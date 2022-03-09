Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and daughter Ella-Grace wave as they board a government plane in Ottawa, Monday August 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld No kids,
Trudeau Hints Canada Ready to Replace Russian Fossil Fuel Imports

20 mins ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; So long as everybody continues to agree Justin Trudeau is a green leader, Canada has strongly hinted they will be upscaling capacity to provide an alternative to Russia.

Trudeau pledges support for European nations to move away from Russian energy 

‘We will be there to support, as the world moves beyond Russian oil and indeed, beyond fossil fuels, to have more renewables in our mix’ 

Author of the article: Ryan Tumilty
Publishing date:Mar 07, 2022

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of the U.K. and the Netherlands agreed Russia is no longer a reliable supplier of oil and gas, but Europe can’t yet shut off the taps and Trudeau was vague about how much Canada can deliver as a replacement.

Trudeau met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in London Monday, as he begins a week-long trip to meet with European leaders. Canada, which imports a negligible amount of Russian oil and gas, banned imports last week.

Rutte said in the short term a ban simply isn’t possible for his country or many in Europe.

“We have to ensure that they don’t generate unmanageable risks to energy supplies in Europe, European countries and beyond, including Ukraine,” he said, speaking at a joint press conference with the three leaders in London. “The painful reality is that we are still very much dependent on Russian gas and Russian oil.”

Read more: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/trudeau-pledges-support-for-european-nations-looking-to-move-away-from-russian-energy

Now we know what Trudeau plans to do with all that tar sands oil – export it to his eco-warrior friends in Europe.

In my opinion Trudeau’s commitment to green principles is a bit like his commitment to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. As Trudeau once helpfully explained, “No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and leave them there”.

I hope none of this triggers any of you to question Trudeau’s green credentials. After all, Canadian tar sands oil is not evil fossil fuel, it is well intentioned fossil fuel, a temporary transition measure until the windmills are ready.

11 Comments
FrozenOhio
March 9, 2022 10:03 am

These people are insane. That’s it, they’re insane.

Derg
Reply to  FrozenOhio
March 9, 2022 10:04 am

This ^

Mumbles McGuirck
March 9, 2022 10:06 am

I am sorry, but Biden’s new policy is to buy fuel only from evil dictators. Oh, wait….

Climate believer
March 9, 2022 10:08 am

OMG has he adopted a Greta look alike child?

John Hultquist
March 9, 2022 10:11 am

Cleaning up the Canadian Prairies seems like a good idea.

Mumbles McGuirck
March 9, 2022 10:12 am

After all, Canadian tar sands oil is not evil fossil fuel, it is well intentioned fossil fuel

Plus, Canadian fossil fuels must be shipped across an ocean to get to European power stations. That just adds to the well-intentioned carbon footprint.

Art
March 9, 2022 10:13 am

“Trudeau was vague about how much Canada can deliver as a replacement.”

None. We can deliver none as a replacement. Trudeau (along with some provincial leaders) has been working steadily to shut down Canada’s fossil fuel industries. We’re importing foreign oil into Canada rather than burn our own. Apparently burning foreign oil is emissions free.

David Elstrom
March 9, 2022 10:14 am

Even a tyrannical, smarmy, Mammy singer PM knows that he shouldn’t eliminate Russian oil imports without using the opportunity to expand his country’s oil industry. This makes the absolute hatred of Prez Dimwit and his puppeteers toward normal Americans (the people who actually produce and deliver oil and gas products) all the more obvious. They keep their boots on our industry and actually revel in higher energy prices that stick it to the “rabble,” the “bitter clingers,” and the “Deplorables.”

Terry
March 9, 2022 10:15 am

This is a joke right – kinda like Trudeau – ok actually like Trudeau. Canada can’t help anybody, including itself. Trudeau’s policies have so decimated the oil industry here it can’t transport more oil to anywhere that it can be shipped out – either by land or sea. Trudeau is a complete buffon, well, actually he also models loud socks, and does a reasonable job of that.

Bruce Cobb
March 9, 2022 10:16 am

Just slap a “green” label on it. Good to go.

2hotel9
March 9, 2022 10:19 am

Really? Vlad’s cuck is going to be disobedient? And people actually believe him? Wow. Okely dokely, then.

