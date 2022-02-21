Drought

Too Much Rain, Not Enough Rain

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Drought is measured in several ways. One of them is the Self-Correcting Palmer Drought Severity Index (scPDSI). There’s a clear description of it here. As with the original Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI), positive values reflect wetter weather, and negative values reflect dryer weather.

I thought I’d take a look at the trends in droughts to see if an oft-repeated claim is true. This claim is that due to increasing CO2, wet areas will get wetter and dry areas will get dryer. Here’s a typical version of this mantra, from the University of Maine.

In a warmer world, expect the wet to get wetter and the dry to get drier

So I got the scPDSI data from the marvelous KNMI website. Figure 1 shows the areas subject to frequent droughts and frequent wet spells.

Figure 1. Average self-correcting Palmer Drought Severity Index (scPDSI), 1950 – 2020. Positive values are wetter, negative values are dryer.

Next, I calculated the decadal trend of the 71 years of the scPDSI data for each of the 1° latitude x 1° longitude gridcells in Figure 1. I then graphed the decadal trend, gridcell by gridcell, against the average scPDSI value shown in Figure 1.

But before I show that result, let’s consider what we should find. If the wet is actually getting wetter and the dry is actually getting drier, when the drought average gets larger so should the drought trend, and vice versa. It should look something like the imaginary result shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2. Expected result if the wet gets wetter and the dry gets drier.

However, here in the real world we don’t find that kind of sloping pattern at all. Instead, the actual result shown in Figure 3 is random—as has happened since the start of time, some areas are getting wetter and some drier, but there is no pattern to it.

Figure 3. Scatterplot, drought trend versus average drought, 1° latitude x 1° longitude gridcells, 1950 – 2020.

As you can see, there’s no statistically significant trend in the data. So if the wet is getting wetter and the dry is getting dryer … the Palmer Drought Severity Index didn’t get the memo.

Finally, this result is supported by looking at the same situation with regards to rainfall. Here’s that data.

Figure 4. Scatterplot, gridcell rainfall trend versus gridcell rainfall, 1950 – 2020.

Once again, there’s no sign of the claimed “wet getting wetter and the dry getting drier”. Another climate myth busted …

My warmest regards to everyone,

w.

For Clarity: When you comment, please quote the exact words you’re discussing. This makes it perfectly clear who and what you are talking about.

Scissor
February 21, 2022 10:11 am

Watch out. Andrew Dessler might find a correlation coefficient of 0.01 for that plot.

Felix Martinez
February 21, 2022 10:12 am

Data when collected and analyzed honestly is very powerful and informative. Thanks Willis!

Wish more people would see it that way.

Ebor
Reply to  Felix Martinez
February 21, 2022 11:01 am

There’s one thing that I learned personally about experimental data – it frequently tells you nothing significant. It can be very frustrating as a young scientist to realize this. And, even when you think it’s telling you something you often realize later that it’s not telling you what you thought it was telling you. This all conspired to make me exceedingly cynical about data. And that was long before being exposed to all the dubious data “re-calibration” going on in the climate sciences…

Paul
February 21, 2022 10:18 am

Willis – I don’t get here as often as I’d like. But when I do, your posts are my go to read. I just want to say “thank you”.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Paul
February 21, 2022 11:00 am

My pleasure, Paul.

w.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
February 21, 2022 10:21 am

A single failed prediction is sufficient to invalidate a hypothesis.

Einstein himself recognized this and made 3 non trivial predictions for Relativity. He said at the time if any prediction was false, Relativity was as well.

Ireneusz Palmowski
February 21, 2022 10:22 am

Within 48 hours, a strong wave of Arctic air will reach California.comment image

Rud Istvan
February 21, 2022 10:25 am

Wetter getting wetter and dryer getting dryer is but one case of the general climate alarmist assertion that global warming causes more weather extremes.
Nice job debunking it, WE.

The general assertion was debunked by IPCC SREX in 2012. It was made again in 2014 by the US National Climate Assessment Chapter 1. I debunked each of its specific examples in essay Credibility Conundrums in ebook Blowing Smoke.

Other versions of this notional alarm include:

  1. Tropical storms, yet no increase in ACE in decades.
  2. Tornados. No increase in EF 3,4,5. Increase in EF1,2 with introduction of Doppler radar, nothing since.
  3. Forest fires, by removing all the early USFS annual data as ‘unreliable’.
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 21, 2022 10:59 am

Thanks, Rud, always great to hear from you.

I collected a whole bunch of such things and put them into my post “Where Is The Climate Emergency“. Like “Blowing Smoke”, it’s great ammunition for discussions with alarmists.

w.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
February 21, 2022 10:26 am

How many failed prediction will it take to recognize the AGW hypothesis is false.

Look at the CO2 concentrations for the past million years. When CO2 levels peak, temperatures start falling. When CO2 levels reach a minimum, temperatures start rising.

We have a million years of that pattern, which is the exact opposite of the hypothesis that increased CO2 leads to increased temperatures.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  ferdberple
February 21, 2022 10:43 am

Failed predictions specific to global warming since 1988 (Hansen July hearing):

  1. (Hansen 1990) NYC West Side parkway underwater from rising sea level.
  2. Sea level rise would accelerate.
  3. Arctic summer sea ice would disappear.
  4. Pacific islands would shrink causing climate refugees.
  5. Children would not know snow.
  6. Renewables would come so far down in cost as not to need subsidies.
  7. Paris Accord would work via ‘naming and shaming’.
Robert Cherba
February 21, 2022 10:30 am

I look forward to and enjoy your posts. I trust your efforts to educate your loyal readers that you are not neglecting your “gorgeous ex-fiancee.”

fretslider
February 21, 2022 10:38 am

In the UK we’re being told – in between griffs warnings on increases in rain and floods – that we’re running out of water,

“ England could run short of water within 25 years”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/mar/18/england-to-run-short-of-water-within-25-years-environment-agency

It depends on which bit of doublethink they’re concentrating on

Philip
Reply to  fretslider
February 21, 2022 10:45 am

Running short of water in the UK is more than likely. But is has nothing to do with rainfall and climate, but everything to do with the lack of investment in water infrastructure. Farming out water supply to foreign companies doesn’t hep. They do the minimum at maintaining to 100+ year old infrastructure, milk it for what it is worth, then sell up or declare bankruptcy.

fretslider
Reply to  Philip
February 21, 2022 11:00 am

Thames Water is a very leaky affair

Steve Case
February 21, 2022 10:45 am

Another climate myth busted …
_________________________

Speaking of myths, it would be great if someone would bust the insane Global Warming Potential Numbers that the IPCC puts out for methane. At this point in time I don’t know what the IPCC’s AR6 says, but the AR5 made the claim that Methane is 86 times more powerful than CO2 at trapping heat.

I constantly bring this up because legislation is actually being passed based on this myth.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
February 21, 2022 10:52 am

Where is the Tropospheric hot spot? This is a central prediction of AGW. Without this feature there is no AGW.

What I find surprising is that many people remain in the Luke Warm camp.
Accepting that some CO2 warming will occur due to back radiation. Just not as much as the IPCC says.

But for my part I reject this explanation for post 1950 warming, because AGW cannot explain the almost identical pre 1950 warming.

Given the failures of AGW predictions it is time for the Luke Warm camp to re-evaluate their position.

The missing link in all this is degrees of freedom. The climate system is not constrained in how it responds. Even a tiny change in ocean circulation will vastly outweigh air temperatures. Why even use air temperatures as a metric.

The entire theory of forcings and feedbacks smells of quackery. When not simply use established physics? Why re-invent the wheel.

How do we know forcing and feedbacks are an accurate description, given that current temperatures are used as the zero point. The use of variances magnifies what is a remarkably stable system in absolute terms. Perhaps climate science has simply fooled itself. Such errors are common in the history of science.

Vuk
February 21, 2022 10:55 am

Apologies for OT, but this is
the largest ever solar eruption that was caught on video.
took place on February 15 and was caught on camera by the Solar Orbiter’s ‘Full Sun Imager’ (FSI) of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI). 
https://dlmultimedia.esa.int/download/public/videos/2022/02/041/2202_041_AR_EN.mp4
It was pointed away from Earth, but part of it glanced the planet just after midnight yesterday (20/2/20222) raising KP index to 5 and causing minor solar storm (ap index ~40) lasting about couple of hours.

H. D. Hoese
February 21, 2022 11:02 am

These are all ‘shotgun’ graphs, even Fig. 2, depends on the angle of the target and the competence of the choke. I just ran through this, as when you have an order of magnitude difference, it’s quickly obvious it ain’t science. NOAA has a problem!
“The United States Sea Level Rise Task Force is projecting that sea levels along United States coastline will rise somewhere between 10 and 126 inches in the next 30 years or by 2050, relative to those today….All models suggest that the Gulf Stream system will slow down in a warming world and, if so, it’s going to cause more or less permanent changes along the East Coast, higher than global [sea level….. I’m not just a scientist, I’m a citizen of a coastal community. What the data is telling us is that sea levels are rising, and we’re starting to flood more often, and that is the pattern — and the tell-tales are all pointing to more — and I want us to be ready. ” NOAA’s Senior Advisor for Coastal Inundation and Resilience– https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/podcast/feb22/nop52-sea-level-rise.html

