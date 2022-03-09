Trudeau Hints Canada Ready to Replace Russian Fossil Fuel Imports

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; So long as everybody continues to agree Justin Trudeau is a green leader, Canada has strongly hinted they will be upscaling capacity to provide an alternative to Russia.

Trudeau pledges support for European nations to move away from Russian energy

‘We will be there to support, as the world moves beyond Russian oil and indeed, beyond fossil fuels, to have more renewables in our mix’

Author of the article: Ryan Tumilty

Publishing date:Mar 07, 2022

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of the U.K. and the Netherlands agreed Russia is no longer a reliable supplier of oil and gas, but Europe can’t yet shut off the taps and Trudeau was vague about how much Canada can deliver as a replacement.

Trudeau met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in London Monday, as he begins a week-long trip to meet with European leaders. Canada, which imports a negligible amount of Russian oil and gas, banned imports last week.

Rutte said in the short term a ban simply isn’t possible for his country or many in Europe.

“We have to ensure that they don’t generate unmanageable risks to energy supplies in Europe, European countries and beyond, including Ukraine,” he said, speaking at a joint press conference with the three leaders in London. “The painful reality is that we are still very much dependent on Russian gas and Russian oil.”

…