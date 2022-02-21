Outside The Black Box

Climate sensitivity

By Ad Huijser

After reading “Into The Black Box” (ref. 1), once again a great and very informative contribution by Willis Eschenbach, I wasn’t so much surprised by the conclusion that a “one-liner climate model” could generate a result similar to that of the most complicated GCM’s. However, I was puzzled that he stopped his analysis there. The recurrent relation he applied, between temperature change and forcing, is a straightforward consequence of how the surface temperature T(t) dynamically restores the imbalance between incoming and outgoing radiation at TOA as induced by a time dependent forcing F(t). And being based on the fundamental principle of the conservation of energy, this is not just another 1-D climate model; it is conditional for all climate models. So, he shouldn’t have just used it to curve-fit the outcomes of GCM’s, but should have used it to check the quality of GCM’s.

So, let’s look somewhat closer to this recurrent relation that I will (provocatively) refer to as CMC: the Climate Model Checker. If n-1, n, n+1 are consecutive times at unit time intervals we can easily derive this relation for small perturbations in the energy in- and outflows of the Earth climate system from the energy balance according to C ∂T/∂t = “Radiation IN” – “Radiation OUT”, as:

Tn+1 = Tn + λ (Fn+1 – Fn)(1 – exp (-1/τ)) + (Tn -Tn-1) exp(-1/τ)

in which τ is a specific response time primarily determined by the heat capacity C of the Earth’ climate system and λ a factor representing the climate sensitivity, the way in which the surface temperature T responds to an imbalance F at TOA. It’s obvious that λ = ∆T/F where ∆T is the surface temperature increase for t®µ , due to a step-wise forcing F at t = 0. This sensitivity can be related to the temperature rise due to the forcing of doubling of the CO2 concentration, the well-known Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity expressed as ECS = λ F2xCO2.

One might argue that I have just shifted the problem to estimating the parameters λ and τ, and thus to the ongoing discussion “what is the value of ECS?”. True, but first of all, we now have only 2 parameters to adjust rather than the large set of parameters/estimates in any complicated GCM. And secondly, we can begin by just using what seems reasonable and see where we get from there.

First, we have to estimate a realistic value for τ. For a water planet and based on the choice of the depth of the mixed ocean layer, textbooks (e.g. ref. 2) arrive at about 4-5 years. With 1/3 land, that value will probably be not much lower than 3 years. An average of 4 years will be a good estimate and is supported by Willis’ analysis of τ = 4.2 in fitting this CMC to the CMIP5 ensemble (ref. 1). In practice, this CMC happens to be not very sensitive to response times in the interval of 3 to 5 years.

Next, we need an estimate for the climate sensitivity λ. As a starter, I go blindly for the inverse of the Planck feedback parameter of 3.3 W/m2/K (don’t bother about +/- signs here) as it is derived from the same origin as our CMC, and equal to 4(1-a)Φ0/TS0, with the all sky albedo a = 0.3, the average solar incoming radiation Φ0 = 340 W/m2 and the equilibrium surface temperature TS0 = 288 K. So, λ = 0.3 K/ W/m2 would be an excellent choice, and indeed Willis’ analysis (ref. 1) of best fits to the CMIP5 outcomes, is showing values close to that.

But these values didn’t fit well the Berkeley temperature series where he needed λ = 0.4 K/ W/m2 and τ = 5 years. Now we all know: the output of models is a “translation” of the input, or in short: “what you put in, you get out” (but don’t forget: “what you don’t put in, you cannot get out”). So, the question arises, is this difference between the Berkeley, and this CMC calculated temperature range due to the wrong choice of λ and τ, or an effect of the chosen “input”, i.e. the time dependent forcings?  

To find out, I downloaded Eschenbach’s Excel spread sheet and constructed my own accordingly. To test mine, I used the same CMIP5 input from the NASA/GISS site (ref 3). Instead of the Berkeley temperature series, I used the most recent HadCrut v5 (ref 4) series as being more “current”, to compare with. What became quickly clear is that with λ = 0.3 K/W/m2 and τ = 4 years, this CMC fits reasonably well to the HadCrut v5 temperature series. But with a slight increase to λ = 0.345 K/W/m2 it even fits excellently. This somewhat higher value for λ is not based on curve fitting, but comes from the simulations with the on-line MODTRAN module from the University of Chicago (ref. 5) for the US Standard Atmosphere + clouds (Stratus/Strato CU) + Relative Humidity taken 1 and “constant”. Since it doesn’t change any conclusions, and as I will also use some outcomes of MODTRAN under those particular conditions further on in this essay, I will use this higher λ value for practical/consistency reasons from now on.

This fit is shown in fig. 1a and in fig. 1b the same fit is show with the UAH LT temperature series (ref. 11), which is unfortunately only available for the last 40 years. To better show the warming trend, I used the option to suppress the volcano contribution to the total forcing (dashed lines).

Click to Enlarge

Clearly, not bad at all, but no news given Willis Eschenbach’s earlier analysis (ref. 1), and I leave it to others to explain the enormous discrepancies between this CMC and measured temperatures around 1940 (hot WWII times?), apparently not due to any known anthropogenic forcing.

But downloading the CMIP5 forcings from the GISS website (ref. 3), I noticed also the availability of the CMIP6 database. Expecting it to be more actual, I tried those forcings as well (don’t know why Willis didn’t use this set).  Anyhow, what came out of applying these CMIP6 inputs to the same CMC calculation with the identical λ and τ parameters, was a complete surprise as fig. 2 shows. And here, the remark that “the models’ output is always a reflection of the input”, makes clear that the CMIP6-models input is completely different from the CMIP5 input data, as shown in fig. 3. And not just by a small fraction; a forcing difference of 1 W/m2 in 2010 on an average of 2.5 W/m2 is simply outrages.

Click to Enlarge

One could expect some new insights in the category “natural forcings”, but not in the forcings from the category of the well mixed greenhouse gasses (WMGHG).  As both input data are from the same group of people with supporting literature (ref. 6), I searched in there for new insights or good arguments for these discrepancies. They Indicated some differences, but without clear explanations. Maybe my shortcoming, but I couldn’t find one serious discussion for their choices. But reading the following statement on their website (ref. 3) gives me the impression that they allow themselves the option to adjust anything they see necessary to tune the input to the output:

“Quantifying the actual forcing within a global climate model is quite complicated and can depend on the baseline climate state. This is therefore an additional source of uncertainty. Within a modern complex climate model, forcings other than solar are not imposed as energy flux perturbations. Rather, the flux perturbations are diagnosed after the specific physical change is made. Estimates of forcings for solar, volcanic and well-mixed GHGs derived from simpler models may be different from the effect in a GCM. Forcings from more heterogeneous forcings (aerosols, ozone, land use, etc.) are most often diagnosed from the GCMs directly”.

IPCC’s AGW-narrative is partially based on the claim that all these GCM’s can adequately replicate the warming since the pre-industrial period. It’s clear now that such claims are not about climate models, but about models+input. Where the CMIP5 models+input could be covered well with λ = 0.345 K/W/m2, the CMIP6 models+input needs a value of 0.555 K/W/m2 (fig. 4). And obviously, this “extra” 0.21 K/W/m2 climate sensitivity, is not model-, but input related. So, discussions on the change in climate sensitivity between CMIP5 and CMIP6 ensembles, are in fact useless, unless models and input are clearly decoupled and models are compared with the same set of forcings as input. It is too easy to speculate that this is proof of “tuned” input, but this issue anyhow asks for a better insight into the forcings applied in these ensembles. So, I tried to understand the CMIP6 composition in more detail as it has the lowest WMGHG-contribution, as depicted in fig. 3 & 5.

Click to Enlarge

In the downloadable CMIP6 database, all GHG’s are clustered into one WMGHG forcing and to decompose this, I made use of AGGI, the NOAA Annual Greenhouse Gas Index data (ref. 7) which goes back to 1979 (thin/red curves in fig. 5). Their total WMGHG (red dotted line) fits well with the CMIP6 data, but not at all with the CMIP5 input (black line). There are 4 major contributors, CO2 (solid thin red), CH4 (on top of CO2, dashed thin red) and the “rest” from NO2 and CFC/HCFC’s. The steep rise in forcing after 1970, is apparently caused by the latter 2 components, but it is difficult to imagine that they contribute almost all of a sudden about 1 W/m2 to the total forcing. Nevertheless, CMIP6 forcings are consistent with these AGGI data over the available period, so they are probably “objective” assessments from GHG-concentration changes in the atmosphere.

What we can easily check in that context, is the contribution of Carbon Dioxide and Methane. Here, the MODTRAN module is a handy tool as it allows to reconstruct the forcings for both CO2, being the largest contributor and Methane (CH4) as “runner up”. To do so, we just need the concentration of these GHG’s since the pre-industrial era. For CO2, that’s not a problem, as we have the Mauna Loa data plus the Carbon Project with long-time “best estimates” for historic fossil fuel emissions and the reconstructed 280 ppm in 1850 seems undisputed. For Methane the history is less clear. We have since 1984 reliable measurements, but Methane sources are pretty speculative, primarily coupled to the growth of the global population and the coupled growth in agriculture and the amount of cattle. The pre-industrial concentration (about 800 ppb in 1850) comes from analyzing trapped air in ice cores. How reliable those data are, is questionable. Although I modeled the known concentrations back to about 1100 ppb in 1850 using recent emission rates and a 9 years lifetime, I have no reason to reject this “official” value of 800 ppb and use it to calculate the CH4 forcing. If we use MODTRAN to simulate the effect of going from the 1850 CO2 and CH4 concentrations to today’s levels (414 ppm and 1880 ppb, respectively), we arrive at 1.85 W/m2 total forcing for the US Standard Atmosphere with Stratus/Strato CU-clouds, and the Water Vapor setting at 1 and at constant RH. The latter simulates “water vapor feedback” (WVFB), the effect of a changed H2O concentration due to temperature changes, so no need to have any discussion later on, on that controversial issue.

This total “MODTRAN” CO2+CH4 forcing, indicated in fig. 5 by the blue arrow, immediately questions the credibility of the NASA/GISS forcings used in the CMIP5 & 6 databases. The forcings used in the AGGI database seems to be based on the work of Myhre et al (ref 8) from which we immediately recognize the use of the well know 2xCO2 forcing value of 3.7 W/m2 and CH4 forcings from the same study (green solid and dashed curves). However, we know from the recent work of Van Wijngaarden and Happer (ref. 9), that the specific CO2 forcing is certainly too high and 3.0 W/m2 at max, since they determined it for clear sky conditions only. The MODTRAN module yields for that situation F2xCO2 = 2.95 W/m2, in good agreement with their work. But for the all sky (cloudy) conditions, as applied throughout this work (and including WVFB), this value drops even to 2.26-2.36 W/m2 (depending on the RH value between 100-60%) since clouds partially shield off the effect of GHG’s. To illustrate in fig. 5 the difference this makes, I included the “Likely CO2 only” curve with 2.4 W/m2 (orange curve).

The NO2 contribution in the AGGI is not more than 0.2 W/m2, so the steep rise in forcings must be due to the ChloroFluorCarbon’s. In MODTRAN, these are represented by the Freon Scale, and toggling that between 0 and 1, yields only 0.09 W/m2 of extra forcing for those gasses.This low value is difficult to match with the about 0.5 W/m2 forcings indicated by the CMIP6 and AGGI data.

Anyhow, the total forcing difference of the WMGHG’s CO2 + CH4 + NO2 + CFC’s, between 2020 and 1850 will certainly not be more than 2.3 W/m2 according to the numbers above; considerably lower than the 3.2 W/m2 as being used in the CMIP6 database from NASA/GISS. And I see absolutely no reason to doubt about my accounting, nor see any option to bridge this gap of almost 1 W/m2.

Fig. 6  The temperature effect from applying CMC with the REFO total forcings set as reconstructed from a.o. the CMIP6 “natural” part and MODTRAN  values (see text), compared to HadCrut v5 and  the temperature anomalies due to the total CMIP6 forcings.

Of course, we could try to fix this discrepancy by adapting the climate sensitivity λ and/or the response time τ. But that doesn’t make much sense as we have to go to at least 1 K/W/m2. This would imply a ridiculously high climate sensitivity (according to ECS = λ F2xCO2 ≈ 3 K) although still within the IPCC range or, in GCM’s terminologies, an indication for absurd high feedbacks. The latter is exactly the excuse of CMIP6 models and the background to the recent CMIP6 based alarmistic conclusions of even higher future warmings than forecasted before. And what I show here with this CMC calculation for both the CMIP6 and the REFO set is, that where the CMIP5 models + input can apparently fit the measured temperature series between 1850-2020 reasonably well, the CMIP5 & 6 models + objective input (as this REFO) don’t fit at all.

So, this gap between the anomalies calculated from forcings and what is observed will be difficult to bridge by anthropogenic driven effects. My own assessment (ref. 10) is that the change in cloud-cover since 1980 can do that job, when accepting a climate sensitivity to cloud-change of about -0.11 K/%cc rather than the awkwardly high positive cloud-feedbacks due to temperature increase in GCM’s. It’s amazing that MODTRAN, contrary to GCM’s, also gives a similar answer to that question but that’s “another story”, and not for this context to address. But keep in mind, the observed cloud change might not be the only effect influencing global climate change, so we have to keep our minds open to other options as well.

In conclusion: I have tried to analyze in a transparent way the quality of GCM climate models and whether the AGW-hypothesis is well proven by these models over the period 1850-2020, as the IPCC claims they do.
After this exercise, the only answer I can come up with is “no, absolutely not !”. Models that need model-specific input to replicate the known past, violate the most basic criteria of science to earn the label “scientifically proven”, independent of the “proven physics” they are based upon. These models are indeed “Black Boxes” but without any predictability. The striking inconsistencies in input values between the various generations, should already be sufficient reason to reject any outcome. And consequently, these models are totally, in all aspects, inept to forecast the future.
The question: “are these CMIP5 and CMIP6 forcings fixed to the temperatures of the last 1½ century to fit the respective GMC-models’ predetermined/wishful outcome”, remains unanswered as I have no insights in how GMC’s are actually tuned. But this analysis coupled to the earlier quote from the NASA/GISS website, leaves that option clearly open.

This conclusion doesn’t make me a climate denier or an advocate to go on polluting, but the idea that global warming could be influenced if not stopped, by massive CO2 reductions, is to my opinion not supported by proper scientific evidence.

With thanks to Willis Eschenbach for triggering me to make this analysis.

Ad Huijser                                                                                                                          February 20, 2022

References

  1. Eschenbach, https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/03/into-the-black-box/
  2. See for instance: http://www.atmos.albany.edu/facstaff/brose/classes/ATM623_Spring2015/Notes/Lectures/Lecture02%20–%20Solving%20the%20zero-dimensional%20EBM.html
  3. https://data.giss.nasa.gov/modelforce/
  4. https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut5/
  5. http://climatemodels.uchicago.edu/modtran/
  6. Miller et al, 2014, CMIP5 historical simulations (1850-2012) with GISS ModelE2, Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems, vol. 2, 441-468 https://doi.org/10.1002/2013MS000266 and
    Miller et al, 2021, CMIP6 historical simulations (1850-2014) with GISS-E2.1, Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems, vol. 13
    https://doi.org/10.1029/2019MS002034
  7. https://gml.noaa.gov/aggi/aggi.html
  8. Myhre et al, 1998, New Estimates of Radiative Forcing due to Well Mixed Greenhouse Gasses, Geophysical Research Letters, vol 24, 2715-2718
  9. W.A. van Wijngaarden and W. Happer, Relative Potency of Greenhouse Molecules, arXiv:2103.16465v1, 30 Mar 2021
  10. Huijser, The under estimated role of Clouds, https://www.clepair.net/clouds-AdHuijser.pdf
  11. https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
John Shewchuk
February 21, 2022 6:26 am

No climate model can be trusted, until one can actually replicate past climatic changes, such as the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age transitions.

4
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 21, 2022 6:30 am

You mean the models that won the Nobel Prize can’t be trusted? https://phys.org/news/2021-10-nobel-prize-physics-awarded-scientists.html?fbclid=IwAR3WZweUwz88Dyg3w4Ql3Lh52ki9IFjKzoAcfNTJiQ7-jXK0MK2Pq-7wb2w

-5
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 6:37 am

All models can’t be trusted — especially the Nobel Prizers … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98zl8SlObLE

6
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:47 am

its an “ensemble” of models- if the science is settled, why is there an ensemble? Then when blurred together- they approximate measurements. Not impressive.

1
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 21, 2022 8:14 am

What is that supposed to mean? The major models have used a variety of methodologies and scenarios in their projections. And they’re proving to be accurate.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:40 am

You shouldn’t diss Manabe’s work without reading it. You’ll probably say “I know that”, except in 1967 “they” didn’t…..and he greatly contributed to computerizing the calculations….

Last edited 53 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:41 am

From that link:

“Manabe’s models from 50 years ago “accurately predicted the warming that actually occurred in the following decades,” said climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of the Breakthrough Institute.”

How accurately? I couldn’t find that in that lengthy article. Roughly approximating? Fairly accurate? Super accurate?

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Joseph Zorzin
0
Reply
wadesworld
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:42 am

Al Gore won a Nobel Prize.

-1
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  wadesworld
February 21, 2022 7:45 am

Not in a scientific field.

-1
Reply
meiggs
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 21, 2022 6:42 am

Baghouses for particulate removal, SOX and NOX removal all were in vogue toward the end of “ice age cometh” back in the 70’s on US coal fired plants. Recognizing that trying to reconstruct credible data from the distant past such as the MWP is problematic has anyone studied (objectively) the impact on climate of the Clean Air Act of late last century? Surely there is enough quality data to make objective conclusions about “aerosols and incoming radiation” in relation to global weather trends?

Many scientists arguing for the existence of the MWP have noted that the interval was characterized by an increase in incoming solar radiation paired with a relative absence of volcanic activity. (Aerosols expelled from volcanic eruptions have been shown to block a portion of incoming sunlight.) The combination of both phenomena would contribute to an increase in air temperatures. Some scientists have also attributed warmer air temperatures in the North Atlantic region to the delivery of warmer seawater (heated by solar radiation unimpeded by volcanic aerosols) by the Gulf Stream and other currents.

0
Reply
Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 6:29 am

>>After reading “Into The Black Box” (ref. 1), once again a great and very informative contribution by Willis Eschenbach,<< Citing an small-time shill with no credible scientific background whatsoever pretty much exposes this article as just another flaccid attempt at pseudoscience. The fact that climate models going back decades (including those of Exxon) have proven to be exceptionally accurate against direct observation has been a chestnut that the Denier narrative has desperately and increasingly frantically tried to crack.

-25
Reply
c1ue
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 6:35 am

It is always interesting to see how GCMs are described as accurate.
The ensemble average of multiple models, each one tuned, still shows real world results bumping along the bottom of the cone of averaged GCM outcomes.
And this is with successive versions of the GCMs tuned to “the latest available data”.
So in other words, the models are tuned to real world data, run for 5 or 6 years and still show a clear warm bias even in such a short time.

4
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  c1ue
February 21, 2022 7:16 am

>>It is always interesting to see how GCMs are described as accurate.<< https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-how-well-have-climate-models-projected-global-warming

-6
Reply
guest
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:46 am

How can a conclusion be drawn about model performance when their confidence band is so large relative to the changes in observed temperatures, particularly when the hindcast period of 30 years exceeds the 20 year period of independent observations? How have the models performed for local temperatures, precipitation and ice cover?

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:53 am

from that link:

“Models are far from perfect and will continue to be improved over time.”
So, stop saying it’s settled science.

1
Reply
Thomas Fuller(@thomaswfuller)
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:02 am

I think recalling what Manabe said about climate models might be helpful here. That the best models would chart the broad sweep of climate change but that they should not be used to predict future climates. Of course he added that that’s exactly what they would be used for. The record doesn’t indicate whether or not he sighed. But that’s what I imagine.

0
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Thomas Fuller
February 21, 2022 8:15 am

And, AGAIN, major climate models going back decades are STILL proving to be accurate against direct observation. It’s hilarious that Deniers can stare empirical data in the face and still pretend otherwise.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 6:49 am

Every trope and insult in the Scientology book.
Thank you for being you

3
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
February 21, 2022 7:03 am

He even hauled out the “denier” label.

5
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
February 21, 2022 7:32 am

Why the “Scientology” claim? Why does pointing at the simple reality of empirical data and how it debunks the pseudo science underneath the OP warrant such an accusation?

-9
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:56 am

models are not empiracle data- and one of your links suggested that the models are “far from perfect”

just admit that climate science is a work in progress insufficient to make multi trillion dollar bets

0
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 21, 2022 8:17 am

The models are compared against empirical data. And it’s that comparison that proves they’re consistently accurate. Why bother with the pretense to the contrary? It’s unseemly.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:05 am

Why not re-read “Into The Black Box” and why not explain where he is wrong and why?

I’m surprised you passed up the opportunity to do so. But then I would say you are unable to, hence the “Denier narrative” remark.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
7
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  fretslider
February 21, 2022 7:18 am

Major climate models going back decades have and continue to prove exceptionally accurate. The OP’s fundamental assertion is just a strawman.

-12
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:28 am

Depends on your definition of “exceptionally accurate”.

5
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:32 am

why not explain where he is wrong and why?

But then I would say you are unable to, hence the “Denier narrative” remark.”

It’s nice to get it right.

If “Major climate models going back decades” were so good, they wouldn’t need much improvement, would they? And CMIP6 is the worst iteration yet.

8
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  fretslider
February 21, 2022 7:35 am

>>And CMIP6 is the worst iteration yet.<< Based on what criteria, specifically? Provide a credible, independent, and peer-reviewed study that supports your claim.

-9
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:48 am

When you answer my question I’ll answer yours. That’s how it works in a discussion.

2
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  fretslider
February 21, 2022 8:09 am

>>When you answer my question I’ll answer yours. That’s how it works in a discussion.<< Your post didn’t include a question.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:11 am

Don’t play coy.

You claim Eschenbach is wrong or have you changed your mind on that already?

Do tell where and how he’s wrong – if you can.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  fretslider
February 21, 2022 8:18 am

>>You claim Eschenbach is wrong or have you changed your mind on that already?<< Eschenbach’s claim that major climate models are inaccurate isn’t supported by any credible, independent, and peer-reviewed research, and IS proven wrong by same. https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/12/even-50-year-old-climate-models-correctly-predicted-global-warming

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:23 am

You are a broken record aren’t you. And quoting Zeke doesn’t help your cause.

A model that works is singular.

Climate models don’t work, so they now have (for CMIP6) the “runs” from around 100 distinct climate models being produced across 49 or more different modelling groups. 

All jam packed with parameterisation – or guesstimates. And all to no avail

“The vertical profile of recent tropical temperature trends: Persistent model biases in the context of internal variability”

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ab9af7

“Pervasive Warming Bias in CMIP6 Tropospheric Layers”

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020EA001281

Enjoy the read.

-1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:57 am

one of your links said that models “are far from perfect”- which I think doesn’t justify “exceptionally accurate”

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 7:24 am

The fact that climate models going back decades (including those of Exxon) have proven to be exceptionally accurate against direct observation …

Yeah but every time they adjust the temperature record, they have to retune the climate models to match the adjusted record.

Even the IPCC admits that the models run hot. link

Is the best you can do just lies and insults?

6
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  commieBob
February 21, 2022 7:31 am

>>Yeah but every time they adjust the temperature record, they have to retune the climate models to match the adjusted record.<< And, AGAIN, major climate models going back decades are proving to be exceptionally accurate against direct observation. Empirical data simply shoots down the desperate Denier attempts to paint the models as inaccurate.
﻿

-7
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:08 am

I back up my statements with links. You … not so much.

0
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  commieBob
February 21, 2022 8:22 am

Links? Like what?

0
Reply
Walter Horsting
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:02 am

I love the certainty of the models….

68-models-vs-obs-1979-2021-oceans-Fig01.jpg
2
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Walter Horsting
February 21, 2022 8:07 am

Why would you bother to post that tired old chart that uses the lower troposphere data from Spencer/Christy, two long-debunked Shill/Denier clowns? The black “direct observation” line is not surface temperature data.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Walter Horsting
February 21, 2022 8:15 am

. . . and their “exceptional accuracy”, as claimed above by one highly misinformed commenter that just doesn’t have a clue as to reality.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:05 am

Barry Anthony, in his disparaging, ad hominem reference to Willis Eschenbach, posted:
“Citing an small-time shill with no credible scientific background whatsoever . . .”

So, Barry, please provide your own “credible scientific background” (your curricula vitae, as it were) that you believe qualifies you to make such a dumb-a$$ statement.

Also, you need to learn the appropriate use of the articles “a” and “an”, since your got it wrong in your post’s excerpt that I cited above.

BTW, the last sentence of your comment is 100% scientifically-provable to be incorrect, assuming that an error of +300% and higher of various IPCC model predictions-versus-observational data does not qualify as being “exceptionally accurate” (your words)

0
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
February 21, 2022 8:29 am

>>So, Barry, please provide your own “credible scientific background” (your curricula vitae, as it were) that you believe qualifies you to make such a dumb-a$$ statement.<< I simply refer to the body of the credible, independent, and peer-reviewed research. This is what proves Eschenbach’s nonsense wrong. Surely you hold credible research in high regard, as opposed to the childish posturing of a bad actor? https://www.desmog.com/willis-eschenbach/

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:35 am

You get no credit for an attempt at deflection from the direct request I made to you.

Your silence in this regard speaks volumes . . . as does your failed attempt at deflection.

0
Reply
Tom.1
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:14 am

The fact that climate models going back decades (including those of Exxon) have proven to be exceptionally accurate against direct observation

By this, I assume you mean their use in predicting post-design direct observations?

0
Reply
leowaj
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:21 am

Barry– just something to soak your mind in: when you come in swinging with ad hominem attacks and aspersion, you demonstrate that you are not interested in scientific debate. Rather you only care about being right. What might help your argument is if you drop the ad hominem attacks and aspersions and answer claims and counter-claims based directly on facts. Please demonstrate to us that you understand what you are talking about. I don’t know you but the way you behave here suggests anger and bitterness, not reasonableness and intelligence.

1
Reply
Beta Blocker
Reply to  Barry Anthony
February 21, 2022 8:32 am

Barry Anthony, the earth has been warming for the last 150 years, maybe even longer, and will in all probability continue to warm for another 150 years or more. Every climate model which predicts global warming will be proven over time to have gotten at least that part of it right.

My own interest in this debate focuses on the public policy aspects of the global warming question.

The Biden Administration is attempting to revive the Obama era Clean Power Plan, or at least the regulatory policy approach behind the CPP which focuses on coal and natural gas, but which ignores all other sources of America’s carbon emissions. A consortium of state attorney generals is opposing this policy approach in the courts.

My view has been that the CPP is intentionally constructed to fail in the courts, because it does not treat all carbon emissions equally and therefore does not effect all sectors of the economy and all political and demographic groups with equal force.

The alternative approach to the CPP — one which could be very powerful in controlling all of America’s carbon emissions but which has not so far been used — is for the EPA to classify carbon emissions as ‘criteria pollutants’ and to publish a Clean Air Act Section 108 Endanger Finding for carbon using 2009’s Section 202 finding as the model.

Taking this approach opens up a whole slew of EPA regulatory tools which are much more likely to survive in the courts than is a revival of the CPP and its policy of focusing on coal and natural.

Mr. Anthony, can you answer this question for me. Why aren’t climate activists pushing the Biden Administration to use the Section 108 approach for regulating carbon, an approach which is much more likely than a revived CPP to survive a court challenge?

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
February 21, 2022 6:40 am

MODTRAN is an excellent tool to explore questions of radiative transfer. However, the following limitations apply:

  1. The only publically available interface to the code that I know of is at U of Chicago, and the wrapper they provide for the program allows only limited input. Well, it’s free.
  2. Happer and Wijngaarten have pretty well convinced me that one cannot use MODTRAN to get the requisite accuracy for policy input. The HITRAN model, and the more limited wings of the broadened lines are required to reach small uncertainty. The generally used Voigt model “wings” of line broadening have to be truncated.
2
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Kevin kilty
February 21, 2022 7:13 am

Modtran has much more “under the hood”, than is available through the UChicago wrapper. Unfortunately costs a couple of $K and 2/3$K per year in maintenance fees. Which is about the what old Fortran programs with a PC friendly front end driver costs these days….
http://modtran.spectral.com/modtran_order
The UChicago version is a wonderful resource for which students and armchair climatologists should be very grateful….parameterized not a GCM, with excellent radiative heat transfer calcs.

0
Reply
Laws of Nature
February 21, 2022 7:03 am

I would not worry too much about CMIP5 and older models anymore.
CMIP6, while certainly not perfect, represent a step forward in the simulation of clouds.
Older model are simply obsolete by now.

-3
Reply
guest
Reply to  Laws of Nature
February 21, 2022 7:28 am

How can one know the global cloud cover in the pre-satellite era when benchmarking models with improved cloud meodeling?

3
Reply
Sparko
February 21, 2022 7:04 am

Elbow here, nudge there, thumb there and there, put you foot on that, and shoulder in there.
Then close your eyes and squint, and Viola

2
Reply
Sunny
February 21, 2022 7:06 am

To Mods.. Have you seen this article?

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/feb/19/we-are-afraid-erin-brockovich-pollutant-linked-to-global-electric-car-boom

Many Thanks

-2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Sunny
February 21, 2022 7:16 am

The Guardian was told by the village midwife clinic of more than 900 cases of potentially deadly acute respiratory infections (ARI) among the approximately 4,000 residents of Kawasi in 2020. “

I wonder why?

0
Reply
Barry Anthony
Reply to  Sunny
February 21, 2022 7:50 am

Is it your claim that nickel usage is somehow exclusive to EVs?

-1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Sunny
February 21, 2022 8:00 am

apparently polluting the drinking water is OK in the name of Earthly Salvation

-1
Reply
fretslider
February 21, 2022 7:27 am

If you know how something works you can model it. If you don’t know then you’re kind of stuck with what bits you do know and that just isn’t enough, especially where climate is concerned.

The current state of understanding certainly doesn’t warrant this:

The latest supercomputing technology will unleash the full potential of weather and climate data for the UK

Up to £1.2 billion investment has been confirmed for a state-of-the-art supercomputer to improve severe weather and climate forecasting,

Data from the supercomputer will be used to inform Government policy as part of leading the global fight against climate change and meeting net zero emission targets.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/corporate/2020/supercomputer-funding-2020

I’d give them a Sinclair ZX81.

2
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  fretslider
February 21, 2022 8:38 am

That was my first pre-built personal computer. Had fun building new memory modules and printer interfaces.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

