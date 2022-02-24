Hydrogen bubbles forming on the negative terminal of a battery in a glass of salt water. The process is horrendously inefficient, most of the energy in the battery is wasted. Do not try this at home - if you do this for more than a few seconds, things can get very messy, as the battery package can rapidly corrode and rupture, and spill chemical nasties. The salt contaminated battery is also a fire hazard.
China Promises Massively Cheaper Energy Storage

28 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The CCP has decreed that five years from now, batteries and compressed air energy storage prices will drop by 30%. But even if these promises are more than hot air, a 30% reduction is nowhere near enough.

Climate Change: China to slash costs of energy-storage systems for industry to leapfrog the world by 2030, according to five-year plan

The production cost of large chemicals-based energy-storage systems will be cut by 30 per cent by 2025, putting the industry on path to leapfrog the world by 2030Compressed air energy-storage technology would realise “engineering applications” in units with 100 megawatts of capacity, according to the government’s plan

Eric Ng+ FOLLOW
Published: 8:30am, 24 Feb, 2022

China’s government plans to cut the cost of energy storage systems by 2025 to help local industries leapfrog the world as the vanguard of novel energy storage technology five years later.

The production cost of large chemicals-based systems will be cut by 30 per cent by 2025, while compressed air energy-storage technology would realise “engineering applications” in units with 100 megawatts of capacity, according to a five-year plan drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration (NEA). The document has been sent to local government and central government-administered enterprises for implementation.

“By 2030, China’s new energy storage should see well-rounded market-based development, with proprietary technology, world leading innovation and manufacturing capabilities,” said the industry development plan for 2021-25.

Energy storage is a key part of the Chinese government strategy to decarbonise the energy system and put the world’s second-largest economy on the path to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Affordable energy storage is vital in turning solar and wind energy into commercially viable substitutes of fossil-fuel energy, helping to compensate for the industry’s volatility and reliance on weather patterns.

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/business/article/3168078/climate-change-china-slash-costs-energy-storage-systems-industry-leapfrog

In my opinion there is a very obvious tell that these promises were drafted by politicians rather than engineers.

Compressed air energy storage suffers a fatal thermodynamic flaw.

When you compress a gas, the gas heats up. When you decompress the gas, to withdraw energy from your storage unit, the gas sucks heat out of the environment. Ice starts rapidly forming around the decompression system.

Ice is a good heat insulator. This is a big problem, especially in winter, because unless the decompressed air heats up to ambient temperature before it is used to drive a turbine, you lose an unacceptable amount of the energy you tried to store. So you either have to severely limit decompression / energy withdrawal rates, to minimise ice formation, or you have to chip away and physically remove the ice as it forms.

A serious compressed air storage system would produce a lot of ice.

Maybe China has a solution – they have some pretty clever engineers. But in my opinion, compressed air storage is a technology which appeals more to accountants and politicians than to engineers. Looks great on paper, awful in practice.

8 Comments
Tom Halla
February 24, 2022 2:06 pm

Compressed air might even be worse than hydrogen for energy storage.

nicholas tesdorf
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 24, 2022 2:12 pm

Hard to imagine anything worse than Hydrogen. Air does not burn.

ResourceGuy
February 24, 2022 2:06 pm

They are also working with U.S. companies on batteries.

Carlsbad’s Amionx inks deal for tech that helps fireproof lithium-ion batteries – The San Diego Union-Tribune (sandiegouniontribune.com)

Vuk
February 24, 2022 2:06 pm

Compressed air is here and works well, it goes under name of LNG

George V
February 24, 2022 2:09 pm

Merrily into the past we go. The compressed air systems will be developed “according to a five-year plan”. The communists of yore in the Soviet Union and China loved their 5 year plans. As I recall, they were not particularly successful.

Hans
February 24, 2022 2:17 pm

I believe everything these tyrants from Peking Duck
promise; just as they did not deliver the imports
agreement they made with The Donald.

Thomas E.
February 24, 2022 2:21 pm

I think what Ambri is doing seems pretty darn cool; well hot, pardon the pun.

Worth looking up. But I think their first killer app will be to allow server farms and other large energy users to do some arbitrage farming.

David Kamakaris
February 24, 2022 2:24 pm

I’d be happy with a 30% reduction in energy prices such as we had while Trump was President

