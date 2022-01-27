Paleoclimatology

Climate Change in the Early Holocene

Charles Rotter
Radiocarbon dating from a prehistoric cemetery in Northern Russia reveals human stress caused by a global cooling event 8,200 years ago Early hunter gatherers developed more complex social systems and, unusually, a large cemetery when faced by climate

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD

Olenii Ostrov Location
IMAGE: SITE OF THE EARLY HOLOCENE CEMETERY OF YUZHNIY OLENIY OSTROV, AT LAKE ONEGA, SOME 500 MILES NORTH OF MOSCOW 
CREDIT: PAVEL TARASOV

University of Oxford news release

16:00 (GMT), Thursday 27 January 2022

Climate change in the Early Holocene

  • Radiocarbon dating from a prehistoric cemetery in Northern Russia reveals human stress caused by a global cooling event 8,200 years ago
  • Early hunter gatherers developed more complex social systems and, unusually, a large cemetery when faced by climate change

New insight into how our early ancestors dealt with major shifts in climate is revealed in research,  published today [27 Jan] in Nature Ecology & Evolution, by an international team, led by Professor Rick Schulting from Oxford University’s School of Archaeology.

It reveals, new radiocarbon dates show the large Early Holocene cemetery of Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov, at Lake Onega, some 500 miles north of Moscow, previously thought to have been in use for many centuries, was, in fact, used for only one to two centuries. Moreover, this seems to be in response to a period of climate stress.

The team believes the creation of the cemetery reveals a social response to the stresses caused by regional resource depression. At a time of climate change, Lake Onega, as the second largest lake in Europe, had its own ecologically resilient microclimate. This would have attracted game, including elk, to its shores while the lake itself would have provided a productive fishery. Because of the fall in temperature, many of the region’s shallower lakes could have been susceptible to the well-known phenomenon of winter fish kills, caused by depleted oxygen levels under the ice.

The creation of the cemetery at the site would have helped define group membership for what would have been previously dispersed bands of hunter-gatherers – mitigating potential conflict over access to the lake’s resources.

But when the climate improved, the team found, the cemetery largely went out of use, as the people presumably returned to a more mobile way of life and the lake became less central.

The behavioural changes – to what could be seen as a more ‘complex’ social system, with abundant grave offerings – were situation-dependent. But they suggest the presence of important decision makers and, say the team, the findings also imply that early hunting and gathering communities were highly flexible and resilient.

The results have implications for understanding the context for the emergence and dissolution of socioeconomic inequality and territoriality under conditions of socio-ecological stress.

Radiocarbon dating of the human remains and associated animal remains at the site reveals that the main use of the cemetery spanned between 100-300 years, centring on ca. 8250 to 8,000 BP. This coincides remarkably closely with the 8.2 ka dramatic cooling event, so this site could provide evidence for how these humans responded to a climate-driven environmental change.

The Holocene (the current geological epoch which began approximately 11,700 years before present) has been relatively stable in comparison to current events. But there are a number of climate fluctuations recorded in the Greenland ice cores. The best known of these is the 8,200 years ago cooling event, the largest climatic downturn in the Holocene, lasting lasted one to two centuries. But there is little evidence that the hunter-gatherers, who occupied most of Europe at this time, were much affected, and if they were, in what specific ways.

From EurekAlert!

Scissor
January 27, 2022 2:06 pm

Keep on rockin in the Holocene.

Peter W
January 27, 2022 2:15 pm

Temperature records obtained from ice cores on both Greenland and Antarctica show this cooling. It has been attributed to the dramatic collapse of an ice dam in the vicinity of Hudson Bay in North America which released a large volume of icy fresh water which had built up as the glaciers in North America melted. This, in turn, disrupted the flow of the ocean currents in the Atlantic. See lecture eleven on DVD from “The Physics of History” from The Teaching Company.

gringojay
January 27, 2022 2:22 pm

The Narrative gets confusing.

42E58618-4855-41C6-B480-9E6EF12A1513.jpeg
Clarky of Oz
January 27, 2022 2:36 pm

I think I’ve got it.
lt got cold, more people died.
it got warm, less people died.

leitmotif
January 27, 2022 2:42 pm

Great photo of Willis’ ancestor and his prehistoric back radiation forcing axe-wand.

Has more credibility too than the evidence free GHE and the ECS hypotheses.

But lukewarmists still engage with climate alarmists who say the Big CO2 dial is set at 11.

Lukewarmists argue that the Big CO2 dial is only set at 4.

Me?

To steal and reinvent and reapply Theresa May’s quote about Brexit, “No dial is better than a bad dial.”

Pillage Idiot
January 27, 2022 2:48 pm

The scientific skeptic in me is almost always unimpressed by anthropological studies.

They find some interesting and enlightening fact, and then draw a bunch of tenuous conclusions. Usually, there are multiple alternative scenarios that pop into my head just while reading that could also fit the exact same facts.

(And remember, I am an Idiot.)

Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
January 27, 2022 2:54 pm

Yes, idiots of the world unite!

So much of their work is ad hoc. Some may be right, desperately clutching at straws to get their degree or whatever, but I suspect much is not. Sounds a bit like climate ‘science’ really…

ResourceGuy
January 27, 2022 2:49 pm

When in the fossil record did humans switch to the pub mill incentive design for advancement. That’s important to know when science began to fray.

Krishna Gans
January 27, 2022 2:50 pm

Climate stress because of cooling, really ?comment image

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Krishna Gans
January 27, 2022 3:00 pm

Well, in the EU we know that cold kills and warm doesn’t. 😀

Rud Istvan
January 27, 2022 2:54 pm

Color me very skeptical. I went and read as much of the paper not under paywall. And then did some further research.
Apparently true: there was a sudden cooling event 8.2ka. It is estimated to have been about 2C, and lasted about 150 years.

BUT:

  • the ‘large’ cemetery excavated in the 1930s contained 177 burials. That is a little more than 1/year. Since we know the average lifespan of then Hunter gatherers (based on modern ones) was about 40 years, this implies a total local population of only about 40, perhaps 80 tops.
  • the radiocarbon dating was NOT standard, it was ‘fresh water effect’ corrected to fit into the timeframe. Translation, the actual data doesn’t.
  • ”we draw on a body of anthropological and archeological theory to reach our conclusions”. Sure. Supposing 2C colder annual average in a decidedly temperate zone made a big difference.

EurekaAlert contains many ‘Eurekas’.

bluecat57
January 27, 2022 3:07 pm

“believes”? ROFLMAO what’s that phrase about believing? These are followers of scientism, not science.

