Jordan Peterson By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link. Joe Rogan By Steven Crowder - link, CC BY 3.0, link
Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson Slam Climate Predictions

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
38 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate Blasphemy! Jordan Peterson, whose podcasts have had over 285 million views, and famous Actor / Comedian Joe Rogan who hosts the wildly popular Joe Rogan Experience, have triggered the entire alarmist community by explaining why they think climate predictions are unreliable.

Their broadcast got so much attention, singer Neil Young is boycotting world leading podcast host Spotify for carrying such material.

Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan Talking About Climate Change Will Make Your Brain Dissolve

The big boys had a big thinky about climate change.

By Molly TaftYesterday 1:20PM

Rogan and Peterson waxed on about climate for a good 30 minutes at the beginning of the four-hour-plus (!) episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, which was released Tuesday. I listened to the whole thing and it made me want to self-immolate. I’ll spare you all the bulk of the exchange because I would like you to continue to exist in a less flammable state, but I feel obligated to share the stupidest parts here, so you can share in my pain.

PETERSON: Well, that’s ‘cause there’s no such thing as climate. Right? “Climate” and “everything” are the same word, and that’s what bothers me about the climate change types. It’s like, this is something that bothers me about it, technically. It’s like, climate is about everything. Okay. But your models aren’t based on everything. Your models are based on a set number of variables. So that means you’ve reduced the variables, which are everything, to that set. Well how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation, if it’s about everything? That’s not just a criticism, that’s like, if it’s about everything, your models aren’t right. Because your models do not and cannot model everything.

ROGAN: What do you mean by everything?

PETERSON: That’s what people who talk about the climate apocalypse claim, in some sense. We have to change everything! It’s like, everything, eh? The same with the word environment. That word means so much that it doesn’t mean anything. … What’s the difference between the environment and everything? There’s no difference.

Read more: https://gizmodo.com/jordan-peterson-joe-rogan-climate-denial-1848425540

It gets funnier;

‘Word salad of nonsense’: scientists denounce Jordan Peterson’s comments on climate models

Speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Peterson claimed the climate was too complex to be modelled accurately, which was quickly shot down by scientists

Graham Readfearn
Thu 27 Jan 2022 18.05 AEDT

Leading climate scientists have ridiculed and criticised comments made by controversial Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson during an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

During a new four-hour interview on Spotify’s most popular podcast, Peterson – who is not an expert on climate change – claimed that models used to forecast the future state of the climate couldn’t be relied on.

Peterson told Rogan that because the climate was so complex, it couldn’t be accurately modelled.

He said: “Another problem that bedevils climate modelling, too, which is that as you stretch out the models across time, the errors increase radically. And so maybe you can predict out a week or three weeks or a month or a year, but the farther out you predict, the more your model is in error.

“And that’s a huge problem when you’re trying to model over 100 years because the errors compound just like interest.

Peterson said that if the climate was “about everything” then “your models aren’t right” because they couldn’t include everything.

Prof Michael Mann, an atmospheric scientist at Penn State University, said Peterson’s comments – and Rogan’s facilitation of them – was an “almost comedic type of nihilism” that would be funny if it wasn’t so dangerous.

Peterson’s claim that the climate was too complicated showed “a total lack of understanding of how science works” and could be used to dismiss physics, chemistry, biology, “and every other field of science where one formulates conceptual models”, according to Mann.

“Every great discovery in science – including the physics that allowed Peterson and Rogan to record and broadcast their ridiculous conversation – has arisen through that process,” he said.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jan/27/word-salad-of-nonsense-scientists-denounce-jordan-petersons-comments-on-climate-models

Gavin Schmidt freaking out;

What is upsetting the climate community is between them Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson command a gigantic listening audience.

I haven’t listened to the full podcast, but it dives into climate prediction, EV problems and renewable energy vs nuclear right from the start, so it has me hooked.

“why are the left wing types in particular so willing to sacrifice the poor”?

The climate community overreaction may end up being more damaging to the cause of climate alarmism than the original podcast.

All those publicity hungry Youtube and TikTok personalities out there right now who are watching and taking notes have just learned, if you want a gigantic deluge of free publicity from a wide range of outraged liberal media outlets, all you need to do is shoot a few sacred climate cows.

Update (EW): Cancel campaign on – Newly appointed Biden Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in my opinion has come close to asking Silicon Valley to censor Joe Rogan – he stated that silicon valley has “an important role to play” suppressing the spread of Covid misinformation, in an interview which mentions Joe Rogan.

Scissor
January 27, 2022 6:08 pm

Hey hey, my my
Neil Young’s off Spotify
It’s better to sell out
Than it is to burn out
Hey hey, my my

HT, Arty at SDA

gringojay
Reply to  Scissor
January 27, 2022 6:32 pm

Tuning up:

1F564095-CB59-4788-B9B6-7D8AA54BF510.jpeg
MarkW
Reply to  gringojay
January 27, 2022 6:59 pm

A southern man don’t need him around anyhow.

Lynyrd Skinnyrd

dk_
Reply to  MarkW
January 27, 2022 8:20 pm

Sorry, I didn’t catch your comment before I posted mine Markw. Good quote, anyhow.

HotScot
January 27, 2022 6:11 pm

HeHeHe…….. I guess Neil Young knows about climate as well as gene altering experimental drugs, but he can’t comment cos he’s cancelled himself.

And Michael Mann also cancelled himself with his barmy hokey stick misinformation.

Next up, Climategate Phil.

Pillocks……….

commieBob
January 27, 2022 6:15 pm

Peterson told Rogan that because the climate was so complex, it couldn’t be accurately modelled.

Even the IPCC knows that:

In sum, a strategy must recognize what is possible. In climate research and modeling, we should recognize that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long term prediction of future climate states is not possible.

link from AR3

gbaikie
Reply to  commieBob
January 27, 2022 8:29 pm

The global climate is an Icehouse Global Climate.
Predictions are our Icehouse Global Climate is easy:
We are in an Ice Age and we will stay in an Ice Age.
We say things about our 34-million-year-old Ice Age.
First, it’s got a name: The Late Cenozoic Ice Age or
also called, Antarctic Glaciation.
And everyone agrees we in the coldest period [in last couple millions]
of this Ice Age. And our last glaciation period might be the coldest and
that your interglacial will end, and we again enter another glaciation period.
But there is no agreement about when this will occur, nor is there any agreement
what counts as the beginning of a glaciation period. Or persons in 1970’s were
claiming we were in the beginning of a glaciation period. Or the ice age is coming!!
But informally speaking a glaciation period is also called an Ice Age. But can’t really enter
an Ice Age, because are still in one. But we can certainly enter a glaciation period, and possible we have already entered one. We have long past our Holocene thermal maximum,
but one could imagine that unlike the other interglacial periods, we could have double peak temperature within our Holocene interglacial period. Or there are some ideas that human activity will significantly lengthen our interglacial period- some have claim for as much as for 75,000 years- which about as crazy as it gets. No one believes we are going leave our Ice Age.
Our ocean is still cold.
Our ocean has been about 2 to 4 C for last couple million years, and for most the last 34 million years, there was many times our ocean got warmer than 5 C.
And at moment is about 3.5 C.
And has been around this temperature for thousands of years, and likely stay around temperature for another thousand years.
If ocean our were to get to about 4 C, I think we get another green Sahara desert like did during Holocene Climate optimum. This commonly referred to as the end of world, ie, CAGW.

And if gets to about 3 C, that pretty firm evidence we are going pretty fast towards a glaciation period.
Though another way to say it, is that most of last couple million years has had an ocean which is about 3 C and most of 2 million years has not been comprised of interglacial periods.
Another way of saying it, is that 15 C is cold air, but we had colder air in the past.

But the good news is that about 40% of earth surface is the tropical zone, and tropical zone stays about the same temperature whether in deepest part of glaciation period or warmest
part of interglacial period.
Or tropical island paradises are for “forever”- unless they get hit with a space rock.

Tom Halla
January 27, 2022 6:16 pm

To overuse the Emperor’s New Clothes theme, pointing out that the moles on Mann’s or Schmidt’s butts might be a melanoma is precisely what Peterson was doing.
The grids on computer models are too coarse to model clouds, let alone thunderstorms, so Peterson is quite on point.

DonM
January 27, 2022 6:17 pm

“Guys, for the love of everything holy, please, please, have somebody on who knows what the heck a climate model is!!!”

I think Joe Rogan should immediately invite Mann onto the show. Mann needs to promise to stay for at least 3 hours.

Scissor
Reply to  DonM
January 27, 2022 6:26 pm

Doofus wears a cloth mask for a photo.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Scissor
January 27, 2022 6:50 pm

The mask is to cover the part of his head that exploded.

John Garrett
Reply to  DonM
January 27, 2022 6:29 pm

LOL.

That would be worth the price of admission. I want the popcorn concession.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  DonM
January 27, 2022 6:30 pm

That right there is the best idea
Invite Mann on and then invite someone like Roy Spenser and force Mann to scuttle away from the debate like the cockroach he is
Better, Rogan needs to publicly invite Mann and Schmidt to appear along with two prominent skeptics

“Or are they just Twitter warriors”!!!

Nail them

Gerard O'Dowd
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
January 27, 2022 7:45 pm

An alternative idea for a Joe Rogan podcast would be to invite Mark Steyn and Mikey to discuss passages and excerpts from Steyn’s book: A Disgrace to the Profession. The World’s Scientists -in their own words- on Micheal E Mann, his Hockey Stick, and Their Damage to Science (2015).

Dave Fair
Reply to  Gerard O'Dowd
January 27, 2022 8:22 pm

+42X42^42

commieBob
Reply to  DonM
January 27, 2022 6:44 pm

It’s not going to happen.

Mann avoided being cross-examined because of his inexcusable delays, in his lawsuit against Tim Ball. Thus he didn’t produce evidence under his control. Because of adverse inference, he demonstrated that he does indeed belong in the state pen. The Mann’s an admitted fraud.

Rogan would tear Mann to shreds and Mann knows it. Apparently his stupidity and over-confidence actually do have limits.

stinkerp
Reply to  DonM
January 27, 2022 8:11 pm

Well, in his defense, Mann doesn’t know what a climate model is either. He thinks it’s an inviolate, sacred ordinance that may not be questioned,; settled science and all that. Heretics must burn in eternal hellfire and sentenced by the Inquisitors to imprisonment or house arrest and censorship for crimes against the Holy Church of Climate Alarmism.

CD in Wisconsin
January 27, 2022 6:20 pm

One is not allowed to question the Holy Faith….

“HERETICS! HERETICS! Burn the heretics, burn them!!”

Tragic how so many people cannot understand the difference between religion and science.

commieBob
January 27, 2022 6:31 pm

Peterson’s claim that the climate was too complicated showed “a total lack of understanding of how science works” and could be used to dismiss physics, chemistry, biology, “and every other field of science where one formulates conceptual models”, according to Mann.

“Every great discovery in science – including the physics that allowed Peterson and Rogan to record and broadcast their ridiculous conversation – has arisen through that process,” he said.

Oh I do wish our dear Monckton could get hold of that one. It’s just so darn illogical.

The fact that we’ve made great strides with mathematical simplifications of reality does not prove that all problems are amenable to that approach.

Lorenz demonstrated that the climate can’t be modeled. link Rather than finding a way around the problem, and demonstrating its validity, folks just ignore it.

I’ve never had much respect for Dr. Mann’s thinking skills and his latest rant hasn’t improved the situation.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  commieBob
January 27, 2022 7:14 pm

Lorenz never demonstrated that climate cannot be modelled. What he showed was that in a particular simplification of the atmosphere (3 nonlinear coupled ordinary differential equations) then trajectories have a sensitive dependence on initial conditions. However that is very different from saying that the climate cannot be modeled. Nobody would doubt a statement that in 1000 years time winter will be colder than summer whereas anyone who claimed to be able to predict when it will snow next year is lying.

Lorenz showed that trajectories converge onto a strange attractor. And if you like you can think of the climate as being the strange attractor and the weather as being where on that you are. It is possible to map out the strange attractor and how it would change as the parameters in the model change without being able to accurately model any individual trajectory.

Incidently the link you gave has not aged well. The last paragraph states:
”The prospect of the current hiatus lasting until the mid 2030’s (as per the stadium wave and related theories of natural variability) is a decisive test for IPCC’s AGW detection arguments. Detection of AGW is a prerequisite for the IPCC’s attribution arguments. The IPCC’s statements of 95% confidence that most of the warming is anthropogenic, and expectations of substantial warming between now and 2036, has the IPCC skating on very thin ice, in my opinion.”
which was published in 2013. Since then the earth has warmed by about 0.2 degrees according to satellite measurements suggesting the stadium wave theory has been proven wrong.

Doonman
Reply to  Izaak Walton
January 27, 2022 7:37 pm

Wow, 9 years proves the stadium wave theory wrong, but it takes 15 years of no warming to prove the CO2 thermostat theory wrong. Until 18 years of no warming occurred, then we just forgot about that.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Doonman
January 27, 2022 7:52 pm

In 2013 Prof. Curry predicted on the basis of the stadium wave theory that the then current hiatus would last until the mid 2030’s. In the 9 years that followed the earth has warmed and in fact the warmest year on record was during that period. So that is long enough to show that Prof. Curry’s prediction was wrong.

Geoff Sherrington
Reply to  commieBob
January 27, 2022 8:56 pm

Fine, but we then must keep the results of models in the field of “formulating conceptual models” and never let them get anywhere near to a policy influence.
That is what happens to hypotheses before they are challenged and demolished. Geoff S

Gyan1
January 27, 2022 6:55 pm

The left hate Rogan because he asks questions they don’t want asked. The cognitive dissonance he causes drives them crazy.

tygrus
January 27, 2022 6:56 pm

USA weather forecasters are currently arguing about atleast 2 models for the next 24 to 36hrs. There’s a 50:50 of a factor of 5x the snow fall in some areas. One model predicts slow, hugs the coast & drops a lot of snow. Another predicts fast moving, away from the coast (more out to sea) and results in a few inch of snow at worst.
They make estimates of more or less if they can average over a long period of time but any deviation can be blamed on weather. But some models predict high at the same time other models predict low based on the same science. While climate models can’t predict exact weather for every day they are supposed to predict a plausible average over longer periods. If the errors and weather variations are both random from means then the averages should cancel out the errors so they look more similar. With enough smoothing, any random sequence can be made plausible.

The climate models require a grid of cells, while there is mathematics between the cells, the physics within the cells are often simplified to complex equations without the smaller particle physics which real weather is based on. The models are not bad at predicting temperatures but there not good at predicting clouds, precipitation & wind. Yes they are based on some physics but they are still far from perfect. The grid cell size needs to be decreased but that requires more computing resources. There are still great uncertainties of many of the variables so everyone chooses different values & multiple runs trying to cover more possibilities. It looks more like picking winners based on expectations of what output looks plausible instead of being decided by science & reducing unknowns.

Dave Fair
Reply to  tygrus
January 27, 2022 8:46 pm

And the various models differ in their average global temperatures by 3 C; they aren’t modeling the same physics.

Doonman
January 27, 2022 6:57 pm

Neil Young drops a lot of stuff by the side of the road and walks away. His band mates, his wives, his properties, his country, his charities and now his music. Nothing new for Neil Young.

Neil Young was the first to charge scalper prices for his live performance tickets. When asked why they were so expensive, he replied “scalpers charge that, why shouldn’t I ?”

Yeah, Neil Young is a hippie don’t forget. Peace and love everyone.

Len Werner
January 27, 2022 7:23 pm

Mann may be somewhat correct in saying that Jordan Peterson doesn’t know how climate science works. But I bet Peterson has a pretty good idea of how climate scientist’s brains work; it is that understanding that makes him as popular as he is.

That said–how could anyone who has followed them not see that the models produced by climate scientists have not worked? Is Mann incapable of understanding that their failure is the basis for Peterson’s thesis? (please, it’s a rhetorical question)

285 million views, eh? One would think there just might be meaning in that; it’s about 10 times the number of records that Neil Young has sold.

dk_
January 27, 2022 7:33 pm

“Hope Neil Young will remember, [we] don’t need him around, anyhow”
-Lynard Skynard “Sweet Home Alabama”, 1974

Neil was wrong in the Sixties and Seventies. Still is.

Using the same sort of scare tactics to spread Covid propaganda has exposed the climate propaganda, again, for the profit driven political dominance confidence game that it realy is. Perhaps a recovering public will learn and remember, no one ever needed Gavin Schmidt or Michael Mann around, anyhow.

JBP
January 27, 2022 7:37 pm

Hahaha. Climate models. JBP and JR got it right.

Mark Shulgasser
January 27, 2022 7:43 pm

I wish people would recast this argument. Everyone knows that ‘the science’ is for sale. Follow the money. What needs to be brought across is the vast amount of money to be made by getting the world to switch its power sources. It is literally the biggest possible spending project, and the financial world thrives on it, requires continual spending.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Mark Shulgasser
January 27, 2022 8:52 pm

Politicians, bureaucrats (Deep State), NGOs, crony capitalists, Leftists & etc. all require continual spending of OPM.

SAMURAI
January 27, 2022 7:54 pm

Peterson is correct about the infernal climate models being ludicrous.

According to CMIP 6 models, the global temp anomaly should be 1.35C by now, while the December UAH 6.0 anomaly was 0.2C and will likely be -0.2C by March of this year.

Long term, CMIP 6 climate models predict 4.0C of global warming by 2100, while all empirical evidence show it’ll be closer to 1C, if not lower..

To get to 4C from the current global temperature anomaly of 0.2C world require a warming trend of 0.48C/decade from now until 2010, which is absurd given the current warming trend for the past 40 years has been about 0.14C/decade.

Moreover, it’s highly likely when both the Pacific and Atlantic reenter their respective 30-year ocean cool cycles in a few years, global temperatures will fall for 30 years, proving most of the warming we enjoyed from 1979 to the present was from AMO/PDO warm ocean cycles and other natural phenomena and not from CO2.

I hope that Dr. Roy Spencer will soon prepare an updated graph comparing UAH 6 observed global temperature anomalies from 1979~2022 to CMIP 6 model mean projections over the same time period..

It would be hilarious.

Laws of Nature
January 27, 2022 8:30 pm

Well, while his wording seems a bit awkward to me and taken out of context probably might not withstand for scientific scrutiny, I think he is spot on!.

Z. Hausfather for example showed a graph in a twitter response, how good models would match temperature measurements and there are a few things to say to that
a) the disagreement between the models increases by about 0.1°C per decade (and thus the graph directly SUPPORTS! Peterson´s statement!)
b) No previous model generation models clouds as good as the current CMIP6 global climate models. As these newest models struggle with assumed high CO2-Feedbacks, it is very clear the parameters older models use are simply not a description of the Real world.
Just like Peterson said.
A model mimicking the global temperature without getting all important parameters (like clods) correct is very meaningless. Just like a 4year old scribbling lines that match the Real world data!
c) I believe Hausfather might have left a few models out not supporting his idea and some parameters in the models he shows are ridiculously unreal!

d) There is also the more fundamental criticism by McKitrick showing that the process of attribution -“transcribing a model into the real world” – has potentially been done incorrectly for more than 20 years.

>> Hausfather, I am sorry , but this is not honest, this is not science!

Not surprisingly Mann and Schmidt also commented, both of them have to clean their own house, before they can comment on science.
When will Mann find time to correct or withdraw his flawed paper from 1998?
Schmidt defended the use of the use of Cape Ghir series (see for exampel here https://climateaudit.org/2014/11/25/new-data-and-upside-down-moberg/ as marocco SST) as pure proxy to create figure 1a in the last IPCC SPM. Looking at the data it is obvious that there either was no Middle age or Roman warm period or the proxy cannot be used as pure temperature proxy.
Both some very simple and clear examples, that these two people do not act as they understood science.

BallBounces
January 27, 2022 8:31 pm

Why not trust the models — they haven’t been wrong yet (rolls eyes)!!!

Dave Fair
January 27, 2022 8:32 pm

Mann shows “a total lack of knowledge of how science works.” First comes observations then comes an attempt to explain the physical basis of the observations and to model the physical processes. The models are compared to reality and are adjusted or dropped in light of faithfulness to reality. Neither Mann’s nor Schmidt’s models pass the reality test. Although the narcissist Mann probably never admit to his models’ failure (see McIntyre and McKendrick’s work), Gavin was eventually forced to admit the CliSciFi models don’t work.

Craig from Oz
January 27, 2022 8:37 pm

Couple of points:-

First the Guardian and their little Mann friend are reacting to Rogan/Jordan. Reacting. Like the advice goes, “maintain the initiative. If you don’t know who has the initiative, it isn’t you”.

Second?

“Every great discovery in science – including the physics that allowed Peterson and Rogan to record and broadcast their ridiculous conversation – has arisen through that process,” he said.

Ummm… no.

Models are not results. Models may be used to assist in predictions so that practical test procedure can be put in place, but they are NOT THE END PRODUCT.

On the same topic, I do not believe that Jordan ever actually said there is not a place for models in science, but that he said the overall system of ‘climate’ is so complex and poorly understood that the CLIMATE MODELS would never work.

So Mann would be wrong twice in this example.

Third?

Hail Red Lobster, and clean your room up!

Mike
January 27, 2022 8:48 pm

Peterson told Rogan that because the climate was so complex, it couldn’t be accurately modelled.”

Errr correct. If Mr Mann or Mr. Schmidt disagrees, please come here and tell us what is wrong about the above statement. Thanks!

