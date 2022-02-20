carbon tax petroleum

Climate Action? Politically Vulnerable Democrats Demand Lower Gasoline Taxes

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

h/t Breitbart; It is almost like they think saving their own political hides is more important that the crisis of our times.

Vulnerable Senate Dems try to run as tax-cutters

They’re pitching gas tax holidays and other pocketbook-friendly plans to combat GOP messaging on inflation. But any real proposal has a long way to go.

By BURGESS EVERETT and MARIANNE LEVINE
02/16/2022 03:18 PM EST

Vulnerable Senate Democrats are attempting a bold strategy: Running for reelection as the real tax-cutters in Congress, even if it pits them against some of their caucus colleagues.

A quartet of the chamber’s most endangered Democrats are backing a proposalto suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year and urging their party to embrace it as a signature economic pitch ahead of the midterms. And more ideas are on the way to ease voters’ pocketbooks.

It’s no coincidence that the Democrats most involved in the new push hail from the toughest battlegrounds: Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Warnock. But as inflation grips the economy and prices continue rising, those senators say they are merely responding to their constituents’ concerns.

“What you see coming from me is an effort to lower peoples’ costs, whether that’s through the gas tax relief bill or other bills that I’m looking at introducing,” Warnock said in an interview. Republicans “are focused on politics, and I’m focused on the people I’m here to represent … people are struggling and they are focused on how they pay for their groceries.”

Read more: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/16/vulnerable-senate-dems-tax-cuts-00009497

Its a shame the vulnerable democrats didn’t think about the political problems high gas taxes would cause, back when people liked them.

I find this interesting, because it once again demonstrates how thin political commitment to climate action really is. The moment there is any real blow back, commitment to climate action goes out the window, and politicians scrabble for any solution which might claw back some of their crumbling support.

Independent
February 20, 2022 2:05 pm

“What you see coming from me is an effort to lower peoples’ costs, whether that’s through the gas tax relief bill or other bills that I’m looking at introducing,” Warnock said in an interview. Republicans “are focused on politics, and I’m focused on the people I’m here to represent … people are struggling and they are focused on how they pay for their groceries.”

What a shame you didn’t think of this before CAUSING THE PROBLEM, you idiot.

Reply
Matt Kiro
February 20, 2022 2:06 pm

What is always under reported is how much cleaner countries that have ready and available cheap energy are compared to countries that don’t rely on fossil fuels. Especially western democracies. People won’t care about protecting nature or plastic in the ocean if they spend all their time making ends meet.

Reply
John the Econ
Reply to  Matt Kiro
February 20, 2022 2:26 pm

Exactly. Western democracies didn’t consider “environmental quality” a thing worth pursuing until a critical mass had climbed far enough up the Maslow Curve. Let enough people slide back down that curve and they will stop caring again. Then we’ll start facing real environmental crisis again.

Reply
Tom Halla
February 20, 2022 2:06 pm

If the vulnerable Democrats really wanted to lower gas and energy prices, undoing the Green New Deal lite that Biden’s crew are engaged in would actually be effective. I believe that they are just trying to appear to do something, while still sucking up to the green lobby.

Reply
Rud Istvan
February 20, 2022 2:13 pm

That doesn’t work. In his first 30 days, Biden cancelled KXL, canceled the ANWAR exploration leases, forbade new O&G leases on Conus Federal lands, revoked already issued GoM leases, and probably a bunch of other energy stuff I am presently too angry to recall. The dim Dems must think we all have a memory like Biden’s.

Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 20, 2022 2:36 pm

They’re not worried about us, Rud. They know that they can depend on 80% not paying attention and being easily fooled by nonsense propaganda spewed by their allies in the lamestream media.

I see that the Clinton-era cabinet secretary and garden gnome Robert B. Reishhhhhhhhhuh (Reich) is calling for wage and price controls. Because, you know, they worked so well in the 70s. Now how many people do you count on to know that that’s an incandescently stupid idea? And Brandon would never try to implement that through an executive order, right?

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rich Davis
February 20, 2022 2:57 pm

Maybe I am too optimistic. But MSM CNN has imploded, TMTG’s Truth Social app launches at Apple tomorrow, Biden’s approval rating among independents is at an historic low, Harris and Biden continue to embarrass themselves in public, 30 Dem reps are ‘retiring’, and 5 Dem Senators just panicked over the price of gasoline.
I think many now understand that Trump’s FAKE NEWS is just that.

Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 20, 2022 2:37 pm

And the Lame Stream Media will assure voters their memories are the result of right-wing “misinformation”; that Dems have been for lower taxes, energy independence, ending mask mandates and reopening schools all along. It’s already happening.

Reply
Independent
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 20, 2022 3:52 pm

We have always been at war with Eastasia.

Reply
George T
February 20, 2022 2:17 pm

Dah! Where was your leadership when Biden proudly cancelled the XL pipeline by fiat among other things? The only time when these buffoons get motivated to act is when the electorate is ready to show them the door. A day late and a dollar short. Meanwhile, the little guy gets the shaft.

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  George T
February 20, 2022 2:47 pm

We will be showing a lot of Congress critters the door come November. Between redistricting, Kinsinger gone, Cheney targeted, 30 Dem rep retirements, and now these 5 panicked Dem Senators, Dems KNOW the red tsunami is coming 11/2022.

Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and the Squad are responsible for inflation, our southern border disaster, emboldened China and Russia, the Afghan withdrawal disaster, loss of energy independence (Biden begging OPEC was absurd), defund the police plus bail leniency leading to sharply rising crime, and lots more.

Meanwhile, the 2020 election steal is slowly being fully irrefutably exposed. For example—Wisconsin: ~250000 indefinitely confined without ID compared to 85k in 2018; Pennsylvania: by law 1.7 million written requests for write ins, yet 2.5 million counted…We now know that stolen elections have serious negative consequences.

Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 20, 2022 2:40 pm

No doubt the Biden administration will claim the Ukraine crisis as the reason for the surge in fuel prices

Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 20, 2022 3:00 pm

And mandatory mail in ballots and ballot harvesting ‘cause it will cost too much to drive to polls.😁

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 20, 2022 3:01 pm

Biden’s CoS Ron Klain did exactly that this morning on ABC. Good intuition.

Reply
Doonman
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 20, 2022 3:11 pm

All that Ukrainian export oil, stranded in the Black Sea.

Reply
David Dibbell
February 20, 2022 3:05 pm

I find this interesting, because it once again demonstrates how thin political commitment to climate action really is.” Let’s hope so. Folks figure things out, like how unworkable EV’s will be for many of us, and how an aggressive push for more wind and solar will degrade reliability and boost the price for electricity.

Reply
TonyL
February 20, 2022 3:22 pm

it once again demonstrates how thin political commitment to climate action really is.

Just not up to speed on American politics. The democratic party could give a damn about “climate change”. They are, however, totally committed to a tax, tax, and tax and spend, spend agenda.
Let’s see how it works in practice.
They institute a gas tax. They increase the tax, then they increase it again, and again.
The situation changes and the sky-high taxes are inconvenient.
Put on your tax-cutter hat and give the people (voters) a temporary short term reprieve. Have the media portray you as the Giant Tax Slayer who Rode to the Rescue of the middle class.
This is done understanding that if successful, you get reelected, keep your job and can raise the taxes back up anytime now that the election (crisis) is over. By the same token, if you lose the election, it is game over. Unthinkable.

Unfortunately, there are ample enough low-information voters who fall for this. Every single time.

Is this voter behavior willfully stupid, deliberately stupid or determinately stupid?
We report, you decide.

Reply
Albert H Brand
February 20, 2022 3:22 pm

It’s time for a new governor in Albany. Electrical delivery rates went up about 3x with the closure of Indian Point. Go Rob Astrino.

Reply
Andy Pattullo
February 20, 2022 4:16 pm

The instinct for survival (existential or political) is probably what will save us from the worst outcomes of the climate change religion… maybe. I am hopeful but uncertain how much misery will precede a real correction.

Reply
