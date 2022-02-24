John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT!
By Paul Homewood
You couldn’t make it up!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-kerry-russia-ukraine-war-climate-change
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT!
By Paul Homewood
You couldn’t make it up!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-kerry-russia-ukraine-war-climate-change
If the war goes nuclear then there will be zero CO2 emissions. No more nasty explosions of gunpowder propellants. No more tanks spewing eeeevil CO2.
I’m surprised Lurch isn’t out there demanding that Russia goes nuclear to reduce their ‘caaahbon’ emissions.
(Then there is Greta, who will demand that the armies face off and give each other the stink eye until one side blinks and is declared the loser.)
–
–
Oh, OK…. *sigh* … /sarc for the sarc impaired
DMac, I didn’t mention Kerry demanding both sides go nuclear as that isn’t in the cards. I mentioned only Russia.
Ukraine’s best bet is to pursue the Stink Eye Strategy. Failing that, Rock, Scissors, Paper, best 3 out of 5, is their only other option.
It’s the only way we’re going to keep CO2 emissions down in this war, and that’s the important thing according to Kerry.
People like Kerry asked, decades ago, what the harm was in spending trillions to address the potential AGW problem. If it had even a tiny percentage chance of being true, it was worth it to save the world.
Well, now we know the cost. And it will keep getting more and more expensive.
Nowhere in all of this do I hear leaders talking about the need for energy and materials independence. Instead, this guy keeps spewing nonsense – as if the hot air emanating from a multi-millionaire antisemite troll can generate gigawatts of energy.
Kerry natters on about “climate refugees” and planets on fire. Here we have the first war caused entirely by cowards like Kerry and his green friends.
January 22, 2019 [LINK]
“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?'” Ocasio-Cortez said.
The Democratic Socialist said the fight against climate change is war and that it’s “our World War II.”
Careful what the Insane Elite wish for. We all might get it.
Oh dear, can’t Secretary Ketchup figure it out?
Putin is invading Ukraine to shut down Its economy. That way Ukraine won’t emit anywhere near as much CO2 (if any), and Putin can claim he did is part to fight climate change. It’s better this way because now Putin shifts the attention on climate change away from Russia’s own economy.
It’s genius.
Kerry is an idiot but he fits right in with much of the Biden administration. The climate policy changes by the Biden admin has facilitated Putin’s goals [enriched him by hobbling our oil/gas industry & a feckless foreign policy as demonstrated by Afghanistan].
And other idiotic examples, IIRC, our fearless Secretary of Defense thinks “white supremacy”
is the most serious risk to the USA, and our Secretary of State got spanked like a child during
face-to-face discussions with Chinese representatives.
And relatedly, the UN’s WHO in the year before the Covid-19 pandemic said climate change
was the greatest health risk of the world. Don’t get me started on the CDC or FDA…
We are lead by total idiots.
When it comes to the Russian invasion against Ukraine, my eyes are to see what China does; whether they stay neutral or they join forces with Russia. If they join forces with the Russians, then we’re in for a nasty showdown because they are the most powerful country in the world and is capable of crushing every country on Earth (correct me if I’m wrong).
Second of all, related to this article on climate change, do they not look at the data that confirms we have flattened / cooled since 2016? Perhaps this is insignificant but from what I’ve heard, a significant amount of CO2 in the atmosphere should cause temperatures to keep soaring. I’m not so confident in the 1998-2014 pause anymore because I read the RSS’ update in 2017 and they were able to verify with independent data that confirms there really wasn’t a pause.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/07/satellite-temperature-record-update-closes-gap-with-surface-records/
China is not much different to UK and France in nuke stakes … Russia and USA are way more.
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/countries-with-nuclear-weapons
Oh noez people – this is it – this is the biggie – the 99 red balloons have gone up..
It’s gone nookleer !!!!!!
BBC Headline:”Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-60514228
You do wonder why, after all and as far as Chernobyl is concerned, it’s more a case of:
“The nookler has gone”
Main thing of note is how Auntie has gotten her knickers so twisted – ain’t it a good thing that somebody has finally taken control of Chernobyl?
The hapless wreck has only been a ‘warm up act’ (ha ha ha, did I just say that?) for the equally hapless Felicity Ace – if nothing else.
Felicity wouldn’t be Boris’ new GF by any chance – do shipwrecks have a habit of dating trainwrecks?
The Princess Wreck-Wreck can only be days away from dumping him by now.
But also why bbc has put this story in their ‘US-Canada‘ news section and littered their prose with soooo many weasel words – even Mr Trump had a news section entirely created especially for his own personal travails, doesn’t Mr Putin deserve similar
I’m sure it makes sense to somebody…
Paging ‘John Horseface Kurry‘ – please get your phat lazy ass on the bridge asap – this story is about to make sense to somebody and we help to de-rail it again
😀
Putin is on a win-win here. He gets back some of the old USSR and Kerry figures he may even warm up the place a degree or two. If he could get Moscow another degree warmer today, it would be above freezing for maybe six hours rather than the hour or two through the middle of the day.
Kerry must long for life in Antarctica if he is telling Russians they are doomed if the planet warms 1 degree.
I wonder where the Ukrainians currently rank “climate change” on the list of emergencies they are facing?