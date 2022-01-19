Climate cash

Time Magazine: We Only Have to TRIPLE the Global Renewable Energy Budget to Achieve Green Nirvana

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Time the world currently spends 1% ($0.8 trillion / year) of global income on renewables. But for the “surprisingly low cost” of $2.4 Trillion / year, we could make all the green energy fantasies come true, though we might also have to become vegans and surrender our pension funds.

The Surprisingly Low Price Tag on Preventing Climate Disaster

BY YUVAL NOAH HARARI JANUARY 18, 2022 6:55 AM EST

Despair is as dangerous as denial. And it is equally false. Humanity has enormous resources under its command, and by applying them wisely, we can still prevent ecological cataclysm. But exactly how much would it cost to stop the apocalypse? If humankind wanted to prevent catastrophic climate change, how big a check would we have to write?

Naturally enough, no one knows for sure. My team and I have spent weeks poring over various reports and academic papers, living in a cloud of numbers. But while the models behind the numbers are dizzyingly complex, the bottom line should cheer us up. According to the International Energy Agency, achieving a net-zero carbon economy would require us to spend just 2% of annual global GDP over what we already do on our energy system. In a recent poll of climate economists conducted by Reuters, most agreed that getting to net zero would cost only 2% to 3% of annual global GDP. Other estimates put the cost of decarbonizing the economy a bit lower or a bit higher, but they are all in the low single digits of annual global GDP.

These numbers echo the assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which in its landmark 2018 report stated that in order to limit climate change to 1.5°C, annual investments in clean energy needed to increase to around 3% of global GDP. Since humankind already spends about 1% of annual global GDP on clean energy, we just need an extra 2% slice of the pie!

The above calculations focus on the cost of transforming the energy and transportation sectors, which are by far the most important. However, there are other sources of emissions as well, like land use, forestry and agriculture. You know, those infamous cow farts. The good news is that a lot of these emissions can be cut on the cheap through behavioral changes such as reducing meat and dairy consumption and relying more on a plant-based diet. It doesn’t cost anything to eat more veggies, and it can help you (and the rain forests) live longer.

In just the first nine months of 2020, governments around the world announced stimulus measures worth nearly 14% of global GDP to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. If citizens press them hard enough, politicians can do the same to deal with the ecological crisis. So can investment banks and pension funds. Pension funds hold about $56 trillion USD. What’s the point of having a pension if you don’t have a future?

Read more: https://time.com/6132395/two-percent-climate-solution/

Yuval Noah Harari’s bio describes him as a historian, philosopher and author.

I love watching Dragon’s Den, a BBC TV series in which ordinary people with business ideas get to pitch to the “dragons”, very wealthy self made people who built up their own fortunes through investment and business creation.

One thing which is very clear is how quickly the dragons reject losers. They very rarely put money into micro businesses which are operating at a loss, because if the business can’t make money on a small scale, pumping more money in to scale the business up usually just increases the rate at which the idea loses money.

If renewable energy cannot become self sustaining with an injection of $0.8 trillion per year, an additional $1.6 trillion per year is not going to fix anything.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bryan A
January 19, 2022 10:37 pm

Spending an extra $1.6T on renewables Certainly Won’t fix anything (NOTHING is broken that needs fixing) but it will Unfix society and affordable reliable energy

2
Reply
John V. Wright
January 19, 2022 10:37 pm

It has always astonished me how often the dire warnings of catastrophe, climate cataclysm, end-of-world etc. are blared out across the media while the earth continues on in her serene way. There is patently nothing untoward happening in our ecosphere. Bad weather, droughts, tornadoes occur as they have done throughout our existence and, as usual, life on earth just gets on with it.
Humans are both clever and ineffably stupid at the same time. We are told that disaster will befall us if we increase the average global temperature by 1.5ºC. If we say that the current average is 14ºC then that takes us to 15.5ºC. But the average temperature of the earth over the last 450 million years or so is 19ºC.
And right now, nothing is happening anyway. It’s just weather. I am hoping that these hysterical, left-wing, doom-mongers eventually run out of road. Speaking on behalf of the northern hemisphere, we would welcome a little CO2-inspired warming…

2
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 19, 2022 10:47 pm

You’ll never be free of them. They are mainly idiots looking for a cause.

1
Reply
Rafe Champion
January 19, 2022 11:08 pm

The environmental impact of RE is already incalculable so imagine 3 times as much!

0
Reply
Iain Reid
January 19, 2022 11:20 pm

Why are so many people under the delusion that renewable generation can replace fossil fuel generation? It can supplement it to a degree but not replace. Not only can it not replace fossil fuel generation at our current demand they want to significantly increase demand by adding transport, heating and hydrogen production. Both from an intermittency and on a technical level renewables will not power a grid.

Nuclear might but there is both a widespread opposition to nuclear generation and a lack of reality when it is the only non CO2 way of generating electricity we have, pure hydro excepted which is unlikely to be capable of significant expansion.
Nuclear is not an instant fix as it’s lack of flexibility from an output point of view would need to be addressed which possibly small nuclear reactors may do?

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
January 19, 2022 11:28 pm

There is NO climate crisis. CO2 is dangerously low, the whole planet dies below 200ppm. 1000ppm would be an ideal climate for food growth and warmth.
Sadly there is not enough fossil fuel to reach this desirable level.

1
Reply
Coeur de Lion
January 19, 2022 11:48 pm

Never forget that CO2 is not a problem

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate cash

Australia Begs for Foreign Investment to Fund Aussie Net Zero

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate cash COP conferences

China and India Demand a TRILLION Dollars to Reduce CO2 Emissions

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate cash

Guardian Demands a 100x Increase in British Climate Investment

5 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate cash

SMH: Young People Are Pouring Their Money into Climate Charities

7 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate cash

Time Magazine: We Only Have to TRIPLE the Global Renewable Energy Budget to Achieve Green Nirvana

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Coal

Old King Coal Not Going “Gentle Into That Good Night”

6 hours ago
David Middleton
geothermal energy

US Politicians Pin Green Hopes on a Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Book Review

Book Review: FALLEN ICON by Susan J. Crockford

13 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: