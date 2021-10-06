Climate sensitivity Opinion

“Insulate Britain” Compares Climate Protest Deaths to WW2 Collateral Damage

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The leaders of Insulate Britain, who continuously promote climate alarm, apparently think it is acceptable for sick people to die in ambulances which can’t get past his illegal climate protest road blocks.

Insulate Britain Invokes WW2 Collateral Damage to Justify Deaths Caused by Protests

The spokesman for Insulate Britain implicitly stated that deaths caused by ambulances forced to wait in traffic because of one of his protests was like allowing soldiers in World War Two to die in order to keep secret from Nazi Germany that the UK had cracked the code for the Enigma machine, per his interpretation of historical events he had seen in the 2014 film The Imitation Game.

Liam Norton, now infamous for his wild and frequent comparisons of his cause to the Second World War, made the comments on talkRADIO on Tuesday, while calling host Julia Hartley-Brewer a “traitor”.

Footage went viral on social media on Monday of members of the public dragging Insulate Britain protesters off of Wandsworth Bridge road, and demanding the eco-extremists let an ambulance through. While at Blackwall Tunnel, a tearful and distraught woman beggedprotesters to allow her to pass to see her elderly, ill mother in hospital. Craig Scudder of Isulate Britain later told Sky News of the woman’s plight that while it was “devastating”, the eco-extremist group’s “hands were tied”.

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/10/05/insulate-britain-invokes-ww2-collateral-damage-to-justify-deaths-caused-by-protests/

Daily Mail reported public fury at Insulate Britain’s ambulance blocking.

Public fury explodes at Insulate Britain mastermind Roger Hallam for saying he would block ambulance with dying patient in – hours after his self-righteous acolytes  REFUSED to move for crying woman trying to get to mother, 81, in hospital

  • Climate zealot Roger Hallam said he wouldn’t have moved for woman trying to get to her mother in hospital
  • Enviro-idiots brought parts of London to a standstill for more than four hours by blocking commuter routes 
  • Demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion offshoot Insulate Britain clashed with motorists yesterday morning
  • They caused huge tailbacks close to the centre of the city on what is the group’s eleventh day of protests
  • Police have complained they lack powers to stop eco-protesters from bringing arterial roads to a standstill 
  • It comes just 24 hours after Boris Johnson and Priti Patel threatened six-month jail terms for eco-protesters 
  • ***Do you know who the woman trying to get to her mother in hospital is? And do you know who the man wearing the Camfaud uniform is? Email tips@dailymail.com or jack.wright@mailonline.co.uk***

By JAMES ROBINSON and JACK WRIGHT and MARK DUELL and JAYA NARAIN FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

PUBLISHED: 11:37 AEDT, 5 October 2021 | UPDATED: 13:05 AEDT, 5 October 2021

Britons last night erupted in fury after the mastermind of enviro-mob Insulate Britain said he would block an ambulance with a dying patient inside in order to continue his eco-protests.

Without a moment’s hesitation, Roger Hallam gave a firm ‘yes’ when asked if he would block an ambulance transporting a critically ill patient to a hospital for treatment.

The extraordinary admission, made during an interview with the Unbreak the Planet podcast, came after a tearful woman was filmed urging Insulate Britain protestors to move so she could get her 81-year-old mother to the hospital.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10059349/Public-fury-explodes-Insulate-Britain-mastermind-Roger-Hallam-says-block-ambulance.html

The following is Insulate Britain’s Liam Norton trying to answer difficult questions, like “what does your group want”, and comparing himself to legendary WW2 leader Winston Churchill. He stormed off from this interview when pressed.

I can’t help thinking Winston Churchill might not be the best historical comparison for Liam Norton’s brand of angry political rabble rousing.

Most of these kinds of people dry up and blow away after a few years, when their followers tire of their nonsense, or when they stumble and somehow fall from grace. But who knows?

After years of climate indoctrination in schools, and government failures to live up to their own climate rhetoric, there might be just enough climate frustration loose in Britain’s general population, for Insulate Britain’s Liam Norton to become a serious political player.

During times when trust in politicians is at a low point, ordinary people searching for a way forward seek anyone who displays convincing evidence of political integrity. That is why fanatics tend to do so well during troubled times. Fanaticism in an odd way can be perceived by ordinary people as an ugly form political integrity, because you can usually trust a fanatic to attempt to fulfil their mission – which is more than you can say today about most of today’s politicians.

Tom Halla
October 6, 2021 6:08 am

I really think Insulate Britain should spend an indefinite amount of time living the sort of simple life they urge on others, herding sheep in the Falklands.

6
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 6, 2021 6:32 am

Totally disagree, I would like them to exponentially expand their activities so that normal and sensible Brtis would for once and for all future times see and realise what this fraudulent climate change rubble including those in power is all about.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
4
Reply
Laurence Lowne
October 6, 2021 6:10 am

these protesters need some help, since they have lost the plot.

This is NOTHING like WW2 and by the way, why are they slighting the Germans with this sort of rhetoric.

They are an embarrassment to many in Britain.

1
Reply
tomo
October 6, 2021 6:14 am

“Insulate Britain” ?

pfff….

It’s “Insulation Extinction”

They’ve moved sideways as there were too many government and police treading on each other’s toes at “Extinction Rebellion”

For American readers – think kidnapping the Michigan governor….

Useful idiots hardly covers it.

People’s patience is wearing thin

Last edited 1 hour ago by tomo
3
Reply
pigs_in_space
Reply to  tomo
October 6, 2021 6:26 am

Just just drive over them, or take a shotgun full of salt and see how they get on.

I once was faced with this sort of cretin before.
I had the guy on the floor with me holding a 75kg gearbox in my arms ready to drop on him. (I was way too nice!)

I really regret now not having “by accident”, have it fall out of my arms….

He would have had a broken femur and a broken hip.
9 months hospital time tends to make such d..ckheads reflect a little on their stupidity.

3
Reply
huls
October 6, 2021 6:22 am

Ok war it is then. I hope they like lead.

On a more serious note. when are so obviously mentally disturbed people going to be shielded from society and offered the help they so clearly need?

Last edited 1 hour ago by huls
3
Reply
Phaedo
October 6, 2021 6:23 am

‘… eco-extremist group’s “hands were tied”.’
now there’s an idea.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
October 6, 2021 6:36 am

When they provide so much evidence, I just don’t understand why it isn’t clear that all the left, green, “anti-fascist”, “anti-racist”, “protesters” are horrible immoral people.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
October 6, 2021 7:10 am

Anti-fascists ? How far are they away to be seen as what they claim to oppose ?

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
mpcan
October 6, 2021 6:39 am

These people believe they occupy the moral high ground on all issues. It’s how they can justify and rationalize the means they choose to meet their ends. Their perception of the ‘greater good’ is based on willful ignorance and therein lies the problem.

2
Reply
M Courtney
October 6, 2021 6:52 am

So they are bringing London to a standstill and are willing to kill in order to prevent a worse future that they envisage.
The established democratically elected systems aren’t working for them.
And they think they are reliving WW2….

Yet they don’t realise which side started the violent action and brought London to a standstill back in the 1930s.

They really need to read some history.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by M Courtney
0
Reply
MarkW2
October 6, 2021 6:54 am

Any support that either Exctinction Rebellion or Insulate Britain ever had is now turning to dust. Their actions are revealing just how idiotic and extreme the climate change supporters are becoming, which isn’t helping their cause one bit.

The only good news out of all this is that it will lead more and more people to question the motives of the environmentalists given the ridiculous claims being made. People are genuinely questioning the sanity of anyone who could support these people.

1
Reply
pochas94
October 6, 2021 7:07 am

Companies like Rolls Royce should develop a standard design complete with specifications for acceptable sites that, once accepted by the US, can be grandfathered for future installations. The license should be protected from the effects of subsequent changes to government regulations.

0
Reply
mikeyj
October 6, 2021 7:16 am

Several years ago a protestor tried to block a moving train carrying hazardous waste. He lost both legs. Now that’s real commitment.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  mikeyj
October 6, 2021 7:38 am

He was lucky that’s all he lost

0
Reply
observa
Reply to  mikeyj
October 6, 2021 7:38 am

I recall his arguments although put forcefully didn’t have a leg to stand on at the time either

0
Reply
Olen
October 6, 2021 7:24 am

Not a smart guy.

0
Reply
PaulH
October 6, 2021 7:29 am

If they’ll dehumanize an elderly woman in an ambulance, they’ll dehumanize anyone.

1
Reply
Abolition Man
October 6, 2021 7:39 am

Part of the sentencing for every XR and IB protestor should be to shut down ALL electricity and/or gas to their homes/flats!! Let them show their incredible virtue by sitting in the cold and dark; waiting for the zero-carbon future to arrive!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

