just a convenience sample.

David Wojick
March 20, 2022 10:48 am

It is indeed silly, but your first graph is truncated making the increase look outlandish. It is just a 4.5% increase overall, by my reckoning. From 1090 to 1140.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  David Wojick
March 20, 2022 11:19 am

The doubtful part is not the size of the change. It’s the shape of the change—no change for 150 years, then within the space of a couple years going almost vertical.

Doesn’t pass the laugh test.

w.

Mr.
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 20, 2022 12:05 pm

Or this test –

bullshit-detector.gif
David Wojick
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 20, 2022 12:34 pm

Yes I said it was silly, a tipping point with no empirical basis. They do the same thing with temperature. We are about 40% through with doubling CO2, with a supposed warming of around one degree. But many of the CMIP6 models now predict over 5 degrees when CO2 doubles. This clearly requires a massive takeoff soon.

Brad-DXT
March 20, 2022 10:51 am

I want to thank Nick Stokes for providing Willis with the link to another waste of taxpayer money.

Louis Hunt
Reply to  Brad-DXT
March 20, 2022 1:08 pm

Climate scientists would not be allowed to waste such huge amounts of taxpayer money if they didn’t keep the taxpayer and their representatives in fear of coming climate-change catastrophes. Scientists are just as human as everyone else. And if the fear of climate change keeps the grants and funding rolling in, then stoking that fear will always be a high priority for them. When the predicted climate catastrophes do not materialize over the next few decades, they will extend the dates out as far as they can and then blame it on faulty climate models. They will never apologize for their roll in deceiving us.

Rud Istvan
March 20, 2022 10:55 am

An observation with interesting consequences. Models don’t get rain credibly ‘right’, even in the lowest emission scenario.

Rain comes from clouds, which means they don’t get clouds right.

According to AR5 and AR6, clouds produce both albedo and cloud feedback. Which means CMIP6 cannot possibly have either of those right.

Which means CMIP6 cannot possibly have either resultant AGW or ECS right.

Which means CMIP6 is essentially worthless.

Which we already knew since only the the INM models do not produce an observationally non-existent tropical troposphere hot spot. See my comment to Andy May’s recent post here on that topic for details. And only the 2 INM models produce an ECS ‘close’ to observational EBM ECS of ~1.6-1.7. INM CM4.8 produced 1.8, while CM5.0 produced 1.9. Both therefore say cancel the alarm.

AR6 cannot allow that outcome. So IPCC got CMIP6 to increase the average model ECS from 3.4 in CMIP5 to 4.4 in CMIP6. Even worse divergence from EBM observational methods, which itself forced AR5 to explicitly not give a central estimate because of the 1:2 discrepancy between observations and models.

bluecat57
March 20, 2022 10:56 am

In Spain?

Brent Qually
March 20, 2022 11:11 am

Here is the 30 year precipitation record for Vancouver airport; a wet region but not getting wetter.

YVR Precipitation.png
fretslider
March 20, 2022 11:16 am

The modelled rain
In modelled Spain
Falls mainly in the modelled plain

Figure one has to be the product of a mind or two on ayahuasca.

I’m surprised you gave this the time of day. I have to assume there was fun in it somewhere.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  fretslider
March 20, 2022 12:29 pm

And we should throw the models down the drain…..again.

Regards,
Bob

Oldseadog
March 20, 2022 11:19 am

The rain it raineth on the just,
And also on the unjust fellah,
But chiefly on the just because
The unjust steals the just’s umbrella.

Best to all.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Oldseadog
March 20, 2022 11:21 am

Hey, Seadog, always happy to hear your voice, and that bit of doggerel is just too good.

My best to you and yours,

w.

Disputin
Reply to  Oldseadog
March 20, 2022 11:51 am

Ogden Nash

Oldseadog
Reply to  Disputin
March 20, 2022 12:15 pm

Thanks, I couldn’t remember who it was.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Disputin
March 20, 2022 12:56 pm

Charles Bowen

n.n
March 20, 2022 11:22 am

A hypothesis built on a hypothesis propagating beyond the point of probable return.

Don Healy
March 20, 2022 11:33 am

This plotting of anomalies on an exaggerated scale to show an inconsequential change is to my mind a form of dishonesty. The change as presented looks monstrous, when in reality it is tiny. The same as is done with temperature records. If plotted against the actual temperature range our planet experiences, the variation in global temperature averages is covered by a straight line the width of a pencil lead. If anomalies on a hyped-up scale are published, it ought to be required that a rational presentation should also be graphed along side the anomaly graph.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Don Healy
March 20, 2022 11:52 am

Again I say, the oddity is not the magnitude of the change.

It is the shape of the change, running totally level for 150 years and then suddenly skyrocketing.

w.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Don Healy
March 20, 2022 12:13 pm

You can’t expect a “rational presentation” from the entirely irrational elites who have been pushing climate hysteria for 30 years. Irrational exuberance & hysteria are their only tools.

Carlo, Monte
March 20, 2022 11:57 am

Past and Projected Global Rainfall

These numbers make no sense at all—what does “global rainfall” even mean? Integrated somehow?

Seems like if you take annual precip averages for a lot of locations around the globe and add them up, the total will be a lot more than 100 cm.

David Wojick
March 20, 2022 12:11 pm

Figure 2 is astounding Willis! I have been tracking CMIP from its beginning and never heard about this SNAFU. If the models disagree this much on the past they are truly useless.

Ironically, CMIP was originally developed by skeptics at the US Energy Dept, to show that the models contradict one another. Your figures do that very well. As we say in the mountains, what goes around comes around.

Bob
March 20, 2022 12:22 pm

Aren’t researchers held to any standard? Is there any way that the first graph could be legitimately justified? I don’t appreciate my scarce resources being misused by these knuckleheads.

Robert B
March 20, 2022 12:35 pm

The crime of bad scientists is not making a mistake. It’s refusing to look for them, let alone refusing to acknowledge that a mistake was made.

I reckon that plot is an example of dog’s balls floating in the milk. It just can’t be the result of a small mistake that was missed in the modelling.

JCM
March 20, 2022 12:49 pm

The terms of reference for IPCC is about mathematical modelling.

UNFCC / IPCC modeling is done under the assumption that ecodynamic water cycle effects are so dominant that we couldn’t possibly have an influence on it. Additionally, it is assumed that water is so variable in time and space that it is impossible to model mathematically. This is why the problem has been reduced to CO2. 

It is built in that water dynamical effects are not attempted to be simulated. So, the outputs of precipitation for the purpose of CMIP greenhouse effects should be presented with a warning that they will have no relation to the real precipitation regime. It has been an error to present the outputs as containing any actionable information.

Alastair Brickell
March 20, 2022 12:54 pm

Willis,

Thanks for the interesting article confirming exactly what we all feel about models.

More importantly, many thanks for the glorious photo at the top…is that from the Solomons?

