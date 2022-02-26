coral reefs

One New Coral Reef Study Wipes Out Four Climate Alarm Narratives In One Fell Swoop

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 24. February 2022

Corals thrive in multiple-degrees-warmer-than-today waters and their growth is stunted in cooler environments.

The warnings peddled by climate alarmists often characterize Earth’s 500 billion corals as critically endangered by modern global warming.

But the science itself says corals have been and continue thriving in the Current Warm Period – just as they have in past warm periods.

Within the span of a few pages, one study (Long et al., 2022) squelches at least 4 false climate alarm narratives.

Scientists have determined:

  1. Coral reefs “develop rapidly in the warm period” (Roman, Medieval), and “coral reefs develop slowly in the cold period” (Little Ice Age, the Dark Ages Cold Period). Why? Because “warm periods are conducive to coral growth.”
  2. Coral reef growth rates have rapidly accelerated in the last 300 years, or since the industrial revolution commenced.
  3. Sea levels were 2 meters higher than they are today ~4,000 years ago, and still about 1 meter higher than today 1,000 years ago, or during the Medieval Warm Period. Lower sea levels produce a “decline in the coral reef development rate”.
  4. The South China Sea surface temperatures were “3 to 6°C higher than today” from about 5,000 to 4,000 years ago; coral reefs developed rapidly in that warmth.

How much attention will an iconoclastic study like this receive? None, probably. Studies that don’t advance the climate alarm narrative are usually dismissed and ignored.

Image Source: Long et al., 2022
Oldseadog
February 26, 2022 2:11 am

I’m not holding my breath to see or hear this reported in any MSM outlet.

DiggerUK
Reply to  Oldseadog
February 26, 2022 3:47 am

You could do worse than watch the BBC documentary series from 2012. This was a production from the time when some truth found it’s way on to the screen.
It not only covers how reefs develop and grow, it also shows ‘denier’ Parrot Fish eating the coral to destruction and how the coral then grows back.
It doesn’t have any voiceovers from David bloody Attenborough either.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b019851n

This is the accompanying blurb.
“A celebration of the Great Barrier Reef is presented in three parts by trained marine biologist and former Royal Marine Monty Halls, who travels from the wild outer reefs of the coral sea to the tangle of mangrove and rainforest on the shoreline, and from the large mountainous islands to tiny coral cays barely above sea level. The in-depth portrait is captured using the latest in filming technology, including remote mini-cameras, motion-controlled underwater time-lapse photography and remotely operated vehicles”

It is currently being shown again on BBC, as well as being available on iplayer…_

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0198pww

Philip Mulholland
February 26, 2022 2:17 am

The coral reef disaster narrative was always in direct opposition to Geology.
Thanks to Charles Darwin’s reports in The Voyage of the Beagle, he provided a grounding in observational data on which a sound explanatory model could be constructed.

fretslider
February 26, 2022 2:30 am

This runs counter to the narrative. There is a fix

“ Geology needs to reinvent itself as we fight against climate change”

https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg25333723-300-geology-needs-to-reinvent-itself-as-we-fight-against-climate-change/

Once upon a time the NS was worth reading. It would have probably reported on this paper. But geologists need to get with the programme

Nik
February 26, 2022 2:39 am

Maybe Peter Ridd could use this study to help defeat the bogus narrative.

Ron Long
February 26, 2022 2:52 am

From a geologist who has walked many thousands of miles through the preserved geologic record of past climate cycles, I am of the firm belief that the Mesozoic, the “Age of Dinosaurs”, when the planets’ temperature was higher and the CO2 level was also, was the optimal climate for supporting life in whatever local environment, sea, land, or even flying around. The thought of another glacial cycle is far scarier than a little warming. The fact that the CAGW crowd sells the fear of warming is against the honesty of some and against the intelligence of others.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
February 26, 2022 3:08 am

Is the Great Barrier Reef healthier at Brisbane where the water is cooler or at Cairns where the water is warmer?

If the global warming narrative is correct, the reef will be healthiest at Brisbane and extinct at Cairns.

But guess what. The opposite is true. The reef is spectacular at Cairns and all but non existant at Brisbane.

Explain that climate science.

Gregg Eshelman
February 26, 2022 3:16 am

All those Roman built ports and fortifications designed for coastal defense in the UK, but far from any shore now, are proof that sea levels were higher at that time.

griff
February 26, 2022 3:26 am

Although most corals can cope with higher temperatures for short periods of time, they don’t like it if temperatures stay high for long periods—a coral that lives in 27°C water may cope with the water being 29°C for a day or two, but wouldn’t like to be in 31°C for a week.

and that is the problem: the rapid rise in sea temperatures generally and in specific events.

corals don’t have time to adapt…

This is again misrepresentation of the science. Yes, some corals can live in warmer temperatures… but the existing ones on a reef will likely die off/get bleached.

Climate believer
Reply to  griff
February 26, 2022 3:44 am

YOU seem to be misrepresenting the science™.

Reef-building corals cannot tolerate water temperatures below 64° Fahrenheit (18° Celsius). Many grow optimally in water temperatures between 73° and 84° Fahrenheit (23°–29°Celsius), but some can tolerate temperatures as high as 104° Fahrenheit (40° Celsius) for short periods.

National Ocean Service
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
U.S. Department of Commerce

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  griff
February 26, 2022 3:48 am

Absolute twaddle Griff. Give it a rest.
I used to do a lot of scuba diving all around the world (before having to give up for medical reasons). Hence I’ve dived in all sorts of temps, from just above freezing to warm as a bath.
I can tell you that the difference in temps that you are you are talking about is minimal. Corals are perfectly capable of living within that range of temperatures.
Real world experience trumps daft assertions such as yours.

Crisp
Reply to  griff
February 26, 2022 3:53 am

You’ve obviously never swum over the coral reefs in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, or The Philippines where the waters are much warmer than here in Queensland. Oh, and the corals are better there than our much over-hyped GBR.

