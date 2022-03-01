Climate News

SMH Pushing Climate Friendly All Electric Houses During Major Aussie Storms

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The problem with all electric houses, aside from the running cost, is sometimes the electricity fails.

The climate-change changes the politicians don’t want to talk about

Ross Gittins
Economics Editor March 1, 2022 — 4.29pm

It’s strange to think that both sides of politics are leading us to a policy-free federal election campaign at a time when we have so many problems we should be debating. Not that the parties won’t have policies written on a bit of paper somewhere, but that they don’t want to talk about them.

Why not? Because any policy you propose can be used by your opponent to spread scare stories about your intentions. Last time, for instance, Scott Morrison used Labor’s support for electric vehicles to claim it was out to destroy the weekend.

Gas has been declining as a share of Australia’s power supply since 2014, and this is likely to continue. “Gas will play an important backstop role in power generation when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing – but this role will not require large volumes of gas.”

In the home, people value being able to choose between gas and electricity for cooking and heating, but this can’t continue. They’ll save money and reduce emissions when all new houses are all-electric.

“The uncomfortable truth is that natural gas is most likely in decline in Australia, and achieving the net-zero target requires that to happen … Attempts to hold back the tide through direct market interventions, such as contemplated in [Morrison’s] National Gas Infrastructure Plan, will probably require ongoing subsidies at great expense to taxpayers.”

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/the-climate-change-changes-the-politicians-don-t-want-to-talk-about-20220301-p5a0mj.html

I’ve endured three electricity outages in the last decade, one of which lasted a week. I was able to keep the freezer, a fan, an electric light and the TV going with a gasoline generator. But electric cookers consume far more power than freezers and fans, that is why they are usually permanently wired into household electricity, to minimise the risk of accidents.

Most gas cookers just keep on working if the power fails. Maybe you need matches if lighting your cooker needs electricity.

Of course some greens have anticipated this rush to reliability – California is banning gasoline powered emergency equipment, including generators, because, you know, the government should be in charge of your energy consumption. People should be satisfied with what PG&E delivers, if and when it delivers, right? /sarc

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
March 1, 2022 6:14 pm

The Democratic Peoples Republic of California would double down on stupid. CARB has been the residence of green lobbyists since the first Brown Administration. Afterburners on bakery ovens is the sort of action they are taking (VOCs from raised bread, you see).

3
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
March 1, 2022 6:25 pm

Our house is all electric because I have seen the result of domestic gas explosions.

-6
Reply
TG McCoy
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
March 1, 2022 7:13 pm

How about the aftermath of a space heater fire?

0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
March 1, 2022 7:16 pm

Have you ever seen the results of a house fire?

Faulty wiring along with electric heater and appliance fires are FAR more likely to destroy a home AND cause loss of life than a gas explosion.

Did you truly choose electric for safety?

0
Reply
RobK
March 1, 2022 6:44 pm

Removing Natural Gas from domestic use will exacerbate the impact of the “duck curve” on any electricity grid.

2
Reply
Mr.
March 1, 2022 7:05 pm

Ross Gittins never saw a socialist proposition he couldn’t get behind 110%.

0
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Mr.
March 1, 2022 7:11 pm

Several years ago I was shocked to see the result of a gas explosion of LPG bottles supplying a house, the elderly owner apparently attempted to light a gas heater and the explosion demolished his home, his car was thrown over a fence into a neighbour’s yard and his remains were not many pieces. The blast badly damaged surrounding houses on three sides and the rubble blocked a main road for several hours until cleaned up after fire authorities declared the area safe.

0
Reply
LdB
March 1, 2022 7:14 pm

I always have a mix gas and electric in houses I have owned because if the power goes out you can still cook and boil a coffee.

Convenience over virtue signaling always.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by LdB
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

China Promises Massively Cheaper Energy Storage

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

End of Coal? “In coming years, consumers should receive as much coal as they need”

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Ocean acidification reproducibility

Most Published Studies Exaggerated the Effects of Ocean Acidification – and Covid, Etc.

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Researchers Claim Proof Big Oil is Lying about their Climate Action Commitment

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

SMH Pushing Climate Friendly All Electric Houses During Major Aussie Storms

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for February, 2022: 0.00 deg. C

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

German Green Party Embraces Coal, LNG and Nuclear

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Announcements

Contest Winners to be Announced Friday

12 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: