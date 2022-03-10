Climate Politics

“Freeze To Hurt Putin” Sounds Better Than “Government Rationing Gas,”… German Pols Look To Sell Hardship

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
24 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 9. March 2022

Germany “gets more than half of its natural gas needs from Russia” and “almost half of all German households heat their apartments and houses directly and many more indirectly via district heating.” reports German energy site Blackout News here.

But to punish Russian president Vladimir Putin, German leaders are now calling on citizens to endure pain by cutting back on their consumption of natural gas to heat their homes and cook their food. Already there’s talk of rationing natural gas over the coming winter, and German politicians are desperate to find a way to explain it. “If you want to harm Putin a little, save energy,” said German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens party).

“Of course, ‘freeze to hurt Putin’ sounds better than ‘government rationing gas,” writes Blackout News, which expects Russian gas supplies will eventually be halted and rationing inevitable. The construction of liquefied gas terminals in Germany that has been announced will take years to complete.

Currently natural gas prices in Germany have skyrocketed to already painful levels. “Households with low incomes will soon not be able to afford heating,” says BlackOut News.

So much has the pressure grown in Germany to conserve gas, that “a group of energy experts is already recommending that politicians change rental law regarding the minimum temperature in rented apartments. In doing so, the experts consider comfort restrictions next winter to be conceivable and possibly necessary,” reports Blackout News.

That means tenants may find themselves freezing in underheated apartments all winter long. But it’s all for a good cause, politicians are insisting.

Unless the bitter conflict between Russia and Ukraine gets resolved soon, which few experts believe, Germans and Europeans can expect a lot of pain, especially over the coming winter. The bill for the country’s energy policy debacle is coming due, and it will be a real eye-popper

The situation has become so critical that even Habeck now sees the light and “wants to bring coal-fired power plants back online and is even thinking about extending the operating lives of the last nuclear power plants”, two sources of energy that have long been vilified in Germany.

But generating electrical power from coal and nuclear will not solve the German heating problem, noted Blackout News. “It is completely utopian to believe that the heating system in 50 percent of all households can be quickly converted.”

Tom Halla
March 10, 2022 6:03 am

Or simply tell the Greens the Energiewende is a failure, and do something else?

LdB
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 10, 2022 6:44 am

+1000 🙂

John Garrett
March 10, 2022 6:16 am

Shell is already rationing diesel fuel in Germany.

Spetzer86
March 10, 2022 6:18 am

“It is completely utopian to believe that the heating system in 50 percent of all households can be quickly converted.”

And if they were converted (to electric?) could Germany produce that much energy before their unicorns poop out? Could the German people afford to turn on their electric heat because of the massive increase in electric demand from this and the push to EVs? Or is the modern world really under the boot of a powerful Elite that is just trying to crush as many people as possible before all remaining source of resistance are extinguished?

John Garrett
March 10, 2022 6:23 am

It’s not as if Putin himself didn’t tell them (he warned them more than 10 YEARS AGO !)

“But I cannot understand what fuel you will take for heating. You do not want gas, you do not develop the nuclear power industry, so you will heat with firewood? You will have to go to Siberia to buy the firewood there,[Europeans] do not even have firewood.”

-Vladimir Putin, 2010
https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/IT-Putin_suggests_Germans_replace_nuclear_with_firewood-0112105.html

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  John Garrett
March 10, 2022 6:32 am

His verdict on the antics of Greta is also a sign of rationality. Which makes it all the more puzzling why he has stumbled into the quagmire he is in now.

ResourceGuy
March 10, 2022 6:26 am

I hear the cherry trees in Washington make good wood pellets for export.

Barry Anthony
March 10, 2022 6:27 am

The shills, frauds, and liars (including those working for Putin) who fought increased wind and solar deployment in Germany are hiding under rocks right now. This is yet ANOTHER hard lesson proving that fossil fuels are in no way “cheap” or “reliable.”

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 10, 2022 6:52 am

It just proves that depending on your enemies is a stupid idea.

Alan Millar
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 10, 2022 7:03 am

No it shows that disinvesting and refusing to invest in the supply side of an absolute essential product, fossil fuels, one that is going to remain essential is the height of folly.

That might work if you can reduce demand at the same rate but we can’t, all forecasts show that in 2050 the world will require substantially more fossil fuels than they do now.

You see there is the ‘minor’ matter of the less well developed world wanting to develop towards Western standards, India, China, Africa etc and they are the bulk of the worlds population and they aren’t going to be stopped by Greta et al, no matter how loud they shout!

You see, anyone with half a brain knows that, if you are using something absolutely vital to the functioning of your society but you fancy replacing it with a different form (foolishly but there you are), you build the different form first and then switch off the original form. You don’t do it the other way round unless you are a complete idiot, do you agree?

Graemethecat
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 10, 2022 7:08 am

The shills, frauds, and liars (including those working for Putin) who fought FOR increased wind and solar deployment in Germany are hiding under rocks right now. This is yet ANOTHER hard lesson proving that RENEWABLES are in no way “cheap” or “reliable.”

FIFY

ResourceGuy
March 10, 2022 6:29 am

Given the decades long advocacy for the hemp industry, I’m sure the campaign just needs a slight adjustment for hemp as a heating source infomercial.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 10, 2022 6:39 am

And we could all sit downwind from the chimneys and sniff up the smoke.

ResourceGuy
March 10, 2022 6:30 am

American tourists are going to be in for a shock.

Devils Tower
March 10, 2022 6:38 am

For everyone who thinks they understand. Try a history course going way back. For a lesson from world war two try this

https://rumble.com/embed/vubrga/
Documentary by Oliver Stone from years ago

Banned on youtube

Big picture, you can not belive anything from our gov/acedemia/media these days

climate change, covid, Ukrane…..

LdB
March 10, 2022 6:41 am

Notice that our little troll Griff is nowhere to be seen to tell us how good the German and EU energy policy is now. Remember these guys were super advanced and the rest of the world needed to follow them.

He has not made a single post because the stupidity the EU has now walked into can’t even be defended by a troll.

The EU idiots walked right into this and everyone with half a brain could see it coming and it’s hard to have any sympathy.

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
Glen
Reply to  LdB
March 10, 2022 7:07 am

Have faith. Climate change trolls are the most devout trolls. He could pop up anywhere to explain to us that the only solution to the current crisis is more windmills and solar.

Julian Flood
Reply to  Glen
March 10, 2022 7:50 am

No, that’s the UK Energy Secretary.

JF

Graemethecat
Reply to  LdB
March 10, 2022 7:19 am

No, but we have the equally absurd Barry Anthony to take his place.

Peta of Newark
March 10, 2022 6:42 am

Meanwhile in the UK:
Quote:”Sturgeon: Impractical to ramp up North Sea production due to Ukraine invasion
from the Indy

She’s not especially ‘good with words‘ is she?
Us/we/them/anybody/nobody can ramp up North Sea production because there’s nothing left under it.

It’s all gone. Burned in the Dash For Gas and any money that did come from it was totally wasted trying to support and bail out Nationalised Industries
(and filling the pockets of wide-boys in the City of London and generally ramping up inflation – esp house prices)
So I’m sorry hun, you and your predecessors wasted it all, don’t pass the buck onto Mr Putin

(All gone apart from what the Norwegians have under their section of that god awful mere)

Similar, seemingly UK doesn’t get *much* from Russia – apart from 18% of our diesel – as per Germany, is that what’s going on?

Also, a now disappeared article on MSN UK’s home page this morning, told us that UK Home Energy Costs were soon expected to top £4,000 per year – up from less than £1,000 pa barely 12 months ago.
Thank you Boris, thank you soooo very much.

haha – please don’t tell me that Boris’ consumption of Russian vodka got us here – I’d always had him down as a Pinot Grigio sort of chap
🙁

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
Alan Millar
Reply to  Peta of Newark
March 10, 2022 7:17 am

There will be trouble in the UK and politicians will have to defend their disastrous energy policies that have left us at the mercy of global events and actual enemies.

I got my six monthly energy statement two days ago. It showed that, over the same period last year, my gas usage had reduced from 15250Kwh in the six months to 12500, a useful reduction as we have cooled the house by as much as is possible without being in discomfort.

Even so my expected annual energy costs will rise from £2300 to £3600 from April.
In October the ‘Cap’ will be revised upwards again. Given the gigantic rises in global energy costs, the rise will be at least the same as this one,( I am expecting more actually). That would take my annual bill to £4900 at least (probably more). More than doubled year on year and will push many households, who are managing close to the financial edge, completely over the edge.

These sort of letters will be arriving soon in every UK household and the outrage will be enormous.

Julian Flood
Reply to  Peta of Newark
March 10, 2022 7:51 am

Tosh?

JF
Sorry, but tosh.

DMacKenzie
March 10, 2022 7:13 am

Putin is literally shaking in his boots, what with McDonalds closing and all….

Jeff Corbin
March 10, 2022 7:31 am

The current national average price for 1 GGE of CNG is $2.33. Really, in the long run who needs oil for gasoline in states anywhere near NY, PA, Wyoming, Texas or Oklahoma where there is an abundance of natural gas. Cars get equal mpg with CNG and are actually safer than gasoline and works perfectly fine in engines.

