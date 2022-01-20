Alarmism

Leonardo DiCaprio warns: ‘We literally have a nine year window’ to stop climate change – ‘There’s a ticking clock’

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From Climate Depot

DiCaprio: “I have a foundation for 20 years. I have to go to Glasgow. I got to see world leaders make some pretty big commitments, but just like in this movie, there’s a ticking clock. I think there is a global sense of anxiety that the powers that be, the private sector, the governments, are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have a nine year window.” … “Our governments, the governments of the world, must work together as a community species and we must evolve as a species to address this problem.”

Flashback: Earth ‘serially doomed’: The official history of climate ‘Tipping Points’ began in 1864 – A new ‘global warming’ 12-year deadline from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

January 19, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio warns that we have only 9 years to counteract climate change

Via CodeList & Tomatazos: 

By Arturo Lopez Gambit

Excerpt:

In an interview with dead line, DiCaprio spoke about his career as an actor and environmental activist, since many already know that one of his great concerns is the future of the planet, as he announced in his Oscar acceptance speech in 2016, after winning in the category Best Actor for Revenant.

DiCaprio: “I have had two great passions in my life. That has been taking action, and protecting the natural world and spreading the message about the climate crisis. I have a foundation for 20 years. I have to go to Glasgow. I got to see world leaders make some pretty big commitments, but just like in this movie, there’s a ticking clock. I think there is a global sense of anxiety that the powers that be, the private sector, the governments, are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have a nine year window.”

“And there was also, you know, a period of time where people and consumers were forced to recycle and buy hybrid cars and make changes in their own lives, which is incredibly important. But when you really start to break this down, there are 100 companies that produce 70 percent of the world’s emissions. There are massive industries that are polluting our atmosphere, and the private sector needs to step up. Our governments, the governments of the world, must work together as a community species and we must evolve as a species to address this problem.”

Related:

Earth ‘serially doomed’: The official history of climate ‘Tipping Points’ began in 1864 – A new ‘global warming’ 12-year deadline from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

Climate Tipping Points date back to at least 1864

“As early as 1864 George Perkins Marsh, sometimes said to be the father of American ecology, warned that the earth was ‘fast becoming an unfit home for its “noblest inhabitant,”’ and that unless men changed their ways it would be reduced ‘to such a condition of impoverished productiveness, of shattered surface, of climatic excess, as to threaten the depravation, barbarism, and perhaps even extinction of the species.’” —MIT professor Leo Marx

Earth “Serially Doomed”
Perhaps the best summary of the tipping-point phenomenon comes from UK scientist Philip Stott. “In essence, the Earth has been given a 10-year survival warning regularly for the last fifty or so years. We have been serially doomed,” Stott explained. “Our post-modern period of climate change angst can probably be traced back to the late-1960s, if not earlier. By 1973, and the ‘global cooling’ scare, it was in full swing, with predictions of the imminent collapse of the world within ten to twenty years, exacerbated by the impacts of a nuclear winter.”

Philip Mulholland
January 20, 2022 2:14 am

Chinook wind

Ric
January 20, 2022 2:17 am

Guys, please feel free to add yet another scary “deadline” to the gallery of failed climate catastrophe predictions. By the way, do you have a dedicated page for that yet?

Ron Long
January 20, 2022 2:20 am

Leonardo DiCaprio, educated exclusively in acting schools and private schools, no college experience and no degrees, has figured out the planet Earth has only nine (9) years to tumble over an unstoppable tipping point? And he’s willing to fly all over the planet in his personal jet to spread the word? And his acting has evolved into environmental documentaries (disguised as regular entertainment movies) and he, despite the lack of higher education, has figured out the math for a total green conversion to renewables, and how to store the energy and not chop up/burn up our flying friends in the process. Looks like he might be type-cast in the next Superman movie.

Notanacademic
Reply to  Ron Long
January 20, 2022 3:01 am

Well he’s certainly proved he’s daft enough to wear his underpants over his trousers.

Rolf H Carlsson
January 20, 2022 2:28 am

Good, it strengthens my resolev to avoid all this ignorant hippocrit’s movies.

4E Douglas
January 20, 2022 2:43 am

Fine, turning the Gulfstream for a Clipper ship.

RexAlan
January 20, 2022 2:59 am

What a hypocritical idiot just the same as Prince Charley Windsor.

It’s unbelievable that these fools can just keep repeating this nonsense ad-infinitum.

ANDY MANSELL
January 20, 2022 3:00 am

Why do luvvies think that they know better than us on any given subject and that we must listen to them? Is it because they have never done any actual work and have lots of spare time? Why do so many people actually listen to them and think, ‘Ooh- if he says so it must be true’? Are most people really that simple? Answers on a postcard please……

KAT
January 20, 2022 3:03 am

What does Lassie say?

fretslider
Reply to  KAT
January 20, 2022 3:07 am

Woof

fretslider
January 20, 2022 3:06 am

“ to stop climate change”

Good luck with that loony proposition

David Stone CEng
Reply to  fretslider
January 20, 2022 3:16 am

It would be useful if he gave us some “Direction”, I thought that was his job!

2hotel9
January 20, 2022 3:39 am

So yet again a moron who’s only qualification is a life spent pretending to be what it is not is telling everyone else the world is ending. yawn.

