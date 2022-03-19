GREEN THINKING:  Geopolitical considerations

Ed Hoskins

Subsequent to outbreak of war and Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, it is clear that the whole of “GREEN THINKING” is the outcome of a long-term fifth column operation supported by Russia and promoting the damaging activities of Putin’s “useful idiots” in “environmental” organisations, in Western academia and in Governments throughout the Western world.

This undermining process was already recognised by NATO leader Anders Fogh Rasmussen in 2014. An excellent way to damage Western economies has been to render their power generation unreliable and expensive.

That objective of GREEN THINKING has been imposed by Government policy but with no popular mandate throughout the Western world. Western actions alone without worldwide Global acceptance would have insignificant influence over Climate and could never save the World from “Man-made Climate Change”.

But Western Climate policies and actions have already done untold and fruitless self-harm to Western economies and Western populations.

Man-made Climate Change

The Bjorn Lomborg view is correct that Man-made climate change from now into the future is a comparatively minor Global problem amongst many others. Any extra relatively minor warming is likely to be advantageous rather than detrimental.

Man-made Global Warming is certainly not an immediate and existential global catastrophe caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

As a problem Man-made climate change has deliberately been blown out of all proportion as a mechanism to undermine the West.

There is certainly no reason to destroy the economy of the Western world to combat it.

The logarithmic diminution of the effectiveness of CO2 as a warming agent means that any future man-made CO2 emissions can now only ever be marginal. This view is well rehearsed by Will Happer, former scientific advisor to the US government. It is also well understood by the IPCC, (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), in their detailed their reports, but the crucial diminution effect is never admitted in the IPCC Summaries for Policy Makers.

“Renewable Energy” can never work to properly to support a developed Nation

Their productivity or capacity percentage of power Generation is poor compared to conventional generation and their reliable productivity really matters.

As Professor David Mackay FRS, (former chief scientific officer at the UK Department of Energy), said in his final interview before his untimely death in 2016 the promotion of “Renewable Energy” is an “appalling delusion” perpetrated by people who do not understand the mathematics, engineering and practicalities of Energy technologies.

Would anyone ever buy a car that only works one day in five and when you never know which day that might be?

When the US EIA cost estimates for Power generation are combined with their recorded productivity over a 40 year lifetime, “Renewables” turn out to be very expensive for the power they are able to generate.

