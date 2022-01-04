Oil Pump on California Prairie. Scenic Industrial Sunset. Oil Industry Theme with Pumping Unit.
Climate Politics petroleum

Forbes Pushes Climate Activists to Buy Big Oil Shares

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
29 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Instead of say investing in green energy startups and displacing oil with a better product, business guru Jeroen Kraaijenbrink thinks activists should buy shares so they can mess with big oil companies.

Jan 3, 2022,09:00am EST

Want To Stop Climate Change? Buy Big Oil Stock

Jeroen Kraaijenbrink
Contributor Leadership Strategy
I Help Companies Discover, Formulate And Execute Strategy

In an age in which stock trading is no longer reserved to Wall-Street and a climate crisis is becoming a reality, sustainability-driven shareholder activism was bound to happen. And we see it happening, with increasing impact—especially in Big Oil, responsible for the largest share of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. 

Long has the traditional shareholder model of corporations been a source of criticism, especially from a sustainability perspective. As the criticism goes, shareholders have no interest in the long-term health of a company, and most certainly not in anything that concerns the world outside the corporation—like the health of our planet and its population. 

But, this may be changing. Paradoxically, it may be this very same traditional shareholder model that can be key to fight climate change, achieve COP26 ambitions, and realize UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. I spoke to Mark van Baal, founder of activist shareholder group Follow This, to discuss the merits and perils of shareholder activism, in particular with respect to climate change and Big Oil. 

How Follow This Fights The Battle Against Climate Change

In Van Baal’s words, Follow This is “a group of over 8,000 green shareholders in oil and gas companies.” Their goal? “To get oil companies to set clear Scope 3 ambitions and targets. This means that they do not only take responsibility for their own emissions, also called Scope 1 and 2, but for all emissions in the value chain. This includes emissions caused by the products made from oil, transport, and so on. Since oil companies are not doing this on their own, they need an extra stimulus and support to get such ambitions and targets on the agenda to meet the Paris climate agreement.” 

Their approach is as simple as it is effective. Their impact has already been made apparent at multiple Big Oil names, turning these corporations in the right direction when it comes to climate change. “Thanks to the votes of institutional investors for the Follow This climate resolutions, Shell, Equinor, BP, Phillips 66, and Chevron have reluctantly set climate ambitions covering Scope 3 already.” And, as Follow This announced in their recent investor briefing, they will file no less than eight climate resolutions in 2022, at Shell, BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, and Marathon Petroleum.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeroenkraaijenbrink/2022/01/03/want-to-stop-climate-change-buy-big-oil-stock/

In my opinion such wrecking tactics are evidence that greens know they can’t produce a viable alternative to fossil fuel.

If a green startup created an economically competitive technology for say producing gasoline out of thin air, using a solar reactor or nuclear fusion or whatever, oil companies would be all over it. Not to suppress it, but to exploit it, by buying the patent and using it against their competitors.

Oil companies have no loyalty to drilling for oil – they just want to make money, bigger bonuses for executives.

The proof – when crude oil became really expensive in 2009, executives started dusting off the old NAZI coal to oil process.

The NAZIs pretty much ran their entire wartime economy on coal, because they didn’t have access to big oil fields.

The NAZIs weren’t happy with coal to oil, they were desperate for direct access to oil. One of the reasons Hitler invaded Russia is he wanted to seize the Russian oil fields in the Caucasus. Although the coal to oil process works, it is more difficult and expensive than directly processing crude oil, which put the NAZI forces at a logistical disadvantage through much of the war.

But the original plans for the NAZI production scale coal to oil process are still on file, in the research departments of every oil company, waiting to be dusted off next time there is a sustained oil price spike.

My point is, producing product is the goal of oil executives. They don’t care whether the product comes from crude oil, biofuel, coal, or thin air and a nuclear reactor, their core goal is keeping their well paid jobs, along with a big fat executive bonus from all the profit their business units make.

If greens had any economically viable ideas to contribute, they wouldn’t need such dirty tactics, like buying oil company shares and trying to mess with them. They could just start their own green energy company, and sweep the field with their superior product.

4.4 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
29 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ResourceGuy
January 4, 2022 10:03 am

Or else someone else will…..

Private equity lines up for coal ‘bonanza’ left by public miners – MINING.COM

2
Reply
John Garrett
January 4, 2022 10:11 am

Face it, the green blob is largely an assemblage of crackpots, innumerates and economic illiterates.

The nutty ideas they perpetually believe and promote reflect their third-rate education and defective judgement.

12
Reply
Ron Long
January 4, 2022 10:14 am

Eric, here’s an actual phone call I got as CEO and Director of a uranium exploration company, which was a publicly traded stock company: caller: I am a shareholder and I want to lodge an objection to the company pushing uranium. What do you think about that? Me: Buy enough shares to have control of the company and call me back.

11
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
January 4, 2022 12:09 pm

What a waste of your time Ron!

0
Reply
Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
Reply to  Ron Long
January 4, 2022 12:19 pm

Heck, if they did that the greenies might start receiving dividend checks and take an active interest in the success of the company. 😉

1
Reply
Old Retired Guy
January 4, 2022 10:16 am

Could make some interesting lawsuits with the other owners whose interests they are damaging.

7
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Old Retired Guy
January 4, 2022 10:33 am

Start with the nonprofit ringleaders that instigate and orchestrate these efforts.

4
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 4, 2022 10:55 am

Civil RICO in the US has some serious penalties, and really should be used against the illegal activities of the green blob.

3
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Old Retired Guy
January 4, 2022 11:23 am

Larry Fink of BlackRock and Jeremy Grantham of GMO (f/k/a Grantham Mayo Otterloo) are richly deserving of retribution for the damage their crackpot ESG policies have done to their shareholders, their investee companies, their countries and society as a whole.

2
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
January 4, 2022 10:19 am

Leaves the field wide open to privately owned companies who would avoid the stock exchange like the plague.

7
Reply
Rocketscientist
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
January 4, 2022 10:57 am

Sure, the privately held companies can buy up all the divested interests from fools who want to look like the naked king.

3
Reply
MarkW
January 4, 2022 10:31 am

Owning a couple of shares may be enough to introduce nonsense proposals for the rest of the shareholders to shoot down. None of these proposals will pass until the “activists” control a majority of shares.

4
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  MarkW
January 4, 2022 10:50 am

MarkW, You’re right about needing a lot of shares to actually register an effective complaint. The above mentioned uranium exploration company had an Annual Shareholders/Directors Meeting, with several activists, each holding 10 shares, attending. So, the company Chief Legal Counsel and Director, reading the Directors review and recommendations, was several times interrupted by the activists shouting, which Director said “sensing no opposition, I continue…”.

4
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
January 4, 2022 10:32 am

Forbes, once a bastion of libertarian conservatism, is now a bag of leftish shit.

9
Reply
cerescokid
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
January 4, 2022 10:42 am

I’ve noticed that many times. Indeed, what did happen? I enjoyed both Forbes and TIME in the 1960s and 1970s. One went from conservative to liberal and the other from left to loony tune radicalized left.

4
Reply
Mr.
January 4, 2022 10:32 am

As a parallel story about activists / disrupters wanting a business to succumb to their selfish demands, I recall the “Australian Waterfront Wars” in the 1980s where the waterside workers union bosses wanted to stop shipping containers movements being automated for better productivity.

After a drawn out industrial dispute, Chris Corrigan, the owner of one of the largest waterfront operators – Patricks Stevedoring – offered to sell the company to the waterside workers union for $1.

Confronted with a “p1ss-or-get-off-the-pot” challenge, the union bosses caved in, and the productivity changes were instituted, delivering faster & cheaper cargo movements at the docks, with widespread benefits for the whole of Australia.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mr.
5
Reply
markl
January 4, 2022 10:48 am

This is what’s called a “hail Mary” in USA football.

1
Reply
John Garrett
January 4, 2022 11:05 am

The reason that NPR and most of the mainstream media has studiously avoided reporting the gargantuan failure of solar and wind electricity generation in Europe is to avoid embarrassing itself over its two-decade long promotion and advocacy of the “Catastrophic/dangerous, CO2-driven anthropogenic global warming/climate change” CONJECTURE.

The media’s intentional and deliberate broadcast of climate misinformation has helped put millions of Europeans at risk of death from hypothermia.

5
Reply
sergio
January 4, 2022 11:21 am

The truth is that van Baal’s “Follow This” must show some success to survive. Since green investments are a failure, he invited Jeroen Kraaijenbrink to justify some good investments. 

Last year, Big Oil’s “dirty” shares produced an average profit of 40%. 

It is not politically correct to talk about the profit of green stocks.

I am curious to know if van Baal has also invested in pharmaceuticals. Pfizer or Moderna?

1
Reply
Jeff L
January 4, 2022 11:29 am

How about applying in reverse? Buy controlling shares in public renewable Companies and demand they become O&G or nuclear energy producers because they are more profitable forms of energy!
That could be fun!

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Jeff L
January 4, 2022 12:10 pm

I’d be nervous of losing money.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
January 4, 2022 11:30 am

Wait,what happened to “divest in oil”? First they’re for something, then against. We need a score card to keep up with the Warmunists. They are all over the map. Sheesh.

1
Reply
David S
January 4, 2022 11:34 am

I recently bought shares of an oil company and also shares of a coal company, but not for the reasons stated in this article. It is my belief that as the politicians start enforcing their draconian anti-fossil fuel policies the people will realize that we need fossil fuels for survival. Going without heat and gasoline and electricity or paying sky high prices for them will be a wake up call for the people. When they realize that the tales of doom forecast by the left wing climate alarmists have not materialized they will be more than happy to dump the green energy policies. They will understand that rather than demonizing fossil fuels we should be thankful we have them. That will lead to more mining and drilling and fracking. That’s good news for fossil fuel companies and will increase share prices.
( I hope)

3
Reply
Vuk
January 4, 2022 11:46 am

Oil & ICVs are so yesterday, electric is the way to go down.

“Mercedes-Benz says it has designed an electric car capable of travelling more than 600 miles on a single charge, about three times the average range of most rechargeable vehicles. The German carmaker said its Vision EQXX prototype consumes less than 10 kilowatt hours of power per 100km due to sleeker design, greater efficiency and higher density batteries.”

“higher density batteries” more bang for your dollar or is it euro when things go wrong.

Must admit sounds impressive if true and it’s going to give Tesla run for the money.
 

1
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Vuk
January 4, 2022 11:59 am

Yes, at the price-point most of us consider absurd. And are those higher-denisty batteries fireproof? Are those batteries replaceable at and-of-life for a reasonable amount of money?

2
Reply
John Hultquist
Reply to  Vuk
January 4, 2022 12:04 pm

Improvements in batteries and electric motors are happening. One only has to read the available literature. Over the next 2 years there will be many introductions and major Tesla competitors. In 10 years EVs will be amazing automobiles.
Neither the climate nor I care.

0
Reply
Jeffery P
January 4, 2022 11:48 am

I remember when business and finance magazines such as Forbes were in the business of reporting on business. Like every rag everywhere now, Forbes is in the business of climate advocacy. More precisely, they’re in the business of climate fascism advocacy.

It’s a no wonder. J-Schools don’t teach journalism, they teach advocacy. Every graduate is a little community organizer for neo-Marxism. This applies to most non-STEM fields as well. Perhaps only education majors are worse.

3
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Jeffery P
January 4, 2022 12:00 pm

Are B-Schools still teaching business?

0
Reply
Peter W
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
January 4, 2022 12:12 pm

From what I have seen and heard, it is highly questionable.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Native Americans Rejecting Biden’s Green Energy Revolution Infrastructure

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Aussie Energy Minister: China Escaping Responsibility for Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Russia Is Right, There Is No Connection Between Climate, National Security, and the United Nations’ Mission

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

The East Slams the West’s Climate ‘Colonialism’

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics petroleum

Forbes Pushes Climate Activists to Buy Big Oil Shares

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Heat Pumps v Hydrogen: (Scalded Or Burned!!)

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Sea level

New Study: Pacific And Indian Ocean Sea Levels Rising ‘Much Slower Than Climate Model Predictions’

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for December, 2021: +0.21 deg. C.

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: