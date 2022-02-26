Open Thread

Have a good weekend!
“controlling climate change”
I just lurv the arrogance and hubris of that idea. It’s clear the Kerry-go-round didn’t see this coming. If anything, fossil fuels will be even more necessary and in demand. The greens/left think the answer to Putin’s aggression is… yes, more renewables:
“If you want to stand with the brave people of Ukraine, you need to find a way to stand against oil and gas”. – Bill McKibben
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/feb/25/this-is-how-we-defeat-putin-and-other-petrostate-autocrats
That’s the sort of thinking that probably informed Putin’s decision to make his move. That, and Afghanistan – and the woke decay in the West.
Recently WUWT had an article about Grid Storage. The comments had an examole of using a falling weight to power a 2kw heater for 24hrs.
What wasnt mentioned was the cost to do this with a lipo battery. I checked the web and found that a Tesla powerwall installed was about $1k per 1kwh. Thus a 2kw heater for 24 hrs is about $50k.
$50,000 in batteries to run a heater for a day. Makes 500 tons of water falling 30 meters look cheap.
The zombie fascination for “Climate Change” has blinded (even those who can see CO2) to the real world : It has changed utterly :
The world just turned. Ukraine and the Putin–Xi statement.
https://thescrum.substack.com/p/the-world-just-turned?utm_source=url
By Patrick Lawrence, Longtime correspondent abroad, author and essayist, numerous books and awards. Foreign affairs commentator for 25 years. First to expose the Russiagate fraud.
As Heraclites said the only constant in life is change…
Putin recently criticized Stalin for not preparing defense, and 28 million Russians died. He said he has no right to make such a mistake.
The first NATO, here, followed by 2 world wars, now NATOstan – notice a pattern?
Meanwhile on the East – China has noticed the pattern : British Opium Wars, and now the Quad.
First load of hydrogen delivered to Japan.
https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/first-international-shipment-of-liquid-hydrogen-arrives-in-japan
From Australia made from low grade lignite. What did they due with all the carbon, bought carbon offsets. Who did they buy them from, guessing Russia. What a joke this green economy has become.
A fire on this ship would make the felicity ace look like a bonfire.