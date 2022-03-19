Climate Economics Climate Politics

GREEN THINKING:  Geopolitical considerations

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
24 Comments

Ed Hoskins

Subsequent to outbreak of war and Russia’s invasion of  the Ukraine, it is clear that the whole of “GREEN THINKING” is the outcome of a long-term fifth column operation supported by Russia and promoting the damaging activities of Putin’s “useful idiots” in “environmental” organisations, in Western academia and in Governments throughout the Western world. 

This undermining process was already recognised by NATO leader Anders Fogh Rasmussen in 2014.  An excellent way to damage Western economies has been to render their power generation unreliable and expensive. 

That objective of GREEN THINKING has been imposed by Government policy but with no popular mandate throughout the Western world.  Western actions alone without worldwide Global acceptance would have insignificant influence over Climate and could never save the World from “Man-made Climate Change”. 

But Western Climate policies and actions have already done untold and fruitless self-harm to Western economies and Western populations.

Man-made Climate Change

The Bjorn Lomborg view is correct that Man-made climate change from now into the future is a comparatively minor Global problem amongst many others.  Any extra relatively minor warming is likely to be advantageous rather than detrimental. 

Man-made Global Warming is certainly not an immediate and existential global catastrophe caused by the burning of fossil fuels. 

As a problem Man-made climate change has deliberately been blown out of all proportion as a mechanism to undermine the West.

There is certainly no reason to destroy the economy of the Western world to combat it.

The logarithmic diminution of the effectiveness of CO2 as a warming agent means that any future man-made CO2 emissions can now only ever be marginal.  This view is well rehearsed by Will Happer, former scientific advisor to the US government.  It is also well understood by the IPCC, (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), in their detailed their reports, but the crucial diminution effect is never admitted in the IPCC Summaries for Policy Makers. 

“Renewable Energy” can never work to properly to support a developed Nation

Their productivity or capacity percentage of power Generation is poor compared to conventional generation and their reliable productivity really matters.

As Professor David Mackay FRS, (former chief scientific officer at the UK Department of Energy), said in his final interview before his untimely death in 2016 the promotion of “Renewable Energy” is an “appalling delusion” perpetrated by people who do not understand the mathematics, engineering and practicalities of Energy technologies.

Would anyone ever buy a car that only works one day in five and when you never know which day that might be?

When the US  EIA cost estimates for Power generation are combined with their recorded  productivity over a 40 year lifetime, “Renewables” turn out to be very expensive for the power they are able to generate.

Note on the author:

https://edmhdotme.wordpress.com

Some supporting documents:

2021 European Wind Drought and “Renewable” generation
Green Thinking: a contradiction in terms and the self-destruction of the West
Comparing Performance and Costs of power generation technologies: 2020
4.4 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
March 19, 2022 6:07 am

One might ask, who are the allies in this delusion?

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  Scissor
March 19, 2022 7:44 am

China for sure as well as any other oppressive regime. The goal of the IPCC/UNFCCC has always been to deprecate Western ‘hegemony’, which means eliminate the advantages that Western nations have, whose biggest one is freedom. This is why the developed world and the free world are one in the same and have done so much better than the rest. Of course to do this, dissent must also be eliminated, especially given the obvious flakiness of the fake science used to support their goal, and this is where the useful idiots play an important role, many of whom are oblivious to the harm they are causing having been brainwashed into thinking they’re saving the planet.

1
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  co2isnotevil
March 19, 2022 8:56 am

co2isnotevil: “[…]and this is where the useful idiots play an important role, many of whom are oblivious to the harm they are causing having been brainwashed into thinking they’re saving the planet.”

👍👍 for the whole comment.

As for useful idiots, the useful idiots are always so surprised when they are no longer useful and are often eliminated altogether. After all, they are idiots and someone else might convince them that their former manipulators need taken down. Can’t have that.

0
Reply
rhs
March 19, 2022 6:26 am

Sure I’d buy that car. And to ensure better than even odds of a working vehicle on any given day, I’d buy 6 more so I could cross my fingers and and hope one might work every day of the week.
– Said No One Ever, specifically on the 5th of 1990 never.

Last edited 2 hours ago by rhs
3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  rhs
March 19, 2022 8:38 am

In general, diversification is a good thing but guess what? They all don’t work on the same day.

1
Reply
Ron Long
March 19, 2022 6:32 am

Great opening paragraph, and at least part of the explanation of this reckless Greenie nonsense. Maybe griff can explain how his views are derived from sources paid by Russia to spread disinformation, wherein western economies are damaged and Russia benefits?

3
Reply
Jan de Jong
March 19, 2022 6:55 am

Blaming Russia is too easy.

-2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Jan de Jong
March 19, 2022 7:14 am

As part of the Brady Bunch generation, I find it easy to blame Russia, Russia, Russia.

3
Reply
Paul Rossiter
Reply to  Jan de Jong
March 19, 2022 7:17 am

Agreed. One has to factor in the role of Schwab and the World Economic Forum, their Global Leaders Program and other networks around the globe, and the arrogant elites that believe they know what is best for the world simply because they are good at making money. They have now permeated all of the globalist agencies such as the UN and WHO as well as many governments and NGO’s. Of course, the last thing they would want is a plebiscite of the population at large.

-1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Jan de Jong
March 19, 2022 7:19 am

Russia isn’t wholly to blame, and the article didn’t say they were. However the funding from Moscow has made the problem a lot worse.

4
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  MarkW
March 19, 2022 8:52 am

Is China safe from criticism even here? The greens love China even though they are churning out coal fired plants at home and in the 3rd World. China actually pretends to go along with the greenery because they see a real opportunity for becoming the leader of the “West”. Russia invading Ukraine shows no ambition to rule the “West”. They are hated already.

0
Reply
Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)(@scottishsceptic)
Reply to  Jan de Jong
March 19, 2022 7:33 am

OK, it was China and Russia.

3
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)
March 19, 2022 8:58 am

And the GEBs.

0
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Jan de Jong
March 19, 2022 8:26 am

I blame the scapegoats.

1
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Jay Willis
March 19, 2022 8:59 am

Is that you, Mr. Cleese?

0
Reply
leitmotif
March 19, 2022 7:26 am

The Bjorn Lomborg view is correct that Man-made climate change from now into the future is a comparatively minor Global problem amongst many others. 

The fact that Lomborg and the author of this piece still believe that Man-made climate change is a problem, minor or not, shows that Putin’s “useful idiots” are not all warmist alarmists.

You can useful to Putin by just being a lukewarmist.

3
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
March 19, 2022 7:31 am

Green : gullible, naive, easily fooled and led, inexperience etc.

3
Reply
leitmotif
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
March 19, 2022 8:14 am

Well, that’s enough about Boris …….

1
Reply
Mike Haseler (aka Scottish Sceptic)(@scottishsceptic)
March 19, 2022 7:32 am

I’ve been thinking about how people think and that’s bad enough, but “green thinking” = thinking about how people don’t think. I suppose it must be like those gurus who say “empty your mind of all thoughts, of all common sense, of all rational thought …”

1
Reply
Steve Case
March 19, 2022 7:34 am

The article tells us that the logarithmic diminution of the effectiveness of CO2 is well understood by the IPCC, but does not appear in their Summaries for Policy Makers.

This is because the scientists don’t write the Summaries for Policy Makers, politicians or their minions do that.

We are also told that the late Dr. David Mackay said the promotion of “Renewable Energy” is perpetrated by people who do not understand the mathematics, engineering and practicalities of Energy technologies.

I’d say that the big kahunas of the green fifth column operation know all too well what those practicalities of technology are and know exactly what they want to accomplish. Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will bury you.” He wasn’t alone in that desire. When the USSR collapsed Christmas 1991 his like minded compatriots didn’t sit back and twiddle their thumbs. Today they probably direct their minions to write the IPCC summaries for policy makers.

3
Reply
fretslider
March 19, 2022 7:56 am

Would anyone ever buy a car that only works one day in five and when you never know which day that might be?”

It’s worse than you think

Russia is at best an excuse and funder of green groups. But Putin is not in charge in the West. In London – within the ring road known as the North/South Circular – we have an ULEZ; an Ultra Low Emissions Zone.

If you own a petrol car/van/truck etc older than 2005, or a diesel car/van/truck etc older than 2015 you have to pay a daily charge of £12.50

Yes, that is 365 days per year (£4,562.50) just for having it. This obviously hits the poorest hardest and has forced them to get rid of their cars/vans etc

Now Mayor Khan (who got 52% of the vote on a 40% turnout) wants to expand that to the entirety of Greater London. Many more poorer people are going to be hit by this. Many of them will be black and Asian people. Yet in Khan’s delusion

Sadiq Khan: ‘Climate crisis is a racial justice issue’ as black and Asian Londoners most affected

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/sadiq-khan-climate-crisis-racism-london-b2038056.html

And now with the cost of living crisis and the energy crisis heaving into view he wants to make their lives even harder.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
2
Reply
Joao Martins
March 19, 2022 8:07 am

Good choice of picture.

Algae usually grow in seldom frequented and badly upkept places and equipment.

0
Reply
Richard M
March 19, 2022 8:35 am

The graph on warming from increased concentrations is wrong. There is actually no warming produced by CO2 even at substantially lower concentrations than now exist. The warming is found by looking only at increases in downwelling IR. It does increase as CO2 emissions increase. It just doesn’t cause any warming.

The reason is actually pretty simple. The increase in downwelling IR is matched by an even bigger increase in upwelling IR. This increase is ignored by claiming that upwelling IR is headed to space anyway so what happens to it is not important. WRONG.

The confusion occurs by not understanding the change in energy signature that occurs. The original blackbody radiation from the surface is assume to have caused the upwelling IR. That it would all head to space without absorption by GHGs is true, but essentially irrelevant.

You see, 99.94% of the IR in the 15 micron CO2 absorption wavelength is absorbed in the first 10 meters of the atmosphere. The very bottom of the atmospheric boundary layer. There is almost no blackbody radiation available to CO2 molecules above this point. So, what is the cause of the 15 micron IR energy that is measured higher in the atmosphere?

It is created by CO2!!!! That’s right, CO2 in the boundary layer is energized through kinetic energy transfers with other molecules and then half of the radiation is sent upward. It is no longer blackbody radiation. It it now very specific to CO2 and almost invisible to all other gases.

When you understand this it now becomes clear there is no more radiation for CO2 to “trap”. In addition, any increases in upwelling IR come from energy that was removed from the atmosphere. It does not come from the surface. And, since all of the energy is coming from the atmosphere, the upwelling IR is very important. It is cooling the atmosphere.

The bottom line: increases in upwelling IR, which overshadow the increases in downwelling IR, lead to a net increase in the cooling of the atmosphere as CO2 levels increase.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Richard M
0
Reply
TonyL
March 19, 2022 8:53 am

This undermining process was already recognised by NATO leader Anders Fogh Rasmussen in 2014.

This is the problem right here. It had to be obvious that the “environmental movement” was overrun with communists right from day 1.
Original Earth Day – Lenin’s birthday. Any Earth day ever since, look around, what do you see?
Chairman Mao’s “Little Red Book”, Che Guevara tee shirts, and communist groups.
And especially – CPUSA: Communist Party of the United States. CPUSA was straight up the US branch of the Soviet Communist Party, now of course, Russian CP.
Nobody Knew, nobody saw????
Really?
Go the the twin anchors of the party, Greenpeace and Sierra Club. Both booths handing out Marxist literature and even Soviet literature. Neither group made any bones about it.
Soviet influence was up front and in your face since day one. It has been that way ever since. Yet we are told that nobody saw nothing. Sure.

The anti-fracking protest movement from about ~2012 on. All funded by Russian money funneled through Bermuda.
Nobody knew nothing, nobody saw nothing. Right, got it.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

A ‘Plan B’ for Addressing Climate Change and the Energy transition

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Pro-Production Energy Politics: Check Your Premises

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits Climate Politics

Aussie Children’s Climate Change Court Case Rejected

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Climate Research Strike Falls Flat, Colleagues Choose Sharm el-Sheikh

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics Climate Politics

GREEN THINKING:  Geopolitical considerations

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

The World Faces Both A Hydrocarbon Shortage And A Divest Fossil Fuels Movement. What Next, Oil Patch?

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda NASA GISS Opinion

The Climate Change Spiral is Back

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Climate Change Weekly #429: Climate Change Poses No Existential Threat. Nada. Not Any.

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: