Antimony. By Unknown author - link, CC BY 3.0, link
Climate Politics

Native Americans Rejecting Biden’s Green Energy Revolution Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Native Americans recoiling in horror at plans to desecrate their lands, by extracting the minerals and building the transmission lines President Biden needs to fulfil his promised green energy revolution.

As miners chase clean-energy minerals across the West, tribes fear a repeat of the past 

Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:21 pm Updated Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:33 pm

By Mike Baker and JACK HEALYThe New York Times

“They used to say you could walk across the river on the backs of salmon,” he said one rainy autumn morning as he tallied and measured the depleted stocks of young Chinook salmon that hatch in these mountain creeks. “Now, it’s totally different. It’s devastating, if you think about it.”

President Joe Biden came into office vowing to safeguard Native American resources like these and uphold the rights of tribes. But in the rolling headwaters of central Idaho, where mining interests have long overrun tribal rights, the administration’s promise is colliding with another priority: starting a renewable energy revolution.

Perpetua says its Idaho mine holds enough antimony to one day power 1 million homes using hulking batteries linked to solar farms. Perpetua and its partner, battery-maker Ambri, say the batteries could revolutionize America’s power grids.

But the batteries are a new technology that have yet to prove their effectiveness in the real world. And it will likely be at least another five years before any Perpetua project is able to deliver any antimony.

The tribes say the mines would damage their lands, siphon scarce water and desecrate burial grounds and ceremonial sites.

Read more: https://www.seattletimes.com/business/as-miners-chase-clean-energy-minerals-across-the-west-tribes-fear-a-repeat-of-the-past/

The article mentions President Trump wanted to fast track approval for the mine. A priority for President Trump was reducing US dependence on foreign supplies of strategically sensitive minerals, and Antimony is one of those minerals. Antimony is an essential component of military infrared sensors, such as night vision and targeting systems. Antimony is also used to create durable electronic solder alloys, and sheathing for electronic cables, and plenty of other advanced applications.

President Biden initially deferred President Trump’s approval for the mine, but the Native Americans are worried Biden might be about to backtrack on his promise to protect their lands.

Regardless of the fate of Perpetua’s proposed mine, the Native Americans are correct in their belief that a vast expansion of mineral extraction could be imminent. Biden is going to need a lot more than one controversial antimony mine to build his net zero green revolution.

4.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 10:09 am

I would conclude the Indians object to the mine because of the “trustee” nature of the Department of the Interior cutting sweetheart deals that short the tribes.

6
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 10:55 am

1 million homes seems hardly worth the effort in regards to electricity supply but could provide a pretty financial bonus for a small group.

1
Reply
Leo Smith
December 29, 2021 10:16 am

Every indian tribe should fund a nuclear reactor, and live like kings selling the electricity to greens

16
Reply
markl
Reply to  Leo Smith
December 29, 2021 10:35 am

Not a joke. Free of state and federal oversight there’s enough reservation land around the USA to provide the country with electricity. In today’s environment anyone would be hard pressed to deny them this opportunity. Although I’m sure some would try to find a reason to stop it.

5
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Leo Smith
December 29, 2021 11:18 am

The “tribal leaders” just like the “mad muftis community leaders in the UK ” are bribed to endorse policy and the tribal massess can go hang.

1
Reply
Pop Piasa
Reply to  Leo Smith
December 29, 2021 12:01 pm

That really should be doable, given recent advances in package nuclear. Funding it with the profits from casinos and tourist attractions that have no energy bills is definitely a win-win in my opinion. Leftover power from the reservation could be sold on the grid, especially at the times when it is most expensive due to scarcity.

0
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
December 29, 2021 10:26 am

Indian Reservations, Nations within a Nation, and most of them flush with cash from their tax free casino’s for great law firms. Good news, delaying the W&S madness for a few years while NuScale and TerraPower get their nukes on the market may save a $trillion or so.

1
Reply
richard
December 29, 2021 10:29 am

As the true owners of the land of America, they should have a cut of every transaction that has happened above and below ground. Native American Lives matter.

Last edited 1 hour ago by richard
-14
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  richard
December 29, 2021 11:02 am

The true owners are who ever last killed all their opponents, prior to the arrival of the white man?

9
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  MarkW
December 29, 2021 11:29 am

Mark W has cut to the chase as regards the conduct of most, but not all, Indigenous groups before the arrival of Europeans, who brought with them ideas about rule of law and minority rights. Oh, and by the way, the life-span of the Indigenous groups doubled.

4
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  richard
December 29, 2021 11:33 am

There is not an acre of ground on the globe that is in possession of its rightful owner, or that has not been taken away from owner after owner, cycle afer cycle, by force and bloodshed.

Mark Twain

1
Reply
4E Douglas
December 29, 2021 10:40 am

The Crow nation has tried for years to get a Coal plant built.
“Silly Indian, power and warmth is for white people.”

2
Reply
Vuk
December 29, 2021 10:48 am

Serbian natives are doing their bit opposing the green revolution
“Rio Tinto plans for Serbia lithium mine suspended after protests. Local authorities put $2.4bn project (Serbia”s GDP is $53bn) on hold after scale of opposition shakes country’s government, as thousands of protesters block roads across Serbia.Local authorities in western Serbia have suspended a plan that would allow the mining company Rio Tinto to operate a lithium mine, after protests by environmentalists that shook the country’s populist leadership.”
Obviously the Balkan’s natives do not wish to be part of the electric vehicles revolution, not that I blame them, we rather have a bit of civil war now and then,it is in our DNA, don’t you know.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
3
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Vuk
December 29, 2021 11:31 am

Ironic (?) how protestors work hard at blocking things but don’t work hard at a productive day job, like mining. Happens everywhere, and makes one wonder who pays them?

1
Reply
Rocketscientist
December 29, 2021 10:58 am

The Najaho Nation wasn’t even allowed to buy the power plant on their own land near Lake Powel.
https://media.srpnet.com/navajo-generating-station-permanently-shuts-down/

4
Reply
Doug
December 29, 2021 10:59 am

I believe there are sovereignty issues here. I have friends in Washington tribes who promise war if the government violates their land . How this would manifest itself ? Who knows, but I know they forced the state to divert power lines 30 miles because it would cross their land . I’m behind them on this and would be happy to see the government thwarted on this. Especially the mining .

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Doug
December 29, 2021 11:37 am

Especially the mining .

It appears that you think that everything you own comes from a store and don’t really appreciate what goes into your material possessions.

0
Reply
Ron Long
December 29, 2021 11:26 am

The Perpetua Resources (formerly Midas Gold) antimony deposit is actually the old Stibnite gold deposit, with a good amount of stibnite (an antimony sulfide mineral) along with the gold. The combined production of gold and antimony is an adaption which takes advantage of price spikes in both commodities. I visited Stibnite, and worked in other very nearby areas, and hunted elk nearby also, and never encountered any of the Indigenous Americans. The proposed mine would comply with all environmental and social safeguards and guarantees, and would offer good employment to local workers after some free training. Skipping over the use of antimony to Eltrificate America the proposed Stibnite mine is a positive.

0
Reply
Olen
December 29, 2021 11:37 am

One good thing, still waiting but not expecting.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

Aussie Energy Minister: China Escaping Responsibility for Climate Change

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Russia Is Right, There Is No Connection Between Climate, National Security, and the United Nations’ Mission

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

The East Slams the West’s Climate ‘Colonialism’

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

“Renewable Energy Dogmatism” – The New Red Menace?

2 weeks ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Climate Politics

Native Americans Rejecting Biden’s Green Energy Revolution Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
tornadoes

Increasingly Powerful Tornadoes???

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

What We Learned from the Space Station this Past Year

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles

Lithium Turmoil: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Squeezing Miners

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: