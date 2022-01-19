Alarmism

UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
56 Comments

By Paul Homewood

With the public finally rebelling against the cost of Net Zero, the government has published its latest Climate Change Risk Assessment, warning us that climate change will cost tens of billions in “climate disasters”:

The Government has today (Monday 17 January) published the UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment (CCRA3), recognising the unprecedented challenge of ensuring the UK is resilient to climate change and setting out the work already underway to meet that challenge.

The five-year assessment, delivered under the Climate Change Act 2008 and following close work with the Climate Change Committee (CCC), identifies the risks that climate change poses to multiple parts of our society and economy.

For eight individual risks, economic damages could exceed £1 billion per year each by 2050 with a temperature rise of 2°C, with the cost of climate change to the UK rising to at least 1% of GDP by 2045.

Details

As required by the Climate Change Act 2008, the UK government has undertaken the third five-year assessment of the risks of climate change on the UK. This is based on the Independent Assessment of UK Climate Risk, the statutory advice provided by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), commissioned by the UK government and devolved administrations.

The risk assessment considers sixty-one UK-wide climate risks and opportunities cutting across multiple sectors of the economy and prioritises the following eight risk areas for action in the next two years:

  • risks to the viability and diversity of terrestrial and freshwater habitats and species from multiple hazards
  • risks to soil health from increased flooding and drought
  • risks to natural carbon stores and sequestration from multiple hazards
  • risks to crops, livestock and commercial trees from multiple climate hazards
  • risks to supply of food, goods and vital services due to climate-related collapse of supply chains and distribution networks
  • risks to people and the economy from climate-related failure of the power system
  • risks to human health, wellbeing and productivity from increased exposure to heat in homes and other buildings
  • multiple risks to the UK from climate change impacts overseas

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-publishes-uks-third-climate-change-risk-assessment

The report is largely based on last June’s Independent Assessment of UK Climate Risk, published by the CCC, who seem to now be in charge of every aspect of climate policy. Unsurprisingly, given their involvement, the latest assessment is pure fantasy.

Three basic factors undermine and discredit the new Risk Assessment throughout:

  • Despite claims to the contrary, no evidence is offered that our weather is getting any worse, or will do. Flooding is a good example, which we are told will become disastrous in future. So where is the data which shows it has already got worse?
  • The report totally ignores adaptation, as this section reveals:

It is absurd to assume that, for instance, farmers won’t adapt to slightly warmer weather.

  • Whatever may be the impacts of climate change, and no mention seems to have been made of the undoubted benefits, they will be dwarfed by natural variability and other human influence. Moorland wildfires, for instance, are mentioned several times, even though the actual data proves that the UK is not getting drier. But where is there any acknowledgment of the overwhelmingly key factors in wildfires – arson and accidents, both aggravated by easy accessibility nowadays. If we are so concerned about wildfire, surely we should be addressing these factors, and not trying to control the weather?

In terms of the specific risk areas, the first four all seem to revolve around floods and drought, with a few wildfires thrown in:

They really are making a meal out of wildfires, which only affect a miniscule proportion of our moorlands.

As for the other two, where is the evidence that either floods or droughts are getting worse? If they have not in the past, why should we believe the CCC when they tell us they will in future.

The idea, anyway, that floods will diminish soil fertility is ridiculous. It is flooding which restores fertility.

The CCC talk about land management and new crops and technologies, as if farmers have not been doing these since time immemorial. But England is not suddenly going to turn into Texas in climate terms, and the enormous year-to-year, as well as month-to-month, variations will continue to dwarf longer term climate changes. If these happen at all, they will occur so slowly as to be barely noticeable, and will allow plenty of time to adapt

They go into the realms of fantasy when it comes to supply chains:

According to the CCC, extreme weather is already causing disruption:

But what does “extreme weather” have to do with “climate change”. There is certainly no evidence that it is getting worse.

We have already learnt from the pandemic that it is dangerous to be over reliant on China for so much of what we buy, and it should be a top priority for any government to reduce this.

But the danger is that Net Zero policies will destroy our industrial base and place even more dependence on imported goods.

But this next section must surely take the biscuit!

Again from the CCC:

So the the weather related risks to our electricity system will grow as we become more dependent on wind power.

WOW!! I did not see that one coming!

It gets worse:

Obviously whoever wrote this gibberish did not read the ONS’ latest report, pointing out that global warming has saved half a million lives in Britain.

The CCC perpetuates the lie about 2500 heat-related deaths in 2020, failing to point out that death rates in recent hot summers have actually been lower than cold, wet ones.

Apparently we are all going to be too hot to work as well! Have they not heard of air-conditioning? Or mechanisation which takes the hard labour out of most jobs?

And what about all of the lost productivity during cold winters, when the whole country can seize up with a few inches of snow? We are told these are things of the past now.

And finally, even if none of these calamities come to our shores, there is always the rest of the world to worry about:

I think the CCC have been watching too many disaster movies!

The whole report is just another attempt to scare the children and persuade people to accept the high costs of Net Zero.

Joseph Zorzin
January 19, 2022 6:13 am

with the cost of climate change to the UK rising”

Perhaps all the vineyards that can be established (reestablished?) will be very profitable. No doubt there will be other benefits.

4
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
January 19, 2022 6:19 am

British wine? No thanks.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Pauleta
January 19, 2022 6:24 am

nobody thought Americans could produce wine either but it’s now a big industry

3
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
January 19, 2022 7:00 am

It may be big, but is it good?

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Pauleta
January 19, 2022 6:29 am

You mean English wine? No thanks.

Suits me.

1
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Pauleta
January 19, 2022 6:32 am

Pauleta, it’s actually very good. White and sparkling white especially.

5
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Jay Willis
January 19, 2022 9:09 am

Not ‘British’ though.

0
Reply
Quelgeek
Reply to  Pauleta
January 19, 2022 6:41 am

Excellent. That leaves more for me. The whites and the fizz are bloody good. Even my German mates say so.

4
Reply
griff
Reply to  Pauleta
January 19, 2022 7:15 am

It really is good stuff: give it a try!

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:20 am

Do you feel pangs of guilt if your drink is bubbling CO2 into the atmosphere?

Do you avoid carbonated beverages like Coke, Prosecco, Champagne, or even beer etc?

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 9:09 am

What the hell? Something you get correct?

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Pauleta
January 19, 2022 9:08 am

English and Welsh wine is very good. British is made from imported grapes…

0
Reply
Paul Buckingham
January 19, 2022 6:14 am

I have a written response from the CCC, including from one of the ‘scientists’, where I asked them for evidence of the scientific method to substantiate these claims, and with no shock at all, they could not only not answer, but provided two completely irrelevant citations, followed by the usual ‘IPCC says’, where I also have reply from them that they don’t know either.

There needs to be a massive pushback that informs how there is literally zero burden of proof from this rhetoric, and I will be publishing a video this weekend showing the various failures to provide evidence from the various UK Gov. Dept’s where not one can give anything but a diversion answer, or more hysterically, one response asking what the theory of AGW is!

No burden of proof, no legislation.

10
Reply
observa
Reply to  Paul Buckingham
January 19, 2022 7:26 am

It’s a circular proof. You know damn well with solar and wind there’ll be risks to people and the economy from climate-related failure of the power system
Ipso facto climate related change is real silly. You’re not still on catastrophic anthropogenic global warming are you? Do keep up as this an emergency crisis.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 6:17 am

Britain is still a climate where news sites report 20C as a “heat wave”. One would think they would welcome better weather.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 6:26 am

translating that figure for we yanks
68 F

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 19, 2022 6:37 am

griff would report it as a major catastrophe

4
Reply
griff
Reply to  fretslider
January 19, 2022 7:21 am

LOL. Scots certainly have complained when it got to about 25 in Edinburgh in recent years…

(The Met Office defines a heatwave in Scotland as at least three days in a row with temperatures hitting 25C or higher.)

It is the storms and floods though which are the current and constant effect of climate change in the UK.

-2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:42 am

It is the storms and floods though which are the current and constant effect of climate change in the UK.”

You obviously missed the 1987 hurricane. And numerous events since.

The climate never ceases to change. Why do you believe it could be made to stop changing?

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  fretslider
January 19, 2022 8:41 am

Well, people like Griff want to pump loads of toxic chemicals into the atmosphere to block out the sunlight, you know the kind of thing, contaminate the atmosphere to achieve their Nervana!!!

0
Reply
Rocketscientist
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:54 am

As I have Scottish heritage and hence the “wool sweater that cannot be removed”, I must admit that we do not suffer heat gladly. Natural selection has rendered our gene pool to favor traits needed for colder climes.
However, it seems not to have deterred Scottish scientists and engineers from showing up around the globe.

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 8:39 am

Ok Bucko, one last chance, please tell me when the Earth’s climate has ever stayed the same & never varied in any direction??? Still waiting for two so-called climate scientists to come back to me on that one, it’s now 2+ years!!!

0
Reply
John Garrett
January 19, 2022 6:18 am

“…The keyword here is blackwhite. Like so many Newspeak words, this word has two mutually contradictory meanings. Applied to an opponent, it means the habit of impudently claiming that black is white, in contradiction of the plain facts. Applied to a Party member, it means a loyal willingness to say that black is white when Party discipline demands this. But it means also the ability to believe that black is white, and more, to know that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary. This demands a continuous alteration of the past, made possible by the system of thought which really embraces all the rest, and which is known in Newspeak as doublethink. Doublethink is basically the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them…”

Nineteen Eighty-Four
-George Orwell

8
Reply
fretslider
January 19, 2022 6:25 am

“statutory advice provided by the Climate Change Committee”

The people who brought you Grenfell Tower and the cladding crisis.

If they still listen to Ferguson on epidemic modelling, it’s no surprise that Selwyn-Gumboot’s CCC has their full attention.

Today as a result of Johnson’s sleaze a new Red Wall Tory MP crossed the floor of the house and joined Labour….

Christian Wakeford MP wrote that Labour is: “ready to provide an alternative government that this country can be proud of, and not embarrassed by”

Not one that is good for the people, I note….

“Why we need a Cabinet Minister for Net Zero – By Christian Wakeford MP

As part of our COP26 legacy, a Cabinet Minister for Net Zero can show the world how to lead cross-government action on the matter. “

https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2021/09/christian-wakeford-why-we-will-need-a-cabinet-minister-for-net-zero.html

That’s what we’re up against.

2
Reply
Ron Long
January 19, 2022 6:26 am

As a Chief Geologist for two Mining Exploration Companies I taught “Fatal Flaws and Risk Management” as the exploration process has now become a mix of figuring out geology and assessing political factors. So, is Britain asking are we exposed to Climate Fatal Flaws? No we are between the two extremes, hot and cold, where humans have flourished, for instance, sea level varies from 50 meters higher to 150 meters lower, so No Fatal Flaw. Risk Management? If it gets hotter plant the seeds a week earlier? Switch to more adapted crops? Start wine grape production again? Move to Ireland? No problem. Next.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Ron Long
January 19, 2022 6:31 am

Move to Ireland? 

You can always stay with Father Ted

3
Reply
griff
Reply to  fretslider
January 19, 2022 7:17 am

That would be an ecumenical matter?

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:25 am

Feck, drink, gels…

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 19, 2022 6:31 am

No country, repeat – no country will even come close to acheiving ‘net zero’. It is a physical impossibility…

9
Reply
Rocketscientist
Reply to  Gregory Woods
January 19, 2022 8:01 am

Of course not, but in today’s doublethink they “identify” with being carbon neutral, and that’s all that really matters.

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Rocketscientist
January 19, 2022 8:47 am

I am starting a campaign to rid the Earth of ALL carbon, fact, ASAP!!! We must rid ourselves of ALL carbon to survive into the future!!! SARC full on!!!

0
Reply
Oldseadog
January 19, 2022 6:49 am

Independant Assesment ……
Aye, right.

4
Reply
Quelgeek
January 19, 2022 6:50 am

It is not really a government report in the sense of a report produced by disinterested civil servants. It is a report that was out-sourced to a more-or-less self-selected lobby group (the Climate Change Committee) and the government has nodded it through. That happens a lot in the UK: reports from the Law Society passed off as government policy; reports from Stonewall passed off as policy, and so on. The list is probably much longer than I guess.Such things should be a scandal but seen against the current clownscape they look almost proper.

5
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Quelgeek
January 19, 2022 8:37 am

Kinda scary for those not working the system.

0
Reply
Spetzer86
January 19, 2022 6:51 am

You want to see your supply chains collapse, might I suggest banning the fuel needed to power said supply chains? Or even the fuel needed to mine and process the materials needed to make the imaginary electric-powered supply vehicles they keep on nattering about?

3
Reply
griff
Reply to  Spetzer86
January 19, 2022 7:16 am

Extraction of lithium from Cornish geothermal sources is starting… battery factories being built…

-2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:44 am

Extraction of lithium”

Will make China clay extraction look really environmentally friendly. Lets hope these miners have the same rules on restoration….

1
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:58 am

Pilot plant Griff, from the link you provided the other day. Care to hazard a guess on the economics of it? Neither do they, hence “pilot” project, to see if it can work

2
Reply
griff
January 19, 2022 7:14 am

Despite claims to the contrary, no evidence is offered that our weather is getting any worse, or will do. Flooding is a good example, which we are told will become disastrous in future. 

But the evidence is there: the UK is 6% wetter than 30 years ago on average by Met Office figures (and the extra is not evenly distributed).

There are annual multiple extreme rain events, floods and flash floods we did not have last century; there are annual damaging storms (like Arwen recently). There is damage to infrastructure.

-7
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:46 am

No there is no evidence.

You say it’s 6% wetter and the Guardian says we’re running out of water.

You have to get your ducks in a row – in that water.

1
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 7:48 am

But the point is, griff, that all these things are just weather and the effects or not of more or fewer molecules of CO2 has nothing to do with them. Sure we are warming slowly in fits and starts but we are still coming out of the Little Ice age.
As for the floods, most of the damage is caused by the planners allowing building on flood plains. The floods always happened but there was little damage because not many people lived in the flooded areas.

Now go away and bother other people, or start backing up your statements with facts. You will find most of the facts in Willis’s paper about “What Climate Emergency?”.

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Oldseadog
January 19, 2022 8:57 am

From my previous self-employed engineer status, when designing for drainage systems for new housing areas, an allowance of 10% used to be included to take into account the effects of Climate Changes, which as an engineer, was a subtle admission that drainage systems were inadequately designed in the first place, & most flooding is as result of such poorly designed systems!!! There is a road gully opposite my apartment which floods badly from road run-off, if it was actually positioned a few feet further down it would receive most if not all the surface water run-off with ease!!!

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 8:51 am

Looked at the annual rainfall figures for the last 150 years or so. there are amazingly some years that are wetter than others, & some years that are dryer than others, but the average turns out mysteriously to be a flat-line!!!!!! How very strange!!!

0
Reply
Quelgeek
Reply to  griff
January 19, 2022 9:02 am

In my area we used to have water bailiffs amongst whose responsibilities was managing the local river levels using water meadows, mill streams, and systems of sluice gates. We no longer have them. No one controls the water flow and the sluice gates are rotted.Twice in the last 20 years we’ve had flooding that filled homes to knee-deep. Nothing to do with changes in the rainfall. In fact the existence of the water meadows and sluice gates prove that kind of rainfall was expected historically.

1
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
January 19, 2022 7:55 am

Pure hand waving, written from the pulpit, facts need not apply.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Pat from Kerbob
January 19, 2022 8:03 am

Facts will be, er, checked…

1
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  fretslider
January 19, 2022 8:59 am

Yes, but only by the officially approved “checkers” appointed by Civil Servants to placate their political masters, who must be seen to be doing something, purely perfunctorily!!!

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
January 19, 2022 8:33 am

I love politicians, as the late great comedian Dave Allen said, he has a soft spot for all of them,…………………….”It’s a bog in southern Ireland!!!”

The best thing about the vast majority of our technically & scientifically pig-ignorant political classes, is that they are full of bovine faecal, every time they open their mouths, or worse, think!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh & please don’t think I am being biased, I’m very open minded where they come from!!! Oh their honesty & decency about their own corruption, self-enriching, self-promoting, self-agrandising slime, after all, it’s only taxpayers money, & as we all know, there’s plenty where that comes from!!!

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 19, 2022 8:35 am

You must get used to the idea of climate blessing as an exercise in labeling. Kiss the foot of the statue and get a prize.

U.S. allocates $14 bln to expand ports, shore up waterways (yahoo.com)

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 19, 2022 8:45 am

I would have normally ventured that “Prozac may help” but it is no antidote to what’s actually going on.
Is it Boris?

btw: Did anyone do a Weasel Word count on their pronouncement?

Just one little nugget to demonstrate the truly hideous extent of Climate Change here in the UK.
Be seated and hold on to yer ‘ats – we are talking an actually recorded 40% over 5 years here and for one of the very things they wail about….
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-scotland-58061389
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60040162

See what I mean when I say that This Country is A Dump – I really do mean it

edit to PS. Have checked my links and cannae immediately see my 40% figure, its in there somewhere 🙂
i think

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
Walter
January 19, 2022 8:46 am

I was looking at the UAH Satellite data which I am told is the most accurate way of measuring how much the temperature on Earth has changed. The UK, and most of the world has warmed 0.15 degrees C per decade since Jan. 1979. How noticeable is this warming? Is that a lot and should I be worried? I am new to this whole climate skepticism FYI so please don’t think of me as a dumbass.

0
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Walter
January 19, 2022 9:03 am

It is not noticeable to any human.
And yes, you are supposed to see the apocalypse coming in a temperature change you can never hope to notice, and that isn’t even rising anymore

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Walter
January 19, 2022 9:13 am

Normal recovery from the devastating LIA.

0
Reply
michel
January 19, 2022 8:46 am

But the thing is, no matter how dire the consequences of global warming will be, the Net Zero project has absolutely no effect on it or them.

Its one of the real mysteries of our time, why the alarmists, fully persuaded that there is an imminent danger to the UK, keep advocating doing things which not only will have no effect in protecting us from it, but will actually expose us more.

Because they soak up in pointless savings of tiny amounts of emissions money that could be sensibly invested to safeguard the population.

Its as if the crew of the Titanic were to say to passengers use these teacups and start bailing. Lifeboats? Stop being a bunch of deniers, and start bailing!

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  michel
January 19, 2022 9:14 am

Because they are morons.

0
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
January 19, 2022 9:02 am

OFF Topic but not really as this goes to the heart of most of what this site talks about daily.

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jordan-peterson-d-i-e-needs-to-die-this-why

0
Reply
