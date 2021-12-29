Native Americans Rejecting Biden’s Green Energy Revolution Infrastructure

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Native Americans recoiling in horror at plans to desecrate their lands, by extracting the minerals and building the transmission lines President Biden needs to fulfil his promised green energy revolution.

As miners chase clean-energy minerals across the West, tribes fear a repeat of the past

Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:21 pm Updated Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:33 pm

By Mike Baker and JACK HEALYThe New York Times

…

“They used to say you could walk across the river on the backs of salmon,” he said one rainy autumn morning as he tallied and measured the depleted stocks of young Chinook salmon that hatch in these mountain creeks. “Now, it’s totally different. It’s devastating, if you think about it.”

President Joe Biden came into office vowing to safeguard Native American resources like these and uphold the rights of tribes. But in the rolling headwaters of central Idaho, where mining interests have long overrun tribal rights, the administration’s promise is colliding with another priority: starting a renewable energy revolution.

…

Perpetua says its Idaho mine holds enough antimony to one day power 1 million homes using hulking batteries linked to solar farms. Perpetua and its partner, battery-maker Ambri, say the batteries could revolutionize America’s power grids.

But the batteries are a new technology that have yet to prove their effectiveness in the real world. And it will likely be at least another five years before any Perpetua project is able to deliver any antimony.

…

The tribes say the mines would damage their lands, siphon scarce water and desecrate burial grounds and ceremonial sites.

…