“Rivers of Rain” Could Wreck China, Unless We Reduce CO2 Emissions

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to an AGU study, this might be our last chance to save the Chinese Communists from a climate catastrophe.

Climate Change Could Open Up ‘Rivers in The Sky’ Over East Asia 

DAVID NIELD 23 JANUARY 2022 

We know that the climate crisis is already having a profound effect on global weather systems, altering temperatures, rainfall, wind patterns, and more – and a new study predicts likely deluges over the mountainous parts of East Asia in the future.

The pouring rain will be brought on by atmospheric rivers, scientists predict. These narrow corridors of concentrated moisture can quickly cause flooding when they hit a barrier such as a mountain range, releasing vast amounts of water in a short space of time.

According to the researchers’ models, rainfall events in East Asia will be more frequent and more severe in the coming decades as the planet warms up. More water will be transported through the air, and more precipitation will land on the ground.

“We find that both the atmospheric river-related water vapor transport and rainfall intensify over the southern and western slopes of mountains over East Asia in a warmer climate,” write the researchers in their published paper.

“Atmospheric rivers will bring unprecedented extreme rainfall over East Asia under global warming.”

Read more: https://www.sciencealert.com/climate-change-could-open-up-rivers-in-the-sky-over-east-asia

The abstract of the study;

Atmospheric Rivers Bring More Frequent and Intense Extreme Rainfall Events Over East Asia Under Global Warming

Y. KamaeY. ImadaH. KawaseW. Mei
First published: 01 December 2021

Portions of East Asia often experienced extremely heavy rainfall events over the last decade. Intense atmospheric rivers (ARs), eddy transports of moisture over the middle latitudes, contributed significantly to these events. Although previous studies pointed out that landfalling ARs will become more frequent under global warming, the extent to which ARs produce extreme rainfall over East Asia in a warmer climate remains unclear. Here we evaluate changes in the frequency and intensity of AR-related extreme heavy rainfall under global warming using a set of high-resolution global and regional atmospheric simulations. We find that both the AR-related water vapor transport and rainfall intensify over the southern and western slopes of mountains over East Asia in a warmer climate. ARs are responsible for a large fraction of the increase in the occurrence of extreme rainfall in boreal spring and summer. ARs will bring unprecedented extreme rainfall over East Asia under global warming.

Read more: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL096030

Naturally the study embraces RCP 8.5.

The study authors predict increased water vapour transport and concluded that will lead to increased rainfall. “Increased water vapor in the warmer air alone can lead to increased AR [Atmospheric River] occurrence“. But where does the power come from, to evaporate and transport all that additional water vapour?

The following is one of the few studies I have read which questions the assumption that warmer temperatures automatically lead to a significantly intensified water cycle.

Constrained work output of the moist atmospheric heat engine in a warming climate

Incoming and outgoing solar radiation couple with heat exchange at Earth’s surface to drive weather patterns that redistribute heat and moisture around the globe, creating an atmospheric heat engine. Here, we investigate the engine’s work output using thermodynamic diagrams computed from reanalyzed observations and from a climate model simulation with anthropogenic forcing. We show that the work output is always less than that of an equivalent Carnot cycle and that it is constrained by the power necessary to maintain the hydrological cycle. In the climate simulation, the hydrological cycle increases more rapidly than the equivalent Carnot cycle. We conclude that the intensification of the hydrological cycle in warmer climates might limit the heat engine’s ability to generate work.

Read more (requires registration): http://science.sciencemag.org/content/347/6221/540.full

The point is, climate intensity is not related to surface temperature, it is related to how quickly solar energy passes through the climate system. This is nothing to do with the debate about whether CO2 or solar variations drives global warming, because I’m not talking about variations in surface temperature.

What I am talking about is the energy flow, from sunlit daytime to interstellar space, which drives the entire global weather system.

You can have more storms, or more intense rainfall, but not both. If water vapour transport and rainfall does intensify, the energy to power that rainfall intensification has to come at the cost to the intensity of another atmospheric phenomenon, to keep the thermodynamic books balanced. Climate change could redistribute the intensity of extreme weather – but any rise in extreme weather intensity in one location has to be more or less counterbalanced by a reduction in intensity elsewhere.

Lets just say I’m not going to lose any sleep over the predictions of this study.

Tom Halla
January 26, 2022 2:08 pm

Anyone using RCP8.5 as a premise should be defunded.

RickWill
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 26, 2022 2:29 pm

Anyone using CO2 as a temperature control knob should be defunded.

As far is climate irrelevancies are concerned, RCP8.5 and SSP5 are tracking/forecasting the current increase in CO2 quite well.

Bryan A
Reply to  RickWill
January 26, 2022 2:58 pm

IF CO2 is a problem, and IF China stands to bear the brunt of CC induced rain, THEN China should reduce their vast percentage of global emissions prior to seeking assistance for any “Hasn’t Happened Yet” climate catastrophes

markl
January 26, 2022 2:10 pm

So we’re back to global warming or did the “researcher” fail to check the approved catastrophes on the narrative list?

Peter W
Reply to  markl
January 26, 2022 2:43 pm

Any catastrophe will do, as long as it is blamed on the human race.

Coeur de Lion
January 26, 2022 2:11 pm

And if it gets cooler? Current ‘pause’ is seven years and counting

Peter W
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
January 26, 2022 2:46 pm

Then find some way to claim our emissions are blocking the heat of the sun, and we are going to bring about the next ice age.

Robert Arvanitis
January 26, 2022 2:13 pm

Light the bonfires!

RickWill
January 26, 2022 2:24 pm

As the NH summer sunlight trends upward, NH land masses will get less net precipitation in summer. Of course the reducing sunshine during boreal winters will lead to more precipitation falling as snow.

The current cycle of glaciation began 400 years ago; the last time perihelion occurred before the austral summer solstice.

The climate is changing but has nothing to do with CO2. It is all to do with the distribution of surface water and land and the variation in sunlight due to orbital changes and solar output.

Peter W
Reply to  RickWill
January 26, 2022 2:49 pm

But whatever happens, we need to find some way to blame it on the human race!

Richard Page
January 26, 2022 2:28 pm

So if they predict far more water content in the atmosphere, does that mean a corresponding sea level decrease will occur? That’s a win in my book!

Peter W
Reply to  Richard Page
January 26, 2022 2:53 pm

But we will have to start dredging all the harbors, and maybe even relocating them! Think of the expense, and all the ships running aground!

Rud Istvan
January 26, 2022 2:35 pm

“We know that the climate crisis…”

What crisis?
ECS is 1.7C so Schellnhuber’s dreaded 2C cannot be reached.
Sea level rise is not accelerating.
Arctic summer ice has not disappeared.
Children still know snow.
Pacific Islands areal extent is growing, not shrinking
GBR is thriving despite JCU contrary claims, so JCU fired Peter Ridd.
Polar bears are thriving, even hunting and eating Attenborough’s walrus.
Planet is greening, so food production is up—most food plants are C3 so do better with more CO2. Corn is the main exception.

OTOH:
Renewables turn out to be ruinables; intermittent, no grid inertia, expensive.
China and India are sensibly going coal generation.
COP26 predictably failed.
Now THAT sort of stuff is a real crisis for the climate alarmed like Greta.

M.W.Plia
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 26, 2022 2:56 pm

All very true Rud, but not part of the AGW narrative which has the best lies. And only the best lies get published.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  M.W.Plia
January 26, 2022 3:25 pm

I’m published, so now mainly working on the Alinsky ridicule stuff.

MarkW
January 26, 2022 3:00 pm

We know that the climate crisis is already having a profound effect on global weather systems,

No need to read any further. We already know that the authors of this study don’t even have a passing relationship with reality.

Rud Istvan
January 26, 2022 3:00 pm

Another more ‘sciency’ comment on this paper after some quick general circulation fact checking. The transport of atmospheric heat from the equator poleward via the Hadley, Walker, and polar cells generally involves west to east winds. This is because of Earth’s rotational direction (Sun rises east and sets west) and the corresponding Coriolis force. That is why California experiences ‘Pineapple Express’ atmospheric streams from ‘Hawaii’. (West to east).

This paper claims atmospheric rivers in the OPPOSITE general circulation direction, from the Pacific to China. So CO2 can reverse Earth’s spin momentum? WOW. Truly a magic molecule, even able to overcome basic laws of physics.
Or, the models they rely on are just more BS.

RevJay4
January 26, 2022 3:01 pm

Covid proved out to be a bust for the alarmist and NWO types, gotta get back to climate porn fear. Which will be a bust as well. And the bs wheel keeps on spinnin’.

writing observer
January 26, 2022 3:09 pm

Sounded like a good reason to light our fire pit this weekend, until Eric debunked the notion. Ah, well, I’ll do it anyway.

H. D. Hoese
January 26, 2022 3:43 pm

Just ran across this showing that the science was never far from settled. From a scholarly treatment on the Els.J. Javier Díez. About “El Niño” and Other Concomitant Phenomena. Journal of Coastal Research (2005) 21(6):xiii–xviii.
https://doi.org/10.2112/05-0544.1

“So, there we have it; we have identified the “enemy” in this millenary and antiphilosophical world, in the same manner as we have dealt with the infamous, malignant carbon dioxide (CO2). There is a tendency to treat both “El Niño” and carbon dioxide purely and solely in negative terms.”

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
January 26, 2022 3:47 pm

I think I might have better said “…was always far from settled.”

AndyHce
January 26, 2022 3:51 pm

Poor China. New York and California are (pretend) doing their part. If China is worried, it knows what to do.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by AndyHce
Mike O'Ceirin
January 26, 2022 3:55 pm

They forgot the locusts.

alf
January 26, 2022 3:56 pm

If the global temp is going up there would be less cold air; less cold air would mean a lower rate of condensation. Humidity would go up but less cold air would have a counter reaction to the total rain produced; Not?????

Chris Hanley
January 26, 2022 4:17 pm

A study found China warming 1850 – 2010 however there was no significant change in precipitation totals over the same time-frame.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
