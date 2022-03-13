Climate Models

Comparing AR5 to AR6

3 hours ago
Andy May
26 Comments

By Andy May

The IPCC AR5 report was published in 2013 and the CMIP5 climate models they used, have been shown to predict faster warming than observed in the tropical troposphere at a statistically significant level by Ross McKitrick and John Christy.[1] This problem is acknowledged and discussed in the latest AR6 report, published in 2021, but brushed aside as unimportant. In AR6, the IPCC observed:

“The AR5 assessed with low confidence that most, though not all, CMIP3 and CMIP5 models overestimated the observed warming trend in the tropical troposphere during the satellite period 1979-2012, and that a third to a half of this difference was due to an overestimate of the SST [sea surface temperature] trend during this period. Since the AR5, additional studies based on CMIP5 and CMIP6 models show that this warming bias in tropospheric temperatures remains.”

(AR6, p. 3-23)
Figure 1. The AR6 tropical tropospheric temperature profile (left) compared to the AR5 profile (right). In both profiles, the observations are in black and gray and the model results are in color. The colored band width in the right plot (AR5) are the 5% to 95% model confidence intervals. In the left plot, AR6 does not define the bars, but their reference (Mitchell, et al., 2013) defines the blue and red bars as the full model range. Focus on the difference in McKitrick and Christy’s study interval (yellow box) between 300 hPa and 200 hPa. Sources: AR6, p 3-162 and AR5, p 892.

Figure 1 compares the overestimated warming in CMIP5 (AR5, right side of Figure 1) to the overestimated warming in CMIP6 (AR6, left side of Figure 1). The problem doesn’t “just remain,” it got worse. Notice the scale change in Figure 1, the AR6 scale goes over 0.6°C/decade and the AR5 scale tops out at 0.5°C/decade. In AR6 we see the average and full range of 60 models with modelled SSTs (sea surface temperatures) in red and 46 models forced to use observed SSTs in blue. The models cannot even get it right when they know what the SST is, suggesting that the models have the sensitivity to greenhouse gases wrong, or they are missing some critical climate component. Remember, the models assume that the Sun is invariant, except for the ~11-year solar cycle, and that natural variability has no pattern. Natural variability is modeled as random noise with a mean of zero climate effect.

The two graphs in Figure 1 have slightly different time periods and the observation datasets are slightly different as are the areas covered, but both are as internally consistent as possible. That is, the area covered by the observation datasets, is the same area covered by the models. I refer you to AR5, AR6, and Dann Mitchell and colleagues 2020 paper[2] for the details, or to my new book.[3]

The AR5 profile, on the right in Figure 1, colors the 5% to 95% confidence intervals of the modeled components of warming. Blue is modeled natural warming, although the blue band is too narrow, it actually extends to the red, all forcings band. The green band is the modeled greenhouse gas warming. In both figures, the observations are completely below the modeled anthropogenic warming from an altitude of 300 hPa (~30,000 feet, 9 km) to 150 hPa (~44,000 feet, 13.5 km). Most of the observations fall in the modeled “natural forcings” range, suggesting that the models overestimate greenhouse gas warming in this critical part of the atmosphere, or that the anthropogenic greenhouse warming has no significant effect.

Since 1975, when Manabe and Weatherald published their landmark climate modeling paper:[4]

“…climate models have consistently shown greater warming in the upper tropical troposphere than near the surface due to increased CO2 concentrations.”[5]

(Mitchell, Lo, Seviour, Haimberger, & Polvani, 2020)

CMIP3 models were used in the AR4 report, and when Dann Mitchell and colleagues analyzed the models, they found the models generated much higher surface temperatures than observed. Further, they found that when they used atmosphere-only models and forced the surface temperature to match observations, the overheating of the troposphere was reduced, but the temperature trend in the troposphere was still too high.[6] Basically their work shows that greenhouse gas warming is overestimated.

Mitchell’s 2013 paper[7] contains the following humorous sentence:

“The observed temperature record is one single realization of many possible realizations that could have emerged given internal climate variability.”

Mitchell, et al. (2013)

It’s not a realization Dann, it’s reality. He’s trying to say that due to possible measurement errors and known or unknown long-term natural climate variability, we are trying to model a moving target. This is true, of course, but it is what it is, and when comparing a model to reality, the differences are errors in the models, not in the measurements. Classic model-speak, I’ve said similar stupid things in my past petrophysical modeling life. Of course, there are errors in observations, and the measurement error can be estimated, but we do not know what the natural variability is, or if it is random over relevant time frames, as the modelers assume. The measurements are what they are, and our models must match them very closely if they are to be believed.

CMIP6 was published in 2021, thus, the statistically significant problem illustrated in Figure 1, has persisted for at least 46 years, and it is worse in 2021 than it was in 1975. We have spent billions of dollars and thousands, perhaps millions, of man-hours and the models are getting worse with time. Why?

The AR6 models are farther from observations than the AR5 models and are far less consistent with one another. From AR6, Chapter 7:

“On average, CMIP6 models have higher mean ECS and TCR values than the CMIP5 generation of models. They also have higher mean values and wider spreads than the assessed best estimates and very likely ranges within this Report. These higher ECS and TCR values can, in some models, be traced to changes in extra-tropical cloud feedbacks that have emerged from efforts to reduce biases in these clouds compared to satellite observations (medium confidence). The broader ECS and TCR ranges from CMIP6 also lead the models to project a range of future warming that is wider than the assessed warming range, which is based on multiple lines of evidence. However, some of the high-sensitivity CMIP6 models are less consistent with observed recent changes in global warming and with paleoclimate proxy data than models with ECS within the very likely range. Similarly, some of the low-sensitivity models are less consistent with the paleoclimate data. The CMIP models with the highest ECS and TCR values provide insights into high-risk, low-likelihood futures, which cannot be excluded based on currently-available evidence. (high confidence)”

(AR6, p. 7-8 to 7-9).

Translation from IPCC-speak: Our models have gotten worse since AR5, they also produce higher climate sensitivity to CO2 than our assumed best climate sensitivity assessment. The uncertainty in our projections of future warming has increased, and our models are not very consistent with observations or the geological past, but the models might be right anyway, so be worried. I think that pretty much captures the meaning of the quote above.

The conceptual origin of the left atmospheric profile in Figure 1 is a 2020 paper by Dann Mitchell and colleagues.[8] In that paper they present the summary graph we show as Figure 2.

Figure 2. Trends in warming, like in Figure 1, the black symbols are observations, and the colored bars are various CMIP6 model ensemble ranges. The upper set are warming trends in °C/decade for 200 hPa altitude (about 12 km) and the lower set are for 850 hPa (about 1.5 km). Source: (Mitchell, Lo, Seviour, Haimberger, & Polvani, 2020).

Mitchell, et al. point out that the difference in warming rates at 200 hPa (12 km) is a factor of about four and the difference at 850 hPa (~1.5 km) is a factor of about two. The difference is even larger at 150 hPa (~13.5 km). These are not small differences, they are huge. Notice how small the spread in observed warming rates is and that there is no overlap between the models and the observations at 200 hPa. This means there is much less than a 5% chance the models are accurate.

Conclusions

The differences strongly suggest that the models are overestimating the importance of greenhouse gases in global warming and missing important natural influences. Not surprising since the models assume that natural forces are not contributing to recent warming. Responsible modelers would recognize they are on the wrong track and abandon the Manabe and Weatherald model framework and look elsewhere. Someone once said:

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Einstein perhaps, or someone else, regardless, it is true.

One would think after six major reports, and several minor reports, all clearly wrong in the critical tropics, the IPCC would fix the problem. But, even after all this work, they can’t. Perhaps the basic framework and assumptions they are using are wrong? Is it unreasonable to say that? I don’t think so.

One hint given in the Mitchell papers stands out. The dominant cooling mechanism in the tropics is convection, this is due to the high absolute humidity there. The tropics receives more solar radiation than it radiates to space, convection carries the excess energy toward the poles. Perhaps convection is modeled incorrectly in the models? Perhaps convective heat transport from the tropics to the poles is driving climate change and being overlooked? Just a thought.

The bulk of this post is an excerpt from my latest book, The Great Climate Debate: Karoly v Happer.

The bibliography can be downloaded here.

  1. (McKitrick & Christy, 2018)

  2. (Mitchell, Lo, Seviour, Haimberger, & Polvani, 2020)

  3. (May, 2022)

  4. (Manabe & Wetherald, 1975)

  5. (Mitchell, Lo, Seviour, Haimberger, & Polvani, 2020)

  6. (Mitchell, Thorne, Stott, & Gray, 2013)

  7. (Mitchell, Thorne, Stott, & Gray, 2013)

  8. (Mitchell, Lo, Seviour, Haimberger, & Polvani, 2020)

2hotel9
March 13, 2022 10:03 am

I am not an AR fanboi, prefer AK myself. Oh! Not that AR! Never mind. 😉

Rob_Dawg
March 13, 2022 10:22 am

What other science would average all the guesses to get a best guess? At best one climate model is correct or at least on the right track.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
March 13, 2022 12:27 pm

Sociology 101

Leif Svalgaard
March 13, 2022 10:26 am

Remember, the models assume that the Sun is invariant, except for the ~11-year solar cycle”
Observations show that since at least 1700 AD this is an excellent assumption.
﻿

Three-Centuries-Monthly-GN.png
Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
March 13, 2022 10:38 am

Significant changes in UW and galactic radiation are observed.comment image
https://www.iup.uni-bremen.de/gome/gomemgii.htmlcomment image
Galactic radiation remains high, indicating a weaker solar wind magnetic field. These changes are enough to lead to a one-year extension of La Niña.

Leif Svalgaard
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
March 13, 2022 10:44 am

Irrelevant for the long-term trend

Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
March 13, 2022 10:52 am

Are you sure? What happens to the solar equatorial dipole?
http://wso.stanford.edu/gifs/DipallR.gif

Leif Svalgaard
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
March 13, 2022 11:08 am

A handful of solar cycle is not ‘long-term’
so, yes, I’m sure.

rah
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
March 13, 2022 11:27 am

And that is further evidence of what I am thinking. NOAA currently says the ENSO will start moving towards neutral conditions in May.
PowerPoint Presentation (noaa.gov)

But it seems Joe Bastardi’s tropical storm forecast and NOAAs own CFSv2 model showing forecasted SST anomalies for August through October indicates it will not only persist but get a bit stronger.

Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  rah
March 13, 2022 12:58 pm

The CFS.v2 ensemble mean (black dashed line) predicts La Niña to continue into
autumn 2022.comment image

Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
March 13, 2022 10:47 am

The solar radio flux also indicates a slow increase in solar activity, much slower than in 2011.comment image

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
March 13, 2022 11:07 am

Leif,
That is your interpretation, which is an outlier. There are others.

Ireneusz Palmowski
March 13, 2022 10:29 am

Calculating the average global temperature is meaningless. For example, a SSW occurs in the winter. Suddenly the temperature rises above the Arctic Circle in some areas where moist air arrives. How will this affect the “global average”? We will see an increase because of satellite measurements. In fact, a large increase in winter at high latitudes means a weaker decrease in temperature in many areas in the mid-latitudes. And now let’s think, is there an actual increase in global temperature?comment image

commieBob
March 13, 2022 10:39 am

Basically their work shows that greenhouse gas warming is overestimated.

The problem with quantifying the greenhouse effect is knowing what the surface temperature would be if the atmosphere were transparent to visual and infrared radiation.

The usual equation for the surface temperature without a greenhouse effect treats albedo as a magic mirror that reflects incoming radiation but which has no other effects. One problem with that is that about 2/3 of albedo is caused by clouds. Clouds interrupt the radiation of far infrared from the surface to outer space. In other words, they change the apparent emissivity of the planet. SB So, there’s one problem.

The other problem is that the radiated energy is proportional to the fourth power of the temperature. That means the average temperature changes a lot depending on how well heat is distributed over the surface of the globe. That, by itself, could disappear about 3/4 of the apparent greenhouse effect.

It is beyond my pay grade to quantify how much, exactly, the greenhouse effect is overstated. That said, it seems pretty obvious that it is significantly overstated. It’s nice to see empirical evidence that’s the case.

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  commieBob
March 13, 2022 11:17 am

Thanks commieBob, good points.

Paul
Reply to  commieBob
March 13, 2022 11:35 am

“The problem with quantifying the greenhouse effect is knowing what the surface temperature would be if the atmosphere were transparent to visual and infrared radiation.”

You’re almost there. The right question is what is the temperature of the earth if the atmosphere were only nitrogen, oxygen, and argon, which constitute 99.96% of it, and the surface were a black body?

I contend that the atmosphere would be in thermodynamic equilibrium at a temperature of 389 K = 241 F set by the maximum solar flux of 1300 W/m^2. The air on the daylight side of the Earth would be heated by conduction at the surface and then rise by convection. Since the atmospheric gases are completely transparent in the visible and IR, there would be no way for the gases to cool off by radiation and convect back to the ground. The net effect would be to heat the entire atmosphere. The temperature would slowly rise to the temperature determined by the solar flux of 1300 W/m^2 which occurs at the equator a the spot directly under the Sun.

Adding CO2 would add a weak coolant at the top of the atmosphere and bring the temperature down.

The real cycle is the heating of the oceans creates water vapor which rises by convection and then releases energy to outer space through condensation. This is the true determinant of the atmosphere’s temperature. The nitrogen, oxygen, and argon act as thermal ballast.

rah
March 13, 2022 10:50 am

And there are still no persistent “hot spots” evident in the upper troposphere over the tropics.

Andy May(@andymay2014)
Author
Reply to  rah
March 13, 2022 11:22 am

The model “hot spots” are very inflated. In the real-world tropics, during an El Nino, there is excess warming in the middle troposphere due to the extra evaporation caused by the El Nino. But it disappears after the El Nino goes away, and reverses during a cooling La Nina. Models show some extra warming in the mid troposphere and logic suggests there should be some, but outside of El Ninos I don’t think it has been seen in real life. If there is any excess warming in the mid troposphere, it is very small. This is pretty much a death sentence for the human-caused greenhouse gas enhanced warming idea.

Dave Fair
March 13, 2022 11:04 am

And we are actually using taxpayer monies to pay CliSciFi liars to lie. Ever hear of “cutting your own throat?”

meiggs
Reply to  Dave Fair
March 13, 2022 11:15 am

try not paying your taxes and let me know how that works out for you

Derg
Reply to  meiggs
March 13, 2022 12:11 pm

Huh?

Dave Fair
Reply to  meiggs
March 13, 2022 12:35 pm

Non sequitur, meiggs. The idea is to vote out the politicians that fund the lying CliSciFi liars and who allow the Deep State to run rampant.

Rich Lentz(@usurbrain)
March 13, 2022 12:15 pm

For at least 15 years I have read the articles on this site and have never seen an article describing exactly what causes the temperature gradient of the atmosphere. When I look at one of the graphs showing temperature of the atmosphere the first thing I see is a nearly linear line starting at 20 C to 50 C. That immediately reminds me of the temperature gradient from the nuclear fuel pellets, through the cladding and then the thin layer of almost stagnant water on to the flowing coolant. Even in a BWR there is a similar phenonium and need Primary recirculation pumps to prevent overheating of the fuel. The reactor coolant water has to be flowing very rapidly to decrease the thickness of this stagnant water. This layer creates a temperature drop (loss) of about 50 F in the typical PWR. Most people know that the air is normally very calm below 3 feet or 1 meter.

It appears to me that the atmosphere is doing the exact same thing as the heat transfer in a Nuclear reactor and the flow of water in a river. Even along the edge of a river the water next to the shore does not move as fast.

The slow moving air is acting like the stagnant – slow and then rapidly moving, as it gets into the center of the flow, reactor coolant water. In other words just as that stagnant water slows the temperature flow, the atmosphere itself is the INSULATOR and slows the temperature.. Don’t believe me? then blow up an Air-Mattress and put it between you and a hot roaring fire on a very cold day. You will not feel warmth until all of the air in the mattress has warmed up. And it will keep you warm. for a short time, if you put out the fire.
They even go to extremes to design golf balls so that they do not have this skin effect which slows down the balls.

Schrodinger's Cat
March 13, 2022 12:20 pm

The models have been overheating for many years and are getting worse, not better. Why is this tolerated by the rest of the climate science community? Why aren’t governments advised not to base policy on failed models? Why are IPCC reports received with such anticipation and deference when every time they turn out to be alarmism based on failed models?
As it happens, I favour the view that Happer, Wijngaarden, Coe and Schildtknecht are on the right lines with band saturation and the greenhouse effect is now of minor interest. That suggests that other natural factors are important, such as solar and clouds which are poorly understood.

All of this has three important consequences. The status quo means that governments continue with deluded plans to seek net zero whilst imposing terrible hardship, lifestyle change and economic suicide. It also means that billions continue to be wasted on a climate problem that no longer exists. The real factors that influence our climate will continue to be starved of funds.

The UN, IPCC, WMO and WCRP clearly wield enormous power with governments and governments control the funding of academia and specialist climate agencies. Self preservation would seem to fuel this endless loop of squandered resources in a never ending fashion. I guess it comes down to some scientists standing up to claim that the IPCC models have got it wrong. They have been wrong for years and there is no likelihood that they will ever get them right while they stick to their beliefs.
Is this assessment about right? I would like to be told that I am wrong. What will lead to the end of this deception other than another ice age?

Gary Pearse
March 13, 2022 12:25 pm

“The AR6 models are farther from observations than the AR5 models and are far less consistent with one another.”

This comes of refusing to modify the precious central parameter of their warming theory. It’s more acceptable to them to suffer the dog’s b@lls obvious over warming of SST and underwarming of the tropo hotspot, rather than reduce the ECS by two thirds.

Rud Istvan
March 13, 2022 12:45 pm

The IPCC killer here is that CMIP6 is worse on the tropics than CMIP5. Definitely going in the wrong direction. Question is why?

We know the average CMIP6 ECS is significantly higher that CMIP5–4.4 versus 3.4, and perhaps the worse tropics result is a reflection of whatever collective changes caused that. The range between ECS estimates is also much higher at 1.8-5.6 (so some of CMIP6 must be ‘wronger’).

We also know that only one CMIP6 model—Russian INM-CM5—comes close to observational energy budget estimates (1.9 or 1.8 versus EBM ~1.7) In general, the INM models have higher ocean thermal inertia and more realistic ocean precipitation compared to ARGO observations (so lower WVF and less amplification). Dunno how it does on the tropical hotspot problem described in Andy’s post. Will research that and get hopefully get back.

