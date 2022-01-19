Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Two More Contributions On The Impossibility Of Electrifying Everything Using Only Wind, Solar And Batteries

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
37 Comments

Francis Menton

My post on Friday highlighted the work of Ken Gregory, who has attempted to quantify the costs of fully electrifying the U.S. energy system using as sources only wind, solar, and batteries. My post got circulated among my excellent colleagues in the CO2 Coalition, two of whom then provided me with links to their own work on closely-related subjects.

The two pieces are: (1) “How Many km2 of Solar Panels in Spain and how much battery backup would it take to power Germany,” by Lars Schernikau and William Smith, posted January 30, 2021 (revised April 23, 2021) at SSRN; and (2) “On the Ability of Wind and Solar Electric Generation to Power Modern Civilization,” by Wallace Manheimer, published October 7, 2021 in the Journal of Energy Research and Reviews.

Both pieces consider various cost and engineering issues involved in trying to develop a fully solar/battery or wind/solar/battery system to power a modern economy; and both quickly conclude for many reasons that such a project is completely infeasible and will surely fail. And yet the U.S. and Europe are both marching forward to implement such plans, without any detailed feasibility studies or cost estimates, let alone even a small scale demonstration project to show that this can work.

Schernikau and Smith consider a case of trying to power just Germany using solar power generated in Spain (Spain having the best conditions in Europe for generating power from the sun). The conclusion:

It appears that solar’s low energy density, high raw material input and low energy-Return-On-energy-Invested (eROeI) as well as large storage requirements make today’s solar technology an environmentally and economically unviable choice to replace conventional power at large scale.

S&S mainly focus on the incredible material requirements that would need to be met for this solar/battery project. First, as to the solar panels:

To match Germany’s electricity demand (or over 15% of EU’s electricity demand) solely from solar photovoltaic panels located in Spain, about 7% of Spain would have to be covered with solar panels (~35.000 km2). . . . To keep the Solar Park functioning just for Germany, PV panels would need to be replaced every 15 years, translating to an annual silicon requirement for the panels reaching close to 10% of current global production capacity (~135% for one-time setup). The silver requirement for modern PV panels powering Germany would translate to 30% of the annual global silver production (~450% for one-time setup). For the EU, essentially the entire annual global silicon production and 3x the annual global silver production would be required for replacement only.

And then there is the question of the battery storage requirement. S&S do not do an hour-by-hour spreadsheet like Gregory to come up with the storage requirement, but rather assume a need for 14 days’ worth of storage based on the possibility of 14 consecutive cloudy days in Spain. (The hour-by-hour analysis done by Gregory and by Roger Andrews would suggest that due to seasonality of solar generation, 30 days of storage would be more realistic.). But even with the 14 day assumption, S&S get these startling results:

To produce sufficient storage capacity from batteries using today’s leading technology would require the full output of 900 Tesla Gigafactories working at full capacity for one year, not counting the replacement of batteries every 20 years. . . . A 14-day battery storage solution for Germany would exceed the 2020 global battery production by a factor of 4 to 5x. To produce the required batteries for Germany alone (or over 15% of EU’s electricity demand) would require mining, transportation and processing of 0,4-0,8 billion tons of raw materials every year (7 to 13 billion tons for one-time setup), and 6x more for Europe. . . . The 2020 global production of lithium, graphite anodes, cobalt or nickel would not nearly suffice by a multiple factor to produce the batteries for Germany alone.

Manheimer’s piece is more general in its discussion of the problems of intermittency and storage, but then focuses particularly on the problem of disposing of the vast wind and solar facilities at the ends of their useful lives:

Let us first consider solar panels. These panels last about 25 years, so the 250,000 tons we have to recycle this year is just a trickle compared to the deluge coming at us in 2050, when we will have had a total of 78 million tons to dispose of. These are not appropriate for landfills, as they contain hazardous and poison materials such as lead and cadmium, which can leech into the soil. However, recycling is expensive. The cost of the recycled materials is considerably more than the cost of the raw materials.

For wind turbines, the blades and the towers pose separate problems:

Since the blades are fiber glass and last only about 10 years, we have had considerable experience here. These blades are gigantic, and are very costly to ship and dispose of. . . . The difficulty of disposing of the blades pales in comparison with disposing of the towers, which last ~25 years. . . . [T]he Washington Times estimates that a [realistic] cost estimate is $500,000 [per turbine].

Go ahead and look through the plans being put forth today by the likes of California, New York, Germany or the UK, and see how they address any of these issues.

Read the full article here.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
37 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
January 19, 2022 10:17 am

Don’t forget that the Wind Turbines and Solar Panels need to have twice the capacity if they are to charge up the storage batteries or whatever means of storing enough energy to offset the windless, cloudy and dark nights and days.

5
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Steve Case
January 19, 2022 10:33 am

Gonna be a ginormous battery

1
Reply
chris pasqualini
Reply to  Redge
January 19, 2022 12:02 pm

Gonna take one helluva rabbit to tote it around.

0
Reply
pigs_in_space
Reply to  Steve Case
January 19, 2022 10:52 am

you mean for the last 10 days in most of Europe??
Grey skies and freezing fog + almost zero wind.

I went skiing, luckily the ski lifts are powered by nuclear.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Steve Case
January 19, 2022 11:41 am

Solar Panels need to have twice the capacity if they are to charge up the storage batteries

If you want 14 days’ storage potential, you need much more than twice the existing capacity. To be sure, you will need 14x the capacity, although you could probably hope to get away with 7x or 10x, with a little risk.

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
January 19, 2022 10:19 am

For wind turbines, the blades and the towers pose separate problems:

No mention of the concrete bases, but I suppose they’ll be left In-situ. But after 30 years development of turbines will they be reusable?

3
Reply
John Hultquist
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
January 19, 2022 12:02 pm

I recall reading that where the spot is to be reverted, the top 3 or 4 feet of the concrete and steel will be removed and covered with native soil and vegetation.
If such has been done, maybe someone could provide a link.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  John Hultquist
January 19, 2022 12:06 pm

How deep is the “native soil” supposed to be? If it’s only a couple of inches then it won’t support anything more substantial than grass.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 19, 2022 10:20 am

When you wish upon a star…

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Gregory Woods
January 19, 2022 10:39 am

Disney’s First Law: Wish and it will come true.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 10:35 am

Greens will not, or cannot, do math.

6
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 10:46 am

…cannot, do math….leaving financial considerations well outside of their scope, and assessment of climate statistics in an entirely different galaxy…

3
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 11:01 am

They simply don’t care, in their minds its this or death. But really you get both. Its like the slogans on walls in Cuba, “socialism or death”. Of course it is not a choice, one follows the other.

Any economic system envisioned and supported by a person like AOC automatically means death and or destruction for many.

“Everything looks simple to those with no knowledge”.

7
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Pat from Kerbob
January 19, 2022 11:27 am

Pat, add another expression to your list:

“Everything is easy if all you do is tell someone else to do it.”

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 11:43 am

Greens will not, or cannot, do math.

“Math is hard”
Barbie

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 11:54 am

They can’t do math, physics, personal hygiene, etc.

0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 11:58 am

What complainers. If you just go away and don’t peek, the elves will take care of everything overnight.

0
Reply
Bob Hunter
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 12:15 pm

This poor CDN boy, hates to point out, Canada’s 2 latest Hydro Electric Dams, Muskrat Falls 824 MW (essentially completed) and Site C Dam 1100 MW (still building) will cost more than twice their initial budgets and required huge govt bailouts. However, Germans are probably better at cost control. But the math still doesn’t add up.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 19, 2022 10:42 am

An Englishman despairs

Really

2
Reply
John Pickens
January 19, 2022 10:43 am

Several of the metals present in solar panels would prohibit a business from disposing of them in landfills. Silver, which is abundant and very exposed to the panel surface in a pure metallic state, would violate the USEPA’s RCRA solid waste disposal regulations if placed in a landfill. Silver leachate from exposure to water is toxic to plants and animals, and it is placed as one of 13 priority pollutant metals by the USEPA. Cadmium and Copper are also on that list.

The only way solar panels will be legal to put into landfills is if the greens look the other way, just as they do when it comes to windmill bird deaths.

If the panels are to be recycled, then they will have to be disassembled and melted down, which will further reduce their already poor net energy production, which I opine is already in the negative column.

7
Reply
Joel
January 19, 2022 11:01 am

None of this matters. Not one single bit.
The only way this Green Madness will be prevented is for governments to lose the ability to print money.
When that day comes, a great deal of silliness will simply stop.
A realist like me suspects that about 1/3rd the way through the money will just run out and the perps will have long taken their money off the table and abscounded.

1
Reply
John Hultquist
Reply to  Joel
January 19, 2022 12:13 pm

Some things just go on and on.
EX: California High-Speed Rail

0
Reply
Joe Born(@jhborn)
January 19, 2022 11:04 am

Somewhat related are my rough calculations of how much battery capacity Texas wind records suggest would be needed to back up Texas wind turbines.

0
Reply
Jeff L
January 19, 2022 11:22 am

Anyone who has been involved in a large scale industrial project will know that years of engineering and planning (FEED studies) are done before any final investment decision (FID) is done. If approved, this is then followed by years of construction before the project is “online”. Electrification of the world is a project tens of thousands of times more difficult / more complex / more challenging than a standard industrial project. And yet the government. just thinks they can wave a magic wand and make it so, without any engineering / planning / economic studies. Hilarious if not so sad … and costly to the citizenry of the world.

0
Reply
Dave Yaussy
Reply to  Jeff L
January 19, 2022 11:46 am

You are so right. People are generally unaware of the amount of work that precedes a development that they think happened overnight. The amount of planning and engineering that will go into an overhaul of the electrical system is simply inconceivable.

Still, this very difficulty gives me hope. As people become aware of the huge cost involved in all of this – and it will be impossible to hide forever – they are going to start asking harder questions about why we are doing it. I believe those questions will answer themselves. (Maybe with a little help from WUWT.)

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Jeff L
January 19, 2022 12:11 pm

And be complete by 2035.

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
January 19, 2022 11:26 am

But carbon dioxide doesn’t affect the weather anyway!!!

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
January 19, 2022 11:28 am

Had there been a feasibility study done, they would have learned that lithium batteries for a large permanent grid unit would not be necessary. Lithium’s lightweight is not a virtue in this case. Cheaper, more durable, multi valenced vanadium could do the job admirably.

Australia has the first one under development associated with a solar farm. The company already supplies domestic and farm units similar to Tesla’s wall units for charging up during the low cost overnight power demand.

https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/05/10/large-scale-vanadium-redox-flow-battery-takes-shape-in-australia/

What would be useful would be for a readable feasibility study to be funded by a think tank and distributed to government and opposition politicians, fed and state governors, news media. academia, etc.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Gary Pearse
January 19, 2022 11:46 am

Any half-brained feasibility study would conclude that the entire boondoggle is completely unnecessary anyway

0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Gary Pearse
January 19, 2022 12:07 pm

Regardless, it is a job that should not be done

0
Reply
Joe Gordon
January 19, 2022 11:32 am

This is not about irrational solutions to imaginary problems. This is about bureaucrats realizing that if they dismantle the power grid, they can control who has power and who does not.

The children are already indoctrinated and lack critical thinking skills. They will resent the loss of their creature comforts, but since they’ve been trained to depend on the government, they will be easily controlled and will blame anyone but those responsible.

If we want to see our future in action, we have Venezuela as a shining example.

0
Reply
gringojay
January 19, 2022 11:40 am

Sometimes prayer isn’t enough.

769EF0F1-4D40-446A-BC8B-8D6637D8C7ED.jpeg
0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
January 19, 2022 11:41 am

Some three decades ago I had evidence that Texas Monthly did its homework and recently had read a couple of articles on subjects I knew very little about which seemed to hold to that. Never mind, as my wife suggests we now believe in the equivalent of ‘perpetual motion.’ This was a very biased and poorly researched hit piece on Texas politics and particularly on the oil and gas industry.

https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-electric-grid-failure-warm-up/?utm_source=pocket-newtab

“Blaming renewables was, of course, a politically convenient lie. Yes, some wind farms in West and South Texas had frozen up—….The second paper, which appeared in Science, a prestigious peer-reviewed publication, explained that as the earth warms, conditions are occurring more frequently that enable a blast of Arctic air to push far into North America, even all the way down to Texas……Low-carbon grids are the future, and Texas has a multiyear head start.” Some longer than three decades ago we knew better than that.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 19, 2022 11:52 am

A 25 year life for solar panels is too generous.

0
Reply
Thom
January 19, 2022 12:08 pm

Folks have no illusions that the ultimate goal of the left is government control of energy. Once that is accomplished they will tell you how much you can use, how much you can travel, how warm you can keep your home in the Winter and cool in the Summer. They will monitor everything and the people will worship them for what they are willing to give them. The conglomerates will monopolize most of the energy, as small business is put out of business because of limited hours and limited resources. It’s coming, one small step at a time.

0
Reply
Matthew W
January 19, 2022 12:11 pm

I doubt that anyone (except lunatics) really thinks or wants to completely convert to “renewables”.
It’s a left wing talking point and mantra and a way for the Liberals to spend money and control our lives.

0
Reply
H.R.
January 19, 2022 12:15 pm

Any government project always costs about 8 to 12 times** the initial estimate and has a greater that 90% probability** of being botched and not meeting the original objective. There’s a greater than 60% chance** that the project won’t be completed at all.

And like the Alaskan “Bridge to Nowhere” – late and over budget – there’s a good chance the project wasn’t needed at all.



** OK. I made those numbers up. Someone with government experience can tweak them to be a bit more accurate.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

ESG = Extreme Shortages Guaranteed!

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Opinion

European Union Fiddling Their Own Rules to Fund the Climate Revolution

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Sunnica Solar Farm

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

Fossil Fuel Generation Outpaces Renewables in 2021 – IEA

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Book Review

Book Review: FALLEN ICON by Susan J. Crockford

31 mins ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Two More Contributions On The Impossibility Of Electrifying Everything Using Only Wind, Solar And Batteries

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Measures Intriguing Carbon Signature on Mars

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: