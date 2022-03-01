Science

Three Critical Factors in the End-Permian Mass Extinction

Blueprint for today’s climate change?

The end of the Permian was characterized by the greatest mass extinction event in Earth’s history. 252 million years ago, a series of volcanic eruptions in Siberia led to a massive release of greenhouse gases. In the course of the next several millennia, the climate ultimately warmed by ten degrees. As a consequence, on land, roughly 75 percent of all organisms went extinct; in the oceans, the number was roughly 90 percent.

By analyzing how the now-extinct marine organisms once lived, Dr. Foster and his team were able to directly link their extinction to the following climate changes: declining oxygen levels in the water, rising water temperatures, and most likely also ocean acidification.

These changes are similar to current trends. “Needless to say, our findings on the Permian can’t be applied to modern climate change one-to-one. The two climate systems are far too different,” says Foster, a geoscientist. “Yet they do show which traits were critical for an organism’s survival or extinction– under similar conditions. This can offer us valuable indicators for who or what will be at the greatest risk in the future.”

Specifically, the team analyzed more than 25,000 records on 1283 genera of fossil marine organisms like bivalves, snails, sponges, algae and crustaceans from the region of South China – all of which had mineral skeletons or shells. Their fossilized remains can be dated using a special method, offering insights into marine ecosystems dating back millions of years. The team also drew on an enormous database that offers additional information on various ecological aspects of how these organisms lived.

For each genus, twelve of these criteria were analyzed. Did certain traits make a given organism more likely to survive under the conditions prevalent at the end of the Permian – or not? With the aid of machine learning, a method from the field of Artificial Intelligence, all of these factors were analyzed jointly and simultaneously. In the process, the machine essentially made certain rational decisions on its own. Once this was done, the team compared the results: what organisms were there before, during and after the mass extinction?

Their findings reveal the four factors that were most essential to whether or not organisms survived the end of the Permian: where in the water they lived, the mineralization of their shells, species diversity within their genus, and their sensitivity to acidification.

“But with previous machine learning applications, we couldn’t say how the machine made its decisions.” Using a newly implemented method from games theory, Dr. Foster has now succeeded in unraveling this aspect: “Some animals lived in deeper water. Here, the machine shows that the worsening lack of oxygen posed a risk. In contrast, those animals that lived nearer the surface had to contend with the rising water temperatures. Plus, when you have only a limited habitat, you have nowhere to go when that specific habitat becomes uninhabitable.” As such, the results show which of the organisms’ traits were determined to be potentially fatal. The team was ultimately able to confirm that the mass extinction can be directly attributed to deoxygenation, rising water temperatures and acidification – which indicates that, in a future climate crisis, these could also be the three main causes of extinction in the long term.

From EurekAlert!

Enthalpy
March 1, 2022 10:17 pm

I think the biggest thing here is the how little data the machine had to learn from to describe the behaviour of the earth 252 million years ago based on the assumptions entered into the machine by man, what could possibly be right with it?

3
Reply
Duker
Reply to  Enthalpy
March 1, 2022 10:29 pm

It’s just plan old computer models mixed in with social media algorithms with fancy new name- machine learning

4
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Enthalpy
March 1, 2022 11:01 pm

What was that quote (Mark Twain?) relating the amount of conclusions to so little fact?
I think it would apply here.

1
Reply
Dan Pangburn
March 1, 2022 11:01 pm

Ocean temperature distribution extends over a far greater range than 15 C degree or so range of average global temperatures over the last 500 million years.

1
Reply
Alan M
March 1, 2022 11:47 pm

Meanwhile on land the Permian, including the Late Permian, produced some of the most significant coal deposits on earth, locking up all that carbon for us to use today. The Gondwanian coals are virtually all cold climate products with a rich flora. The Triassic on the other hand has virtually no coal and in the southern hemisphere at least was a pretty barren place.

0
Reply
Rod Evans
March 1, 2022 11:56 pm

The take away from this “study” if computer imaginings can be called study, is. Run away explosive events in Russia can have devastating effect on life…..

0
Reply
Terry
March 2, 2022 12:00 am

The event was the Siberian Traps, a series of volcanoes in what is now Siberia. It was an eruption of staggering size and lasted 2 million years. The lava covered an area of 7 million km2 and was 4 million km3. They are right that it’s not remotely comparable to global warming – so why are they doing it?

3
Reply
Julian Flood
March 2, 2022 12:01 am

Charles, listen carefully, I vill say this only once… *

In a discussion on In Our Time, an excellent radio programme fronted by Lord Bragg, a leading paleobioligist said that the Siberian traps theory was accepted because they could not think of anything else. Here I can help.

At the time of the Permian Triassic extinctions the continents were clustered into one, Pangea, with mountains being pushed up and eroded away, volcanoes erupting and the vast central deserts feeding continent-sized sandstorms across the world ocean. Everything that was happening was feeding the oceans with nutrients.

Enter the diatoms.

A well-fed diatom reproduces furiously, building its glassy frustule, filling itself with oily lipids, then, when the bloom exhausts the local supply of nutrients, dies, releasing the lipids. The ocean surface is smoothed by the pollution and its albedo falls. Warming.

Look for the temperature reconstructions from that time, the huge rise, the whole world sweltering with smooth-mediated wave and hence CCN suppression, the clear blue skies, the drifting blankets of sea snot.

To get a faint impression of what it was like, search for Sea of Marmara and see what happens when a sea with diatoms is fed with nitrates, dissolved silica, phosphates from sewage etc etc, as well as being polluted by fossil fuel run-off from the population on its shores. Sea snot is real, but its the smooth that does the real damage.

JF
* A quote from a WWII comedy programme, ‘Ello, Ello. It is utterly inappropriate as I have said this before. You have a copy of my guess about ocean surface pollution warming. A simple version of it entitled’ Cold Comfort’ can be found at the blog TCW Defending Freedom.

2
Reply
Phil Salmon
March 2, 2022 12:32 am

In this 2017 publication Baresel et al. showed that the end Permian extinction took place during a glaciation – “ice age” – of about 80,000 years duration. This is very precise dating for 250 Mya however ice ages are not too difficult to detect based on “regression” – that is, falling sea level:

Timing of global regression and microbial bloom linked with the Permian-Triassic boundary mass extinction: implications for driving mechanisms | Scientific Reports (nature.com)

The response of the climate establishment to this finding is typical for findings that contradict the warming-alarmist dogma. No need to spend any effort refuting or contradicting the research. It is simply ignored.

0
Reply
