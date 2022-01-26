Opinion petroleum

Baltimore Big Oil Climate Lawsuit Moves Forward

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; As Baltimore’s misleading marketing case against big oil moves forward, Big Oil may be about to pay a heavy price for their inconsistent positioning on climate narratives.

Lawsuit alleging oil companies misled public about climate change moves forward

January 25, 20224:55 PM ET REBECCA HERSHER

A federal appeals court in Virginia heard a landmark case Tuesday that seeks to hold major fossil fuel companies accountable for their role in climate change. The court’s decision in the case will have implications for a raft of similar cases brought by cities, counties and states across the country.

The Supreme Court considered the jurisdiction question in the Baltimore case last year, and decided that a federal appeals court should decide where the Baltimore lawsuit is heard, paving the way for today’s arguments before a three-judge panel for the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In his statement on behalf of oil and gas companies, attorney Kannon Shanmugam argued that state court is the wrong place for the lawsuit because climate change is global in scope, and is regulated by the federal government and by international agreements. 

Karen Sokol, a law professor at Loyola University New Orleans who studies climate liability cases, says that argument doesn’t hold water, because the allegations against the companies hinge on state laws that are meant to protect the public from misleading marketing.

Baltimore is asking state courts to weigh in on what Sokol calls a “long-standing, systematic deceptive marketing campaign designed to hide the catastrophic dangers,” of fossil fuels. Cases about consumer protection, including landmark lawsuits involving alleged corporate misinformation campaigns by tobacco companies, have historically been tried in state court.

Read more: https://www.npr.org/2021/01/19/956005206/supreme-court-considers-baltimore-suit-against-oil-companies

I’m not a legal expert, but the issue appears to be that oil companies have admitted their product causes dangerous climate change. Instead of continuing to vigorously challenge alarmist narratives, they mostly went soft and tried to be everyone’s friend.

Now there is a real risk oil company’s own words could be used to hang them. Plaintiffs have plenty of material to quote, like public statements by oil companies saying they support the Paris Agreement will be contrasted with historical statements and publicity campaigns which appear to downplay the alleged climate crisis, and old internal documents like the 1982 Glasser memo, in which oil company scientists made alarming statements about climate change.

Oil companies are pleading that if they lose, it could threaten US energy security. But Baltimore has a severe debt crisis, and Baltimore politicians just awarded themselves a pay rise, so I’m guessing other people’s financial problems are not their top priority.

If oil companies had stood up to the climate bullies and their flimsy science right from the start, instead of attempting to finesse the situation by being everyone’s friend, they likely wouldn’t be in this mess.

Oil companies might claim they were sincere in their opposition to climate narratives, but realised their mistake and changed their minds, but if they take this line they will need some compelling arguments for why they thought it was OK to ignore internal warnings like the 1982 Glasser memo. Though having said that, my reading is Glasser was not an unequivocal warning that climate change was a problem.

The oil companies have not lost yet, but in my opinion their PR blunders and actions may have created a real problem for them, and a significant risk of serious financial loss.

6 Comments
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
January 26, 2022 6:18 pm

“If oil companies had stood up to the climate bullies and their flimsy science right from the start, instead of attempting to finesse the situation by being everyone’s friend, they likely wouldn’t be in this mess.”.

+42

The appeasing oil company wimps deserve to lose, but the other side most certainly don’t deserve to win. It might be a good idea if the oil company lawyers demanded that the other side prove that climate change had caused actual losses (and lined up some real scientists to tear the claims to shreds). Otherwise, if the oil companies lose the case, ordinary citizens are going to be have their lives destroyed to an extent that hasn’t been seen since Mao Tse Tung.

7
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Mike Jonas
January 26, 2022 6:43 pm

Stop selling Gasoline, Diesel or Natural Gas within City Limits post haste

2
Reply
Kevin kilty
Reply to  Mike Jonas
January 26, 2022 6:49 pm

Oil companies do not deserve to lose nearly as much as the corrupt Baltimore politicians do. If Baltimore wins then expect a universal assault on all private assets. Politicians, especially those with a D following their names, have no capacity to tame their spending, along with an adolescent understanding about wealth. They need new and vast sources of revenue as growth of the economy and rising tax rates are insufficient.

0
Reply
Bryan A
January 26, 2022 6:41 pm

It would be interesting to go through the town and remove all things Oil, Gas, Coal or Petrochemical dependent. Start with Plastics and Car Tires and include Solar Panels and Wind Mills (both are dependent on Coking Coal for elemental purity).

1
Reply
Yooper
January 26, 2022 6:47 pm

The oil companies should just say, “OK we’ll stop any climate change in Baltimore and Maryland by not selling our stuff there”.

0
Reply
Fraizer
January 26, 2022 7:08 pm

The point is not to stop big oil. On the contrary, just like tobacco, the government makes more on taxes than the companies do in profits.

The point is to extract money from the companies in “reparations” for the “damage” they cause while continuing to let them operate. Don’t want to kill the golden goose after all.

$3-$5 per gallon should be sufficient – which of course will be passed on to the consumer.

0
Reply
