Open Thread

Open Thread

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
24 Comments

Have a good weekend!

Tom.1
February 26, 2022 6:07 am

The war in Ukraine should make it clear how difficult, if not impossible, it is to expect international cooperation on controlling climate change (not to suggest that it would be possible if there were cooperation).

bonbon
Reply to  Tom.1
February 26, 2022 6:18 am

Controlling change is an oxymoron – see Heraclitus.

Tom.1
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 6:42 am

He never said that. That change is inevitable is not the same as saying you cannot have some influence.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom.1
February 26, 2022 6:51 am

you can have some influence over some things and very little over other things

fretslider
Reply to  Tom.1
February 26, 2022 6:46 am

“controlling climate change”

I just lurv the arrogance and hubris of that idea. It’s clear the Kerry-go-round didn’t see this coming. If anything, fossil fuels will be even more necessary and in demand. The greens/left think the answer to Putin’s aggression is… yes, more renewables:

“If you want to stand with the brave people of Ukraine, you need to find a way to stand against oil and gas”. – Bill McKibben

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/25/this-is-how-we-defeat-putin-and-other-petrostate-autocrats

That’s the sort of thinking that probably informed Putin’s decision to make his move. That, and Afghanistan – and the woke decay in the West.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  fretslider
February 26, 2022 6:58 am

I agree- the climatistas are the main cause for Putin to feel extremely confident to go into Ukraine.

Doug
Reply to  Tom.1
February 26, 2022 6:55 am

It never was about controlling climate…It has always been about controlling people. You didn’t really think so many people could be so stupid to think they could make significant climate changes ,did you?

Tom.1
February 26, 2022 6:12 am

It should have been obvious from the start that if you wanted to transition away from fossil fuels (regardless of cost) the first thing you would do is replace all fixed power generation with nuclear. That would probably still take many decades.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
February 26, 2022 6:12 am

Recently WUWT had an article about Grid Storage. The comments had an examole of using a falling weight to power a 2kw heater for 24hrs.

What wasnt mentioned was the cost to do this with a lipo battery. I checked the web and found that a Tesla powerwall installed was about $1k per 1kwh. Thus a 2kw heater for 24 hrs is about $50k.

$50,000 in batteries to run a heater for a day. Makes 500 tons of water falling 30 meters look cheap.

Scissor
Reply to  ferdberple
February 26, 2022 6:43 am

And those batteries get weak and fail and eventually need to be replaced.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Scissor
February 26, 2022 7:00 am

if they don’t first start a fire

bonbon
Reply to  Scissor
February 26, 2022 7:00 am

Replaced with new technology – fusion 🙂

bonbon
February 26, 2022 6:14 am

The zombie fascination for “Climate Change” has blinded (even those who can see CO2) to the real world : It has changed utterly :
The world just turned. Ukraine and the Putin–Xi statement.
https://thescrum.substack.com/p/the-world-just-turned?utm_source=url

By Patrick Lawrence, Longtime correspondent abroad, author and essayist, numerous books and awards. Foreign affairs commentator for 25 years. First to expose the Russiagate fraud.

As Heraclites said the only constant in life is change…

bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 6:17 am

Heraclitus

heraclitus.jpg
Scissor
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 6:45 am

I would never name a child Heraclitus.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Scissor
February 26, 2022 7:01 am

good one!

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 6:28 am

1939. Nazis and Soviets signed a similar pact. 1 week later Nazis invade Poland and WWII begins. Weak leadership in the west chamberlain/Biden. Pact signatories have aims beyond their borders.

bonbon
Reply to  ferdberple
February 26, 2022 6:38 am

Putin recently criticized Stalin for not preparing defense, and 28 million Russians died. He said he has no right to make such a mistake.

The first NATO, here, followed by 2 world wars, now NATOstan – notice a pattern?

Meanwhile on the East – China has noticed the pattern : British Opium Wars, and now the Quad.

french-brits-carving-world-cartoon.jpg
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 7:03 am

Stalin did worse than not prepare- he wiped out much of his army generals.

Devils Tower
February 26, 2022 6:42 am

First load of hydrogen delivered to Japan.

https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/first-international-shipment-of-liquid-hydrogen-arrives-in-japan

From Australia made from low grade lignite. What did they due with all the carbon, bought carbon offsets. Who did they buy them from, guessing Russia. What a joke this green economy has become.

A fire on this ship would make the felicity ace look like a bonfire.

bonbon
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 26, 2022 6:51 am

Here is the first delivery of H2 to the US :

bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
February 26, 2022 6:52 am

(Although He2 was planned originally).

Hindenburg_disaster.jpg
bonbon
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 26, 2022 6:59 am

Much better use for LH2 : NASA did manage not only to store, pump, and ignite LH2 on a regular basis. Artemis has a similar design :

artemis.jpg
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Devils Tower
February 26, 2022 7:04 am

Russia has millions of square miles of trees in Siberia- it’ll get rich selling carbon offsets to fools. It’ll need the money after its economy collapses.

