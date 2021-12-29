tornadoes

Increasingly Powerful Tornadoes???

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
25 Comments

By Robert Vislocky, Ph.D

After every tragic meteorological event there will inevitably be the alarmist cries that climate change was a substantial influence. The recent late-season tornado outbreak of Dec 10-11 is no exception. Usually most of these are appeals to emotion with no data to support the relationship between extreme weather and climate change. However, this tweet from Michael Mann pointed to a 2019 peer-reviewed study titled “Increasingly Powerful Tornadoes in the United States” by Elsner et al.1

This study, not so surprisingly based on the title, claims that tornado power has increased 5.5% per year on average in the period from 1994-2016 as displayed in Figure 1 below:  https://myweb.fsu.edu/jelsner/PDF/Research/ElsnerFrickerSchroder2019.pdf

Figure 1.  Annual energy dissipation (power) by year. The black dot is the median and the red dot is the 90th percentile value each year. The vertical bar extends from the lower to upper quartile numbers. From Elsner et al.1


I found this result to be intriguing in the least, especially in light of the observation that intense tornadoes (EF3-EF5) appear to be declining in frequency. So I investigated further and did a bunch of number crunching with the actual tornadoes dataset available from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), downloadable from the following web site:
www.spc.noaa.gov/wcm/data/1950-2019_actual_tornadoes.csv

According to the article, power for a tornado is computed using (i) an estimate of the wind speed (taken from the mid-point of each EF category’s wind speed range, or 97 m/s in the case of an EF5 which is unbounded), (ii) the area impacted by the tornado (computed by multiplying the path length by the width), and (iii) an estimate of the fractional path area for each EF category (for instance, an EF3 rated tornado will actually spend 53% of its life as an EF0, 27% as an EF1, 13% as an EF2, and only about 7% as an EF3 on average). These fractional estimates for each EF tornado rating can be found in Fricker & Elsner2https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0131090

It is item (ii) that will be the focus of this article, namely the historical path length & width data. At first glance going through the entire history, it was surprising to see so many tornadoes that happen to have a path length equal to 0.1 miles and/or a width equal to 10 yards. It’s almost as if these were some kind of default (or minimum) values that were assigned if the actual path length (PL) or width (PW) were unknown or not measured. The data below indicate the percentage of the time these values occurred within various time periods in the dataset. Keep in mind the authors’ results were for the period 1994-2016.

Anyone notice a big problem?! Of particular interest, it appears the discontinuity in PL occurs right when the F-scale was replaced by the EF-scale in January 2007. Digging deeper, shown below are the values for PL & PW at the 25th & 50th percentile levels for all tornadoes (EF0-EF5) across two time periods that span the authors’ study.

Results clearly show that the pre-2007 path lengths & widths are contaminated with an abundance of very small path lengths = 0.1 mi and path widths = 10 yd. It is meteorologically implausible that path lengths would increase by 2-3 times or that tornado widths would increase by 50% in just 13 years. Climate change is not that powerful! Unfortunately, this bias appears at higher EF rated tornadoes (EF2-EF5) as well.

The effect of the faulty path length & width data should be obvious for a study that spans across the two periods. Namely, the tornado energy dissipation data in the first part of the study (1994-2006) will be artificially low compared to the second part (after 2006) resulting in a false upward trend. As a result of this finding, the conclusion from the authors that tornadoes are becoming increasingly more powerful should be rejected outright.

Another minor flaw in the study is that the authors only plotted annual median, quartiles and 90th percentile tornado powers instead of plotting the sum total annual power. Using the former can result in misleading conclusions, especially if the number of tornadoes is increasing or decreasing through the time period. For example, suppose a given year had 100 tornadoes in each EF category and the next year had 200 tornadoes in each EF category. Plotting the median power or the 90th percentile value would show no increase from one year to the next, whereas plotting the sum total would provide a clearer picture.

Interestingly, assuming that the post-2007 data are reasonably representative of what truly occurred, below is a plot of total annual tornado power for all tornadoes (EF0-EF5) during the period 2007-2019 using the identical methods described in Elsner et al. Although the result shows a declining trend, keep in mind that this decline was not statistically significant. Unfortunately we will need to wait 10-20 years or more to find if a trend emerges. Hopefully, the NWS can take steps to ensure consistency in path length & width data (and EF ratings) going forward.

References
1Elsner, J.B., T. Fricker, and Z. Schroder, 2019: Increasingly powerful tornadoes in the United States. Geophys. Res. Lett., 46, 392–398.

2Fricker T, Elsner JB (2015) Kinetic Energy of Tornadoes in the United States. PLoS ONE 10(7): e0131090.

Disclaimer

I don’t receive any money from big oil and I’ve never met the Koch Brothers.

4.9 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph Zorzin
December 29, 2021 6:04 am

so Mickey Mann thinks the world started in ’94?

7
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 29, 2021 7:22 am

Looks like Mickey Mann, a lot like griff and the other trolls, never actually reads the studies he promotes.
As long as the title suits him, that’s enough.

4
Reply
Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 6:10 am

With this, Mann has abandoned any guise as a scientist, and has gone full preacher. But combining data sets, and not accounting for a major discontinuity between them is just his personal style.

10
Reply
Bob Vislocky
December 29, 2021 6:22 am

The question I have is where were the peer reviewers for the Elsner article? It took all of 15 minutes looking at the historical path length & width data to know it was corrupted before 2007. If there were tornado experts reviewing the article you think one of them would know this about the data.

6
Reply
2hotel9
December 29, 2021 6:22 am

Little Mikee&Co. simply pushing the same lies and crap.

6
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  2hotel9
December 29, 2021 6:55 am

I did not know that the usual suspects had discovered a Yamal tornado in 2007!

Thank you Dr. Vislocky for clarifying their customary level of statistical obfuscation.

1
Reply
Fred Hubler
December 29, 2021 6:29 am

While tornado deaths may have been reduced by better detection and warning systems, the US population has also more than doubled since 1950. Regardless of the number of deaths caused by tornadoes there has been a slightly declining trend in severe tornadoes (EF3 – EF5) since 1950. https://www.ustornadoes.com/annual-tornadoes/

4
Reply
Bruce Cobb
December 29, 2021 6:34 am

For disinformers promoting dubious graphs…

Ba-hahahahahahahaha!
Coming from serial disinformer Mikey, that’s a laugh riot.

6
Reply
Dave Stephens
December 29, 2021 6:40 am

I am sure that Michael Mann will quickly point out the peer reviewed scientific study was actually a pile of excrement in his next tweet. Unless he WANTS to promote excrement… In which case no corrective tweet is EVER forthcoming…

3
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Dave Stephens
December 29, 2021 7:01 am

There are millions of Africans that are starving as they try to eke out a living at subsistence farming on very poor soils.

We should start a GoFundMe campaign for Mann to embark upon a 5-year lecture tour in Africa about global warming. The areal extent and depth of the manure that he spreads should allow them to feed their families for decades.

1
Reply
Duane
December 29, 2021 6:50 am

In computing gross tornado energy totals per unit time, I would hope that actual wind energies are used rather than the EF scale as a linear measure of storm strength. The EF scale actually grossly understates the energy of storms by using a flat differential in windspeed per step, whereas wind energy increases by the square of the wind speed increase.

For instance, using the top end of each increment in the EF scale compared to the top end of the next lower increment, from EF-1 (85 mph) to EF-2 (110 mph) the increase in wind speed is 29.4%. From EF-4 (165 mph) to the highest EF-5 (artificially limited to greater than 200 mph), the velocity differential is only 21.1%.

Yet using the wind energy differentials, the step from EF-1 to EF-2 has an energy increase of 67.5%, and the step from EF-4 to EF-5 has an energy increase of 46.9%.

The difference in energy of an EF-5 compared to an EF-1 is 454%.

So consequently, the energy, independent of path width or time, of an EF-1 storm is negligible compared to the energy of an EF-5 storm. Yet people who are not familiar with physics are going to think of the scale as linear rather than increasing as the square of velocity.

Same factor applies to hurricanes, such that most people get all atwitter over a Category 1 hurricane headed their way, not realizing that the wind damage from a Cat 1 cyclone is negligible to even a Cat 3 or Cat 4 storm, let alone a Cat 5 cyclone. Most of the damage from a Cat 1 hurricane is excess rainfall, not wind.

4
Reply
Bob Vislocky
Reply to  Duane
December 29, 2021 7:02 am

I followed the power formula used by Elsner, which mimics the PDI formula used with hurricanes. The wind speed was the mid-point in the EF categories but was cubed once input into the power formula. These were the exact inputs used:
EF0 = 33.8 m/s ^ 3 = 38,614 (m/s)^3
EF1 = 44.0 m/s ^ 3 = 85,184 (m/s)^3
EF2 = 55.2 m/s ^ 3 = 168,197 (m/s)^3
EF3 = 67.5 m/s ^ 3 = 307,547 (m/s)^3
EF4 = 81.8 m/s ^ 3 = 547,343 (m/s)^3
EF5 = 97.0 m/s ^ 3 = 912,673 (m/s)^3

Keep in mind that a tornado rated EF5 in the database, for example, won’t spend it’s entire journey as an EF5. Studies done by the NRC show that an EF5 will spend 54% of its life as an EF0, 22% as an EF1, 12% as an EF2, 7% as an EF3, 3% as an EF4 and only 2% as an EF5. These must be taken into account when integrating along the entire path length and computing the total power of the tornado in its entire life span. This computation is detailed in the two references.

4
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
December 29, 2021 6:55 am

Mickey can’t be monitoring that tweet: there are negative replies slating his assertion, including a link to this article! Surely Manntastic would have blocked them all by now?

4
Reply
Bob Vislocky
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
December 29, 2021 7:13 am

Funny story. I first saw the Mann tweet on someone else’s twitter thread as she reposted his tweet. I replied to her thread and politely showed why the chart was erroneous being based on corrupt data. Mann must have seen this and blocked me!! Just shows how petulant the Mann is and how blind-sided he is to any opinion/data that challenges his biased notions of the relationship between climate change & extreme weather.

4
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Bob Vislocky
December 29, 2021 8:35 am

Before I got banned from Twitter, I made one mildly critical reply to one of Manntastic’s tweets and he blocked me straight away. As you can imagine I was inconsolable with grief (or some such).
Watching the petulant child throw his hockey stick out of his pram is always amusing.

1
Reply
Ron Long
December 29, 2021 7:05 am

Toto, it looks like the data is not in Kansas anymore, it has moved to Penn State and is under the control of the Wicked Witch Mikey Mann. Nothing funnier than desperate fools in a hurry.

3
Reply
Jim Hughes
December 29, 2021 7:13 am

I am sure that Mann will be peddling climate change for the probable upcoming tornadic activity in the days ahead. I have been talking & tweeting about different subject matters for a while now in regard to a daily Index that I have developed. I call it the SSPW Index. It is based on different solar and space weather variables.

It shows promise in forecasting the state of things like the AAM, MJO, 850hPa 135E-180 and other atmospheric variables. Because they seem be affected by it. I started talking about the December extreme waves ahead for us weeks back. Below is a tweet from December 11th about the extreme December wave pattern and the MJO. I finally started to hashtag all references to the SSPW Index a while back. #SSPWIndex

This rising SSPW Index was causing havoc to the atmosphere, models as well, because a rising SSPW Index goes against La Nina tendencies. Hence my Phase 6-7 thoughts for December and +AAM. And warmth for the eastern USA. Tornadic activity
as well since the most severe outbreaks this year went hand and hand around these rising wave patterns.

Common sense says that if you believe that the sun possibly has an influence on the ENSO phases, winter-time state of the NAO or polar stratosphere, climate in general, then it should have an influence upon the atmospheric variables that develop these trend states. Extended atmospheric patterns = a climate response pattern.

The SSPW Index is a forecasting tool that can be considered along with any other model forecasts. It needs to be tweaked but it has a good foundation to build upon on.

Jim Hughes windweather sun and stratosphere on Twitter: “Daily #SSPWIndex average since July 1st is 4.27. The 3 day moving avg for 12/13? 11.59. Highest since early August. Wave drops next 2 weeks. But late December wave is much stronger! Highest value since early May. MJO’s looks similar. These waves matter #Natgas #tornado #wxtwitter https://t.co/vlLhBdYKQ8” / Twitter

0
Reply
bonbon
December 29, 2021 7:31 am

Slightly OT, but the energy price tornado is really hurting the EU.

And finally Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister on RBK, Aleksander Novak, names the culprits : (my emphasis) :
“In fact, this proposal to switch to gas trading on the stock exchange was made and was promoted by the experts of the last convocation of the European Commission, mainly by British experts,he said. “Of course, consumers in continental Europe are suffering from the implementation of these proposals.”

https://www.rt.com/russia/544682-contracts-gas-supplies-eu/

So despite Brexit, the British have caused utter chaos both at home and in the EU. The spot-pricing model which exploded Enron in TX in 2001, and now in Brussels, is made in Britain.

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
-2
Reply
meab
Reply to  bonbon
December 29, 2021 8:44 am

You’re spreading Marxist disinformation again, Bonobo. You know very well what exploded Enron and it wasn’t the spot market. Enron was a scam, Bonobo, and you know it.

Why do you Marxists persist in trying to spread disinformation in the modern age when anyone who is interested can look up the facts and see that you’re lying?

1
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  meab
December 29, 2021 9:03 am

Mope, Enron was a dereg scam, with a free-market spot-price mantra as Skilling said ¨on the side of the angels¨ .
Looks like Brussels are on the side of the free-market spot-price angels too. British Divinity in high places, what?

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
December 29, 2021 7:35 am

I went and had a look at that Twitter thread. A bad decision which caused a spike in blood pressure, but on the plus side it did confirm my decision to use Twitter only to regularly follow anything to do with St Johnstone FC, Patrick Moore and a couple more people whose opinions I respect.

1
Reply
Steve Case
December 29, 2021 8:23 am

comment image

1
Reply
Bob Vislocky
Reply to  Steve Case
December 29, 2021 8:49 am

Updated version of the chart:

Trend_EF3_EF5.JPG
1
Reply
Doug S
December 29, 2021 8:46 am

Yep, thanks Dr. Vislockey for an excellent review of this data. It’s clear to me that pusing these faulty “studies” is a political exercise. One would have to assume these authors and Dr. Mann himself would be sufficiently educated in math and science to discover the issues like Dr. Vislockey has discovered here.

On a related note, here in California the religious faithful in the church of catastrophic global warming spent the past summer proselytizing the impending doom California will suffer from permanent drought conditions. As I write this post, California is is poised to break a 30 year record for snow pack in our sierra mountains. The decans and priests of the church of catastrophic global warming have all retreated to their monasteries and remain silent. These disinformers will lay in wait for the next opportunity to crawl back out into the daylight and exploit the next natural cycle in our weather.

0
Reply
Danley Wolfe
December 29, 2021 8:56 am

And just what is a “climate expert” ? It is not someone who is lauded by other “pat on my back, and I’ll pat on your back in return.” Look at Mann’s 83 page c.v. and you’ll see the definition of trope and cliche. https://michaelmann.net/about/cv

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Communications tornadoes

TORNADO

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Attribution tornadoes

Were the Recent Tornadoes the Result of Global Warming?

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Forecasting tornadoes

A Critical Gap in Tornado Warning Technology: Lessons of the Recent Tornado Outbreak

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
tornadoes

Kentucky Tornadoes, Climate Change, And Pressure Systems

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

tornadoes

Increasingly Powerful Tornadoes???

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

What We Learned from the Space Station this Past Year

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles

Lithium Turmoil: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Squeezing Miners

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
nuclear power

Shift to Nuclear Brightens Asian Energy Future

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: