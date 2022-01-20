Leonardo DiCaprio warns: ‘We literally have a nine year window’ to stop climate change – ‘There’s a ticking clock’

From Climate Depot

DiCaprio: “I have a foundation for 20 years. I have to go to Glasgow. I got to see world leaders make some pretty big commitments, but just like in this movie, there’s a ticking clock. I think there is a global sense of anxiety that the powers that be, the private sector, the governments, are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have a nine year window.” … “Our governments, the governments of the world, must work together as a community species and we must evolve as a species to address this problem.”

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

January 19, 2022

Via CodeList & Tomatazos:

By Arturo Lopez Gambit

Excerpt:

In an interview with dead line, DiCaprio spoke about his career as an actor and environmental activist, since many already know that one of his great concerns is the future of the planet, as he announced in his Oscar acceptance speech in 2016, after winning in the category Best Actor for Revenant.

DiCaprio: “I have had two great passions in my life. That has been taking action, and protecting the natural world and spreading the message about the climate crisis. I have a foundation for 20 years. I have to go to Glasgow. I got to see world leaders make some pretty big commitments, but just like in this movie, there’s a ticking clock. I think there is a global sense of anxiety that the powers that be, the private sector, the governments, are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have a nine year window.”

“And there was also, you know, a period of time where people and consumers were forced to recycle and buy hybrid cars and make changes in their own lives, which is incredibly important. But when you really start to break this down, there are 100 companies that produce 70 percent of the world’s emissions. There are massive industries that are polluting our atmosphere, and the private sector needs to step up. Our governments, the governments of the world, must work together as a community species and we must evolve as a species to address this problem.”

Climate Tipping Points date back to at least 1864

“As early as 1864 George Perkins Marsh, sometimes said to be the father of American ecology, warned that the earth was ‘fast becoming an unfit home for its “noblest inhabitant,”’ and that unless men changed their ways it would be reduced ‘to such a condition of impoverished productiveness, of shattered surface, of climatic excess, as to threaten the depravation, barbarism, and perhaps even extinction of the species.’” —MIT professor Leo Marx

Earth “Serially Doomed”

Perhaps the best summary of the tipping-point phenomenon comes from UK scientist Philip Stott. “In essence, the Earth has been given a 10-year survival warning regularly for the last fifty or so years. We have been serially doomed,” Stott explained. “Our post-modern period of climate change angst can probably be traced back to the late-1960s, if not earlier. By 1973, and the ‘global cooling’ scare, it was in full swing, with predictions of the imminent collapse of the world within ten to twenty years, exacerbated by the impacts of a nuclear winter.”

