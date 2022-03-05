Climate Change Debate

Why Blaming Recent Warming on Humans is Largely a Matter of Faith

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
34 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

March 3rd, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

(Note: I apologize for not posting much in the last several months, as I have been dealing with family health issues. Hopefully, things will gradually be returning to normal soon. I also want to thank those who have stepped up and contributed to keeping this website going since Google has demonetized it…thank you!)

As I continue to see all of the crazy proclamations of how human-caused climate change is disrupting lives around the world (e.g., the Feb. 28 release of the IPCC report from Working Group 2, [Pielke Jr. analysis here]), I can’t help but return to the main reason why human causation for recent warming has not been convincingly established. I have discussed this before, but it is worth repeating.

As a preface, I will admit, given the lack of evidence to the contrary, I still provisionally side with the view that warming has been mostly human-caused (and this says nothing about whether the level of human-caused warming is in any way alarming).

But here’s why human causation is mostly a statement of faith…

ALL temperature change in any system is due to an imbalance between the rates of energy gain and energy lost. In the case of the climate system, it is believed the Earth each year absorbs a global average of about 240 Watts per sq. meter of solar energy, and emits about the same amount of infrared energy back to outer space.

If we are to believe the last ~15 years of Argo float measurements of the ocean (to 2000 m depth), there has been a slight warming equivalent to an imbalance of 1 Watt per sq. meter, suggesting a very slight imbalance in those energy flows.

One watt per sq. meter.

That tiny imbalance can be compared to the 5 to 10 Watt per sq. meter uncertainty in the ~240 Watt per sq. meter average flows in and out of the climate system. We do not know those flows that accurately. Our satellite measurement systems do not have that level of absolute accuracy.

Global energy balance diagrams you have seen have the numbers massaged based upon the assumption all of the imbalance is due to humans.

I repeat: NONE of the natural, global-average energy flows in the climate system are known to better than about 5-10 Watts per sq. meter…compared to the ocean warming-based imbalance of 1 Watt per sq. meter.

What this means is that recent warming could be mostly natural…and we would never know it.

But, climate scientists simply assume that the climate system has been in perfect, long-term harmonious balance, if not for humans. This is a pervasive, quasi-religious assumption of the Earth science community for as long as I can remember.

But this position is largely an anthropocentric statement of faith.

That doesn’t make it wrong. It’s just…uncertain.

Unfortunately, that uncertainty is never conveyed to the public or to policymakers.

Devils Tower
March 5, 2022 2:10 pm

There was a 10% drop and rebound of global evaporation centered on 1978 over a 20 year period where your monitoring started. YU 2007, woods hole

It was supposedly caused by a drop in wind speed and signifying a supposed shift of some kind in climate.

Have you ever reviewed and have comments on the big picture.

Regards

Last edited 3 hours ago by Devils Tower
1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Devils Tower
March 5, 2022 2:19 pm

PDO shift of 1977.

0
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  John Tillman
March 5, 2022 2:33 pm

Any idea how it would be connected to wind speed over a large area.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
March 5, 2022 2:13 pm

There is an element of a mass movement to CAGW, which tends towards being quasi-religious. Eric Hoffer, in The True Believer, laid out the common characteristics of such a creed.
Marxism is purportedly an economic theory, the sort of thing to be tested against the real world. In practice, Marxists are as much followers of a religion as Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Similarly, predicting Armageddon is something often sold by evangelical faiths, that if one does not follow their faith, doom is imminent. Environmentalists have been acting in that manner for as long as I can remember.

8
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 5, 2022 4:22 pm

Comparing JWs to Marxists is a direct insult to JWs. I have known several, and they are uniformly nice people (not so much for Marxists). I do not believe their tenets, but I will not insult them by that comparison.

3
Reply
Richard M
March 5, 2022 2:17 pm

The fact that CO2’s ability to warm was saturated long ago should be enough to convince anyone that the warming is natural. It simply cannot be due to CO2.

http://www.john-daly.com//artifact.htm

There have been a couple of claimed refutations of this saturation science, but they don’t respond directly to this article by Dr. Heinz Hug. The reason is he actually refutes the refutations in this article.

I have no idea why Dr. Spencer believes that CO2 causes any warming at all.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Richard M
March 5, 2022 3:20 pm

The CO2 is saturated argument is false. It ignores the effective radiating level (ERL). Saturated below, but never by definition at. As CO2 increases, the ERL rises. This has three consequences. First, thanks to lapse rate, there is less humidity overlapping CO2 emission bands, making CO2 IR emission MORE effective. Second, thanks to pi math, the effective emitting surface sphere increases, again increasing CO2 emission. Third, against these positives is the lapse rate fact that higher troposphere is colder, so the rising ERL IR emission carries away less energy per photon. The net effect of all this is the 1938 Callander log curve. Not new news.

Please understand the basic GWE physics before commenting here. I spent years doing so, and will always (well, almost always) correct those who do not.

5
Reply
Phil Salmon
Reply to  Richard M
March 5, 2022 3:34 pm

They try to squeeze like eels through perceived loopholes in IR absorption saturation, monkeying around (sorry to mix metaphors) with silly things like quirks at the margins or “shoulders” of troughs in IR absorption spectra.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
March 5, 2022 2:25 pm

Every aspect of Global Warming’ is a matter of faith. The dogmas of the new Green religion include temperature, storm, flood, drought, ice extent, species migration, precipitation, sea level, and prophecies of doom and destruction. All counter-indicators are rejected as being counter-faith. Humanity is lectured that unless it follows the Creed of the Green, it will be doomed to Hellfire.

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 5, 2022 2:26 pm

I discussed ARGO in a guest post here a few years ago, something like ARGO—fit for purpose? The general answer was yes, given its design intent. But given its sampling and instrument drift issues, it was planned to take up to 30 years to get a good handle on OHC change. So the 1W ocean heat uptake is itself still quite uncertain.

IMO there are simpler and more certain ways to show that anthropogenic global warming mostly does not exist as claimed:

  1. Sea level rise was supposed to accelerate. It hasn’t in over 30 years of alarm about this claim.
  2. Thanks to ‘Arctic amplification’, Arctic summer sea ice was supposed to have disappeared by now. It hasn’t.
  3. The (uncertain) GAST warming from about 1925-1950 is visually and statistically indistinguishable from that from about 1975-2000. Yet even the IPCC (AR4 WG1 SPM fig 4, subject of a previous guest post here illustrating the issue from that document itself) said the former was mostly natural variation as there simply was not enough change in CO2. Well, natural variation did not magically stop in 1975.
14
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 5, 2022 2:36 pm

I remeber seeing the yearly variation from orbit distance in some Argo data. Has any one tried to back out sensitivity from this.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Devils Tower
March 5, 2022 3:23 pm

Orbit distance has to do with satellite altimetry SLR, not ARGO. See my years old post titled something like ‘Jason 3–fit for purpose?’

3
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 5, 2022 3:44 pm

You misunderstood, the sun/earth orbital distance. You can see small seasonal signiture in Argo data.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Devils Tower
March 5, 2022 5:27 pm

Milankovich cycles are much slower than what you apperently postulate.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 5, 2022 5:13 pm

“Well, natural variation did not magically stop in 1975.”

Michael Mann believes it stopped long before. In a recent article here, he was quoted as saying that the only thing interestng about the LIA was it had much more natural variability than now. This of course is totally illogical.

It gives an insight, however into how the same illogical thinking resulted in his “hiding the decline” in earth proxy temperature from tree rings after 1967. The glaringly correct interpretation should have been that this decline shows that the trees in question are not suitable at all as temperature proxies. How can one escape the truth of this? I assumed he was guilty of fraud -picking the samples that supported a GW and discarding the rest. Could it be that he is simply stupid?

0
Reply
Dennis G. Sandberg
March 5, 2022 2:29 pm

 “the Earth each year absorbs a global average of about 240 Watts per sq. meter of solar”
“provisionally side with the view that warming has been mostly human-caused”
 “a slight warming equivalent to an imbalance of 1 Watt per sq. meter”

Lets say 0.7 watt per sq. meter anthropogenic = 0.3 % of total.

0
Reply
Tom.1
March 5, 2022 2:32 pm

Very succinctly stated. Thanks!

3
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
March 5, 2022 2:36 pm

The null hypothesis demands that unless we have solid and irrefutable evidence to the contrary, we must assume that whatever has caused small fluctuations in the past forever number of years, is what has also caused the recent fluctuations, to the extent we can even measure such accurately and precisely.
Then there is the whole issue of biased advocates altering data.

7
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
March 5, 2022 3:41 pm

Remember the foundational IPCC charter was biased to ‘only’ anthropogenic.

3
Reply
Barry Anthony
Philip
March 5, 2022 3:10 pm

Faith! Here I thought it was a matter of milking the government teat to the last drop.

3
Reply
Phil Salmon
March 5, 2022 3:24 pm

That article by Roy is a correct and powerful statement, not needing much to be added to it. “Edenic stasis” as I call it is indeed the rather fantastic assumption of perfect static climate prior to the industrial revolution. The term “pre-industrial climate” implies this assumption inescapably.

(The warmists say they don’t assume this. But they do.)

Last edited 2 hours ago by Phil Salmon
3
Reply
Steve Case
March 5, 2022 3:31 pm

If we are to believe the last ~15 years of Argo float measurements 
______________________________________________________

NASA Earth Observatory
Correcting Ocean Cooling

2
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Steve Case
March 5, 2022 3:36 pm

Thank you Steve…I was just looking for this link to post it here.
To summarize the article, ARGO floats as installed did not find warming, they found cooling.
Since this result was considered completely unacceptable, a reason was searched for to alter the result and make it “correct”, IOW to make it show warming by adjusting the data.
What they settled on for a solution to this inconvenient “problem” was to use the measured/calculated TOA radiation imbalance as a correction factor.
They reasoned, circularly, that any imbalance in the TOA radiation, must represent energy being retained and stored in the deep ocean.
And so they simply changed the calibration of the ARGO floats!

So, instead of using one to verify the other, they used one to alter the results of the other.
As Roy points out, the absolute amounts in question are far lower than the resolution of the measurements, and so all they are doing is playing out an exercise in confirmation bias, although they are doing it despite a lack of confirmation from disparate sources, rather than because of any ACTUAL confirmation from these disparate data sources.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Nicholas McGinley
5
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
March 5, 2022 3:46 pm

The above is what warmistas have done with every single data set they control, which is pretty close to all of them: They change them to show exactly what they want everyone to think is occurring, even though prior to adjusting, NONE of the data sets show what they want everyone to think.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
March 5, 2022 3:56 pm

Please see my previous post titled something like ‘ARGO—fit for purpose ?’ Turns out the original ARGO deployment had two T sensors, one good, one suspect. So the fabled biased corrections simply took out those floats that proved to have a faulty T sensor. Only one T sensor type since, despite 5 different ARGO float manufacturers. I described its accuracy and calibration in detail in my long ago ARGO post. Please either read past stuff here or do your own research before posting stuff that basically is not true. Please.

0
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 5, 2022 4:14 pm

Rud, I do read a lot of stuff here, and I also do a lot of my own research.
But I do not think anyone can read every article ever posted here.
But I have read the linked article describing how they “corrected ocean cooling” that ARGO measured.
And it does not talk about the adjusting ocean cooling based on a study of the calibration of the ARGO floats, pulling them up and checking them, faulty sensors or calibration, or anything of the sort.
Instead it describes using a different data set to alter the results measured by ARGO.

I have also read several (possibly, probably even, not all) of the articles Willis Eschenbach has written here on the subject, and participated in many very long discussions of the subject right here.
I apologize for not having seen any discussion of what you are referring to here, regarding having refuted the criticism I noted above.
From my point of view, I have taken all of the information I am aware of and incorporated into my views on the reliability of the ARGO data and assertions of umpteen gazillion electron volts of energy being stored in the ocean.
Even the way the “warming” is reported smacks of dishonesty and disingenuity, by talking about a tiny fraction of a degree in terms of joules and Hiroshimas, thereby making a tiny and dubious number sound big and important.

I will happily find and read the article you mention.
In the meantime, I do not think I said anything that is demonstrably untrue, even if it is disputed and debatable.
At best, I will concede that Josh Willis probably learned at some point not to write articles in which he details how he and his ilk fudge data.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Nicholas McGinley
2
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 5, 2022 4:41 pm

From the linked article, Correcting Ocean Cooling:

“On a Thursday evening in February 2007, Josh Willis stood in front of his laptop, his wife cajoling him to get ready to go out to dinner. He looked with a sinking feeling at the map he had just made. Willis, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, specializes in making estimates of how much heat the ocean stores from year to year.”

Even at this point, the very first paragraph, one is struck by how the subject is presented. Here we have a guy who among the group of people warning us all of imminent catastrophe, and the result of a careful study of ocean heat content, using a brand new array consisting of a huge number of the most sensitive and perhaps most sophisticated devices every built to measure ocean heat content, informs him that the emergency does not exist.
Is he happy?
Oh, Hell no!
His reaction is dismay…a “sinking feeling”.
This is how warmistas react to data showing the world is not ending!
And the rest of the article details what he did about this opposite-of-alarming result…he made damn sure to change it!
Not the magnitude of the finding, but the very sign of it!

So if there is other information that may tend to offer a different perspective on the whole matter, as one of faulty sensors, excuse me if I am skeptical.
These guys are not honest about anything.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Nicholas McGinley
1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 5, 2022 5:24 pm

Rud, as true as your post may or not be, there’s a bias to be dealt with, and it is this: If the results confirm the bias, no further investigation is required. If the results do not confirm the bias, an investigation IS required. The result over time is a skewing of data toward one point of view to the exclusion of contrary evidence.

0
Reply
Mark E Shulgasser
March 5, 2022 3:36 pm

There is a weak sense of the word ‘faith’ which is to believe something without proof or good reason. CAGW may be based on an estimate or a hunch. But CAGW is based on faith in its strong sense, a religious movement. It is apocalyptic, millenarian, and salvific, so facts have little bearing (at least for now). You couldn’t stop the Crusades with some facts about what was really going on in Jerusalem.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mark E Shulgasser
2
Reply
Thomas
Reply to  Mark E Shulgasser
March 5, 2022 4:17 pm

Thanks Mark. I learned two new words today.

0
Reply
Dudley Horscroft(@dudleyhorscroft)
Reply to  Thomas
March 5, 2022 4:37 pm

Salvific, PROBABLY. what WAS THE OTHER ONE?

(Apologies for UC. do not want to rewrite.)
Dudley

0
Reply
Thomas
Reply to  Dudley Horscroft
March 5, 2022 4:42 pm

Millenarian.

0
Reply
Thomas
March 5, 2022 4:14 pm

ALL temperature change in any system is due to an imbalance between the rates of energy gain and energy lost.”

This can be misleading if applied to the greenhouse effect and Earth’s average atmospheric temperature. The average atomospheric temperature can experience wild swings that have nothing to do with an imbalance between energy gained and energy lost via IR radiation from the Earth. In an El Niño, the average temperature spikes when hot water that was stored in the Pacific Warm Pool is transferred to the atmosphere. There are many other naturally occurring phenomena—the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation, The Pacific Decadal Oscillation, and others as yet to be discovered—that can cause transient heating or cooling of the atmosphere, but that have nothing to do with an enhanced greenhouse effect.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

