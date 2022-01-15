Washington State University's TRIGA Reactor, Running at Full Power of 1MW. C. Corey Hines, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
nuclear power Opinion

Aussie Climate Activists Still Rejecting Nuclear Power

36 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Nuclear power should be a no-brainer for climate activists – scalable zero carbon energy which most Conservatives and climate skeptics would find acceptable. But despite the obvious advantages, greens in Australia and elsewhere continue to shoot their credibility in the foot, by placing their distaste for nuclear power ahead of what many of them claim is an existential global climate crisis.

Is nuclear energy an essential weapon in the fight against climate change — or a toxic white elephant?

ABC Rural / By Daniel Mercer
Posted Yesterday at 6:43am

Mike Young sometimes wonders why nuclear power has become such an accepted part of life in his native Canada when it is still so deeply controversial in his adopted home of Australia.

Key points:

  • There are calls to overturn Australia’s longstanding ban on nuclear energy, which produces no emissions
  • Nuclear power provides about 10 per cent of the world’s energy needs, though none in Australia
  • Critics say extremely high construction costs and time delays make nuclear power uneconomic

For Mr Young, it is an attribute that should put the nuclear option firmly on the table as the world tries to wean itself off fossil fuels such as coal, diesel and gas.

“It needs to be part of the mix,” Mr Young said.

“You have to remember that by 2050, the forecast is we’ll double electricity demand.

Mr Buckley is the director of energy finance studies for Australia at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), a think tank funded by environmental philanthropists.

He said the high capital cost of nuclear power stations and their tendency to suffer budget and time blowouts made them uneconomic.

“The cost of nuclear is almost always double whatever anyone estimates,” Mr Buckley said.

“There’s not a nuclear power plant in the world, that I’m aware of, that’s been built without massive government subsidies.

“Why? Because a corporate can’t take a $20 billion punt.

“And we’re not talking Aussie dollars; we’re talking euros, or pounds or American dollars — serious money.

“No company can afford that, particularly if there’s a 10-year delay

Future ‘renewable, not nuclear’

Mr Buckley remains unconvinced by the arguments for small nuclear reactors.

He said the technology was yet to be proved at a pilot stage let alone a commercial level.

Mr Buckley said renewable energy costs would continue to drop, making other options including nuclear power unviable.

“This is not a single plant operational in the world, and there’s a very good chance there won’t be even a demonstration small scale nuclear reactor plant this decade,” Mr Buckley said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2022-01-15/nuclear-power-climate-change-key-or-white-elephant/100684314

France and Sweden’s nuclear programmes are unequivocal proof that the “high cost” of nuclear power in most jurisdictions is mostly the cost of the red tape, not the cost of plant construction and operation. France still generates around 70% of their power from nuclear plants. It took just 10-20 years for France to eliminate most of their fossil fuel power generation starting in the 1970s, and they did it without breaking the bank – a feat which could easily be replicated throughout the world, by copying the strategies France employed to keep costs under control.

We know affordable small nuclear reactors are possible, because they have been built many times, by research institutes and even universities – which is more than you can say about affordable renewable energy systems.

But people like Think Tank director Mr. Buckley continue to hang their hopes on the fantasy of renewable energy cost reductions they believe will occur in the near future.

If Greens genuinely wanted immediate bipartisan support for zero carbon energy right now, they could drop their fear mongering and prevarication and join forces with their political opponents, to wholeheartedly sell the idea of nuclear power to the public.

But despite decades of renewable energy failures, most greens continue to oppose the one form of zero carbon energy which could make an almost immediate substantial dent in global CO2 emissions. They continue to pin their hopes on imaginary renewable technology advances which they have claimed are imminent.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
January 15, 2022 6:06 pm

Aussie Climate Activists believe that they have everyone’s best interests at heart when they reject Nuclear Power Sources, as they instinctively know that adoption of Nuclear Power would immediately cause everyone in Australia to glow in the dark.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
January 15, 2022 6:13 pm

They know that a conversion to nuclear won’t cause our capitalist economy to collapse

0
Reply
Steve
January 15, 2022 6:11 pm

Yea well Australians have become a bit of an embarrassing laughing stock lately with Novak Djokovic being the only guy ever to be thrown out of the Australian Open for missing a couple of shots.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 15, 2022 6:11 pm

Companies won’t take a punt because eco-loons can and will move goalposts and cause costs and times to increase unpredictably. This is their intention and goal. They are the sole reason nuclear isn’t an attractive investment.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
January 15, 2022 6:12 pm

First, the activists will not distinguish nuclear power from nuclear weapons, and the only thing they know about either is that they are insufferably icky.
It is indomitable ignorance one is dealing with.
The greens and nuclear power are the current version of the Bourbons, who learned nothing, and forgot nothing.

0
Reply
Robert Keon
January 15, 2022 6:20 pm

Anyone would the think the greens were in power or had the balance of power here in Aus.
What’s wrong with our gutless conservative government?

0
Reply
Hartog
January 15, 2022 6:21 pm

But uncontrolled and unlimited subsidies for wind, solar, hydraulic is of course much better?

0
Reply
TonyL
January 15, 2022 6:24 pm

Nuclear power is an insanely bad choice. We have all seen plenty of warnings of the bad things that can and will happen. Consider the Fukushima reactor meltdowns. Water in huge quantities was used to cool the wreckage of the reactor cores. And where did all that radiation go?Into the Pacific ocean, that’s where.
Now think back to that incredible documentary “Godzilla”. Where did Godzilla come from, how did the creature come to be?
Godzilla was created by the action of nuclear radiation on native ocean life. And where, exactly? In the Pacific ocean. Exactly where the Fukushima radiation is going. Now we know from the documentary all the events that happen next. First and obviously, Tokyo is destroyed. Then all of Japan is trashed. People in North America and Australia should not feel smug about this. Godzilla is a powerful swimmer and is sure to arrive on the US west coast. Then the US can kiss San Francisco and Los Angeles goodby. Australia will fare no better and the same for Europe.Before anybody advocates for nuclear power, they need to put forward a solid plan for stopping Godzilla. So far, nobody knows how to do that.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness Education Opinion

Climate Activists Stepping Up Efforts to Ensnare YOUR Children

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

Drought No More: Climate Change Now Causes Too Much Rain

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

BoJo’s Green Energy Britain: Cuddle Your Pets for Warmth

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News NASA GISS Opinion

NASA’s Gavin Schmidt Replaced by Dr. Katherine Calvin

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

nuclear power Opinion

Aussie Climate Activists Still Rejecting Nuclear Power

36 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

False Alarm: Today–and Back in the 1970s

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Education Opinion

Climate Activists Stepping Up Efforts to Ensnare YOUR Children

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Emissions Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

Fossil Fuel Generation Outpaces Renewables in 2021 – IEA

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: