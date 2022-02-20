Climate News

End of Coal? “In coming years, consumers should receive as much coal as they need”

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
32 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; According to Russia’s TASS news agency, China and Russia are negotiating a 100 million ton coal deal. This is in the wake of a 40 million ton coal deal with India.

Russia, China work on agreement for supplying 100 mln tonnes of coal — Energy Ministry

18 FEB, 19:45

It is reported that consumers’ needs to be obtained

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia and China are developing an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of coal in the amount of 100 mln tonnes, Head of Department of Foreign Economic Cooperation and Fuel Markets Development at the Russian Energy Ministry Sergey Mochalnikov announced on Friday.

Mochalnikov recalled that in October 2021, Russia and India signed a memorandum on the supply of 40 mln tonnes of coal to India as part of the Russian Energy Week. “Now an intergovernmental agreement with the People’s Republic of China is being developed, and the figure is 100 mln tonnes,” he said.

“In the coming years, consumers should receive as much coal as they need,” Mochalnikov said.

As follows from Mochalnikov’s presentation, the share of Russian coal in the Asia-Pacific market in 2021 was 12%. At the same time, since 2010 this figure has increased by 8 percentage points – from 4% to 12%).

Read more: https://tass.com/economy/1405789

China suffered severe energy shortages in 2021, thanks to their ill considered geopolitical games with imports of Australian coal, and Premier Xi Jinping’s 2021 attempt to power the Chinese economy by magic, perhaps in an effort to look good on the world stage during COP21.

With rising industrialisation in Africa, with China, India and other Asian powers engaging in a naval and military arms race, ramping up their military industrial production in preparation for the coming military confrontation in the South China Sea, and floods in China in 2021 likely causing long term damage to coal production in some districts, global demand for coal likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Ed Zuiderwijk
February 20, 2022 10:05 am

Reports of the death of King Coal were greatly exagerated.

MarkW
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
February 20, 2022 1:33 pm

Ole King Coal was a merry old soul, and a merry old soul was he.
He called for his pipe and he called for his bowl, and he called for his fiddlers three.

Tom Halla
February 20, 2022 10:09 am

Considering LNG prices in Europe, it looks likely they will return to coal as well. The major reason coal is declining in the US was a combination of fracked gas, and the political risk of investing in an asset that is subject to political hazards.

TallDave
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 20, 2022 11:16 am

it’s like reading Foundation And Empire in the news

“back to coal and oil, are they?”

superstition and ignorance take many costly forms

Amos E. Stone
Reply to  TallDave
February 20, 2022 12:50 pm

Sorry for being facetious, but I had to laugh. Just downthread Hari Seldon showed up!

Vuk
February 20, 2022 10:11 am

I wouldn’t worry about it, Vlad the Terrible is about to persuade the Germans to start digging again, and the Poles are looking forward to ship Mega tons of it to the UK, far easier to load and offload than LNG.
Let’s see tomorrow, now Olympics are over comrade Xi can’t wait, if I was Taiwanese I would be brushing up on mandarin.

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
February 20, 2022 11:02 am

EU court orders a Polish coal mine to pause operations
Poland generates about 70 percent of its electricity from coal, mined by a dwindling but still politically powerful mining sector. 
https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-court-orders-polish-coal-mine-to-pause-operations-lawsuit/

ATheoK
Reply to  Vuk
February 20, 2022 12:01 pm

Sounds like the EU plans to drive more countries out of the EU.

jarek
Reply to  Vuk
February 20, 2022 12:35 pm

Turow is a brown coal (lignite) mine. One cannot transport lignite over a large distance. Besides, the issue is nonexistent anymore:
https://www.vlada.cz/en/media-centrum/aktualne/the-prime-ministers-of-the-czech-republic-and-the-republic-of-poland-signed-an-agreement-to-address-the-impacts-of-mining-activities-at-the-turow-mine-194312/tmplid-81/

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Vuk
February 20, 2022 11:15 am

Taiwan will be a tough nut to crack- far more difficult than Ukraine. Think of how well Japan held off a huge American invasion of Iwo Jima. Taiwan has been preparing for over 70 years. Much of Taiwan is mountains and I bet they’re well dug in- and commy China knows it. I should think Taiwan must have a vast supply of anti aircraft and anti ship missiles even if they have a small army. Russia and China both need to cool off- invading other countries isn’t in their long term interest.

Hari Seldon
Reply to  Vuk
February 20, 2022 11:30 am

Hm, why should GB buy coal from Poland? GB has own coal reserves even for some hundred years.

Ron Long
Reply to  Hari Seldon
February 20, 2022 11:51 am

Hari, when you are into virtue signaling, mining is a no-no, and mining coal is a double no-no (no-no-no-no), but importing coal and using it to generate electricity is only a no. Guess which wins?

Vuk
Reply to  Hari Seldon
February 20, 2022 12:00 pm

“The United Kingdom imported over three million U.S. dollars worth of coal from Poland in 2019. Since 2010, imports of coal briquettes and similar items have decreased, falling from a peak of 71.9 million U.S. dollars in 2011” 

Amos E. Stone
Reply to  Vuk
February 20, 2022 12:41 pm

Indeed. Partly because we have demolished all but 2(?) of our coal power stations. If Poland shipped us coal, how would we use it?

Vuk
Reply to  Amos E. Stone
February 20, 2022 1:00 pm

Drax was a coal plant converted to wood chip, it can be converted back to what it use to be.

Richard M
February 20, 2022 10:49 am

At $90+ a barrel for oil, the coal to oil business could also start growing.

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Coal/Coal-To-Liquid-Fuel-Could-Become-Much-Cheaper.html

Vuk
Reply to  Richard M
February 20, 2022 11:42 am

I can see oil price going down if Russia invades Ukraine, considering that Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.
As far as I understand well over 40% of it’s oil goes to Chine which may not be affected but nearly 50% that goes to Europe would be taken down to a trickle by sanctions.
Putin would have to flood Asian market with it to get some money coming in, because Europeans would have to boycott the Russian gas too. Bad news for Putin is that two out of three largest oil exporting terminals are in the Baltic sea, while third one in the Sea of Japan most likely take care of the Chinese needs. There is also Murmansk but that is in the Arctic Ocean.

James F. Evans
February 20, 2022 10:55 am

The United States of America has one of the largest coal reserves in the world.

We should use it.

Rafe Champion
Reply to  James F. Evans
February 20, 2022 11:10 am

You will before long!

kim
Reply to  James F. Evans
February 20, 2022 11:18 am

We will again.
Meanwhile it rests.
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Editor
Reply to  James F. Evans
February 20, 2022 11:34 am

The real problem is that California, Washington, and Oregon keep Wyoming and Montana from exporting coal on the west coast. They block the construction of a coal terminal. Fortunately, the Canadian coal export terminal in Vancouver is being expanded, so exports can be made from there. Interesting that they facilitate our coal exports, while we won’t permit their Keystone XL pipeline. Either way, coal use will increase. Nothing can replace it but nuclear or natural gas. Solar and wind can’t even keep up with the growth in electricity use, which by the way, causes the emission of more CO2 than vehicles. See this chart of Bill Gates’ book:

CO2_sources.png
peter schell
Reply to  James F. Evans
February 20, 2022 12:28 pm

coal does not have a best before date. Unless you are talking in geological terms. A hundred years from now when we are still driving IC cars and oil is three hundred dollars a barrel, or more, those coal reserves will there to be converted into fuel, at a profit. Likely using a fully automated process.

Joseph Zorzin
February 20, 2022 11:10 am

Russia is hoping for lots of global warming so their several million square miles of Siberia might become a nicer place to live. It’s the future for Russia, not Eastern Europe.

TallDave
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 20, 2022 11:20 am

just imagine Russia today if the 1940s-1970s cooling trend had continued unabated

pigs_in_space
Reply to  TallDave
February 20, 2022 12:29 pm

Actually that’s a pretty ignorant comment if you knew how severe a winter we are currently having in north east Europe.
It started in October.

TallDave
February 20, 2022 11:14 am

makes sense when you think it through

Democrats need to make Putin both rich and scary so they can get the FBI to pretend Putin “owns” Trump

pipelines, coal, the ukraine… they’re just shovelling everything at him

Rafe Champion
February 20, 2022 11:22 am

One branch of the IEA issued instructions to stop coal and oil development, another published projections that coal consumption was not going down any time soon and another pointed out that we are going to need 4,400 times as much lithium as we are mining at present but there are no plans for the infrastructure required.

Interesting times indeed. Watch developments in Australia where coal power generators are playing chicken with the government by advancing dates of plant-closures in a situation where we have barely enough reliable base load as it is:) Three months out from a national election where both the major parties are committed to suicidal energy policies.

For two years the Energy Realists of Australia have regularly briefed 800+ federal and state political moochers on the reality of the situation but their green minders on staff probably decided the moochers didn’t need to read the mail. This is an incomplete list of the briefing notes – our new website is a work in progress. This work is done by unfunded volunteers as a community service. https://www.riteon.org.au/netzero-casualties/

kim
Reply to  Rafe Champion
February 20, 2022 12:28 pm

Power to ya’.
Bob
February 20, 2022 11:28 am

Western Europe, North America and Australia are lead and influenced by knuckle dragging numskulls. We need to wake up and get rid of them.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Bob
February 20, 2022 12:13 pm

But they are knuckle dragging numskulls with degrees from Ivy League Universities, therefore, they are “The Elite.”😃

Bruce Cobb
February 20, 2022 11:48 am

That’s 1 for sane energy policy and economic vitality, and 0 for the insane “saviors of the planet” who hate humanity.

Rud Istvan
February 20, 2022 12:51 pm

Russia has second largest coal reserves in world, after US. Makes sense to sell to its neighbors India and China, who don’t play the climate game.

