Ridiculae

John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
38 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT!

By Paul Homewood

You couldn’t make it up!

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-kerry-russia-ukraine-war-climate-change

DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 6:06 pm

Yes, it’s ridiculae….it won’t distract him from the climate wars.

4
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 7:05 pm

Putin may reduce his contributions to Greenies because he needs the money for the Ukraine operation…to pay saboteurs.

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Anti_griff
February 24, 2022 7:30 pm

He just got money from China. I wonder what Obama was doing in Ukraine 🤔

2
Reply
Anon
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 7:16 pm

We haven’t seen anything about Low Emissions Ordinance yet (is it a possibility? (lol)), but there is probably a Biden EO coming banning the phrase “Boots on the Ground” for the more inclusive, Stilettoes on the Ground

If I only worked for the Babylon Bee !!! 🙂

Last edited 1 hour ago by Anon
2
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
February 24, 2022 6:06 pm

You think a real problem could be more important than a contrived one? Nah! Never will happen. Besides, Russia could always buy offsetting credits. See? No problem.

7
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
February 24, 2022 6:24 pm

Wonder how many offsetting credits you need per nuke? Or are nukes considered as a clean source?

4
Reply
LdB
February 24, 2022 6:24 pm

The man is a genius 🙂

All we need now is for Griff to admit there is a slight problem with Europes energy security but he probably isn’t as smart as Kerry 🙂

Last edited 2 hours ago by LdB
3
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  LdB
February 24, 2022 6:36 pm

Ldb, by “genius” do you actually mean “feckin eejit”. <– Interested to see if I can get that past the word filters.

Regards,
Bob

3
Reply
kim
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
February 24, 2022 7:17 pm

Ol’Ricebutt.
=========

0
Reply
LdB
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
February 24, 2022 8:26 pm

Yes but I was being nice.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 24, 2022 6:24 pm

John Kerry— “ other than that, Mrs Lincoln, how was the play?”

Last edited 2 hours ago by Tom Halla
11
Reply
kim
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 24, 2022 7:22 pm

That man, he was running like a gazelle til he broke his leg.
===========

1
Reply
Tim
February 24, 2022 6:28 pm

As they said Biden has been on the wrong side of every foreign policy issue, so has Kerry. Everything he has touched has been a failure,

8
Reply
Waza
February 24, 2022 6:28 pm

I fear it will be a distraction from:
Afghanistan
Syria
Yemen
Covid mandates
Inflation
Antifa
Transgender swimmers
CRT
Did I miss anything?

6
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Waza
February 24, 2022 6:50 pm

Brandon
Harris
The border
It’s cold
Crime
etc.

4
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Waza
February 24, 2022 7:31 pm

Us border

0
Reply
H.R.
February 24, 2022 6:30 pm

If the war goes nuclear then there will be zero CO2 emissions. No more nasty explosions of gunpowder propellants. No more tanks spewing eeeevil CO2.

I’m surprised Lurch isn’t out there demanding that Russia goes nuclear to reduce their ‘caaahbon’ emissions.

(Then there is Greta, who will demand that the armies face off and give each other the stink eye until one side blinks and is declared the loser.)


Oh, OK…. *sigh* … /sarc for the sarc impaired

3
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  H.R.
February 24, 2022 6:46 pm

In 1994, the Ukrainians traded their nuclear weapons for US, British, French, Russian, assurances that their border would remain secure.

5
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 7:06 pm

DMac, I didn’t mention Kerry demanding both sides go nuclear as that isn’t in the cards. I mentioned only Russia.

Ukraine’s best bet is to pursue the Stink Eye Strategy. Failing that, Rock, Scissors, Paper, best 3 out of 5, is their only other option.

It’s the only way we’re going to keep CO2 emissions down in this war, and that’s the important thing according to Kerry.

1
Reply
LdB
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2022 8:28 pm

They probably rue that because the EU is about as floppy as hell and the US is a bit detached.

0
Reply
BobM
Reply to  H.R.
February 24, 2022 6:48 pm

Didn’t Putin announce at COP26 that Russia’s military is now all-EV? I thought I heard he was trying to keep up with the US. Clean war and all that…

1
Reply
Paul S.
Reply to  BobM
February 24, 2022 7:01 pm

Of course, we all know how “carbon” adverse Putin is along with China

1
Reply
Joe Gordon
February 24, 2022 6:33 pm

People like Kerry asked, decades ago, what the harm was in spending trillions to address the potential AGW problem. If it had even a tiny percentage chance of being true, it was worth it to save the world.

Well, now we know the cost. And it will keep getting more and more expensive.

Nowhere in all of this do I hear leaders talking about the need for energy and materials independence. Instead, this guy keeps spewing nonsense – as if the hot air emanating from a multi-millionaire antisemite troll can generate gigawatts of energy.

Kerry natters on about “climate refugees” and planets on fire. Here we have the first war caused entirely by cowards like Kerry and his green friends.

6
Reply
Fred Haynie
February 24, 2022 6:35 pm

In other words he is saying “We are loosing our battle against fossil fuel producers”

0
Reply
Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
February 24, 2022 6:37 pm

People, not Rainbow Unicorns, Kerry. You idiot.

2
Reply
Gunga Din
February 24, 2022 6:43 pm

He’s channeling AOC.

3
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Gunga Din
February 24, 2022 7:12 pm

 January 22, 2019 [LINK]

“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?'” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The Democratic Socialist said the fight against climate change is war and that it’s “our World War II.”

Careful what the Insane Elite wish for. We all might get it.

2
Reply
kim
Reply to  Gunga Din
February 24, 2022 7:20 pm

Gore, we hardly ignore you. Maybe it is ‘heartily’.
============

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
February 24, 2022 6:49 pm

Oh dear, can’t Secretary Ketchup figure it out?

Putin is invading Ukraine to shut down Its economy. That way Ukraine won’t emit anywhere near as much CO2 (if any), and Putin can claim he did is part to fight climate change. It’s better this way because now Putin shifts the attention on climate change away from Russia’s own economy.

It’s genius.

3
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
February 24, 2022 7:11 pm

Doh! It’s obvious now that you point it out. Putin, like Algore. deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to halt Ukraine’s CO2 emissions.

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
February 24, 2022 6:54 pm

Sure Sen. Kerry, I’m sure Putin has spent many a sleepless night pacing back and forth filled with angst over climate change.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mr. Lee
2
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
February 24, 2022 7:00 pm

It is remarkable to see some good coming out of the nasty war in Ukraine, by the distraction of the public from the propaganda of ‘climate change’.

0
Reply
B Zipperer
February 24, 2022 7:04 pm

Kerry is an idiot but he fits right in with much of the Biden administration. The climate policy changes by the Biden admin has facilitated Putin’s goals [enriched him by hobbling our oil/gas industry & a feckless foreign policy as demonstrated by Afghanistan].
And other idiotic examples, IIRC, our fearless Secretary of Defense thinks “white supremacy”
is the most serious risk to the USA, and our Secretary of State got spanked like a child during
face-to-face discussions with Chinese representatives.
And relatedly, the UN’s WHO in the year before the Covid-19 pandemic said climate change
was the greatest health risk of the world. Don’t get me started on the CDC or FDA…

We are lead by total idiots.

3
Reply
Walter
February 24, 2022 7:38 pm

When it comes to the Russian invasion against Ukraine, my eyes are to see what China does; whether they stay neutral or they join forces with Russia. If they join forces with the Russians, then we’re in for a nasty showdown because they are the most powerful country in the world and is capable of crushing every country on Earth (correct me if I’m wrong).

Second of all, related to this article on climate change, do they not look at the data that confirms we have flattened / cooled since 2016? Perhaps this is insignificant but from what I’ve heard, a significant amount of CO2 in the atmosphere should cause temperatures to keep soaring. I’m not so confident in the 1998-2014 pause anymore because I read the RSS’ update in 2017 and they were able to verify with independent data that confirms there really wasn’t a pause.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/07/satellite-temperature-record-update-closes-gap-with-surface-records/

0
Reply
LdB
Reply to  Walter
February 24, 2022 8:31 pm

China is not much different to UK and France in nuke stakes … Russia and USA are way more.

https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/countries-with-nuclear-weapons

0
Reply
Dennis
February 24, 2022 8:39 pm

Kerry must fly to France immediately, and don’t spare the jet emissions, France has warned Russia that NATO nations also have nuclear weapons.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
February 24, 2022 8:41 pm

Oh noez people – this is it – this is the biggie – the 99 red balloons have gone up..

It’s gone nookleer !!!!!!

BBC Headline:”Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-60514228

You do wonder why, after all and as far as Chernobyl is concerned, it’s more a case of:

“The nookler has gone

Main thing of note is how Auntie has gotten her knickers so twisted – ain’t it a good thing that somebody has finally taken control of Chernobyl?
The hapless wreck has only been a ‘warm up act’ (ha ha ha, did I just say that?) for the equally hapless Felicity Ace – if nothing else.

Felicity wouldn’t be Boris’ new GF by any chance – do shipwrecks have a habit of dating trainwrecks?
The Princess Wreck-Wreck can only be days away from dumping him by now.

But also why bbc has put this story in their ‘US-Canada‘ news section and littered their prose with soooo many weasel words – even Mr Trump had a news section entirely created especially for his own personal travails, doesn’t Mr Putin deserve similar

I’m sure it makes sense to somebody…
PagingJohn Horseface Kurry‘ – please get your phat lazy ass on the bridge asap – this story is about to make sense to somebody and we help to de-rail it again
😀

0
Reply
RickWill
February 24, 2022 8:42 pm

Putin is on a win-win here. He gets back some of the old USSR and Kerry figures he may even warm up the place a degree or two. If he could get Moscow another degree warmer today, it would be above freezing for maybe six hours rather than the hour or two through the middle of the day.

Kerry must long for life in Antarctica if he is telling Russians they are doomed if the planet warms 1 degree.

I wonder where the Ukrainians currently rank “climate change” on the list of emergencies they are facing?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

