Climate Politics

House Democrats Cancel Looming Embarrassment With Oil Executives

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
20 Comments

They finally realized they (not Big Oil executives) would be humiliated by reality

Paul Driessen

Mike Tyson once observed, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

March 8 was to be anti-oil Democrats’ big day. Having pilloried Big Oil executives during two previous hearings over supposed climate change prevention failures, House Oversight Committee leaders had planned to really tighten the thumbscrews.

At their October 2021 hearing, committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and chief inquisitor Ro Khanna (D-CA) insisted that Big Oil commit to reducing US oil and gas production by 3-4% annually (50-70% total by 2050). Otherwise, they claimed, global temperatures will rise 1.5 degrees Celsius (calculated from the end of the Little Ice Age and beginning of the Industrial Revolution, both around 1850) – which “the science” says would be an “existential threat” to Planet Earth.

“I don’t need” an “American apple pie speech” about “meeting the needs of society,” Mr. Khanna told ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods. Will Exxon reduce production? Yes or no? the congressman demanded.

During the February 8, 2022 hearing, the two legislators demanded that oil companies “live up to” the “climate pledges” they have made. Shell and BP, they said, have promised to go net-zero on all their greenhouse gas emissions. However, ExxonMobil and Chevron pledges apply only to emissions associated with drilling and production operations.

That is completely inadequate, Maloney and Khanna argued. Not only do these two American companies not “plan to reduce their oil production by a single drop.” Their pledge ignores the “whopping 90%” of emissions that come from consumers burning the fuels they produce. The pledges and legislators also ignore emissions from China, India and other countries, which dwarf US emissions many times over.

The two companies should have diversified into “clean renewable” energy. That’s how they can lower people’s heating bills and prices at the pump, and climate-killing emissions, the legislators suggested.

Of course, Mr. Khanna added, in a sudden about-face, he supports President Biden’s “decisive actions” to help lower gas prices,” by asking OPEC, Saudi Arabia and Russia to increase oil production and “calling on all oil companies to temporarily increase production.” (Foreign oil doesn’t emit greenhouse gases?)

The legislators promised to hold a third hearing on March 8, when they would interrogate oil company executives “under oath,” “aggressively investigate” the industry’s role in fueling “the climate crisis,” and demand that oil companies “stop funding climate disinformation.” The March hearing would be Big Oil’s “last chance to cooperate” with Congress, Ms. Maloney warned ominously.

Enter Mike Tyson, in the form of skyrocketing energy and food prices – and bullets and missiles flying in Ukraine. The chairwoman abruptly canceled the inquisition mere days before it was to be held. She and her Democrat colleagues clearly didn’t want to be humiliated by unfolding events and the grilling they would likely receive from Republicans, witnesses and their constituents. Realities can be troublesome.

Even as post-Covid demand surged in an America and world that still rely on oil, gas and coal for 80% of their energy, Congressional Democrats, the White House, federal agencies and activist groups worked in consort to cancel pipelines, impose leasing and drilling moratoriums, slow-walk permits, and pressure financial institutions to stymie funding for oil and gas operations.

As they choked off production and supplies, oil, natural gas and gasoline prices nearly doubled during Mr. Biden’s first year in office. The price of food and nearly all consumer products and services soared in response. Salaries are being hammered by inflation. Consumers (aka voters) voiced their outrage.

Then Russian forces invaded Ukraine, slaughtering civilians and sending millions fleeing to neighboring countries. President Biden continued importing 670,000 barrels of Putin crude oil and refined products every day. Gasoline hit $7 per gallon in some cities the day the hearing was to be held.

Finally, right when the congressional inquisition would have been underway, Mr. Biden finally issued an executive order banning imports of Russian crude oil, refined products and natural gas. Congress signaled it might codify the ban into law. Global oil prices shot to $110 per barrel.

The President could have told his federal regulators to get agency boots off the necks of American exploration, production and pipeline companies – and start expediting permits. He could have told climate activists, banks and financial institutions to pause their war on fossil fuels.

Instead, he’s still trying to persuade Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Putin ally Venezuela to increase their oil production, to keep prices from skyrocketing further. He’s still using Russia to broker a new nuclear deal with Iran, thereby permitting the Islamist regime to sell more oil on the global market!

Amid cries of “Putin Price Hikes,” the Biden Administration and congressional Democrats continue to obsess over the “climate crisis” and promote a rapid “transition” to “renewable” energy.

It’s an exercise in distraction and magical thinking. Wind and sunshine are certainly clean and renewable. However, harnessing this widely dispersed, weather-dependent energy to meet huge and growing US and global energy needs requires millions of wind turbines, billions of solar panels, billions of battery modules and thousands of miles of new transmission lines that need enormous quantities of metals and minerals, which are absolutely not clean, renewable or sustainable.

Indeed, just Mr. Biden’s initial 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy would require 110,000 tons of copper – plus massive amounts of cobalt, lithium, nickel, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements and other materials. Getting just the copper would require mining 25 million tons of ore. But federal bureaucrats and judges have already shut down three proposed U.S. copper mines. Again, that’s just the copper.

How many tons of metals, minerals, ores and overburden will be required overall for wind turbines, solar panels, battery modules, transformers and transmission lines in an all-electricity Green New Deal economy? How much fossil fuel energy to do all this work? Where will the mining, processing and manufacturing take place? (Alaska, California and Colorado? Or China, Russia and Africa?)

How much environmental destruction, and child and slave labor, will be involved? What will these materials cost, as demand surges? How much land and wildlife will be impacted by the mining, factories, and industrial wind, solar and battery installations as far as the eye can see?

Green New Dealers don’t have a clue, and don’t care. They also figure they will be exempted from the “inconveniences.” We will be the ones paying. We ought to care. The amounts are truly mind-boggling. For clues about the almost unfathomable impacts and costs, look here, here, here, here and here.

Europe and the United States already have minimal leverage (and credibility) over China and Russia on diplomatic matters, territorial ambitions – or open warfare. The vaunted Green New Deal would likely make America almost totally reliant on Chinese and Russian companies for “renewable” energy materials.

Media, academia and federal agencies are already populated by anti-fossil-fuel stalwarts. But making matters worse, Putin cronies have long funded clandestine money laundering operations to finance major disinformation campaigns by US and EU environmentalist groups, to undermine drilling, fracking and pipeline programs. The US Senate “Billionaires’ Club” report, Environmental Policy Alliance’s “From Russia with Love” analysis, articles by investigative journalists Ron Arnold and Lachlan Markay (here and here), and studies by the US National Intelligence Director and US House Science Committee provide extensive, disturbing details that Democrats in Congress and the Administration have ignored.

The Ukraine invasion is prompting renewed attention to these nefarious activities benefitting the Sea Change Foundation, Sierra Club, Climate Action Network, NRDC and other groups.

The Maloney-Khanna Oversight Committee should investigate these money laundering and Green New Deal mining, cost and ecological issues – and leave the “climate crisis” and “price-gouging” fantasies to Hollywood horror and conspiracy movies. But don’t hold your breath.

Paul Driessen is senior policy advisor for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of Eco-Imperialism: Green Power – Black Death.

Scissor
March 13, 2022 2:03 pm

Jerry Nadler has volunteered to recycle KY Jelly.

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Scissor
March 13, 2022 3:32 pm

Ha, ha, ha, “Sharts” Nadless “publishes” his “comments”.

comment image

1
Reply
Tom Halla
March 13, 2022 2:10 pm

The Green New Deal was a fascist socialism designed by retarded schoolchildren,

13
Reply
co2isnotevil
March 13, 2022 2:26 pm

Let’s hope that people start to see how virtue signaling to support corruptly broken science has caused a war, massive inflation, energy prices through the roof and solidified the Biden administration as the most ignorantly inept administration we have ever had to endure.

10
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  co2isnotevil
March 13, 2022 2:45 pm

My son, in his mid-twenties, chastised me yesterday for bringing up Biden’s name in a blame-game. He was right. How the DNC could do what they did to this poor man is beyond disgusting. He accepted the apology.

3
Reply
David S
March 13, 2022 2:33 pm

In my opinion the fossil fuel company execs should offer a deal to the left wing loonys in government: We agree to stop producing all fossil fuels now and keep them off until you tell us to turn them back on again. The government nuts would only have to agree to accept the responsibility when the economy comes to a screeching halt and their constituents start screaming for their heads.

6
Reply
George T
Reply to  David S
March 13, 2022 3:03 pm

More like an armed revolt. You don’t know what you have until you lose it. These geniuses have not sat down to truly understand fossil fuels is more than just gasoline and diesel for your cars and trucks. Every aspect of modern society has some aspect of fossil fuels built into it. The entire net zero rubbish is a fantasy and not based in reality. If rising prices and inflation isn’t enough for these dimwits, there is no hope for our society. We could be staring at a recession later in the year.

5
Reply
Robert MacLellan
Reply to  George T
March 13, 2022 3:29 pm

The new ‘environmentally friendly’ refrigerant is R600 aka isobutane. I wonder where they plan to get it.

0
Reply
Ron Long
March 13, 2022 2:54 pm

According to some reports/comments I am seeing it appears that the Biden administration has made such a mess out of virtually everything, aided by the loonie left Green Raw Deal nonsense, that some traditional Democrat voters are either going Republican or will sit out the next election cycle. With Trump, net exporter, with Biden “please use your commie influence to bail me out with some increased production!

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
March 13, 2022 2:57 pm

Freeze in the dark, you woke P’sOS!

0
Reply
Steve Case
March 13, 2022 3:07 pm

Congressional Democrats, the White House, federal
agencies and activist groups worked in consort to: 

Cancel pipelines
Impose leasing moratoriums
Impose drilling moratoriums
Slow-walk permits 
Pressure financial institutions to stymie funding for oil and gas operations
____________________________________________________________

That’s quite the indictment!

2
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Steve Case
March 13, 2022 3:17 pm

And that was all on Day 1 of the new administration.
Very public, very celebrated at the time.
Did not age well.

2
Reply
AWG
March 13, 2022 3:13 pm

I wonder if Ro Khanna, a Yale law graduate, is familiar with Article 1, Section 9 Clause 3 of the United States Constitution “No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.”

“In such cases, the legislature assumes judicial magistracy, pronouncing upon the guilt of the party without any of the common forms and guards of trial, and satisfying itself with proofs, when such proofs are within its reach, whether they are conformable to the rules of evidence, or not. In short, in all such cases, the legislature exercises the highest power of sovereignty, and what may be properly deemed an irresponsible despotic discretion, being governed solely by what it deems political necessity or expediency, and too often under the influence of unreasonable fears, or unfounded suspicions.” 1 The phrase “bill of attainder,” as used in this clause and in clause 1 of § 10, applies to bills of pains and penalties as well as to the traditional bills of attainder.”

(excerpt from Bills of Attainder | U.S. Constitution Annotated | US Law | LII / Legal Information Institute (cornell.edu))

1
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  AWG
March 13, 2022 3:34 pm

I wonder if Ro Khanna, a Yale law graduate, is familiar with Article 1

From the outside looking in…..
It appears for all the world that Yale Law graduates are carefully protected from the US Constitution.
Subversive disinformation, you know.

On a side note, when I was in graduate school, we had many grad students in all the humanities and liberal arts. They were all powerful advocates of the Constitution as a “living, breathing” document. That is to say that it needs to be “reinterpreted” and updated as they saw fit for the modern day.
As you might imagine, they had a justification for the reinterpretation. In a conversation they would claim that “you can not know the minds” of the original authors. They would constantly challenge you to “go back in time to read their minds”.
Typical liberal BS. Then I realized. It hit me.
They had never heard of the Federalist Papers.
They were totally unfamiliar with Thomas Jefferson’s Letters.

The authors wrote it all down for posterity.
These people had no clue.
Imagine, if you will. Taking a graduate level course in the US Constitution at a big public university, and never having heard of the Federalist Papers.
The mind reels.

3
Reply
TonyL
March 13, 2022 3:15 pm

“committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and chief inquisitor Ro Khanna (D-CA) insisted that Big Oil commit” blah, blah, blah.

Remember these names.
When the oil company execs threatened to tell the truth in open session, they scurried like cockroaches.

1
Reply
John Bell
March 13, 2022 3:18 pm

Insanity, that they want to put it to the oil companies to stop selling oil, how would the elitist politicians then travel? No jets? No cars? Idiot politicians.

1
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
March 13, 2022 3:26 pm

The Maloney-Khanna Baloney Yomamma Oversight Committee…FIFY 

0
Reply
Philip
March 13, 2022 3:30 pm

But, if the oil companies do want to drill, they still have those 9,000 lease sites first offered back in the day that nobody has wanted to test. signed, Major Facepalm

-1
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Philip
March 13, 2022 4:04 pm

I realize that you were likely being sarcastic, Philip, but, couldn’t resist…. 😉

*************************************************************
FROM: General Eye Roll
TO: Major Facepalm
DATE: 13 March 2022
RE: Yours of 13 March 2022, 1530

Those oil companies do not have permits.

Report immediately to BPFC* which you clearly did not pass.

/s/

********************************************************

Basic Petroleum Facts Class🙂

0
Reply
J. R.
March 13, 2022 3:31 pm

“How many tons of metals, minerals, ores and overburden will be required overall for wind turbines, solar panels, battery modules, transformers and transmission lines in an all-electricity Green New Deal economy? How much fossil fuel energy to do all this work? Where will the mining, processing and manufacturing take place? (Alaska, California and Colorado? Or China, Russia and Africa?)

How much environmental destruction, and child and slave labor, will be involved? What will these materials cost, as demand surges? How much land and wildlife will be impacted by the mining, factories, and industrial wind, solar and battery installations as far as the eye can see?”

I would love for the oil executives to demand answers to these questions from the elected officials who are threatening them.

3
Reply
